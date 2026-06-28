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You don't have to live in a place to have an opinion on it. This applies not just to a country or a city, but also to a house or an apartment. Some of them can be designed and built in a way that allows us to judge them almost as a work of art.

The subreddit r/WildHomes is full of such examples. Whether it's a beautiful cottage perfectly blending into its green surroundings or a goofy mansion that looks like a toddler's fever dream, they're all here. So let's take a few virtual tours, shall we? You can keep the shoes on, too!

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#1

Goth House For Sale In Baltimore

A wacky and unusual home with a black and white exterior, a gothic-style bedroom with a coffin-shaped bed frame, and dark decor.

ReinkeDrengen Report

6points
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    #2

    Disney Princess Tastes, W-2 Budget

    Pink, multi-story unusual home resembling a wedding cake, with a greenhouse and small shed nearby.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    6points
    POST
    vashtisadjia avatar
    Mahiera Etsuhae
    Mahiera Etsuhae
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like it, but can I get it in the Goth House colors?

    0
    0points
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    #3

    Does This Count As A Wild Home? My Partner & Our 3 Pets Have Lived Aboard This 45 Year Old Sailboat For 8 Years Traveling Full Time Around The World. The Ocean Is Our Backyard

    An unusual home, a sailboat anchored in a serene bay surrounded by mountains, featuring a cozy and well-decorated interior living space.

    Godzira-r32 Report

    5points
    POST
    #4

    This Place In Astoria Is Going To Make You Very Happy

    A vibrant, wacky home exterior painted in green and red, with colorful interior shots including a purple staircase.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    5points
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    #5

    This 17th Century Dutch Home Was Completely Deconstructed And Rebuilt In NY

    Exterior and interior views of a cool, unusual home with brickwork, arched doorways, and a unique courtyard.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    5points
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    #6

    This Insane Arizona Home Is Built Right Into The Hillside

    An unusual home built into a rocky desert landscape, featuring a bedroom with a rock formation and a bathroom with a rock tub.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    4points
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    #7

    “The Book House” In Ohio Is A Book Lover Dream Home

    A narrow, tall unusual home with two black doors, revealing an interior with a floor-to-ceiling bookshelf, a large library, and leather furniture.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    4points
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    #8

    What’s Stopping You From Buying The Iconic Longaberger Basket Building In Newark, Ohio For $8,500,000?

    The Longaberger Basket Building, an unusual home, with a unique basket shape, and spacious interiors.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    4points
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    #9

    Largest Home In Alabama With Guitar Shaped Driveway

    Luxury mansion, an unusual home, with an elaborate circular driveway, grand staircase, and home theater.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    4points
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    #10

    Waking Up To A 5,000 Gallon Fish Tank Staring At You In Baton Rouge For $11 Million

    Exterior and interior of a luxurious cool home featuring a grand driveway, a large aquarium bedroom, and an indoor bowling alley.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    This Miami Condo Has A Pink Conversation Pit

    A wacky and unusual home interior with an all-pink circular living room, a pink patterned bathroom, and a bright living area.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Owned By The Freemasons For 100 Years And Now They Want 18.5 Million For It??

    A historic stone mansion, a luxurious grand staircase, an elegant bedroom, a hallway with stained glass, and a refined library and bar area, showcasing unusual homes.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    4points
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    #13

    177m And A Million A Month For Stairs And Stargazing

    A modern, cool, wacky, and unusual home at night, showcasing a lit exterior, an outdoor lounge with a fire pit, and an indoor water feature.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    4points
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    #14

    Imagine Calling This Your “Weekend Place”

    A cool and unusual dark-colored home with a rustic interior featuring brick, wood beams, and large windows.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    4points
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    #15

    This Los Angeles “Midcentury Treehouse” Is Gorgeous

    A beautiful glass-enclosed dining room in a cool, wacky, and unusual home surrounded by trees with a spiral staircase.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Architect John Portman’s Personal Sea Island, GA Home Entelechy II

