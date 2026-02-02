ADVERTISEMENT

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards delivered a spectacular evening of music and high fashion at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

As Trevor Noah took the stage for his sixth and final time as host, the evening celebrated a year defined by viral TikTok hits and genre-defying masterpieces.

While Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Bad Bunny led the nominations, the red carpet remained the ultimate battleground for cultural influence, as the stars brought their fashion statements to the red carpet.

Here are the 40 best outfits from the 2026 Grammys night. 

#1

Michelle Williams

Elegant woman on 2026 Grammys red carpet wearing a black gown with gold floral details and a long flowing train

John Shearer/Getty Images Report

    #2

    Angela Benson

    Woman wearing an elegant pale pink gown with scripted cutouts on the 2026 Grammys red carpet striking a confident pose.

    John Shearer/Getty Images Report

    #3

    Sabrina Carpenter

    Sabrina Carpenter

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    samday_1 avatar
    LancePoekinhos
    LancePoekinhos
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    someone made a dress out of dolly partons shower curtains

    #4

    Kelsea Ballerini

    Kelsea Ballerini

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #5

    Kevin Csolak

    Man wearing a deep red velvet suit and dark sunglasses posing on the Grammys red carpet show-stopping looks.

    Csolak donned a deep burgundy velvet suit paired with a crisp white shirt, oversized black bow tie, and dark sunglasses. For accessories, he went for a watch, a few rings, and polished black shoes.

    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did mum reupholster her sofa and have some fabric left over?

    #6

    Elin Iversen

    Woman in a red off-shoulder gown posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys with gold Grammy statue backdrop.

    Iversen kept things timeless in a rich red, off-the-shoulder gown. The softly draped neckline and thigh-high slit added enough drama to her silhouette, while the minimal jewelry let the color and dress do all the work.

    John Shearer/Getty Report

    #7

    Erin Bentlage

    Woman in a floral strapless gown posing on the red carpet at the Grammys showcasing show-stopping looks from the event.

    Erin Bentlage wore a strapless, form-fitting gown covered in dense floral embroidery and beadwork in jewel tones, layered over a sheer base for a textured finish.

    She complemented her look with soft tendrils framing a low updo, delicate gold jewelry, stacked rings, and pointed-toe mauve heels.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    linda_conaghan avatar
    Linda Conaghan
    Linda Conaghan
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lovely dress but really don't like the toe cleavage

    #8

    Hello Vee

    Hello Vee

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #9

    Alex Warren

    Alex Warren

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    #10

    EJAE

    EJAE

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    #11

    Sharon Osbourne

    Woman with short red hair in black gown and statement necklace posing on Grammys red carpet with gold gramophone trophies behind her.

    Sharon Osbourne kept things classic in a floor-length black gown accented by a silver, jewel-embellished neckline.

    She complemented the look with a statement diamond ring, matching earrings, yellow sunglasses, and signature short red hair parted to the side.

    Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

    samday_1 avatar
    LancePoekinhos
    LancePoekinhos
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    looks like a pumpkin going as a human to a halloween party

    #12

    Angélique Kidjo

    Elegant individual in a burgundy velvet suit and headwrap posing on the 2026 Grammys red carpet fashion event.

    Lester Cohen/Getty Images Report

    linda_conaghan avatar
    Linda Conaghan
    Linda Conaghan
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She has to confidence to rock that velvet suit.

    #13

    Rita Wilson

    Woman wearing a sparkling black gown posing on the 2026 Grammys red carpet showcasing show-stopping looks.

    Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

    samday_1 avatar
    LancePoekinhos
    LancePoekinhos
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    we making the jump to hyperspace chewie

    #14

    Alisha Magnus-Louis

    Alisha Magnus-Louis

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #15

    Molly Tuttle

    Woman in a pink and black gown with black gloves posing on the Grammys red carpet showcasing show-stopping looks.

    Molly Tuttle opted for a strapless blush-pink gown with a corset-style bodice that flowed into a voluminous black tulle skirt. She paired her ensemble with black gloves and half-up hair.

    John Shearer/Getty Images Report

    #16

    Karen Wazen

    Woman in a shimmering gold gown posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys showcasing show-stopping looks.

    Karen Wazen shimmered in a form-fitting gold halter gown covered in fine crystal detailing that caught the light from every angle.

