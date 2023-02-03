45 Facts About Paris That Might Amuse You
Ahhh, Paris, the city of love, art, and baguettes! Who could resist its fashionable charms observed while sitting in a cozy bistro with a glass of red in their hand while donning a beret on their head and romanticizing everything they see around them? Truly, Paris is a city unlike any other in the world, or as my dad so lovingly calls it - the dog poo capital of the world (seriously, though, Paris has more dogs than kids living in it!). Anyway, I guess you came here to read some interesting facts about Paris, and you shall have them! Yup, this is our list of Paris facts - from ancient times to recent days, there are tons upon tons and tons of cool facts and mysterious myths stemming from this city.
Besides being the capital of dog poo, Paris is also the capital of fashion, croissants, and, well, France. And as with any capital city, it’s full of vibrant life, so before you visit Paris, bear in mind that not all of it is as pretty as in that episode of The Sopranos when Carmella visits it. But hey, that’s the part of the charm - from dirt, dust, and noise to gorgeous chateaus and incredible architecture, this city truly has it all. And, if you feel a bit tired after spending a couple of days in this overwhelming (-ly beautiful) city, you can always escape to Champagne, which is only about an hour north of Paris, and have a glass of bubbly to recuperate. One of the perks of visiting Paris, indeed!
Anyway, enough rambling, let’s skip straight to the interesting facts, shall we? You’ll find all fifty of them just a smidgen down below, and when you encounter one that thoroughly amuses you, be sure to upvote it. After that, share this Paris trivia article with anyone with whom you’d like to visit this gorgeous city!
Paris Has 450 Parks And Gardens
Paris is the picnic capital, which may be attributable to the 450 parks and gardens that dot the city. Although there are many parks and gardens in Paris, the Tuileries Garden and the Luxembourg Garden are the most well-known.
Tree Counting Is An Official Job In Paris
The government pays one lucky person to count all the trees in Paris. There are already 484,000 trees officially registered, and more will be planted in the upcoming years. Paris is now among the cities in Europe with the highest tree cover.
Paris Has An Underground City
Paris is undoubtedly a lovely city, but it also boasts an entire city of darkness beneath it, known as the Paris underground city or The Catacombs, they are nonetheless a gloomy location where more than 6 million Parisians' remains are kept.
It’s Free To Make Videos In Paris
You might be shocked to learn that recording any commercial video doesn't cost thousands of euros. It is free. Except when filming in museums, parks, or swimming pools, where there is a fee.
No surprise so many movies, commercials, and other types of filming are shot in Paris daily. Yes, most movies shot in Paris did not pay for the use of the locales. However, if it's a big production, you need permission from the authorities.
Paris Is Not The Largest French-Speaking City In The World
The capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kinshasa, is the rightful owner of the title. Paris has a population of over 2 million, but Kinshasa has over 12 million people who use French as their official language.
Paris Was Originally A Roman City Called “Lutetia”
In 52 BC, the Roman traders operating along the river seized control of Parisii and changed the name to Lutetia. These are just a few of the numerous intriguing name variations for Paris.
When The Eiffel Tower Needs Repainting, It's Done By Hand
60 tons of paint are manually applied whenever the building has to be painted. The Tower has been re-painted 19 times since its initial construction, an average of once every seven years.
The Eiffel Tower Was Almost Destroyed During WWII
Orders were given to demolish the Eiffel Tower just before the liberation of Paris in August 1944.
There Are Around 38,000 Restaurants In Paris
There are roughly 12,000 dining options in the heart of Paris. Ninety-four have a single Michelin star, 12 have two, and ten have three. After Tokyo, Japan, Paris has the second-highest number of Michelin-starred eateries worldwide.
There Is A Law About The Exact Recipe For Baguettes
Tou have to adhere to the 1993 Décret Pain. The bread must meet specific size requirements and have a particular dough consistency to be recognized as a Parisian baguette.
Paris Has An Annual Competition To Find The City's Best Baguette
Paris annually holds The Grand Prix de la Baguette to determine the best french loaf in the city, in addition to the baguette. The 200 participating bakers take this challenge seriously. The winner receives at least 4,000 euros in cash, fame throughout France, and additional clients for their bakery!
There Are More Dogs In Paris Than Children
Dogs are very beloved in Paris. More dogs are living in the city than kids. In Paris, there are about 300,000 dogs, or one for every seven people and every two kids.
The First Photograph Of People Was Taken In Paris
This intriguing bit of trivia about Paris, France, first surfaced in 1838. Boulevard du Temple is depicted in the image, and in the left-hand corner, a man is getting his shoes polished.
