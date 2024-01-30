ADVERTISEMENT

Freeze! No, that wasn't a command, that was an exclamation. If you're in the Northern Hemisphere right now, you're probably experiencing some crazy winter weather. And although 2023 was the Earth's hottest year recorded in history, it still had its fair share of winter storms.

Even now, at the very beginning of 2024, we're experiencing lots of snow and icy conditions. Just two weeks ago CNN wrote about why we still have extremely cold weather when the planet warms to record levels.

One positive aspect of this worrisome trend is that this kind of weather can sometimes create some beautiful scenes out in nature and our cities. That's why we're continuing our yearly trend of presenting you with lists of beautiful and sometimes chuckle-worthy pictures of winter doing its thing.

#1

Surfer After Riding Waves In Lake Superior During Polar Vortex

Devon Hains Photography , Devon Hains Photography Report

#2

This Is Tony - Our 5’10” Terrain Parks Day Lead Extraordinaire. This Is Also The Snow Bank In C-Lot. How Many Feet (Or Tonys) Tall Do You Think It Is?

Sierra-at-Tahoe Report

#3

Here Is The Entrance To The Marketing Office

sugarbowlresort Report

#4

Home Depot Left The Sprinklers On Overnight In Freezing Weather

mangoklutz Report

#5

Snow Removal In Montenegro, Durmitor Mountain, Mid April

_Harpija_ Report

#6

Freshly Fallen Snow

Mjanzalone Report

dominik-ruess avatar
Dominik
Dominik
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This seems to be some really dangerous pressure, despite being extremely beautiful

#7

Freezing Temperatures And Strong Winds Have Created Breathtaking Formations Of Ice In Lithuania’s Resort Town Nida

Antanas Miežanskas Report

#8

Flowers After An Ice Storm

reddit.com Report

#9

Cold Wave In Japan

green1 Report

#10

That's A Whole Iceberg

HasanHaiNL Report

#11

Snowfall In Hokkaido, Northern Japan

tak_tatata Report

#12

Blizzard Blew Open The Pedestrian Door On My Garage

PCDevine Report

#13

Frozen Snow Lift At Big White Ski Resort, British Columbia, Canada

Official Big White Group , Official Big White Group Report

#14

Sent To Me By A Friend. Human For Scale

TahoeWeather Report

#15

Photos I Took In Port Stanley, Ontario Canada. Combination Of Severe Wind, Cold, Water And A Little Sand. The Base For Mother Nature’s Sculptures Was A Gate And Lamp Posts On A Pier

HubertVan Report

#16

Our Incredible "Iceman", Shane Wolken, Has Taken The Challenge! A Photo Capturing This Brave Feat - Washing The Crane In Frigid Temperatures To Protect It From Long-Term Damage

Mike Grantz Report

#17

Why Bother With A Beer Glass When You Can Just Use Ice

CaptainWisconsin Report

#18

My Thermometer Has Bottomed Out. Actual Temperature Is -44°C

iamfromcanadaeh Report

#19

-50 Degrees In Yakutsk, Russia

pupsikandr Report

#20

Canadian Winter

DazedlyAppoint47 Report

#21

Great Way To Measure Though

BCbaydoll Report

#22

That's 1/32 Of A Car

JodyJFoss Report

#23

I’m Up In Mammoth Now And The Amount Of Snow Here Is Amazing. This Is A Photo My Son Took From The Gondola Up To The Mountain Today

LPRamsey Report

#24

I Used The Grill On Sunday Night, But I Lost It Now. Working On A Plan To Find It Today

TahoeGuyM Report

#25

Sister's Boyfriend Cracked An Egg On Our Front Porch. -28°C

absolutemonarch101 Report

#26

How About That For A Snow Depth?

willd14 Report

#27

Beers Freeze In -10-Degree Weather At The Chiefs Game

nflmemes_tiktok Report

#28

How Do I Start Clearing My Balcony Without Getting Snow All Over The Carpet

KyleK86 Report

#29

That's Frightening

Jason_Sheppard_ Report

#30

Right Down The Road From The Stadium & Still Projected 36 More Inches In The Next 24 Hours

salerno101 Report

#31

Oh, Poor Buffalo Baby

eustace225 Report

#32

Truck Got Stuck - Sylvan Lake

laurasturty Report

#33

Accumulated Snow Depth Outside My House (Banana For Scale)

It's more than 15 bananas high. I measured this morning. We'll likely get a fair bit more snow, but it's also starting to warm up a little in the daytime, so this is probably the maximum for this season. For those who still think in the old-fashioned measurement systems, it’s about 230 cm or 7 and a half feet.

okuboheavyindustries Report

#34

This Morning On PEI

adgallant Report

#35

The Way The Snow Melted Off My Porch

awstrom Report

#36

Whenever It Freezes This Happens To Our Spare Bedroom Windows

OMurph3 Report

#37

Calgary, Alberta This Morning When It Was -30 Degrees

911_reddit Report

#38

A Picture Of St. John’s, NL, After The Snowstorm Yesterday

Report

#39

We Are Still Digging Out

StephenGorman13 Report

#40

My Hair Even Froze

BlueOrion77 Report

#41

Found The Cars (Buffalo Storm, 2022)

celebratingcher Report

#42

How It Started. How It’s Going After The Snowstorm In Lake Tahoe (California)

EFTwithHeather Report

#43

There's Still A Little Bit Of Snow Piled Up At The Parents' Place In California (Near Tahoe)

