98 Awesome Pics Of Mother Nature Having A Blast During The Freezing Winter Months (New Pics)
Freeze! No, that wasn't a command, that was an exclamation. If you're in the Northern Hemisphere right now, you're probably experiencing some crazy winter weather. And although 2023 was the Earth's hottest year recorded in history, it still had its fair share of winter storms.
Even now, at the very beginning of 2024, we're experiencing lots of snow and icy conditions. Just two weeks ago CNN wrote about why we still have extremely cold weather when the planet warms to record levels.
One positive aspect of this worrisome trend is that this kind of weather can sometimes create some beautiful scenes out in nature and our cities. That's why we're continuing our yearly trend of presenting you with lists of beautiful and sometimes chuckle-worthy pictures of winter doing its thing.
Surfer After Riding Waves In Lake Superior During Polar Vortex
This Is Tony - Our 5’10” Terrain Parks Day Lead Extraordinaire. This Is Also The Snow Bank In C-Lot. How Many Feet (Or Tonys) Tall Do You Think It Is?
Here Is The Entrance To The Marketing Office
Home Depot Left The Sprinklers On Overnight In Freezing Weather
Snow Removal In Montenegro, Durmitor Mountain, Mid April
Freshly Fallen Snow
Freezing Temperatures And Strong Winds Have Created Breathtaking Formations Of Ice In Lithuania’s Resort Town Nida
Flowers After An Ice Storm
Cold Wave In Japan
That's A Whole Iceberg
Snowfall In Hokkaido, Northern Japan
Blizzard Blew Open The Pedestrian Door On My Garage
Frozen Snow Lift At Big White Ski Resort, British Columbia, Canada
Sent To Me By A Friend. Human For Scale
Photos I Took In Port Stanley, Ontario Canada. Combination Of Severe Wind, Cold, Water And A Little Sand. The Base For Mother Nature’s Sculptures Was A Gate And Lamp Posts On A Pier
Our Incredible "Iceman", Shane Wolken, Has Taken The Challenge! A Photo Capturing This Brave Feat - Washing The Crane In Frigid Temperatures To Protect It From Long-Term Damage
Why Bother With A Beer Glass When You Can Just Use Ice
My Thermometer Has Bottomed Out. Actual Temperature Is -44°C
-50 Degrees In Yakutsk, Russia
Canadian Winter
Great Way To Measure Though
That's 1/32 Of A Car
I’m Up In Mammoth Now And The Amount Of Snow Here Is Amazing. This Is A Photo My Son Took From The Gondola Up To The Mountain Today
I Used The Grill On Sunday Night, But I Lost It Now. Working On A Plan To Find It Today
Sister's Boyfriend Cracked An Egg On Our Front Porch. -28°C
Beers Freeze In -10-Degree Weather At The Chiefs Game
How Do I Start Clearing My Balcony Without Getting Snow All Over The Carpet
That's Frightening
Right Down The Road From The Stadium & Still Projected 36 More Inches In The Next 24 Hours
Oh, Poor Buffalo Baby
Truck Got Stuck - Sylvan Lake
Accumulated Snow Depth Outside My House (Banana For Scale)
It's more than 15 bananas high. I measured this morning. We'll likely get a fair bit more snow, but it's also starting to warm up a little in the daytime, so this is probably the maximum for this season. For those who still think in the old-fashioned measurement systems, it’s about 230 cm or 7 and a half feet.
