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Heatwaves are no laughing matter, with soaring temperatures disrupting daily life and leaving many people searching for shade, fans, and anything cold to drink. But as the internet has proven time and time again, even the most uncomfortable situations can inspire some truly hilarious memes.

In this collection, we've scoured the internet to bring you the funniest memes, and relatable posts that perfectly capture what it's like to survive a heatwave. Some are painfully accurate, others are wonderfully dramatic, and a few might make you grateful for air conditioning. Keep scrolling to see how people are sweating through summer with a sense of humor.

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#1

Funny meme discussing a tweet about AC installation for dogs during summer heat.

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yvettesherman avatar
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
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Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't argue with that. 🤔

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    #2

    Funny meme about summer heat and global warming. A cartoon character blames the richest 0.1% for heatwaves.

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    #3

    Funny meme about summer heat comparing an office worker's mild discomfort to a sweating construction worker.

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    Climate change has gone from being a distant warning to something many people are experiencing in real time. And the current heatwave sweeping across Europe is a powerful reminder of just how serious the issue has become. Europe recently endured one of its most severe early-summer heatwaves on record, an event linked to more than 1,300 excess deaths across the continent. What exactly is happening? A massive "heat dome" settled over much of the region, trapping hot air like a lid on a boiling pot and preventing cooler air from moving in. As a result, temperatures soared past 40°C in countries including Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, and France.

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    #4

    A cat engulfed in flames, with the text What a wonderful time to go to work, a funny meme about summer heat.

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    #5

    Text on a plain background that says Lord, whatever you're baking outside.. it's done. A funny meme about summer heat.

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    #6

    Funny meme about summer heat and air conditioning from Bored Panda, text says don't invite me to anything without AC.

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    Researchers say this heatwave isn't just a freak weather event. An analysis by scientists from the World Weather Attribution (WWA) consortium shows how rapidly extreme heat is worsening as carbon pollution continues to build up in the atmosphere. To put things into perspective, a heatwave like the one Europe is experiencing today would have been about 2°C cooler back in 2003. Go back even further to 1976, another infamous heatwave year, and it would have been around 3.5°C cooler. That might not sound like a huge difference, but in heatwave terms, even a degree or two can dramatically increase health risks, strain infrastructure, and push temperatures into dangerous territory. In short, today's extreme heat is being supercharged by climate change.

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    #7

    A skeleton melting in an orange, fiery explosion, a funny meme about the summer heat.

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    #8

    Funny meme about summer heat with a man rubbing his eyes, realizing work isn't cancelled due to 35-degree weather.

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    #9

    Funny meme about summer heat with a fan fighting a blazing bedroom fire.

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    Dr. Theodore Keeping, an extreme weather research associate at Imperial College London and a member of the WWA team, summed up the situation in a piece for The Guardian. He explained that this is the most severe and widespread heatwave ever recorded across such a large region of Europe. According to Dr. Keeping, the planet has warmed by approximately 1.1°C over the past 50 years, and during that time the likelihood of experiencing an event like this has increased dramatically. He also noted that a heatwave of this magnitude simply wouldn't have been possible in June without climate change. And perhaps most concerning of all, he says this isn't likely to be an unusually hot summer anymore; it may increasingly become the new normal.

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    #10

    A meme featuring a woman wiping her brow, with text about a miserable hot summer day. This is one of many funny memes about summer heat.

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    #11

    Funny meme about summer heat: a stick figure melting in a bed surrounded by fire and mosquitoes.

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    #12

    A man covered in bags of ice, depicting the struggle with summer heat, a funny meme about summer heat.

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    This kind of extreme heat is often referred to as the "silent killer," and it's not hard to see why. Unlike hurricanes, floods, or wildfires, heatwaves don't usually leave behind dramatic images of destruction. There are no collapsed buildings or flooded streets. Instead, the danger is much quieter and often goes unnoticed until it's too late.

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    Yet every year, extreme heat claims thousands of lives around the world. So, what actually happens to our bodies during a heatwave? Under normal conditions, our bodies do a pretty good job of keeping us cool by sweating and increasing blood flow to the skin. But when the air around us is already scorching hot (especially when it's also humid) those natural cooling systems begin to struggle. Our bodies start gaining more heat than they can release, causing our core temperature to slowly rise. If this goes on for too long, it can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and in the most severe cases, even death. That's why experts urge people not to underestimate extreme heat simply because it doesn't look as dangerous as other natural disasters.
    #13

    The Wicked Witch of the West melting, a funny meme about the summer heat.

