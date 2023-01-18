Living in climates where winters are cold means a few things: you gotta have one hell of a warm blanket, a huge cup to keep yourself on a constant stream of boiling hot beverages, and patience to get through the coldness and darkness you never asked for.

On the other hand, it’s the season of ugly sweaters and stay-in nights with Netflix binges that make you feel like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone even despite the fact you’re thirty or so.

So today we are taking you on a photographic ride into the freezing temperatures that are snow and ice-castle approved. Some of them may make you shiver just by looking at them, so get yourself that warm blanket we already talked about!

Psst! More winter-inspired pics showing things in well beyond low temperatures can be found in our previous feature right here.

#1

The Way The Ice Froze On My Car This Morning

darkaotik Report

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
2 hours ago

Beautiful! Nature is amazing

#2

We Got 28 Inches Of Snow In NY This Past Week, He Was Determined To Play Regardless

tayhuse Report

#3

The Way The Ice Froze To This Fence

esteban42 Report

Farting Bee
Farting Bee
Community Member
2 hours ago

This is where bees Christmas presents come from

#4

Seal Ania Is Confused By What The Hell Happened To Her Whiskers (It's -10°C/14°F In Poland Right Now)

zissoum Report

#5

"Awww Frick Boys, I Spilled My Coffee"

PinicchioDelTaco Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited)

F r i c k a Brick! Now THATs iced coffee :D

#6

My Sister Rented A Flat Here In North Of Iceland For Christmas, This Is Her View

maggipedia Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago

So did your apartment have a view of the sea or the mountains? No and no.

#7

This Building Covered In A Foot Of Ice In Wisconsin

Simply Scandinavian Report

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
2 hours ago

Beautiful! My guess is either Bayfield or Sturgeon Bay, WI

#8

The Total Freeze Of Nature In The City Of Vladivostok, Russia

tovarishch_Kavenil Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is this a tree in front of a naughty shop?

#9

The Canadian Side Of Niagara Falls Is An Icy, Winter Wonderland Right Now

punkodelish , punkodelish Report

#10

The Snow Slid Off The Roof Partway Before Freezing Again, Creating Horizontal Icicles

snowinspired Report

Nacho Man Sandy Ravage
Nacho Man Sandy Ravage
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's some Final Destination sh*t right there

#11

Iced Over Bicycle After Winter Storm In Chicago

lukejohnson555 Report

Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
1 hour ago

A good excuse to postpone the workout and retreat to the couch with a hot chocolate!

#12

Ice Formed In The Shape Of A Person After Winter Storm

jaytanz Report

#13

Bird-Shaped Icicle That Formed On Our Front Porch

clinternet82 Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago

Too bad he has to fly away when the sun shines.

#14

Soap Bubbles In -37°C Cold Weather

AVT75 Report

#15

Jonsey And Reilly Letting Us Know Exactly What They Think Of This Weather

jakub-photo Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why you'd let it snoo hooman?

#16

Ice Driven Through A Fence

Proteon Report

#17

Westcave Preserve In Austin, Texas Following Snow Storms

BusyRunninErins Report

Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
1 hour ago

Looks like a magic place out of a fantasy novel 😍

#18

The River By Me Flooded, Then Froze, Then The Water Receded Leaving These Hovering Ice Shelves On The Trees

RegalBeartic Report

#19

This Is What Happens In My Hometown When You Don't Leave The Faucet Trickling In The Winter. Pipes Bursting In Watertown, NY

mynameisadrean Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago

Landlord: "Indoor waterfall, that will be an extra charge.."

#20

Sheets Of Ice That Were Coming Off The Brick Exterior Of Our House After Some Freezing Rain

kopter28 Report

#21

My Garbage Can Made A Garbage Can-Shaped Ice Cube

AshAskew Report

Farting Bee
Farting Bee
Community Member
2 hours ago

Put it into someone you don’t likes drink 👍

#22

Our Winter Has Been Especially Wintery This Year! Haven’t Seen Anything Like This Before

coffeeblr Report

#23

I Thought This Might Fit Here - North Lake Tahoe After Last Winter's Storm

_k0k0ric0 Report

27points
POST
V33333P
V33333P
Community Member
1 hour ago

God this is beautiful, I'd love to go there

#24

I Left My Snow Broom Leaning On My Car And Forgot About It. When I Drove Away, It Had Frozen To The Ground And Stayed Standing

Charles_W_Morgan Report

Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Community Member
10 minutes ago

That would make a good Halloween decoration.

#25

Mildly Claustrophobic This Morning. Otherwise, Slushie Anyone?