Paris Has 5 Statues Of Liberty
Many people would find it odd that Paris has several statues of Liberty copies, given that the most famous one is in New York.
Paris Has One Of The Most Famous Paintings In The World
The Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, the world's most prestigious and well-known artwork, is kept in the Louvre Museum in Paris. Even though the artwork is well-known, many people are often shocked by how tiny it is when they see it in person. Its exact dimensions are 77 cm × 53 cm.
Paris Is The World Capital Of Fashion
There is no denying that Parisian and French designers generally set the tone regarding fashion, thanks to world-class luxurious fashion labels like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Balmain, Dior, and L'Oreal, etc., from France. French fashion has influenced the world, from haute couture to jewelry and handbag manufacturers.
You’ll Need Around 144 Days To See Everything In The Louvre Museum
While we're on the art subject, we must notify you that it would take at least 200 days to visit everything in the Louvre.
Given the grandeur of the items in the Louvre, this amount of time is not even adequate because it would require standing in front of each one for just 30 seconds.
Paris Has 6,486 Streets
Rue des Degrés in the 2nd arrondissement is the smallest at just 5.75 meters, while rue Vaugirard in the 15th arrondissement is the longest at 4.3 kilometers (2.6 miles).
The Eiffel Tower Was Considered Ugly At One Point
Guy de Maupassant, a well-known author, ate his lunch directly beneath the tower because it was the only spot in the city where he couldn't view it because he considered it too hideous for his eyes. But today, it is among the most stunning landmarks in both France and the entire world.
It’s Illegal To Distribute Images Of The Eiffel Tower At Night
And by distributing, we just mean publishing and selling those images is prohibited. However, sharing those images on social media is entirely legal.
Notre Dame Is Considered Paris’ Point Zero
If you visit the neighborhood, you can find a miniature compass in the concrete in front of the church. This location is in the middle of Paris because it is point zero.
It Was Once Illegal For Women In Paris To Wear Pants
Until 2012, women were not permitted to wear pants in public. All women were prohibited from donning "Men's clothing" by legislation that went into effect in 1800, and those who wished to do so had to obtain police authorization.
However, even with the law in place, women continued to wear pants without facing any repercussions. It wasn't until 2012 that the law was finally repealed because of the efforts of Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, the former Minister of Women's Rights, who claimed that the law could no longer be compatible with contemporary values.
A Painting By Boldini Was Found Inside In A Paris Flat Which Was Locked For 70 Years
An apartment in Paris has been locked for some 70 years. Someone was paying the rent for it each month, and when the tenant died, a painting by Boldini worth more than $2 million was discovered within.
Disneyland Is Paris' Second Most-Visited Attraction
Disneyland, instead of the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, or the Arc de Triomphe, receives the second-highest number of visitors in Paris after Notre Dame! Eleven million people visit the theme park each year in Paris. The most popular Disney characters, rides, events, and restaurants can be found in Disneyland Paris, which opened its doors in 1992.
Paris Is Home To The World's Most Famous Cabaret
Clubs that include burlesque and cabaret have a long history in Paris. Many are still in operation, and Paris is home to Moulin Rouge, the most well-known cabaret in the entire world. Today, you can pause for dinner and take in the world's most renowned burlesque performance. The oldest cabaret, Paradis Latin, which Napoleon Bonaparte established in 1802, is also located in Paris.
Tom Cruise Wasn't Allowed To Become An Honorary Citizen Of Paris
Due to Cruise's association with Scientology and many believing he was a sect leader, leaders in Paris voted against this in 2005.
The Tradition Of “Love Locks” Did Not Start In Paris
Due to a failed romance between two young lovers in a tiny Serbian village, the custom of locking padlocks was born (Nada and Relja).
The young women in the town decided to start locking padlocks with their names and those of their lovers on the "bridge of love" and then tossing the keys into the river as a sign of a lifelong commitment without infidelity because the relationship failed due to Relja's infidelity, which broke Nada's heart. Later, as a gesture of affection, everyone in the town and Serbia began to lock padlocks, and this practice quickly spread throughout Europe.
Paris Has The Most Beautiful Avenue In The World
Avenue des Champs-Elysees is considered the most beautiful avenue in the world, even though this claim is unofficial. This 2-kilometer stretch of pavement between the Place de la Concorde and the Arc de Triomphe is lined with trees on either side and is home to some of the most upscale shops, nightclubs, flagship stores, and museums in the entire world.
Paris Has 37 Bridges
Pont Alexandre III, regarded as the most beautiful bridge in the world, Pont De Bir- Hakeim, which offers breathtaking views of the Eiffel Tower, Pont Neuf, the city's oldest remaining bridge, and Pont Des Arts, also known as the Lovelock bridge, are just a few of Paris's most well-known and stunning bridges that are well worth visiting.
