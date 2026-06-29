35 Photos Of Europeans Trying To Survive The Heatwave Without Fully Melting
If you haven’t heard, Europe is currently melting.
The UK just recorded its highest ever June temperature while France registered its hottest day since records began. Schools are closed, people have resorted to sleeping outside because their homes have turned into ovens, and folks on social media are frying eggs on their balconies in the glaring sun.
Below, we’ve rounded up photos of how everyone is coping during this brutal heatwave. Scroll down to see how it’s going out there. And remember to stay hydrated.
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In the middle of a heatwave, a water truck paused to spray water over stray dogs, giving them a moment of relief..
True. A few days with temperatures in the 30s °C and all the chillers and freezers in my local big Tesco have broken down.....again!
what the hell s going on ? 37C on my car dash today, 31C in my bedroom at 11.30pm, tar melting on roads, schools closing and…. tumbleweed?!
I saw on the news someone cooking bacon like this. Wonder if it's the same guy
Put a cool pack in the freezer and then combine it into your pillow
A bus driver in France crashed today because he fainted due to the heat having no AC in the bus
Heavy crowds at the Canal Saint-Martin, transformed into a giant swimming pool as the heatwave continues in Paris.
And in the UK there have been yet more dèàths because of people getting into difficulty in open water.
The heatwave has melted my tablet. I was watching netflix on my tablet and the screen just popped off - seems the seal melted away !
powerbank explosion in hot weather (45°C)
That needs to be removed asap and with the care of bömb removal.
That looks like a spray bottle right there. Spraying something cool on a heated glass surface doesn't usually end well...
Aluminum foil + water on the OUTSIDE of your windows reflects the sun and makes your apartment wayyyyy cooler
The heatwave in France resulted in Paris' famous Seine River being flooded by hundreds of people in desperate need of cooling down.
Deep in suburbia, we find the noble Wheelie Bin Diver. In the UK heatwave, he's transformed his bin into a luxury plunge pool, cocktail in hand. But hubris strikes. Attempting his grand exit, gravity intervenes. The bin claims another. Nature always wins
I'm bored of seeing people saying "buy an air con unit" when they cost more money than most people have spare.
I've used some old laminate underlay on the outside of my south facing window - the foil reflects the sun and the foam stops the glass ever heating up. It should help me keep the heat down during the day, plus I can still crack the window at night as it is stuck to the frame rather than the window itself. This stuff costs £20 from B&Q and you'll just need some gaffer tape to put it on.
Hope this helps someone!
Where are their heads? Those are really thick blankets for heat.
Unless your power is out, why would your butter be melting INSIDE the fridge?
Just found a mole on my kitchen floor... Not entirely sure how it managed to get in tbh. Cant see any mole hills in the garden that it may have come from
It’s now time to normalise sleeping outside in summer!
Euston station earlier today in the heatwave
This is the condition of trains in Europe .
Neither AC nor Fan is working .
England is not equipped for this weather
Humanity survived longer without A/C than with, people in countries next to the equator still do, and buildings in most southern European countries are built to cope with the usual summer heat. Thick stone walls and ventilated shutters do the truck since hundreds of years. Plus the midday rest. Middle to north European countries usually only have a couple of days of really hot temperature since hundreds of years. It only is an issue since everybody can put their whining on Social Media. In the past people just died, without the world taking notice.
Humanity survived longer without A/C than with, people in countries next to the equator still do, and buildings in most southern European countries are built to cope with the usual summer heat. Thick stone walls and ventilated shutters do the truck since hundreds of years. Plus the midday rest. Middle to north European countries usually only have a couple of days of really hot temperature since hundreds of years. It only is an issue since everybody can put their whining on Social Media. In the past people just died, without the world taking notice.