This Morning On PEI
The Way The Snow Melted Off My Porch
Whenever It Freezes This Happens To Our Spare Bedroom Windows
Calgary, Alberta This Morning When It Was -30 Degrees
A Picture Of St. John’s, NL, After The Snowstorm Yesterday
We Are Still Digging Out
My Hair Even Froze
Found The Cars (Buffalo Storm, 2022)
How It Started. How It’s Going After The Snowstorm In Lake Tahoe (California)
There's Still A Little Bit Of Snow Piled Up At The Parents' Place In California (Near Tahoe)
Hockey Tournament In Central Alberta. This Is The Door Of The Arena
This Ice Wheel In My Neighborhood
Newfoundland Snowbomb, 2020. (I Feared That If The Snow Completely Blocked The Outside World, My Children May Resort To Cannibalism When The Storm Chips Run Out)
California Snow
Strange Ice Pattern On The Car After Driving Through A Blizzard
You Wouldn't Believe It, But This Is The Amount Of Snow We Had Here In Norway In 2 Days. Right Outside My Door
Up Close Of A Shrub After An Ice Storm
First Winter In Canada. Had A Good 20 Min Walk In -30. Stay Safe Guys
-15°F Adventure (Eagle River, Alaska)
This Snow Drift On The Side Of A Shed
It's -36 Celsius In Finland Today
This Bug Stopped Part Of My Window From Freezing
Snow Through Recep Box
Record Snow Depth At Mammoth Last Year
That’s Some Heavy Snow
Not Getting Out In A Hurry
It Got A Little Icy In My Neighborhood
Ice Sheet From A Leaf
Geological Strata Of A Canadian Winter
My Mom In Orchard Park, NY, Has Gotten Just A Little Bit Of Snow This Weekend
The Frost On My Car Window This Morning
These Frozen Webs
Flooded Campsite Frozen Solid
Look At All That Snow Near Donner Summit On I-80. Winter Storm Warning Tonight For 2-3 More Feet. Amazing Season In Sierra
Incredible
Oulanka National Park, Finland (-23°C/-9°F)
Ice Knight Hanging From My Gutter
The Way The Snow On My Windshield Rolled Itself Up Like A Swiss Roll
The Amount Of Snow That Fell In Norway
This Is The South Of Norway. We Had All The Snow Of The Whole Of Norway In The Space Of 4 Days! It’s Pretty Mental
When Chicago Streets Flood And Then Freeze, Your Car Gets Frozen Into The Ground, And You Need A Tow Truck To Yank Her Out. Good Times
The Way My Car Froze Today
All The Bubbly Branded Seltzer Water Exploded In The Freezing Temperatures, But None Of The La Croix Did
The Way The Snow Melted On This Pole
I Took A Picture Of Myself At -38°C (-36.4°F)
When Water Pipes Burst In The Top Floor Apartment During Winter
Snow Accumulation In South Lake Tahoe Last Winter
The Amount Of Weight On Roofs
My Tires After A Bout Of Freezing Rain
This Rock Has A Frozen Tidemark
This Tree After An Ice Storm In Illinois
Doritos Truck Getting Robbed In Buffalo After Getting Stuck And Then Abandoned In The Snow
A Picture From Cheektowaga That Describes This Storm Perfectly
My Walk Home This Evening
I Took A Picture Of Our Road On A Winter Night
Picture I Took Of My Driveway During Day 2 Of Snowmageddon
The Current State Of My Bedroom Window. Why, Canada? Why?
This Winter The Snow Is Piled Taller Than The House In Canada
I'm 6 Feet Tall For Reference
West Shore
Rain And Ice Formed What Resembles A Fur Tree On The Side Of A Condo's Roof
This Pile Of Snow Has Officially Reached The Roof Of My Carport (Norway)
Stuck In Snow
So, I'm currently stuck in the snow at the side of the road at the intersection between routes 1 and 201, 1.6km after Fosshotel Núpar. I have been stuck here for the past 2 hours, with road assistance telling us to wait as they have 4 other cars along the same route to rescue. They only have one guy who's doing all the rescuing. 112 isn't going to help unless our car rental company doesn't help us. Is this normal in Iceland? There were tons of concerned tourists helping us out, but they just lacked the capability to do so. Is there stuff I could buy to help get out of such a situation? In Japan, people carry around a bag of gravel to pour behind tires to get cars unstuck. What's the Icelandic solution?