    A stunning white building with lush vertical gardens and an outdoor staircase, an example of a luxurious and cool home.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    4points
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    #17

    1900s Firehouse In Ohio For $140k

    A cool and unusual home, an old brick firehouse with a large red garage door converted into a unique residential space.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
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    #18

    This 1970s Las Vegas Mansion Is Hidden Completely Underground

    A wacky and unusual home with an underground bunker featuring a swimming pool, fake trees, and a vibrant bar area.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    $190,000 For An Off‑grid Adirondack Cabin With Its Own Dock. Am I Supposed To Not Sell Everything?

    Cozy, rustic cabin, an unusual home, nestled among tall trees by a lake, with an interior view.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    She Lives Year-Round In A Canvas Tent

    A cozy, unusual home, a pyramid-shaped tent in a snowy forest, with a person inside showing its compact but functional kitchen and living space.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
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    #21

    This Massachusetts Home Has A Quarry Pool

    Aerial view of an unusual home with a natural rock-hewn swimming pool and surrounding greenery.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
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    #22

    Forty Acres Of Montana And A Bathroom In A Shed

    A rustic and cool log cabin in a wooded area, featuring a covered porch and simple interior. This is a charming unusual home.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    I Can’t Stop Staring

    A compact and cool tiny home with solar panels, a small porch, and a cozy bedroom. This is a functional unusual home.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
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    #24

    This $3.39m 'French Chateau' In Provo, Ut Has A Literal Turret With A Stained-Glass Ceiling

    A luxurious cool home with a round stone tower entrance, lush landscaping, and a large swimming pool with panoramic views at sunset.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
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    #25

    $25 Million Boca Mansion Is The Most Wild Zillow Listing Ever

    An aerial shot of a cool, unusual home with a vibrant blue roof, featuring multiple unique rooms with intricate, colorful decor.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
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    #26

    He Built The Wildest Midcentury House In Memphis

    A modern cool A-frame house with a striking red door and a distinctive roofline, set amidst a well-maintained garden.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    You’ll Never Guess What’s Going On Inside This Chicago Home

    A unique red brick townhouse, a vibrant green bathroom with intricate mosaic tiles, and an exotic bedroom featuring a distinctive arched doorway, showcasing unusual homes.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    This 1903 Connecticut Estate Feels Straight Out Of A Gothic Novel

    A cool and unusual grand estate, a white mansion surrounded by landscaped gardens and a formal dining room.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
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    #29

    The Most Insane Ann Arbor Mega Mansion Ever

    An aerial view of an unusual home surrounded by trees and fields, featuring a long indoor pool and a large library with a ping-pong table.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
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    #30

    This Contemporary Modern In The Woods In PA Is Calling Your Name

    A cool and unusual home nestled in lush woods with unique architecture and stylish interior design.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
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    #31

    This Colorado Home Has An Indoor And Outdoor Hockey Rink

    An aerial view of a cool, wacky, and unusual home featuring a backyard ice hockey rink and a room filled with hockey jerseys.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
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    #32

    Someone Built A 9,500-Square-Foot Castle In The Middle Of Wyoming

    A majestic castle-like, unusual home nestled in a forest with an impressive interior featuring taxidermy and vaulted ceilings.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
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    #33

    Rammed-Earth On 6.95 Acres With A Horizon-Kissing Lap Pool — Dream?

    An unusual pink home with a pool nestled in a desert landscape, surrounded by saguaro cacti, under an orange sky.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
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    #34

    This Aspen Estate Thinks It’s Its Own National Park

    A cool and unusual home with natural wood and stone exteriors, a rustic wooden hallway, and a sunroom overlooking nature.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
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    #35

    This Floating Flat Has Museum Floors And A Pet Tub

    A woman on a vibrant green unusual home, a house boat on water, with a cozy bedroom interior and a charming living area. Wacky homes.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
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    #36

