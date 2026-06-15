Forget The Scoreboard, These Are The 15 Hottest Players At The World Cup 2026 Driving Fans Wild
The World Cup has finally kicked off along with the internet’s obsession with its star players.
For the first time in history, the international men’s football tournament is being hosted by three nations: the US, Canada, and Mexico.
The tournament is also the first to feature 48 teams competing for the coveted golden trophy, an expansion from the previous 32-team format.
Some will likely remember it as the last World Cup for some of the sport’s greatest icons, most notably Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Amid the enthusiasm surrounding the tournament and the first group-stage matches, many fans—and casual observers—have turned their attention to the players’ appearance, praising their good looks and athletic physiques.
Without further ado, here are some of the 2026 World Cup players that netizens consider the most attractive.
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Cho Gue-Sung
“This guy is hot and he knows it,” one person wrote on X alongside a video of the South Korean footballer.
Someone else said he looked like a K-pop idol.
Last Thursday, Cho went viral after South Korea defeated the Czech Republic in its first group-stage match of the World Cup.
Cho plays as a striker for the Danish club Midtjylland.
The 28-year-old previously represented South Korea at the 2022 World Cup.
In addition to making him even more attractive to fans around the world, his 6 ft 2 in height gives him an advantage on the pitch. During the previous World Cup, the good-looking athlete ranked second in aerial duels.
Enzo Fernández
“My favorite footballer now,” one fan commented, while another joked, “Fan service on the field is crazy.”
Enzo, 25, made his World Cup debut at the previous tournament, held in Qatar in 2022. The Argentine midfielder played a key role in helping his country win its third title that year and won the Young Player Award.
The 5 ft 10 in star shares two children with his partner, Valentina Cervantes.
Enzo plays for Premier League club Chelsea. He joined the club in January 2023 for a British-record transfer fee of €121 million.
He previously played for Portuguese club Benfica and Argentine clubs River Plate and Defensa y Justicia.
Ferran Torres
Ferran’s “glow up” has become the talk of the web in the months leading up to the World Cup.
“The Spanish national team's captain is so ridiculously handsome,” one fan commented on a video of the 26-year-old forward.
Ferran is representing his country at the international tournament for the second time.
In 2024, he helped Spain win the UEFA European Championship, better known as the Euros.
The Valencian star is on a scoring streak at La Liga club Barcelona, having previously played for Valencia and Manchester City.
Ferran was previously in a relationship with Sira Martínez, daughter of Spanish football manager Luis Enrique.
Jude Bellingham
The handsome English footballer made his first appearance for his country’s senior team in 2020.
This is his second World Cup, where he will try to help England win its second title in history.
At 22, Jude is regarded as one of the best players in the world.
In 2023, the 6 ft 1 in midfielder signed with Real Madrid for a fee of €103 million. He previously played for Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund.
Jude is of Irish descent through his father and of Kenyan descent through his mother. Outside football, he has modeled underwear for Kim Kardashian's clothing brand Skims and signed a partnership with Louis Vuitton.
He is dating American influencer Ashlyn Castro.
Endrick
“Endrick is the most handsome man on the Brazilian national team, that's indisputable,” wrote one fan alongside two photos of the 19-year-old footballer.
Endrick plays as a striker for Ligue 1 club Lyon on loan from La Liga club Real Madrid.
The star, whose full name is Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa Pessoa, vowed to become a professional footballer to help his family, as his parents were unable to feed him.
When he was a child, his parents worked at a café in a São Paulo subway station before his father was hired by football club Palmeiras as a janitor. Endrick joined the Palmeiras youth team at the age of 11.
In 2023, Endrick was selected for the Brazil national team for the first time and became the youngest male player to secure a senior call-up since Ronaldo in 1994.
He is married to Brazilian model Gabriely Miranda. The couple is expecting their first child.
Joško Gvardiol
The Croatian footballer made his World Cup debut at the previous tournament in Qatar in 2022, helping his country finish third.
Joško was born in Zagreb to a fisherman and an employee of a wholesale company.
As a youth footballer for Dinamo Zagreb, he reportedly struggled with playing time and at one point considered quitting football to sell fish.
However, he changed his mind after a family friend encouraged him to be patient and trust himself.
Joško, 24, will try to help Croatia win its first World Cup in history this year. He is set to face England, Panama, and Ghana in the group stage.
The 6 ft 1 in center-back plays for Premier League club Manchester City.
Keito Nakamura
“The most handsome player in this World Cup is Keito Nakamura,” one fan declared in a tweet liked by 12,000 netizens.
“Number 13 from Japan is now my new obsession,” admitted someone else.
The 25-year-old footballer went viral yesterday when he scored his first World Cup goal, bringing Japan level at 1–1 against the Netherlands.
The match, the first of the tournament for both teams, ended in a 2–2 draw.
Keito, who made his senior debut with Japan in 2023, is playing his first World Cup. He is hoping to bring the golden trophy to his country for the first time in Japan's history.
The 5 ft 11 in athlete also plays for Ligue 1 club Reims.
Kenan Yıldız
One viral tweet refers to Kenan as the “it boy” of the tournament. The Turkish stud has also been compared to handsome actor Nicholas Galitzine.
“Yildiz if u need a shoulder to cry on i’m here…” joked one fan.
Born in Germany to a Turkish father and a German mother, Kenan was eligible to play for either Germany or Turkey.
In 2022, he made his Turkey U21 debut. In a bittersweet twist of fate, Kenan scored his first international goal the following year in a friendly match against Germany.