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    #14

    Funny meme about summer heat with a man sweating profusely in a blue shirt, expressing discomfort outdoors.

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    #15

    Funny meme about summer heat: a tweet about UK 30 degrees feeling like Satan's armpit.

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    The danger becomes even greater when the heat lasts for several days in a row. Warm nights don't give our bodies enough time to recover, meaning we wake up already physically stressed before the next hot day even begins. Lachlan McIver, Health Advisor at the WHO-WMO Climate and Health Joint Office, explains that older adults, young children, pregnant women, outdoor workers, people experiencing homelessness, and those with chronic illnesses are among the most vulnerable groups. However, he also stresses that extreme heat can affect virtually anyone if temperatures remain high for long enough. That's one reason experts urge people not to underestimate heatwaves simply because they don't look as dramatic as other natural disasters.

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    #16

    A funny meme showing a distressed person in low light, reflecting discomfort during the summer heat.

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    #17

    Funny meme of a melting doll, representing the intense summer heat.

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    #18

    A person driving with an oven mitt on the steering wheel, indicating how hot it is outside. A funny meme about summer heat.

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    The temperatures have become so intense that they are disrupting daily life in very noticeable ways. Around 1,000 schools across England and Wales either closed entirely or shortened the school day due to the heat. Attendance also dropped in schools that remained open, as many parents decided to keep their children at home. In France, Education Minister Édouard Geffray announced that around 13,500 schools had either closed or switched to special schedules to cope with the soaring temperatures. Across Europe, people are changing work routines, canceling outdoor activities, and looking for any way possible to stay out of the sun. The heat isn't just uncomfortable—it's becoming a major public health challenge.

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    #19

    Funny meme comparing period during a heatwave to a dog lying in mud to cool off.

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    #20

    Funny meme about summer heat with a man making a disgusted face, feeling woozy from heat and humidity.

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    #21

    A Furby toy in a room engulfed in flames, saying This is fine, a funny meme about summer heat.

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    Part of the issue is that much of Europe simply isn't built for this kind of weather. Unlike some hotter regions of the world, many European homes, schools, and public buildings don't have air conditioning. Buildings are often designed to retain heat during cold winters rather than release it during summer. Longer daylight hours also mean surfaces have more time to absorb heat, leaving cities warm well into the evening. Dense urban areas can become "heat islands," where concrete and asphalt trap heat and make nighttime temperatures uncomfortably high. In other words, the infrastructure in many places is struggling to keep up with a climate that is changing faster than expected.

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    #22

    Funny meme of a man already sweaty just seconds after a refreshing shower due to summer heat.

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    #23

    Funny meme about summer heat, showing ice cube trays with flip-flop straps, labeled Heat Wave Flip-Flops.

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    #24

    A funny meme depicting people in a fiery hellscape, with text Summer Lovers Be Like. This meme about summer heat is hilarious.

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    Naturally, people are doing everything they can to cope. Many are staying indoors during the hottest hours of the day, drinking plenty of water, carrying fans, and using umbrellas for shade. Parks, fountains, and air-conditioned public spaces have become popular refuges. Social media is also filled with people sharing tips on how to stay cool and checking in on friends and family. At the same time, the internet has responded as it often does during difficult moments—with humor. And of course, people are doing what they do best: sharing relatable memes about their situation and finding small moments of laughter while trying not to melt.

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    #25

    A funny meme showing a woman looking composed then disheveled, illustrating the effects of summer heat.

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    #26

    Funny meme about the summer heat with two men discussing how hot it is outside.

    Every single conversation during the heat-wave

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    #27

    Funny meme about summer heat: Kermit the Frog drinks water, advises staying indoors between 11 AM and November 1st.

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    Even while sweating through record-breaking temperatures, people have somehow managed to keep their sense of humor intact. These memes are proof that sometimes laughter really is one of the best ways to cope with an uncomfortable situation. Of course, behind the jokes lies a very real reminder of how our climate is changing and how important it is to prepare for a hotter future. But for now, people across Europe are doing their best to stay cool, stay safe, and laugh through the heat. So, Pandas, which of these memes made you laugh the most? And is it hot where you are too? How are you dealing with the summer temperatures?

