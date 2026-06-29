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If you haven’t heard, Europe is currently melting.

The UK just recorded its highest ever June temperature while France registered its hottest day since records began. Schools are closed, people have resorted to sleeping outside because their homes have turned into ovens, and folks on social media are frying eggs on their balconies in the glaring sun.

Below, we’ve rounded up photos of how everyone is coping during this brutal heatwave. Scroll down to see how it’s going out there. And remember to stay hydrated.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A worker sprays water from a hose high into the air, trying to survive the heatwave.

In the middle of a heatwave, a water truck paused to spray water over stray dogs, giving them a moment of relief..

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    #2

    A man lying on a bed with a drone hovering above him for air during a heatwave.

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    #3

    Two cats, one orange and one white, relaxing on a bed with a fan, trying to survive the heatwave.

    mimimi_club Report

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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would swear that cats belly is sweating. 🥵🥵

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    #4

    A melting traffic light in Verona, Italy, showing the extreme heatwave conditions.

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    #5

    A sign on a glass door announces reduced kitchen hours due to the heatwave, affecting Europeans.

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    #6

    Melted deodorant in a car, illustrating the intense heatwave.

    howboutmyapple Report

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    #7

    Melted chocolate bars in a grocery store, a result of the heatwave.

    les.petites.radines Report

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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now is the time to stay away from chocolate.

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    #8

    A section of melted asphalt on the ground, indicating the severe heatwave experienced in the UK.

    maelstromguard Report

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    True. A few days with temperatures in the 30s °C and all the chillers and freezers in my local big Tesco have broken down.....again!

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    #9

    Tumbleweed on a street, indicating the extreme heatwave conditions in Europe.

    what the hell s going on ? 37C on my car dash today, 31C in my bedroom at 11.30pm, tar melting on roads, schools closing and…. tumbleweed?!

    candied.candour Report

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    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My son once asked me if Tumbleweed was real or just an awkward pause 😂 He had seen too much of The Simpsons.

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    #10

    Two white candles bent over in their holders, indicating how Europeans are trying to survive the heatwave.

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    #11

    A wolf at the zoo cooling itself by lying next to a large block of ice during a heatwave.

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    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those poor animals. This isn’t their natural habitat. It’s not right.

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    #12

    An egg frying in a pan placed on a ledge, showing how hot it is during the heatwave.

    olivierhude Report

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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw on the news someone cooking bacon like this. Wonder if it's the same guy

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    #13

    A European puts a pillow in the fridge and a pillowcase in the freezer to survive the heatwave.

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    Leanne Hailes
    Leanne Hailes
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Put a cool pack in the freezer and then combine it into your pillow

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    #14

    Melted black material on a blue car, showing the extreme heatwave affecting Europeans.

    maelstromguard Report

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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the heII is that?

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    #15

    A man holding slippers to avoid burning his hands on the steering wheel during a heatwave.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A bus with a shattered windshield in Europe, likely damaged during the heatwave.

    A bus driver in France crashed today because he fainted due to the heat having no AC in the bus

    levelsio Report

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    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most likely underlaying issues. Public transport in southern countries either should have A/C or all windows open.

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    #17

    Europeans gathered by and swimming in a river, trying to survive the heatwave.

    Heavy crowds at the Canal Saint-Martin, transformed into a giant swimming pool as the heatwave continues in Paris.

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And in the UK there have been yet more dèàths because of people getting into difficulty in open water.

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    #18

    A disassembled tablet with its back cover off, revealing the internal components, damaged by the heatwave, a survival challenge for Europeans.

    The heatwave has melted my tablet. I was watching netflix on my tablet and the screen just popped off - seems the seal melted away !

    Hyperion1221 Report

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    #19

    A swollen power bank with its casing split open, showing the internal heatwave damaged batteries, a survival challenge for Europeans.

    powerbank explosion in hot weather (45°C)

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    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That needs to be removed asap and with the care of bömb removal.

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    #20

    A shattered black glass table on a wooden deck due to the intense European heatwave.

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    OneHappyPuppy
    OneHappyPuppy
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks like a spray bottle right there. Spraying something cool on a heated glass surface doesn't usually end well...

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    #21

    A hand pushing a small bottle into a melting road in France, depicting Europeans trying to survive the heatwave.

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    #22

    A person applying aluminum foil to windows to block out sun and survive the heatwave.

    Aluminum foil + water on the OUTSIDE of your windows reflects the sun and makes your apartment wayyyyy cooler

    americanfille Report

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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And close the curtains.

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    #23

    Europeans swim in a crowded river, seeking relief from the heatwave, with buildings lining the bank.

    The heatwave in France resulted in Paris' famous Seine River being flooded by hundreds of people in desperate need of cooling down.

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    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤢 The Seine is so polluted, though! 🤢

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    #24

    A shirtless European man in a large bin, holding a drink, trying to survive the heatwave.

    Deep in suburbia, we find the noble Wheelie Bin Diver. In the UK heatwave, he's transformed his bin into a luxury plunge pool, cocktail in hand. But hubris strikes. Attempting his grand exit, gravity intervenes. The bin claims another. Nature always wins

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    #25

    A window covered with reflective insulating foil to block the sun, helping Europeans survive the heatwave.

    I'm bored of seeing people saying "buy an air con unit" when they cost more money than most people have spare.

    I've used some old laminate underlay on the outside of my south facing window - the foil reflects the sun and the foam stops the glass ever heating up. It should help me keep the heat down during the day, plus I can still crack the window at night as it is stuck to the frame rather than the window itself. This stuff costs £20 from B&Q and you'll just need some gaffer tape to put it on.

    Hope this helps someone!

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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Necessity is the mother of invention

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    #26

    A European sleeping on a rooftop with blankets to escape the extreme heatwave.

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    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where are their heads? Those are really thick blankets for heat.

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    #27

    A European uses ice packs to cool down an overheating iPhone 15 Pro Max during the heatwave.

    l3th4n Report

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    #28

    A hand holding a package of melted butter inside a refrigerator, showing Europeans trying to survive the heatwave.

    ceren.gargili Report

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    cejunkme avatar
    TheSubmissiveToe
    TheSubmissiveToe
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless your power is out, why would your butter be melting INSIDE the fridge?

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    #29

    A woman sweating with makeup running down her face, trying to survive the heatwave.

    jodiew_84 Report

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    #30

    A small, dark mole nestled in someone's shirt, showing how creatures also try to survive the heatwave in Europe.

    Just found a mole on my kitchen floor... Not entirely sure how it managed to get in tbh. Cant see any mole hills in the garden that it may have come from

    shividk Report

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    #31

    A person relaxing barefoot on an outdoor patio at night, trying to survive the heatwave in Europe.

    It’s now time to normalise sleeping outside in summer!

    OrdinaryLavishness11 Report

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    #32

    A person's feet and a suitcase casting a dark shadow on the melting cement in Rome due to the heatwave.

    tehe_livyyy Report

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    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not quite sure what we’re looking at?

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    #33

    A crowded train station filled with Europeans during a heatwave, trying to survive the heatwave.

    Euston station earlier today in the heatwave

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    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Key word seems to be Rush Hour. Not Heat Wave

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    #34

    A sweaty European man on a train with no air conditioning, trying to survive the heatwave.

    This is the condition of trains in Europe .

    Neither AC nor Fan is working .

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    #35

    A black trash bag next to a sinkhole in a street, illustrating Europeans trying to survive the heatwave.

    England is not equipped for this weather

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