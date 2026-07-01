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Paris Deputy Mayor Blames Americans For Europe’s Climate Crisis As Heat Wave Casualty Toll Reaches 1,300
People stand in the refreshing spray of a misting fan near the Eiffel Tower, seeking relief from the Paris heat wave.
Society, World

Paris Deputy Mayor Blames Americans For Europe’s Climate Crisis As Heat Wave Casualty Toll Reaches 1,300

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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As Europe continues to battle one of the worst heat waves in its history, a seniorParis official has sparked a heated debate by blaming Americans for helping fuel the climate crisis behind the extreme temperatures.

The comments came as France struggled through record-breaking heat, with temperatures topping 104°F (40°C) in some areas and hundreds of excess casualties being reported.

Highlights
  • Paris Deputy Mayor Audrey Pulvar blamed the United States for contributing to the climate conditions behind Europe’s heat wave.
  • France recorded more than 1,300 excess casualties during the extreme temperatures.
  • Scientists said human-caused climate change intensified the heat wave and made such events more likely across Europe.

While some American tourists and influencers mocked France for not having air conditioning in most homes and hotels, Paris Deputy Mayor Audrey Pulvar fired back, arguing that the United States shares responsibility for the climate conditions Europe is now facing.

RELATED:

    Paris deputy mayor blamed the United States for Europe’s current weather crisis

    A person walks through mist in front of the Eiffel Tower, experiencing Paris heat wave and climate crisis.

    Image credits: Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu/Getty Images

    The controversy began after American visitors took to social media to complain about the lack of air conditioning across France during the intense heat.

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    Pulvar, who oversees international relations for the city of Paris, responded with a strongly worded message.

    “Dear American journalists and social media ‘influencers‘: for days, some of you have been criticizing and making fun of Paris because the city does not have A/C in every room… OMG, this is so rich!” she wrote.

    Image credits: Audrey Pulvar

    She then argued that the United States has played a major role in creating the climate conditions that are making heat waves more severe.

    “As the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gas emissions in the world, you bear a significant amount of responsibility for global warming and the consequences we, in France, are experiencing,” Pulvar said.

    A portrait of Paris Deputy Mayor, a woman with an afro and glasses, looking directly at the camera, related to the climate crisis.

    Image credits: Audrey Pulvar

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    A tweet on a screen about heat wave casualty toll and the political scapegoating of Americans for Europe's climate crisis.

    Image credits: PaulFirstOfHis

    A tweet on a screen discussing the link between AC and climate change, relevant to Europe's climate crisis.

    Image credits: FlagOnThePlayX

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    “Your cities, which are 90 percent air-conditioned, are not unrelated to this.”

    Pulvar also defended Paris’ environmental policies, pointing to efforts to reduce car traffic, improve building efficiency, expand green spaces, and promote sustainability.

    “So please, enough with the lecture. Just start doing your part,” she added.

    Traditionally, France has long resisted widespread air conditioning

    A Paris Deputy Mayor speaks into a microphone, discussing Europes climate crisis and heat wave casualty toll.

    Image credits: Audrey Pulvar

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    Unlike the United States, where air conditioning is common in homes, offices, and public buildings, France has traditionally been far more cautious about adopting cooling systems.

    Only about 25% of French households have air conditioning units, according to reports. Environmental concerns, cultural attitudes, and strict building regulations have all contributed to the country’s reluctance to embrace AC on a large scale.

    A young woman pours water on her head to cool down during Europes climate crisis heat wave.

    Image credits: Maryam Majd/Getty Images

    However, the conversation has started to change as summers become hotter and heat waves become more frequent.

    The latest extreme temperatures have intensified political debates about whether France should invest more heavily in cooling infrastructure.

    Some politicians have called for major programs to help households install air conditioning, while others continue to argue that reducing emissions should remain the priority.

    Moreover, the heat wave has left a devastating toll across France

    Silhouettes of people against a vibrant orange sunset, symbolizing the intense heat wave and climate crisis.

    Image credits: Afitab/Pexels (not an actual photo)

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    The debate over air conditioning comes as France deals with the consequences of the current heat wave.

    According to France’s public health agency, at least 1,300 excess casualties have been recorded since June 21, although officials believe the final figure could be even higher. Most of the incidents involved people aged 65 and older.

    Public Health France reported that the daily count surged during the hottest days of the heat wave.

     

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    A post shared by Audrey PULVAR (@audreypulvar)

    A tweet about the climate crisis, mentioning Texas heat and Europe's heat wave casualty toll.