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    #28

    Funny meme about summer heat showing a man entering a house engulfed in flames because the A/C isn't on.

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    #29

    Funny meme about summer heat with a man from Office Space suggesting to stop the heat wave.

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    #30

    Funny meme showing Tony Soprano with a towel on his head, looking miserable from the summer heat.

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    #31

    Funny meme of a child screaming, frustrated by the summer heat instead of being happy.

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    #32

    Funny meme about summer heat with two shirtless men showing the difference in sunburn between being single and in a relationship on a beach day.

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    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apply it under a black light and you can see where you miss. ;)

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    #33

    Funny meme about summer heat with a woman pointing at the camera, calling out heat lovers.

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    #34

    Funny memes contrasting Homer Simpson enjoying AC with the UK in a summer heatwave.

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    #35

    Funny meme about summer heat, featuring a man saying It's too hot. It's too bloody hot! It's ruining everything. Tell it to stop!

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    #36

    Funny meme about summer heat with a man in a fedora sitting in a trash can filled with water, holding a drink.

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    #37

    Funny meme about summer heat, showing a man expressing his discomfort about the heat in four panels.

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    #38

    Funny meme about summer heat featuring characters from Dune and a sandworm, illustrating the intense heat.

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    #39

    A meme with a blue heart and text In a relationship with Air Conditioner. This is one of many funny memes about summer heat.

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    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a basement apartment/flat. I have not turned on the AC one time and I am always freezing down here. It stays about 66 to 68. I wasn't even aware it was warm out till I had a Dr. Appointment lol.

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    #40

    A meme with multiple images of Lionel Messi smirking, about a 26°C heatwave in the UK. This is one of many funny memes about summer heat.

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    #41

    Funny meme about summer heat: a woman running with her dog, declaring, This is it. I've found it. I am in hell.

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    #42

    Funny meme about summer heat: a hand holding an AC remote, wishing to turn down the blazing sun.

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    #43

    Funny meme about summer heat: a man from The Green Mile saying I'm Tired Boss about AC needing to run 24/7.

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    #44

    A cat face in the sun representing summer heat, a funny meme about summer heat.

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    #45

    A sweaty man expressing regret about summer heat, a funny meme about summer heat.

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    #46

    Funny memes depicting people using a pool and refrigerator to cope with summer heat.

    Homeoffice in Europe currently

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    #47

    A funny meme showing a woman sweating and complaining about summer heat.

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    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm 🤔 pigs don't sweat that's why they wallow in mud.

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    #48

    Funny meme comparing European and Australian reactions to summer heat.

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    #49

    Funny meme illustrating the varying perceptions of summer heat in different countries.

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    #50

    Funny meme of a man with his face close to a fan, escaping the summer heat.

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    #51

    A cat lying on a tiled floor in front of a fan, looking exhausted from the hot weather. A funny meme about summer heat.

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    #52

    A small dog in a refrigerator, with text saying I'm not coming out till it cools down out there. A funny meme about summer heat.

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    #53

    A man surrounded by many fans, trying to escape the summer heat. A funny meme about summer heat.

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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like he's got a fan club there.

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    #54

    Funny meme about summer heat with a sign saying, Satan called. He wants his weather back.

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    #55

    Funny meme about summer heat with a man saying he hydroplaned off the toilet seat at work.

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    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This almost happened to me at work the other day

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    #56

    Arnold and Gerald sweating from summer heat, surrounded by funny memes about the heat.

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    #57

    Funny memes about summer heat showing Winnie the Pooh's reactions to different showering habits.

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    #58

    A woman looking annoyed with text listing things not to do in this heat. This is one of many funny memes about summer heat.

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    #59

    Text stating she believed she could, but it was 91 degrees and humid outside, a funny meme about summer heat.

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    #60

    SpongeBob SquarePants melting in the summer heatwave, a funny meme about summer heat.

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    #61

    A cat lying in a sink, implying a desire for a private pool to escape the summer heat, a funny meme.

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    #62

    Funny meme about summer heat showing a tent set up inside a kitchen next to an open refrigerator.

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