    This 100 Year Old Home Is A Craftsman’s Dream

    A charming, old-fashioned unusual home with a cozy front porch, vintage bedroom, and a warm, inviting living room.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    3points
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    #37

    Aubrey Plaza’s $6.5 Million Los Angeles Home

    A cool and unusual home with a lush green lawn, large swimming pool, and a unique arched window in the living room.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    2points
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    #38

    A Whole House Inside A Former Grain Bin… Plus A “Locally Infamous” Pond

    A round, silo-like unusual home with a rustic front porch, showcasing its modern open-plan kitchen-living area and a wooden staircase.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    The Frankenstein A‑frame

    An A-frame unusual home with a vibrant green door, featuring a long, wood-paneled hallway and a retro-style kitchen with green appliances.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    The Stahl House, The Most Iconic Midcentury Home In Los Angeles Is For Sale

    A stylish mid-century modern home overlooking a city at night, with large windows, a spacious kitchen, and an outdoor pool. This is a truly cool home.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    2points
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    #41

    'Lord Of The Rings'-Inspired Utah Home On Secluded Site Asks $43 Million. 'Not All Those Who Wander Are Lost.'

    An expansive, cool home nestled in a scenic mountain valley, featuring a distinctive circular entrance and a pool. This unusual home is a modern masterpiece.

    OnMatchPoint Report

    2points
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    #42

    I Found An Actual Cold War Missile Silo For Sale In Kansas

    An aerial view of a desolate entrance to an underground bunker, a long concrete tunnel, and a vast industrial-style room under renovation, depicting unusual homes.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    2points
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    #43

    A Casual $30 Million

    A grand stone house entrance with large black gates, a cozy outdoor seating area, and an elegant office interior, featuring cool unusual homes.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    2points
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    #44

    Yes Or No To This Detroit Mansion?

    An array of cool, wacky, and unusual homes including a large brick house with a tiger rug, an indoor pool, and a cozy den.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    2points
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    #45

    $25 Million House In Brooklyn That Looks Like Versailles Had A Baby With An Opera House

    A grand white and gold mansion, an unusual home with an opulent interior featuring a double staircase and dining room.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    2points
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    #46

    $50m Malibu Mansion On Sale For $21m

    A cool and unusual luxurious home on a hill, featuring stone architecture, a large pool, and elegant interiors.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    2points
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    #47

    This $25 Million NJ Mansion Is The Best Mansion I’ve Ever Seen

    An elaborate and unusual home with grand columns, a red sports car, a luxurious indoor pool, and expansive green lawns.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    2points
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    #48

    This House Is Insane!

    A luxurious, cool home nestled in a forest, featuring a large outdoor pool and modern architectural design.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    2points
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    #49

    Somewhere In Canada

    An unusual home designed to look like a skull, with window eyes and mouth, standing out in a suburban neighborhood.

    Ok-Manner8081 Report

    2points
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    #50

    The Rock House In Larkspur

    An aerial view of an unusual home, a house built into red rock formations, featuring a dramatic rock wall interior and dining area. Cool homes.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    2points
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    #51

    Stratton Mountaintop Architectural Masterpiece

    A modern cool and unusual home nestled in greenery, featuring a bright interior hallway and a cozy living room with a fireplace.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    2points
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    #52

    Dome Sweet Dome... Triangles For Days, Views For Years

    An unusual home, a unique dome-shaped house nestled in the woods with a spacious interior workshop and a rustic bedroom. Cool homes.