    Image credits: hatchetboy77

    A tweet criticizing politicians for passing blame regarding the climate crisis and heat wave casualty toll.

    Image credits: debateishealthy

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    More than 1,200 casualties were recorded on June 24 alone, followed by over 1,400 on each of the next two days. Before the heat wave, the country’s rate was generally between 900 and 1,000 people passing away.

    Health Minister Stéphanie Rist warned that the impact of the heat wave may continue even after temperatures begin to fall.

    “The episode is not finished,” she told La Tribune on June 28.

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    The scale of the crisis has put enormous pressure on funeral homes and mortuaries around Paris

    A hand adjusting a thermostat on a window air conditioning unit, suggesting a need for cooling during a heat wave and climate crisis.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

    Zouhaeir Hertelli, who runs a mortuary near Orly Airport, shared his phone has been ringing constantly as funeral directors search for places to store bodies.

    “We’re facing a really catastrophic situation,” he said. “I’m getting hundreds of calls.”

    With storage facilities filling up, Paris authorities were forced to install temporary units to handle the overflow.

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    Hertelli said many funeral homes have run out of space entirely.

    People sitting by a body of water in Paris, escaping the heat wave during Europe's climate crisis.

    Image credits: Allie Goodbun

    “We’re dealing with an enormous spike of d*aths because of the heat wave and we’re really full, full, full,” he explained.

    Funeral director Véronique Bertrand told Page Six many of the victims were older people who lived alone.

    “I think people absolutely need to wake up,” she said.

    “With the passing years, we’ve perhaps forgotten that it could happen again and that things would even perhaps be worse.”

    Scientists claimed that the climate change is making Europe’s heat waves worse

    An egg frying in a pan without external heat, illustrating the extreme temperatures of the heat wave in Paris during a climate crisis.

    Image credits: Brother Bright

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    Researchers revealed that the current heat wave is not just another hot summer.

    Scientists from World Weather Attribution, a Europe based collaboration of scientists, concluded on a June 26 report that the intensity of the heat wave would not have been possible without human-caused climate change.

    They also noted that Europe is warming faster than the global average, making extreme heat events more frequent and more dangerous.

    A weather map showing high temperatures across Europe, indicating a severe heat wave and the ongoing climate crisis.

    Image credits: US_Stormwatch

    The current crisis has already drawn comparisons to France’s devastating 2003 heat wave, which led to around 15,000 people losing their lives.

    This year’s event has also caused widespread disruption beyond France.

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    Schools have been affected, tourist attractions have closed, livestock losses have been reported, and emergency services across several countries have been stretched to their limits.

    Spain alone has reported more than 200 heat-related casualties.

    “Audrey Pulvan stop pretending that not using modern AC is somehow virtuous,” wrote one user

    A social media comment suggesting Americans are to blame for the heat wave and Europe's climate crisis.

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    A social media comment discussing China's CO2 output compared to the U.S. and its relation to Europe's climate crisis.

    A social media comment about central air conditioning and a heat wave in Europe, refuting blame for the climate crisis.

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    A social media comment asking about solutions and population decrease during Europe's climate crisis and heat wave.

    A social media comment about blaming Americans for Europe's climate crisis and heat wave casualties, referencing China.

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    A social media comment on reducing pollution, heat-related deaths in Europe, and America's climate crisis response.

    Audrey Pulvar questioning the Climate Crisis and Heat Wave casualty toll in Europe due to lack of modern AC.

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    Social media comment on Europe's Climate Crisis, blaming Americans and discussing EU emissions rates.

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    Comment reacting to the Climate Crisis and Heat Wave, questioning a solution for population decrease.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We knew this was coming when I was at university in 1970. France has had a loooong time to prepare and decided not to. This is hardly the fault of people who do not live in France.

    3
    3points
    reply
    seanbaron avatar
    Seán Baron
    Seán Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Normally, the Americans blame the homosexuals for horrible weather. I, as a homosexual, am glad someone is blaming the Americans! /s

    2
    2points
    reply
    aodom1701 avatar
    Dax
    Dax
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They will have AC at all the Fashion Shows, just not for ordinary people.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We knew this was coming when I was at university in 1970. France has had a loooong time to prepare and decided not to. This is hardly the fault of people who do not live in France.

    3
    3points
    reply
    seanbaron avatar
    Seán Baron
    Seán Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Normally, the Americans blame the homosexuals for horrible weather. I, as a homosexual, am glad someone is blaming the Americans! /s

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    aodom1701 avatar
    Dax
    Dax
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They will have AC at all the Fashion Shows, just not for ordinary people.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Comments
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