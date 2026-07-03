This kind of extreme heat is often referred to as the "silent killer," and it's not hard to see why. Unlike hurricanes, floods, or wildfires, heatwaves don't usually leave behind dramatic images of destruction. There are no collapsed buildings or flooded streets. Instead, the danger is much quieter and often goes unnoticed until it's too late.

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Yet every year, extreme heat claims thousands of lives around the world. So, what actually happens to our bodies during a heatwave? Under normal conditions, our bodies do a pretty good job of keeping us cool by sweating and increasing blood flow to the skin. But when the air around us is already scorching hot (especially when it's also humid) those natural cooling systems begin to struggle. Our bodies start gaining more heat than they can release, causing our core temperature to slowly rise. If this goes on for too long, it can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and in the most severe cases, even death. That's why experts urge people not to underestimate extreme heat simply because it doesn't look as dangerous as other natural disasters.