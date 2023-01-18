Living in climates where winters are cold means a few things: you gotta have one hell of a warm blanket, a huge cup to keep yourself on a constant stream of boiling hot beverages, and patience to get through the coldness and darkness you never asked for.

On the other hand, it’s the season of ugly sweaters and stay-in nights with Netflix binges that make you feel like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone even despite the fact you’re thirty or so.

So today we are taking you on a photographic ride into the freezing temperatures that are snow and ice-castle approved. Some of them may make you shiver just by looking at them, so get yourself that warm blanket we already talked about!

Psst! More winter-inspired pics showing things in well beyond low temperatures can be found in our previous feature right here.