The Eiffel Tower Was Initially A Temporary Structure
It was intended designed to last for only 20 years before being destroyed. Still, after seeing how many people loved it and how many people went great distances to view it, that changed the history of Paris and France in general for good. It has become a universal representation of France and a popular tourism destination.
There Are 1,665 Steps From The Base To The Top Of The Eiffel Tower
There are 1665 stairs to climb to the Eiffel Tower summit. The stairs from the second to the third story are not accessible to the general public. Therefore you wouldn't have to climb them all.
The Oldest Standing Bridge In Paris Is Called The New Bridge (The Pont Neuf)
When The Pont Neuf was built, there were already several older bridges; as the newest, it was given the moniker "New bridge." The "new bridge" was no longer the newest one as time passed because all of the "old bridges" fell, and new ones had to be built, but its designation could not be changed.
Even though the name reads "New," it is currently the oldest bridge in Paris.
Rue Des Degrés Is The Shortest Street In Paris, Just 5.75 Metres Long
It is made up of a stairway ascending to the rue Beauregard just a few meters from the Porte Saint-Denis from the rue de Cléry. The shortest street in Paris, rue des Degrés, is only 5.75 meters long and 3.30 meters broad.
Many Tourists Experience Paris Syndrome
Some visitors have "Paris Syndrome," which causes them to be disappointed when they visit the city due to the numerous, somewhat correct representations of Paris in the media. It's challenging to deal with the less glitzy aspects of Paris (such as crime, filthy streets, and unwelcoming locals).
There Are 20 Arrondissements In The City
Paris is divided into 20 distinct arrondissements, or "districts," as they are commonly known.
The Very First “Bloody Mary” Was Made In Paris
A young bartender named Fernand “Pete” Petiot invented the Bloody Mary at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris in 1921. Though there are many urban tales surrounding who invented the Bloody Mary because many people have claimed that distinction.
Paris Doesn't Have Any “Stop” Signs On Its Roads
Paris is now a "STOP" free city, signs seem to have been replaced by traffic lights!
It Costs 160 000 Euros On Average To Become A Taxi Driver In Paris
In Paris, there are two ways to get a driving license:
From the government agency without charge. However, no one chooses to go this path because of the lengthy waiting period—more than 14 years. Given that it doesn't take as long, that would be worse than attending college to become a doctor.
Purchase the license from a cab driver who has retired or otherwise stopped operating. This is where the incredible sum of money comes from now. There isn't a predetermined price to sell; instead, determine its worth using the current free market pricing. Additionally, the market price fluctuates between 160 and 200 thousand euros.
Notre Dame Cathedral Was The Most Visited Attraction In Paris
According to 2019 figures, the Eiffel tower saw about 7 million visits, while the Notre Dame church saw about 13 million.
The Eiffel Tower Is The Most Valuable Icon In Europe
The tower is the most valuable landmark in Europe and is estimated to be worth 435 billion Euros.
Paris’ Subway System Is The Second Busiest In Europe
The Paris Metro, which carries 5.23 million passengers daily, is the second busiest subway system in Europe, right after the Moscow Metro. It is also fourth on the planet.
The Main Bell Of The Notre Dame Cathedral Is Named Emmanuel
The bourdon Emmanuel, cast in 1686, is the biggest, oldest, and most famous bell of Notre Dame. When Emmanuel sounded during the liberation of Paris in 1944, it was named a national historic landmark and is regarded by campanologists as one of Europe's best bells.
The City Has The Largest Wholesale Food Market In The World
The world's largest food market is located in this metropolis of haute cuisine. Over two square kilometers of fresh products are available at Rungis International Market.
Every day, 20,000 people shop at the market for items like fruit, vegetables, meat, cheese, and fish. Normally solely open to companies, the market welcomes shoppers on the second Friday of the month.
The Arc De Triomphe Took 30 Years To Complete
In 1806, Napoleon ordered the famous arch to honor the Grand Armée. After 30 years, it was finally finished in 1836. If you've ever been to the Arc de Triomphe, you know it was worth the wait.
Paris Has One Of The Highest Costs Of Living In The World
Anyone looking to relocate to Paris won't appreciate this important fact about the city. It is costly to live in Paris, particularly in the city's center. Paris consistently ranks as one of the most expensive cities in the world, among other centers like New York, Hong Kong, and Singapore. According to estimates, you require a monthly wage of 1,500 euros to meet your basic demands. A one-bedroom flat in Paris can cost between 1,000 and 3,000 euros per month, with costs for one person reaching 1,000 euros before rent.
