“Hideous”: Fans Slam People Over John Krasinski As ‘Sexiest Man’ After Harry Styles Controversy
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Hideous”: Fans Slam People Over John Krasinski As ‘Sexiest Man’ After Harry Styles Controversy

Cybernauts had loads to say about People magazine awarding John Krasinski the 2024 Sexiest Man Alive title. The criticism of the annual Sexiest Man Alive title awarded to The Office star comes after a wave of controversy surrounding the final decision, with Harry Styles and Benny Blanco as nominees, stirring debate.

John was crowned People’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive. As per tradition, the winner was revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which aired on CBS on Tuesday (November 12), Bored Panda reported.

The result sparked divided reactions, as a Facebook user commented: “I’m not saying no…. But how can he beat Henry Cavill?”

A person wrote: “Who determines this? Did I miss the vote or something he’s not a bad looking guy, but sexiest alive is a bit of a stretch.”

Cybernauts had loads to say about People magazine awarding John Krasinski the 2024 Sexiest Man Alive title

Image credits: People

Image credits: John Nacion / Getty

Someone else penned: “Let’s not forget Paul Rudd got it John had a lot going on.”

“What an upside down year,” a netizen criticized.

A commentator quipped: “He isn’t even the Sexiest Man in Scranton. Everybody knows it Dwight Schrute.”

The criticism of the annual Sexiest Man Alive title awarded to The Office star comes after a wave of controversy surrounding the final decision

Image credits: Handout / Getty

Image credits: harrystyles

“I like him but no,” an observer noted.

An additional viewer shared: “Wut, I’m straight and even I think this is wrong.”

“Wait until Michael sees this lol,” a follower added.

Harry Styles and Benny Blanco previously stirred debates as nominees

Image credits: itsbennyblanco

A browser exclaimed: “Wow! Things are really going on in this world.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Should have gone to Specsavers.”

Upon being crowned as a global beauty, John thought he might be getting “punked” when the news broke out, as per Bored Panda.

“Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts,” the 45-year-old actor told the magazine for this week’s cover story. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

“Other than maybe I’m being punked. That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’”

“And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me,” he continued. 

People’s Sexiest Man Alive nominations have been stirring negative feedback leading up to John’s win.

John was crowned People's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

Image credits: People

Earlier this month, Role Model, the 27-year-old singer born Tucker Pillsbury, expressed his frustration after losing to Harry Styles in People’s “Sexiest Musician Alive” poll for 2024. 

Despite his aggressive campaigning, including humorous pleas on social media, Role Model was named runner-up following a poll that garnered nearly 350,000 votes. 

After the results were announced on October 29, Role Model vented on Instagram, accusing People of missing the chance to celebrate an underdog story and mocking Harry’s indifference to the honor. 

Meanwhile, Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez’s 36-year-old record producer boyfriend, faced online trolling after being named among the famous men eligible for People’s Sexiest Man Alive title.

Some went as far as to accuse Selena of influencing the nomination. The backlash included harsh comments, with one user calling it a “throw up” moment. 

Despite the criticism, Selena publicly supported Benny, sharing heartfelt messages on Instagram about his unconditional love and his efforts to make her favorite Taco Bell dish.

"Was the bar really that low this year?" a reader questioned

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

anoniemereserve avatar
Jaya
Jaya
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to know him from the office and thought he wasn't very attractive, but then I saw him in 13 hours, where he had a big beard and was all muscly and tough, and he was so incredibly sexy. I really didn't expect that. So after seeing that movie, I actually agree that he should really be in that list.

checkyourfacts00 avatar
Chickie
Chickie
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People truly need to get a grip. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Just because their idea of "sexiest" and the person chosen aren't the same, it may be for someone else. There are way more important things to be upset about (i.e. climate change, crime, etc.). Congratulations John Krasinski!

ferrybloemendal avatar
Oerff On Tour
Oerff On Tour
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now let's start with the fact that I don't even know who he is. But sexy? More like your Average Joe. Were the jury of People Magazine visually impaired, or were they limited to certain candidates? Like openly supporters of the incoming administration? Naming him as the sexiest as either to win brownie points with the orange baboon, or to ridicule him (so there's some shimmer of hope for the criminal yet)? Or are they all straight men, who are tasked with judging another man, because they don't want women to make decisions? People has just made themselves look stupid and incompetent.

