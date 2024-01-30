One positive aspect of this worrisome trend is that this kind of weather can sometimes create some beautiful scenes out in nature and our cities. That's why we're continuing our yearly trend of presenting you with lists of beautiful and sometimes chuckle-worthy pictures of winter doing its thing.

Even now, at the very beginning of 2024, we're experiencing lots of snow and icy conditions. Just two weeks ago CNN wrote about why we still have extremely cold weather when the planet warms to record levels.

Freeze! No, that wasn't a command, that was an exclamation. If you're in the Northern Hemisphere right now, you're probably experiencing some crazy winter weather. And although 2023 was the Earth's hottest year recorded in history, it still had its fair share of winter storms.

#1 Surfer After Riding Waves In Lake Superior During Polar Vortex

#2 This Is Tony - Our 5'10" Terrain Parks Day Lead Extraordinaire. This Is Also The Snow Bank In C-Lot. How Many Feet (Or Tonys) Tall Do You Think It Is?

#3 Here Is The Entrance To The Marketing Office

#4 Home Depot Left The Sprinklers On Overnight In Freezing Weather

#5 Snow Removal In Montenegro, Durmitor Mountain, Mid April

#6 Freshly Fallen Snow

#7 Freezing Temperatures And Strong Winds Have Created Breathtaking Formations Of Ice In Lithuania's Resort Town Nida

#8 Flowers After An Ice Storm

#9 Cold Wave In Japan

#10 That's A Whole Iceberg

#11 Snowfall In Hokkaido, Northern Japan

#12 Blizzard Blew Open The Pedestrian Door On My Garage

#13 Frozen Snow Lift At Big White Ski Resort, British Columbia, Canada

#14 Sent To Me By A Friend. Human For Scale

#15 Photos I Took In Port Stanley, Ontario Canada. Combination Of Severe Wind, Cold, Water And A Little Sand. The Base For Mother Nature's Sculptures Was A Gate And Lamp Posts On A Pier

#16 Our Incredible "Iceman", Shane Wolken, Has Taken The Challenge! A Photo Capturing This Brave Feat - Washing The Crane In Frigid Temperatures To Protect It From Long-Term Damage

#17 Why Bother With A Beer Glass When You Can Just Use Ice

#18 My Thermometer Has Bottomed Out. Actual Temperature Is -44°C

#19 -50 Degrees In Yakutsk, Russia

#20 Canadian Winter

#21 Great Way To Measure Though

#22 That's 1/32 Of A Car

#23 I'm Up In Mammoth Now And The Amount Of Snow Here Is Amazing. This Is A Photo My Son Took From The Gondola Up To The Mountain Today

#24 I Used The Grill On Sunday Night, But I Lost It Now. Working On A Plan To Find It Today

#25 Sister's Boyfriend Cracked An Egg On Our Front Porch. -28°C

#26 How About That For A Snow Depth?

#27 Beers Freeze In -10-Degree Weather At The Chiefs Game

#28 How Do I Start Clearing My Balcony Without Getting Snow All Over The Carpet

#29 That's Frightening

#30 Right Down The Road From The Stadium & Still Projected 36 More Inches In The Next 24 Hours

#31 Oh, Poor Buffalo Baby

#32 Truck Got Stuck - Sylvan Lake

#33 Accumulated Snow Depth Outside My House (Banana For Scale) It's more than 15 bananas high. I measured this morning. We'll likely get a fair bit more snow, but it's also starting to warm up a little in the daytime, so this is probably the maximum for this season. For those who still think in the old-fashioned measurement systems, it's about 230 cm or 7 and a half feet.

#34 This Morning On PEI

#35 The Way The Snow Melted Off My Porch

#36 Whenever It Freezes This Happens To Our Spare Bedroom Windows

#37 Calgary, Alberta This Morning When It Was -30 Degrees

#38 A Picture Of St. John's, NL, After The Snowstorm Yesterday

#39 We Are Still Digging Out

#40 My Hair Even Froze

#41 Found The Cars (Buffalo Storm, 2022)

#42 How It Started. How It's Going After The Snowstorm In Lake Tahoe (California)

#43 There's Still A Little Bit Of Snow Piled Up At The Parents' Place In California (Near Tahoe)

