128 Of The Most Interesting Winter Pics That Showcase What True Cold Looks Like (New Pics)
Living in climates where winters are cold means a few things: you gotta have one hell of a warm blanket, a huge cup to keep yourself on a constant stream of boiling hot beverages, and patience to get through the coldness and darkness you never asked for.
On the other hand, it’s the season of ugly sweaters and stay-in nights with Netflix binges that make you feel like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone even despite the fact you’re thirty or so.
So today we are taking you on a photographic ride into the freezing temperatures that are snow and ice-castle approved. Some of them may make you shiver just by looking at them, so get yourself that warm blanket we already talked about!
Psst! More winter-inspired pics showing things in well beyond low temperatures can be found in our previous feature right here.
This post may include affiliate links.
The Way The Ice Froze On My Car This Morning
We Got 28 Inches Of Snow In NY This Past Week, He Was Determined To Play Regardless
The Way The Ice Froze To This Fence
Seal Ania Is Confused By What The Hell Happened To Her Whiskers (It's -10°C/14°F In Poland Right Now)
"Awww Frick Boys, I Spilled My Coffee"
My Sister Rented A Flat Here In North Of Iceland For Christmas, This Is Her View
This Building Covered In A Foot Of Ice In Wisconsin
The Total Freeze Of Nature In The City Of Vladivostok, Russia
The Canadian Side Of Niagara Falls Is An Icy, Winter Wonderland Right Now
The Snow Slid Off The Roof Partway Before Freezing Again, Creating Horizontal Icicles
Iced Over Bicycle After Winter Storm In Chicago
A good excuse to postpone the workout and retreat to the couch with a hot chocolate!
Ice Formed In The Shape Of A Person After Winter Storm
Bird-Shaped Icicle That Formed On Our Front Porch
Soap Bubbles In -37°C Cold Weather
Jonsey And Reilly Letting Us Know Exactly What They Think Of This Weather
Ice Driven Through A Fence
Westcave Preserve In Austin, Texas Following Snow Storms
The River By Me Flooded, Then Froze, Then The Water Receded Leaving These Hovering Ice Shelves On The Trees
This Is What Happens In My Hometown When You Don't Leave The Faucet Trickling In The Winter. Pipes Bursting In Watertown, NY
Sheets Of Ice That Were Coming Off The Brick Exterior Of Our House After Some Freezing Rain
My Garbage Can Made A Garbage Can-Shaped Ice Cube
Our Winter Has Been Especially Wintery This Year! Haven’t Seen Anything Like This Before
I Thought This Might Fit Here - North Lake Tahoe After Last Winter's Storm
I Left My Snow Broom Leaning On My Car And Forgot About It. When I Drove Away, It Had Frozen To The Ground And Stayed Standing
Mildly Claustrophobic This Morning. Otherwise, Slushie Anyone?
An Ice Storm Froze My Still-Blooming Rose Bushes
After Surfing In Lake Erie During Winter Storm Elliott
Frozen Gates At Port Stanley, Ontario
A Balloon Popped And Left Its Ice Shell During Winter Storm Nika
Winter Siberian Make-Up. Enjoy
Winter Almost Gave Me A Parking Ticket... Glad I Could Put In The Quarters After Hitting It A Few Times
This Toilet Froze And Burst
This Gas Station Hose, -39°C
Trying To Fry An Egg In Antarctica
Found A Frozen Car Wash In Round Rock, TX. Many Are Left On During The Winter, And Simple Soap/Water Can Cause This To Happen
Ice Storm And Freezing Rain Made The Water On My Window Freeze In A Mildly Interesting Way
Windy Day In The Northeast Caused These Icicles To Form Sideways
It's So Cold Our Mayonnaise Separated Into Egg And Oil
Frozen Spaghetti For Two In North Dakota
Beautiful Freezing Pattern On My Window
Check Out This Crazy Upside-Down Spiral Icicle I Found This Morning (There Is A Small Hole In The Metal Handrail)
It Was So Cold In Ottawa Last Month That The Soft Drinks In The Foyer Of This Supermarket Froze
Left This Homemade Fruit Drink On The Porch And Forgot To Bring It Home
Thought it was a glas sculpture before reading. I would like too seen a slow-motion video of this! #slowmoguys 🙃
The Effects Of Freezing Rain In Slovenia
Welcome To Narnia: Two Days Of Gale Force Winds Along Lake Erie Have Iced Over Many Of The Homes Along The Beach In Hamburg, NY
Winter Wonderland Service Call
Icicles On The Hubcap From Driving In Snow
Well It Is Too Cold To Play Basketball
I Guess I'm Not Driving Anywhere Today
This Winter Storm System Is Testing Us In Many Ways. Here’s The Inside Of A Frozen Chicken Egg
It’s hard to see the beauty in any of this snow through the pits in our stomachs, shivering animals, no running water, and no power for over 100 hours at the farm. We’ve all been doing our best to keep the eggs warm and the animals fed, but this egg got away.