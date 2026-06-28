The subreddit r/WildHomes is full of such examples. Whether it's a beautiful cottage perfectly blending into its green surroundings or a goofy mansion that looks like a toddler's fever dream, they're all here. So let's take a few virtual tours, shall we? You can keep the shoes on, too!

You don't have to live in a place to have an opinion on it. This applies not just to a country or a city, but also to a house or an apartment. Some of them can be designed and built in a way that allows us to judge them almost as a work of art.

#1 Goth House For Sale In Baltimore

RELATED:

#2 Disney Princess Tastes, W-2 Budget

#3 Does This Count As A Wild Home? My Partner & Our 3 Pets Have Lived Aboard This 45 Year Old Sailboat For 8 Years Traveling Full Time Around The World. The Ocean Is Our Backyard

#4 This Place In Astoria Is Going To Make You Very Happy

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 This 17th Century Dutch Home Was Completely Deconstructed And Rebuilt In NY

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 This Insane Arizona Home Is Built Right Into The Hillside

#7 “The Book House” In Ohio Is A Book Lover Dream Home

#8 What’s Stopping You From Buying The Iconic Longaberger Basket Building In Newark, Ohio For $8,500,000?

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Largest Home In Alabama With Guitar Shaped Driveway

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Waking Up To A 5,000 Gallon Fish Tank Staring At You In Baton Rouge For $11 Million

#11 This Miami Condo Has A Pink Conversation Pit

#12 Owned By The Freemasons For 100 Years And Now They Want 18.5 Million For It??

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 177m And A Million A Month For Stairs And Stargazing

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Imagine Calling This Your “Weekend Place”

#15 This Los Angeles “Midcentury Treehouse” Is Gorgeous

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 Architect John Portman’s Personal Sea Island, GA Home Entelechy II

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 1900s Firehouse In Ohio For $140k

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 This 1970s Las Vegas Mansion Is Hidden Completely Underground

#19 $190,000 For An Off‑grid Adirondack Cabin With Its Own Dock. Am I Supposed To Not Sell Everything?

#20 She Lives Year-Round In A Canvas Tent

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 This Massachusetts Home Has A Quarry Pool

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Forty Acres Of Montana And A Bathroom In A Shed

#23 I Can’t Stop Staring

#24 This $3.39m 'French Chateau' In Provo, Ut Has A Literal Turret With A Stained-Glass Ceiling

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 $25 Million Boca Mansion Is The Most Wild Zillow Listing Ever

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 He Built The Wildest Midcentury House In Memphis

#27 You’ll Never Guess What’s Going On Inside This Chicago Home

#28 This 1903 Connecticut Estate Feels Straight Out Of A Gothic Novel

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 The Most Insane Ann Arbor Mega Mansion Ever

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 This Contemporary Modern In The Woods In PA Is Calling Your Name

#31 This Colorado Home Has An Indoor And Outdoor Hockey Rink

#32 Someone Built A 9,500-Square-Foot Castle In The Middle Of Wyoming

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Rammed-Earth On 6.95 Acres With A Horizon-Kissing Lap Pool — Dream?

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 This Aspen Estate Thinks It’s Its Own National Park

#35 This Floating Flat Has Museum Floors And A Pet Tub

#36 This 100 Year Old Home Is A Craftsman’s Dream

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Aubrey Plaza’s $6.5 Million Los Angeles Home

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 A Whole House Inside A Former Grain Bin… Plus A “Locally Infamous” Pond

#39 The Frankenstein A‑frame

#40 The Stahl House, The Most Iconic Midcentury Home In Los Angeles Is For Sale

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 'Lord Of The Rings'-Inspired Utah Home On Secluded Site Asks $43 Million. 'Not All Those Who Wander Are Lost.'

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 I Found An Actual Cold War Missile Silo For Sale In Kansas

#43 A Casual $30 Million

#44 Yes Or No To This Detroit Mansion?

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 $25 Million House In Brooklyn That Looks Like Versailles Had A Baby With An Opera House

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 $50m Malibu Mansion On Sale For $21m

#47 This $25 Million NJ Mansion Is The Best Mansion I’ve Ever Seen

#48 This House Is Insane!

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Somewhere In Canada

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 The Rock House In Larkspur

#51 Stratton Mountaintop Architectural Masterpiece

#52 Dome Sweet Dome... Triangles For Days, Views For Years

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 $125,000,000 Modern Swiss Family Robinson Fantasy

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 This Milwaukee Home Has It’s Own Skatepark

#55 This House Has A Pool Over A Bowling Alley

#56 You Have To Ride A Boat Out Into The Bay Just To Get To Your Front Door

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 The San Diego “Waterfall House” Has An Indoor Pool In The Middle Of The Home

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 This House Looks Like A Spaceship Landed In The Oregon Woods

#59 Is This Freedom… Or Poverty Cosplay?

#60 Someone Built A Log-Cabin Apocalypse Starter Pack And Priced It At $1.6m

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 This House Is Your Neighborhood Mullet

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Deion Sanders Former Home

#63 This Little Island Gem Was Built By One Determined Woman

#64 You Can Own One Of The Last Gilded Age Mansions

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Guy Turned A $5k Derelict Catamaran Into A Solar-Only Floating Home

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Medieval Castle In Rochester

#67 This Tiny House Was Built In 40 Days And Laughs At Canadian Winters

#68 $52m Malibu House And It’s On A Septic Tank

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Wish I Lived Here

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 If You Happen To Have A Spare Thirty-Two Million Dollars Lying Around

#71 Dakota Johnson’s House Is Proof You Can Be Famous And Still Chill

#72 $16m And It’s On Well And Septic. Neat

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 I Just Can't Get Enough Of This Hobbit House

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Why Do I Hate This Home So Much?