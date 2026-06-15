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The World Cup has finally kicked off along with the internet’s obsession with its star players.

For the first time in history, the international men’s football tournament is being hosted by three nations: the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The tournament is also the first to feature 48 teams competing for the coveted golden trophy, an expansion from the previous 32-team format.

Some will likely remember it as the last World Cup for some of the sport’s greatest icons, most notably Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Amid the enthusiasm surrounding the tournament and the first group-stage matches, many fans—and casual observers—have turned their attention to the players’ appearance, praising their good looks and athletic physiques.

Without further ado, here are some of the 2026 World Cup players that netizens consider the most attractive.