Davidcfmo Report

#26

An Ice Storm Froze My Still-Blooming Rose Bushes

banditoburrit0 Report

#27

After Surfing In Lake Erie During Winter Storm Elliott

Vagabond3210 Report

#28

Frozen Gates At Port Stanley, Ontario

SharkerP38 Report

Virgil Blue
Virgil Blue
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Speak friend,and enter. And bring a blowtorch."

#29

A Balloon Popped And Left Its Ice Shell During Winter Storm Nika

the2belo Report

Virgil Blue
Virgil Blue
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh no, one of the clown eggs has already hatched!

#30

Winter Siberian Make-Up. Enjoy

RitaRudzinsky Report

#31

Winter Almost Gave Me A Parking Ticket... Glad I Could Put In The Quarters After Hitting It A Few Times

Crispy-Snax Report

#32

This Toilet Froze And Burst

assert92 Report

#33

This Gas Station Hose, -39°C

Infobody Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
2 hours ago

Looks like it's slipping the finger LOL

#34

Trying To Fry An Egg In Antarctica

cyprienverseux Report

#35

Found A Frozen Car Wash In Round Rock, TX. Many Are Left On During The Winter, And Simple Soap/Water Can Cause This To Happen

SickNumbles Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago

No no, it was just a unicorn in the toilet.

#36

Ice Storm And Freezing Rain Made The Water On My Window Freeze In A Mildly Interesting Way

WowzersInMyTrowzers Report

#37

Windy Day In The Northeast Caused These Icicles To Form Sideways

MrWiggless- Report

Virgil Blue
Virgil Blue
Community Member
1 hour ago

Winter soggoths are rare but deadly.

#38

It's So Cold Our Mayonnaise Separated Into Egg And Oil

lote89 Report

#39

Frozen Spaghetti For Two In North Dakota

ezman10 Report

#40

Beautiful Freezing Pattern On My Window

Acrakatau Report

#41

Check Out This Crazy Upside-Down Spiral Icicle I Found This Morning (There Is A Small Hole In The Metal Handrail)

merz-person , merz-person Report

#42

It Was So Cold In Ottawa Last Month That The Soft Drinks In The Foyer Of This Supermarket Froze

JoWhee Report

#43

Left This Homemade Fruit Drink On The Porch And Forgot To Bring It Home

purestereo Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago

Thought it was a glas sculpture before reading. I would like too seen a slow-motion video of this! #slowmoguys 🙃

#44

Cold Evening In Yakutia

Prostoilogin Report

KM
KM
Community Member
32 minutes ago

They've had -73 recently

#45

The Effects Of Freezing Rain In Slovenia

Merc_Matt Report

Piper Panda
Piper Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

Must remember to Google Slovenia cemetery! Looks beautiful!

#46

Welcome To Narnia: Two Days Of Gale Force Winds Along Lake Erie Have Iced Over Many Of The Homes Along The Beach In Hamburg, NY

john_kucko Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Not the best picture for the real estate agent..!

#47

Winter Wonderland Service Call

Luckyloochie Report

#48

Icicles On The Hubcap From Driving In Snow

myironnuts Report

#49

Well It Is Too Cold To Play Basketball

imeanthisguy Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

This looks like a looong game until the spring

#50

I Guess I'm Not Driving Anywhere Today

thishasntbeeneasy Report

Della
Della
Community Member
1 hour ago

Probably No One is going anywhere on a day like this. (except my mom who will get out at all costs, and then let me know "traffic was light").

#51

This Winter Storm System Is Testing Us In Many Ways. Here’s The Inside Of A Frozen Chicken Egg

It’s hard to see the beauty in any of this snow through the pits in our stomachs, shivering animals, no running water, and no power for over 100 hours at the farm. We’ve all been doing our best to keep the eggs warm and the animals fed, but this egg got away.

texasfarmsandranches Report

#52

I Left My New Body Soap In My Car For A Few Hours While It Was Freezing Cold Outside. Some Interesting Crystals Formed

Soft_Noodle Report

#53

Snow Storm In Texas. Things Are Nuts In Fredericksbur

sublimejackman Report

#54

Thickness Of Ice On My Windshield In Romania

AndrewwwG Report

#55

This Flower Encased In Ice, After A Freezing-Rain Storm

Shelleg3s Report

#56

Rained All Last Night. Woke Up To Freezing Temperatures And Awesome Designs On The Car

juanabos Report

#57

Welcome To Canada. This Is This Morning

WillOfTheLand Report

#58

Dock Leading Into The Arctic Ocean Just Outside Utqiagvik, Alaska At About Noon Today

Mirabellae Report

#59

Viewfinder Is Unusually Happy That Niagara Falls Are Freezing Over

autoverse Report

#60

A Few Photos From Euclid Beach Park In Cleveland

Igorius Report

#61

Guy Using Sled Dogs In The City

HellsJuggernaut Report