#44 Hockey Tournament In Central Alberta. This Is The Door Of The Arena

#45 This Ice Wheel In My Neighborhood

#46 Newfoundland Snowbomb, 2020. (I Feared That If The Snow Completely Blocked The Outside World, My Children May Resort To Cannibalism When The Storm Chips Run Out)

#47 California Snow

#48 Strange Ice Pattern On The Car After Driving Through A Blizzard

#49 You Wouldn't Believe It, But This Is The Amount Of Snow We Had Here In Norway In 2 Days. Right Outside My Door

#50 Up Close Of A Shrub After An Ice Storm

#51 First Winter In Canada. Had A Good 20 Min Walk In -30. Stay Safe Guys

#52 -15°F Adventure (Eagle River, Alaska)

#53 This Snow Drift On The Side Of A Shed

#54 It's -36 Celsius In Finland Today

#55 This Bug Stopped Part Of My Window From Freezing

#56 Snow Through Recep Box

#57 Record Snow Depth At Mammoth Last Year

#58 That's Some Heavy Snow

#59 Not Getting Out In A Hurry

#60 It Got A Little Icy In My Neighborhood

#61 Ice Sheet From A Leaf

#62 Geological Strata Of A Canadian Winter

#63 My Mom In Orchard Park, NY, Has Gotten Just A Little Bit Of Snow This Weekend

#64 The Frost On My Car Window This Morning

#65 These Frozen Webs

#66 Flooded Campsite Frozen Solid

#67 Look At All That Snow Near Donner Summit On I-80. Winter Storm Warning Tonight For 2-3 More Feet. Amazing Season In Sierra

#68 Incredible

#69 Oulanka National Park, Finland (-23°C/-9°F)

#70 Ice Knight Hanging From My Gutter

#71 The Way The Snow On My Windshield Rolled Itself Up Like A Swiss Roll

#72 The Amount Of Snow That Fell In Norway

#73 This Is The South Of Norway. We Had All The Snow Of The Whole Of Norway In The Space Of 4 Days! It's Pretty Mental

#74 When Chicago Streets Flood And Then Freeze, Your Car Gets Frozen Into The Ground, And You Need A Tow Truck To Yank Her Out. Good Times

#75 The Way My Car Froze Today

#76 All The Bubbly Branded Seltzer Water Exploded In The Freezing Temperatures, But None Of The La Croix Did

#77 The Way The Snow Melted On This Pole

#78 I Took A Picture Of Myself At -38°C (-36.4°F)

#79 When Water Pipes Burst In The Top Floor Apartment During Winter

#80 Snow Accumulation In South Lake Tahoe Last Winter

#81 The Amount Of Weight On Roofs

#82 My Tires After A Bout Of Freezing Rain

#83 This Rock Has A Frozen Tidemark

#84 This Tree After An Ice Storm In Illinois

#85 Doritos Truck Getting Robbed In Buffalo After Getting Stuck And Then Abandoned In The Snow

#86 A Picture From Cheektowaga That Describes This Storm Perfectly

#87 My Walk Home This Evening

#88 I Took A Picture Of Our Road On A Winter Night

#89 Picture I Took Of My Driveway During Day 2 Of Snowmageddon

#90 The Current State Of My Bedroom Window. Why, Canada? Why?

#91 This Winter The Snow Is Piled Taller Than The House In Canada

#92 I'm 6 Feet Tall For Reference

#93 West Shore

#94 Rain And Ice Formed What Resembles A Fur Tree On The Side Of A Condo's Roof

#95 This Pile Of Snow Has Officially Reached The Roof Of My Carport (Norway)

#96 Stuck In Snow So, I'm currently stuck in the snow at the side of the road at the intersection between routes 1 and 201, 1.6km after Fosshotel Núpar. I have been stuck here for the past 2 hours, with road assistance telling us to wait as they have 4 other cars along the same route to rescue. They only have one guy who's doing all the rescuing. 112 isn't going to help unless our car rental company doesn't help us. Is this normal in Iceland? There were tons of concerned tourists helping us out, but they just lacked the capability to do so. Is there stuff I could buy to help get out of such a situation? In Japan, people carry around a bag of gravel to pour behind tires to get cars unstuck. What's the Icelandic solution?

#97 The Way The Snow Accumulated On Our Steps