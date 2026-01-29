“Harry Styles, You’ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles’ New Tour Tickets

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Harry Styles is back with his third “Together, Together” tour in 2026! Fans have been waiting for Harry to return after his last 22-month “Love on Tour” circuit, and when he announced a new single, “Aperture,” on January 20th, social media started buzzing with excited fans about the new album, “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally” and the upcoming tour.
However, the excitement was short-lived. Soon after the presale for the new tour dates started, fans took to social media to express their outrage and disappointment. It was reported that prices for seats in the nosebleeds for the Wembley dates were as high as £92 each ($126.86). Some branded Harry as “Greedy Styles” and others called for a boycott altogether.
Harry Styles performing live on stage wearing a shiny top, gripping microphone stand during concert tour.
Many fans agreed with her, expressing their disappointment
Comment from a social media user questioning the timing of Harry Styles new tour ticket release before the album drop.
Alt text: User comment expressing frustration over high prices of Harry Styles new tour tickets on social media platform.
Comment on social media expressing disappointment about Harry Styles and fan care amid new tour ticket prices.
Screenshot of a social media comment expressing shock at the high prices of Harry Styles new tour tickets.
Fan comment on social media criticizing the high prices of Harry Styles new tour tickets in 2026 USA shows.
Screenshot of a social media comment discussing resale price caps related to Harry Styles new tour tickets.
Social media comment criticizing the high prices of Harry Styles new tour tickets compared to BTS tickets.
Fan commenting on Harry Styles new tour ticket prices, expressing outrage over high costs and changes in pricing.
Fan complaint about high prices of Harry Styles new tour tickets, mentioning expensive Wembley seats and frustration.
User comment about Harry Styles’ politics on social media, expressing frustration about his silence on issues.
Comment comparing Harry Styles tour ticket prices to Michael Jackson's, expressing fan outrage over high costs.
Comment on social media expressing frustration about Harry Styles new tour ticket prices, highlighting fan outrage.
Social media comment discussing fan reactions to Harry Styles new tour ticket prices with emojis and likes.
Fan comment expressing outrage over the high prices of Harry Styles new tour tickets on social media.
The ticket prices for Harry’s residency in Madison Square Garden ranged from $50 to $1,182
“POV: you’re getting robbed,” a caption of a video of a fan trying to score Harry Styles’ new tour tickets reads. Fans have been waiting for a new album and tour from Styles for two and a half years. But what they are now getting is not what they were waiting for: outrageous prices, 100k+ queues on Ticketmaster, and dates in only three countries.
As of now, Styles has announced tour dates in New York City, Amsterdam, and London. He’s planning a residency of 30 dates in Madison Square Garden, 12 nights in London’s Wembley Stadium, and 10 in Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena. The demand for tickets was huge, as 11.5 million people reportedly registered for the artist presale for the dates at MSG.
According to The Independent, the tickets for the dates in London ranged between £44.10 and £466.24 for seated tickets and between £144.65 and £279.45 for standing tickets. The VIP packages were reportedly from £468.85 to £725.45.
For the MSG dates, however, fans reported seeing prices as high as $800 to $1,000 for lower bowl seats. Some VIP package prices even went over $1,000. While the fans were waiting in the queue, Ticketmaster informed them that the prices ranged from $50 to $1,182.40 and wouldn’t change during the presale.
“At what point do we band together and boycott concerts until these celebs stop charging anything over $200?” one fan asked on TikTok. “Dude doesn’t realize that some of us are still bakery-level salary,” another wrote, referencing how Styles worked in a bakery when he was a teenager.
However, in the context of other big acts, Styles’ ticket prices aren’t that unreasonable. For example, for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in 2023, tickets ranged from £58.65 ($80) to £749 ($1033). When Beyoncé went on tour with Cowboy Carter, her tickets cost between £71 ($97) and £950 ($1310).
Fans wish the “Together, Together” tour included more cities
Fans are also outraged that there have been so few different cities announced on the tour as of yet. Although some reports say that the tour will also hit São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney, many fans feel like that’s still not enough.
American fans will have to travel to New York, since that’s the only city included in the tour so far. People point out that that will also include costs of travel and accommodation, and, together with the astronomical ticket prices, that’s just unreasonable.
“7,000 people in line for presale for a tour where people have to travel across the US because the artist is only playing one city,” one fan wrote on X. “Concert culture has gotten out of hand and live music is no longer accessible to those who it is supposed to inspire.” Fans hope that more dates will be announced for 2027, but many are starting to temper their expectations.
On the other hand, some fans say it makes sense why there are so many dates in NYC. While Wembley Stadium’s capacity is at around 90k, MSG only holds 19k-20k seats. Still, that doesn’t excuse the fact that people will have to fly across the country to see their favorite artist. “Together, together? More like apart, apart,” disappointed fans wrote on social media.
Other fans called out Styles for announcing a tour before a new album is even released
Text showing fans upset over the high prices of Harry Styles new tour tickets amid ticket controversy.
Woman with long blonde hair discussing fan outrage over Harry Styles new tour ticket prices before album release.
@carolineinldn I am so grateful to be able to go see Harry. But those prices were not it, especially when LOT was £92 for front standing. This is almost accessible for so many fans. Prices weren’t even shared before presale started. It said dynamic pricing was off but it seemed like it wasn’t? I get concerts are more expensive. I want artists, crew, venues to be paid fairly! But something is not adding up, also when you have fans having to come to harry because it’s residencies #togethertogether#togethertogethertour#hs4#harrystyles♬ original sound – carolineinldn
Some people blamed the fans themselves: “Why do y’all pay for that?”
User comment about Harry Styles new tour ticket prices, expressing frustration with ticket costs and fan reactions.
Fan comment expressing frustration about the prices of Harry Styles new tour tickets on social media.
Comment by user sali debating support and criticism of Harry Styles new tour ticket prices on social media with 317 likes.
Comment expressing frustration over high prices of Harry Styles new tour tickets with emoji and 142 likes.
Fan comment expressing concern over the high prices of Harry Styles new tour tickets sparking outrage online.
User comment expressing frustration about Harry Styles' new tour ticket prices and announcement timing before album release.
Comment saying why do y’all pay for that discussing Harry Styles new tour ticket prices controversy.
Comment by Andy M showing outrage at Harry Styles new tour ticket prices, highlighting a 90% price increase for back standing tickets.
Comment expressing frustration over the high prices of Harry Styles new tour tickets being unaffordable for fans.
Fan comment expressing frustration about Harry Styles tour ticket prices and travel costs for concerts outside Portugal.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!
