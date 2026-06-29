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If you haven’t heard, Europe is currently melting.

The UK just recorded its highest ever June temperature while France registered its hottest day since records began. Schools are closed, people have resorted to sleeping outside because their homes have turned into ovens, and folks on social media are frying eggs on their balconies in the glaring sun.

Below, we’ve rounded up photos of how everyone is coping during this brutal heatwave. Scroll down to see how it’s going out there. And remember to stay hydrated.