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    2points
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    #53

    $125,000,000 Modern Swiss Family Robinson Fantasy

    Elk Mountain Lodge, a cool and unusual home with rustic log cabin exterior, bedroom with bunk beds, and spacious kitchen.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    2points
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    #54

    This Milwaukee Home Has It’s Own Skatepark

    A two-story unusual home with an attached garage, featuring a distinctive outdoor design and a large indoor skate park.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    2points
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    #55

    This House Has A Pool Over A Bowling Alley

    A large, modern unusual home with a circular driveway, an extensive pool area with lounges, and a stylish interior.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    2points
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    #56

    You Have To Ride A Boat Out Into The Bay Just To Get To Your Front Door

    An unusual home resembling a lighthouse in the ocean, with interior shots of its rustic living and kitchen areas.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    1point
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    #57

    The San Diego “Waterfall House” Has An Indoor Pool In The Middle Of The Home

    A unique house with a boat, an indoor pond, and open-concept living. This is a truly unusual home.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    1point
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    #58

    This House Looks Like A Spaceship Landed In The Oregon Woods

    An unusual, unique treehouse-style home with multiple levels and expansive windows, blending into the surrounding forest.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    1point
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    #59

    Is This Freedom… Or Poverty Cosplay?

    Aerial view of a cool, unusual home with solar panels and a living roof, surrounded by lush trees, showcasing unique architecture.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    1point
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    #60

    Someone Built A Log-Cabin Apocalypse Starter Pack And Priced It At $1.6m

    A large log cabin exterior nestled in a lush landscape, an inviting living room with wood finishes, and a fireplace with mounted animal heads, showcasing unusual homes.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    1point
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    #61

    This House Is Your Neighborhood Mullet

    A traditional brick home and a modern extension, showcasing cool, wacky, and unusual architectural styles with an open living space.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    1point
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    #62

    Deion Sanders Former Home

    A cool and unusual sprawling home with a basketball court and a colorful entertainment room with a pool table and bowling alley.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    1point
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    #63

    This Little Island Gem Was Built By One Determined Woman

    An elderly woman smiling in front of a cool, wacky, and unusual tiny home with solar panels in a lush green setting.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    1point
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    #64

    You Can Own One Of The Last Gilded Age Mansions

    An impressive cool home, resembling a grand castle with intricate architecture and large windows, at sunset.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    1point
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    #65

    Guy Turned A $5k Derelict Catamaran Into A Solar-Only Floating Home

    A man stands on the roof of a wacky houseboat equipped with solar panels, floating on calm blue water.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    1point
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    #66

    Medieval Castle In Rochester

    A magnificent castle, an unusual home with intricate stonework and a grand interior featuring a red carpeted staircase. Cool homes.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    1point
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    #67

    This Tiny House Was Built In 40 Days And Laughs At Canadian Winters

    A couple stands in front of their small, unusual home, a tiny house with a modern interior kitchen and cozy living space. Wacky homes.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    1point
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    #68

    $52m Malibu House And It’s On A Septic Tank

    Luxury cool and unusual home on a hill with a sprawling green landscape, a koi pond, and an elegant white living room.

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    1point
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    #69

    Wish I Lived Here

    Modern cool and unusual home with a sleek facade, a living room with large windows, and a sophisticated black kitchen.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    1point
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    #70

    If You Happen To Have A Spare Thirty-Two Million Dollars Lying Around

    A magnificent stone bridge leading to a picturesque house with luxurious interiors, showcasing a cool and unusual design.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    1point
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    #71

    Dakota Johnson’s House Is Proof You Can Be Famous And Still Chill

    A modern kitchen with green cabinets and a small dipping pool in the backyard, showcasing a cool and unique design.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    1point
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    #72

    $16m And It’s On Well And Septic. Neat

    An elegant stone mansion with a spacious lawn and sophisticated landscaping, an example of a cool home with classic charm.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    1point
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    #73

    I Just Can't Get Enough Of This Hobbit House

    A unique, quirky home resembling a hobbit house, featuring a wooden door and a whimsical, unusual exterior. This cool home stands out.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    1point
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    #74

    Why Do I Hate This Home So Much?

    An extravagant, cool unusual home with a massive pool area, luxurious interior design, and grand chandeliers.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    1point
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    #75

    Ever Wanted A House Shaped Like A Letter? Meet The “S” House!

    A modern, cool unusual home by the water, featuring a sleek patio with a hot tub and an elegant, open-plan interior.

    ReinkeDrengen Report

    1point
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