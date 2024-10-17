Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Liam Payne Kept Saying “I’m Gonna Die” To Ex-Fiancée Maya Henry Before Fatal Fall From Balcony
Celebrities, Entertainment

Liam Payne Kept Saying “I’m Gonna Die” To Ex-Fiancée Maya Henry Before Fatal Fall From Balcony

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Just a couple of days before Liam Payne’s tragic death, his ex-fiancée Maya Henry revealed unsettling details about his manipulative behavior and how he would constantly talk about death.

The 23-year-old author even issued a cease and desist letter to the British star for obsessively contacting her family and her mother, Azteca Henry.

In a candid interview with The Internet Is Dead, Maya said the deceased pop icon used to take “advantage” of her family’s kindness and constantly bombarded her with messages even after their 2022 breakup.

Days before Liam Payne’s death, his ex-fiancée Maya Henry said he would constantly tell her, “I’m gonna die”

Liam Payne Kept Saying “I’m Gonna Die” To Ex-Fiancée Maya Henry Before Fatal Fall From Balcony

Image credits: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images via Getty Images

Liam Payne Kept Saying “I’m Gonna Die” To Ex-Fiancée Maya Henry Before Fatal Fall From Balcony

Image credits: Maya Henry

“I always felt it was a manipulation tactic… I always felt like it was so I’d continue to feel bad for him,” Maya told the interview hosts.

“He would always message me ever since we broke up, like ‘Oh, I’m not well.’ He would always play with death and be like, ‘Well, I’m gonna die. I’m not doing well,’” she continued.

The young model said it wasn’t just her but also her mother who would often receive messages from the former boybander.

The 23-year-old model and writer said people didn’t want her to release her book because Liam wasn’t “doing well”

@mayahenry I was grateful for the chance to speak on the @The Internet is Dead with @brittany and @sameera ♬ original sound – Maya Henry

Liam Payne Kept Saying “I’m Gonna Die” To Ex-Fiancée Maya Henry Before Fatal Fall From Balcony

Image credits: Liam Payne

“There was one time I was trying to get him help and he was not taking it. He would text my mom, ‘I’m not doing well, have Maya contact me.’ Because I wouldn’t respond. And it’s just always the same cycle,” she went on to say.

Maya and the One Direction alum had an on-and-off relationship over the years. They went Instagram-official in 2019 and got engaged the next year. However, they split in June, 2021, only to announce that they were together again in October the same year.

“I always felt it was a manipulation tactic… I always felt like it was so I’d continue to feel bad for him,” said the influencer with 661.4K followers on TikTok

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by <3 (@one.direction4infinity)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Quién (@quiencom)

By 2022, they parted ways for good; however, Maya claimed the singer, eight years her senior, continued seeking attention from her in different ways.

She published her first book, Looking Forward, in May this year.

“When I announced my book, he did the same thing. He called my mom, ‘I think I’m not going to be around much longer,’” Maya recalled in her recent interview.

The Looking Forward author went viral earlier this month after saying she had been bombarded with messages from the deceased pop star even after their 2022 breakup

@mayahenry Replying to @marie ♬ original sound – Maya Henry

“I don’t play with death, so if you say this, I’m going to try and help you no matter what you’ve done and I think he took advantage of my family’s kindness,” she said about why she felt compelled to help him.

“So I was like, ‘If you want to go back to rehab, I will help you.’ Not that I wanted to be back with him, but he’s still somebody’s child, he’s still somebody’s brother. If that were my brother, I would want somebody to help him too,” she went on to say.

In the interview below, Maya said he would always “play” with death, and she would try getting him help

Days before Liam fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina, Maya instructed her lawyers to file a cease and desist letter.

“Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information,” her lawyers told the Daily Mail.

Sources claimed Liam felt “extremely overwhelmed by all of the legal issues” with his ex-fiancée

Liam Payne Kept Saying “I’m Gonna Die” To Ex-Fiancée Maya Henry Before Fatal Fall From Balcony

Image credits: Liam Payne

Liam Payne Kept Saying “I’m Gonna Die” To Ex-Fiancée Maya Henry Before Fatal Fall From Balcony

Image credits: Liam Payne

“She has retained attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her. At this time, that is her only comment on the matter,” the attorneys continued.

Sources claimed Liam was “extremely overwhelmed by all of the legal issues” with his ex-fiancée, according to People.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
