20 Show-Stopping Looks From The 2026 Grammys Red Carpet
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards delivered a spectacular evening of music and high fashion at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
As Trevor Noah took the stage for his sixth and final time as host, the evening celebrated a year defined by viral TikTok hits and genre-defying masterpieces.
While Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Bad Bunny led the nominations, the red carpet remained the ultimate battleground for cultural influence, as the stars brought their fashion statements to the red carpet.
Here are the 40 best outfits from the 2026 Grammys night.
Michelle Williams
Angela Benson
Sabrina Carpenter
Kelsea Ballerini
Kevin Csolak
Csolak donned a deep burgundy velvet suit paired with a crisp white shirt, oversized black bow tie, and dark sunglasses. For accessories, he went for a watch, a few rings, and polished black shoes.
Did mum reupholster her sofa and have some fabric left over?
Elin Iversen
Iversen kept things timeless in a rich red, off-the-shoulder gown. The softly draped neckline and thigh-high slit added enough drama to her silhouette, while the minimal jewelry let the color and dress do all the work.
Erin Bentlage
Erin Bentlage wore a strapless, form-fitting gown covered in dense floral embroidery and beadwork in jewel tones, layered over a sheer base for a textured finish.
She complemented her look with soft tendrils framing a low updo, delicate gold jewelry, stacked rings, and pointed-toe mauve heels.
Hello Vee
Alex Warren
EJAE
Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne kept things classic in a floor-length black gown accented by a silver, jewel-embellished neckline.
She complemented the look with a statement diamond ring, matching earrings, yellow sunglasses, and signature short red hair parted to the side.
looks like a pumpkin going as a human to a halloween party
Angélique Kidjo
Rita Wilson
Alisha Magnus-Louis
Molly Tuttle
Molly Tuttle opted for a strapless blush-pink gown with a corset-style bodice that flowed into a voluminous black tulle skirt. She paired her ensemble with black gloves and half-up hair.
Karen Wazen
Karen Wazen shimmered in a form-fitting gold halter gown covered in fine crystal detailing that caught the light from every angle.
The sculpted bodice dipped slightly at the waist, creating a soft peplum effect before flowing into a sleek, floor-length skirt. She kept her hair slicked back.
Jessie Jo Dillon
Dillon donned a sleek black tailored suit elevated with cascading beaded fringe that draped from the jacket.
She paired it with a deep-V neckline, wide-leg trousers, a bold heart-shaped statement necklace, minimal rings, and softly waved platinum-blonde hair with blunt bangs to complete her look.
No idea who she it but the outfit screams country music.
Ali Wong
Tyla
Kristy Scott
Bad Bunny
This is at least better than the other velvet looks we’ve seen
Shana Render
Shana Render stepped out in a strapless, gold sequined gown with a plunging cutout that kept the ensemble sleek and body-hugging.
She paired the sparkle with long, glossy black waves worn to one side.
Courtney Adanna
Olivia Dean
Queen Latifah
Madison Beer
Jordan Tyson
Tyson stepped out in a structured navy pinstriped gown featuring a plunging V-neck and a cinched, corset-style waist. She paired the full skirt with bold red earrings, slicked-back hair, and minimalist heels.
Zuri Hall
Zuri Hall wore a structured, strapless red corset gown with an embossed, scale-like texture that cinched the waist and flared into a fitted mermaid skirt.
She styled it with voluminous curly hair, a delicate choker necklace, red open-toe heels, and minimal rings.
Gino The Ghost
The Ghost opted for a cropped, emerald-green jacket with black embroidered detailing, paired with a black shirt and high-waisted trousers. He finished the look with glossy black loafers, tinted rectangular sunglasses, and slicked-back hair.
what a bullfighter wears to his daughters flute recital
Lola Clark
Lola Clark stepped onto the carpet in a sheer, champagne-toned gown densely embroidered with silver beading and crystal embellishments that created a corset-like illusion through the bodice.
The off-the-shoulder straps and plunging neckline added structure, while the vertical beadwork elongated the silhouette all the way into a soft, trailing hem.
Monet Mcmichael
Beautiful fabric colour but really ugly dress, looks like it needs ironed.
Hannah Kosh
Ayra Starr
Tiara Kelly
Lexc Michelle
Coco Jones
Addison Rae
Nikki Glaser
Justin And Hailey Bieber
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend
Paris Hilton
Halle Bailey
Sombr
Benson Boone
Lakecia Benjamin
Lakecia Benjamin looked effortlessly cool in an all-white, fringe-detailed dress. The deep V neckline and long, draped silhouette gave the outfit a sleek, modern edge while metallic ankle boots added a flash of contrast.
Fab Morvan
Fab Morvan stepped out in a tailored black ensemble richly embroidered with red floral motifs and gold baroque detailing, finished with decorative buttons and a wide black waist belt featuring a gold emblem.
He styled the look with stacked dreadlocks tied high, layered necklaces, multiple rings, and chunky black platform shoes with gold accents.
Sussan Mourad
Jully Patel
Rosé
Madeleine White
Lainey Wilson
Doechii
Reem Kanj
Reem Kanj donned a sharp, oversized black suit with a deep-plunging blazer worn without a top underneath.
The relaxing tailoring and wide-leg trousers were complemented with a diamond choker and open-toe heels.
Joanie Leeds
Nina Yoshida Nelsen
I knew maybe like 4 of them. I feel.you!Load More Replies...