    The sculpted bodice dipped slightly at the waist, creating a soft peplum effect before flowing into a sleek, floor-length skirt. She kept her hair slicked back.

    Brianna Bryson/Getty Images Report

    samday_1 avatar
    LancePoekinhos
    LancePoekinhos
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    someone made a dress from ecdysis

    #17

    Jessie Jo Dillon

    Blonde woman in a black beaded outfit posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys with gold gramophone trophies behind her

    Dillon donned a sleek black tailored suit elevated with cascading beaded fringe that draped from the jacket.

    She paired it with a deep-V neckline, wide-leg trousers, a bold heart-shaped statement necklace, minimal rings, and softly waved platinum-blonde hair with blunt bangs to complete her look.

    Brianna Bryson/Getty Images Report

    linda_conaghan avatar
    Linda Conaghan
    Linda Conaghan
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No idea who she it but the outfit screams country music.

    #18

    Ali Wong

    Woman in a shimmering gold gown and glasses posing on the Grammys red carpet showcasing show-stopping looks.

    Christina House/Getty Images Report

    linda_conaghan avatar
    Linda Conaghan
    Linda Conaghan
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like it doesn't fit properly.

    #19

    Tyla

    Tyla

    John Shearer/Getty Images Report

    samday_1 avatar
    LancePoekinhos
    LancePoekinhos
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    if the lion king grew up to be a fashion designer

    #20

    Kristy Scott

    Kristy Scott

    Brianna Bryson/Getty Images Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The colour and design suit her. The train is a bit much

    #21

    Bad Bunny

    Bad Bunny

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is at least better than the other velvet looks we’ve seen

    #22

    Shana Render

    Woman in a shimmering gold gown posing on the red carpet showcasing show-stopping Grammys red carpet looks.

    Shana Render stepped out in a strapless, gold sequined gown with a plunging cutout that kept the ensemble sleek and body-hugging.

    She paired the sparkle with long, glossy black waves worn to one side.

    Brianna Bryson/Getty Images Report

    samday_1 avatar
    LancePoekinhos
    LancePoekinhos
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    is she wearing a 3rd graders prom dress?

    #23

    Courtney Adanna

    Woman wearing a sparkling gown with matching cape on the Grammys red carpet, showcasing show-stopping looks in 2026 event.

    John Shearer/Getty Images Report

    j22nol213 avatar
    Jenna Kay
    Jenna Kay
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While I love the fabric pattern, I wish she had a bit more lining in the dress.

    2
    #24

    Olivia Dean

    Olivia Dean

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #25

    Queen Latifah

    Queen Latifah

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    samday_1 avatar
    LancePoekinhos
    LancePoekinhos
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All rise for the honorable queen latifah

    #26

    Madison Beer

    Madison Beer

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    susanwolf_1 avatar
    Susan Wolf
    Susan Wolf
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When somebody can see those b***s aren't real.

    #27

    Jordan Tyson

    Woman in a navy pinstripe dress posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys showcasing show-stopping looks.

    Tyson stepped out in a structured navy pinstriped gown featuring a plunging V-neck and a cinched, corset-style waist. She paired the full skirt with bold red earrings, slicked-back hair, and minimalist heels.

    John Shearer/Getty Images Report

    fenouillefenouille avatar
    Fenouille Fenouille
    Fenouille Fenouille
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Picnic on a Sunday afternoon

    #28

    Zuri Hall

    Woman in a red textured strapless gown posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys showing show-stopping looks.

    Zuri Hall wore a structured, strapless red corset gown with an embossed, scale-like texture that cinched the waist and flared into a fitted mermaid skirt.

    She styled it with voluminous curly hair, a delicate choker necklace, red open-toe heels, and minimal rings.

    Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

    samday_1 avatar
    LancePoekinhos
    LancePoekinhos
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i didn't know they the had red alligators

    #29

    Gino The Ghost

    Man in a green and black patterned jacket posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys show-stopping looks event.