Lanefab Report

#44

Hockey Tournament In Central Alberta. This Is The Door Of The Arena

canadian_idiot85 Report

#45

This Ice Wheel In My Neighborhood

JRDiesel Report

#46

Newfoundland Snowbomb, 2020. (I Feared That If The Snow Completely Blocked The Outside World, My Children May Resort To Cannibalism When The Storm Chips Run Out)

nftpc Report

#47

California Snow

EOtirolf Report

#48

Strange Ice Pattern On The Car After Driving Through A Blizzard

xhilaryx Report

#49

You Wouldn't Believe It, But This Is The Amount Of Snow We Had Here In Norway In 2 Days. Right Outside My Door

mibnzayf Report

#50

Up Close Of A Shrub After An Ice Storm

xLordValx Report

#51

First Winter In Canada. Had A Good 20 Min Walk In -30. Stay Safe Guys

awesomask Report

#52

-15°F Adventure (Eagle River, Alaska)

Wandering_Alaska Report

#53

This Snow Drift On The Side Of A Shed

QuasarMaster Report

#54

It's -36 Celsius In Finland Today

celestialraisin Report

#55

This Bug Stopped Part Of My Window From Freezing

ChiralWolf Report

#56

Snow Through Recep Box

ApprehensiveVast6211 Report

#57

Record Snow Depth At Mammoth Last Year

effatma Report

#58

That’s Some Heavy Snow

cspencer1508 Report

#59

Not Getting Out In A Hurry

The_Ignorant_Sapien Report

#60

It Got A Little Icy In My Neighborhood

barbiereif Report

#61

Ice Sheet From A Leaf

reddit.com Report

#62

Geological Strata Of A Canadian Winter

fibonarco Report

#63

My Mom In Orchard Park, NY, Has Gotten Just A Little Bit Of Snow This Weekend

WendyEWallace1 Report

#64

The Frost On My Car Window This Morning

vdall Report

#65

These Frozen Webs

pt_hime Report

#66

Flooded Campsite Frozen Solid

Mygeen Report

#67

Look At All That Snow Near Donner Summit On I-80. Winter Storm Warning Tonight For 2-3 More Feet. Amazing Season In Sierra

NickMerianos Report

#68

Incredible

cartermurphy218 Report

#69

Oulanka National Park, Finland (-23°C/-9°F)

katiya Report

#70

Ice Knight Hanging From My Gutter

BiscuitCominInHot Report

#71

The Way The Snow On My Windshield Rolled Itself Up Like A Swiss Roll

Artane_33 Report

#72

The Amount Of Snow That Fell In Norway

abraabraka Report

#73

This Is The South Of Norway. We Had All The Snow Of The Whole Of Norway In The Space Of 4 Days! It’s Pretty Mental

rebekka_lundstrom_music Report

#74

When Chicago Streets Flood And Then Freeze, Your Car Gets Frozen Into The Ground, And You Need A Tow Truck To Yank Her Out. Good Times

HaleyDara Report

#75

The Way My Car Froze Today

usernamelrdytaken Report

#76

All The Bubbly Branded Seltzer Water Exploded In The Freezing Temperatures, But None Of The La Croix Did

QuackTheMan6696 Report

#77

The Way The Snow Melted On This Pole

teenypanini Report

#78

I Took A Picture Of Myself At -38°C (-36.4°F)

RedFoxPro Report

#79

When Water Pipes Burst In The Top Floor Apartment During Winter

arto71 Report

#80

Snow Accumulation In South Lake Tahoe Last Winter

Clizzy420 Report

#81

The Amount Of Weight On Roofs

weather_buffalo Report

#82

My Tires After A Bout Of Freezing Rain

emadbaig91 Report

#83

This Rock Has A Frozen Tidemark

WillyHeeler Report

#84

This Tree After An Ice Storm In Illinois

Heres_your_Chippy Report

#85

Doritos Truck Getting Robbed In Buffalo After Getting Stuck And Then Abandoned In The Snow

CourtsideRecovery Report

#86

A Picture From Cheektowaga That Describes This Storm Perfectly

Any-Aardvark-7678 Report

#87

My Walk Home This Evening

michellerdixon Report

#88

I Took A Picture Of Our Road On A Winter Night

ShawnBStudios Report

#89

Picture I Took Of My Driveway During Day 2 Of Snowmageddon

OldCrow1892 Report

#90

The Current State Of My Bedroom Window. Why, Canada? Why?

crash---- Report

#91

This Winter The Snow Is Piled Taller Than The House In Canada

Coderedcody Report

#92

I'm 6 Feet Tall For Reference

snow_d0c Report

#93

West Shore

ShwayJay Report

#94

Rain And Ice Formed What Resembles A Fur Tree On The Side Of A Condo's Roof

OldWrangler9033 Report

#95

This Pile Of Snow Has Officially Reached The Roof Of My Carport (Norway)

GuidanceOne8776 Report

#96

Stuck In Snow

So, I'm currently stuck in the snow at the side of the road at the intersection between routes 1 and 201, 1.6km after Fosshotel Núpar. I have been stuck here for the past 2 hours, with road assistance telling us to wait as they have 4 other cars along the same route to rescue. They only have one guy who's doing all the rescuing. 112 isn't going to help unless our car rental company doesn't help us. Is this normal in Iceland? There were tons of concerned tourists helping us out, but they just lacked the capability to do so. Is there stuff I could buy to help get out of such a situation? In Japan, people carry around a bag of gravel to pour behind tires to get cars unstuck. What's the Icelandic solution?

FateAudax Report

#97

The Way The Snow Accumulated On Our Steps

red_dawn_wj Report

#98

I'll See Your Snow Car And Raise You One Snow Submarine. My Car After The Storm A Few Weeks Ago

allhailthenarwhal Report