The 21-year-old, 6 ft 2 in talent plays for Italian club Juventus. In May, he was named Serie A's Best Under-23 Player for the 2025–26 season.
Kenan has been romantically linked to Australian model Natalia Shadle.
Jackson Irvine
“I love my hot woke captain Jackson Irvine,” one fan commented on X alongside a series of photos of the Aussie star advocating for different social causes.
Shortly before the start of the World Cup, Jackson accused FIFA, football’s international governing body, of making a “mockery” of human rights.
The St. Pauli midfielder particularly took aim at FIFA over its decision to award its peace prize to US President Donald Trump.
“As an organization, you would have to say decisions like the one that we saw awarding this peace prize makes a mockery of what they’re trying to do with the human rights charter and trying to use football as a global driving force for good and positive change in the world,” Jackson said.
The 33-year-old, who has previously captained Australia, appeared in his third World Cup after recovering from a foot injury. His team defeated Turkey 2-0.
Jackson is married to his longtime partner, Jemilla Pir.
Maximiliano Araújo
Maximiliano is set to make his World Cup debut after being named in Uruguay’s preliminary squad for the 2022 tournament.
Born in Montevideo, the 26-year-old plays as a left-back for the Portuguese club Sporting CP.
He is of Goan descent, as his grandfather was born in Loutolim, located in what was formerly Portuguese India.
Maximiliano has a younger brother, César, who is also a footballer and plays for the Mexican club Tigres.
Omar Marmoosh
Omar was born and raised in Cairo, Egypt. He holds dual Egyptian and Canadian citizenship through his Egyptian Canadian parents, who lived in Canada for six years before resettling in Cairo.
The 6 ft, 27-year-old forward made his debut for the Egypt national team in 2021.
This is his first World Cup, as Egypt did not qualify for the previous tournament.
When he’s not representing Egypt, Omar plays for Premier League club Manchester City. He previously played for Egypt’s Wadi Degla as well as Germany’s Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Omar is trilingual and speaks fluent Arabic, German, and English.
Earlier this year, he married his longtime partner, Jailan El Gabbas, in an intimate ceremony in Egypt.
Pedro Neto
“Oh my God. I’m in love,” wrote one netizen under a picture of the good-looking Portuguese star.
“I’ve been in love with him since the Club World Cup,” shared another fan.
Pedro, 26, plays as a winger for Premier League club Chelsea. He previously played for Braga, Lazio, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The footballer made his debut for Portugal’s senior squad in 2020, scoring against Andorra in his first match.
Last year, he helped Portugal win the UEFA Nations League.
This is his first World Cup, as he was ruled out of the last one in 2022 due to an injury. Pedro is hoping to help his country win its first-ever World Cup title.
He is reportedly in a relationship with Portuguese tennis player Carolina Cunha e Silva.
Lucas Bergvall
One fan named Lucas “the most handsome player in the cup” and said he looks like he came “straight out of a fairytale.”
“That face should be illegal,” another person wrote on X alongside a screenshot of Lucas playing in Sweden's match against Tunisia on Sunday.
His country secured a 5–1 win in its first group-stage match of the World Cup.
debería ser ilegal tener ese rostro pic.twitter.com/7QEkVIrerl
— luchi ⋆˙⟡ (@lukexfernet) June 15, 2026
At the age of 20 years and 132 days, he made history last night as the youngest Swedish player to appear in a World Cup.
The midfielder made his senior debut for his home country in 2024 during a friendly match against Estonia.
The Stockholm-born star, who stands 6 ft 2 in tall, plays for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.
Lucas is reportedly in a relationship with model Mackenzie Medlock.
Micky van de Ven
It’s hard to scroll through X without seeing a GIF or photo of this Dutch player.
Micky was included in the preliminary Netherlands squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but was ultimately cut from the team.
Fast forward to 2025, when he scored his first goal for the Netherlands in an 8–0 win over Malta during the World Cup qualifiers.
Yesterday, Micky played the full 90 minutes in the Netherlands' dramatic 2–2 World Cup draw with Japan in Dallas.
The 25-year-old is one of the fastest players in the world. He is also among the tallest players in the tournament, standing at a whopping 6 ft 4 in.
When he’s not representing his country on the world stage, the handsome star plays for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.
Youssef Amyn
Youssef was born in Germany to Kurdish parents from Iraq, making him eligible to represent either Germany or Iraq.
Though he represented his birth nation at the youth level, the 22-year-old announced his desire to play for Iraq at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, the international men's youth football championship.
During the tournament, Youssef started all three group-stage matches and impressed football fans with his consistent performances.
At the 2026 World Cup, he will try to help his country secure victories against several powerful teams in the group stage, including France, one of the strongest contenders for the title, as well as Norway and Senegal.
The 5 ft 8 in winger is the older brother of footballer Arian Amyn.
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The next FIFA Women's World Cup is in 2027 - I trust that Marina will be supportive when a male BP content creator puts together a list of good-looking players in their scanties and urges readers to ignore the football and check the talent...
That did happen during the women's World Cup. And the women's European Cup. It's always happened. You'll find hundreds of articles online about "the hottest women in football." Not just female football players either. Does the name Anna Kornikova ring a bell? I'm not sure what point you're trying to make. This is Bored Panda. If you want high brow journalism, maybe this isn't the site for you.Load More Replies...
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Here come the women. wHy dO mEn jUdGe wOmEn bY tHeiR LoOkS. “oooohhh, he’s so hot….” 😂😂😂😂
It's almost like men have been judging women for their looks for thousands of years. 🤔Load More Replies...