    The Ghost opted for a cropped, emerald-green jacket with black embroidered detailing, paired with a black shirt and high-waisted trousers. He finished the look with glossy black loafers, tinted rectangular sunglasses, and slicked-back hair.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    samday_1 avatar
    LancePoekinhos
    LancePoekinhos
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    what a bullfighter wears to his daughters flute recital

    #30

    Lola Clark

    Woman posing on the Grammys red carpet wearing a sparkling gown holding a microphone at the 2026 Grammys show-stopping looks event

    Lola Clark stepped onto the carpet in a sheer, champagne-toned gown densely embroidered with silver beading and crystal embellishments that created a corset-like illusion through the bodice.

    The off-the-shoulder straps and plunging neckline added structure, while the vertical beadwork elongated the silhouette all the way into a soft, trailing hem. 

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #31

    Monet Mcmichael

    Monet Mcmichael

    Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

    linda_conaghan avatar
    Linda Conaghan
    Linda Conaghan
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beautiful fabric colour but really ugly dress, looks like it needs ironed.

    #32

    Hannah Kosh

    Hannah Kosh

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #33

    Ayra Starr

    Ayra Starr

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    j22nol213 avatar
    Jenna Kay
    Jenna Kay
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, I thought we had finally stopped with the see through things ...

    #34

    Tiara Kelly

    Tiara Kelly

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #35

    Lexc Michelle

    Lexc Michelle

    Brianna Bryson/Getty Images Report

    #36

    Coco Jones

    Coco Jones

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    #37

    Addison Rae

    Addison Rae

    John Shearer/Getty Images Report

    #38

    Nikki Glaser

    Nikki Glaser

    Brianna Bryson/Getty Images Report

    #39

    Justin And Hailey Bieber

    Justin And Hailey Bieber

    Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

    #40

    Chrissy Teigen And John Legend

    Chrissy Teigen And John Legend

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #41

    Paris Hilton

    Paris Hilton

    Brianna Bryson/Getty Images Report

    #42

    Halle Bailey

    Halle Bailey

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #43

    Sombr

    Sombr

    Brianna Bryson/Getty Images Report

    #44

    Benson Boone

    Benson Boone

    John Shearer/Getty Images Report

    #45

    Lakecia Benjamin

    Person wearing a white fringed outfit and gold boots posing on the 2026 Grammys red carpet fashion event.

    Lakecia Benjamin looked effortlessly cool in an all-white, fringe-detailed dress. The deep V neckline and long, draped silhouette gave the outfit a sleek, modern edge while metallic ankle boots added a flash of contrast.

    John Shearer/Getty Images Report

    j22nol213 avatar
    Jenna Kay
    Jenna Kay
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The description says it's a dress, but I swear I see pants!

    #46

    Fab Morvan

    Man wearing a black and red floral embroidered suit posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys event.

    Fab Morvan stepped out in a tailored black ensemble richly embroidered with red floral motifs and gold baroque detailing, finished with decorative buttons and a wide black waist belt featuring a gold emblem.

    He styled the look with stacked dreadlocks tied high, layered necklaces, multiple rings, and chunky black platform shoes with gold accents.

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #47

    Sussan Mourad

    Woman in a metallic silver gown posing on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys with show-stopping looks and elegant style.

    John Shearer/Getty Images Report

    #48

    Jully Patel

    Jully Patel

    John Shearer/Getty Images Report

    j22nol213 avatar
    Jenna Kay
    Jenna Kay
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find this look confusing. Maybe I am just old!

    #49

    Rosé

    Rosé

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #50

    Madeleine White

    Madeleine White

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #51

    Lainey Wilson

    Lainey Wilson

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #52

    Doechii

    Doechii

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    #53

    Reem Kanj

    Woman in oversized black suit and necklace posing on the 2026 Grammys red carpet with Grammy trophies in the background

    Reem Kanj donned a sharp, oversized black suit with a deep-plunging blazer worn without a top underneath.

    The relaxing tailoring and wide-leg trousers were complemented with a diamond choker and open-toe heels.

    Brianna Bryson/Getty Images Report

    j22nol213 avatar
    Jenna Kay
    Jenna Kay
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay - she looks like she is playing dress up in her dad's clothes.

    #54

    Joanie Leeds

    Joanie Leeds

    Brianna Bryson/Getty Images Report

    #55

    Nina Yoshida Nelsen

    Nina Yoshida Nelsen

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

    j22nol213 avatar
    Jenna Kay
    Jenna Kay
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Toooooo much! Just tooo much!

