Take a look and see if you recognize any of these symptoms you might have felt, but ignored.

By sharing some of the most common mild symptoms that eventually turn into bigger problems, people online are raising the alarm bells — reminding us not to ignore the signs from our body.

But health experts, along with patients who’ve experienced some serious illnesses first-hand, warn that these habits can be dangerous.

In the flood of information, we might end up picking whatever version feels most comforting or easiest to believe. Sometimes it can swing toward unnecessary worry over worst-case scenarios, while other times it might mean brushing things off or self-medicating.

If there’s a cough that’s lasted a couple of days, a stomach ache, a headache that won’t go away… the first thing most of us do is look up our symptoms online. It’s like an instinct.

#1 Unexplained weight loss. A friend of mine had that, she was morbidly obese and started losing weight without changing anything. Sue was thrilled about it so she ignored all warnings to seek a doctor until she lost about half her weight and started not feeling so good anymore.

She passed away from intestinal cancer six months later.

RELATED:

#2 MD here. Unexplained weight loss. Fevers that aren't explained by illness. Drenching night sweats. Blood in stool. Please keep up with routine cancer screening.

There’s quite a substantial knowledge gap when it comes to understanding symptoms that feel mild, but should be taken more seriously. ADVERTISEMENT There’s a clear gap in how people understand mild symptoms. In a recent survey, six in 10 Americans admitted that they ignore the signs, often because they assume they’re not serious. The survey also found that people experience aches and pains about four times a week on average, with 23% of women reporting that they deal with them daily. Among them, Boomer women are the most likely to dismiss these minor aches and pains compared to other generations. “Women’s health concerns have often been minimized or misinterpreted, leading many to second-guess their own symptoms,” notes Dr Maggie Williams, medical director for Primary Care at MD Live by Evernorth. “This is particularly common among older women, who may assume symptoms are just part of getting older. However, conditions don’t always present the same way in women, and when these differences go unrecognized, critical warning signs can be missed.”

#3 If your body feels particularly tense or uneasy about a situation or person and you sense danger, absolutely do not ignore it.

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#4 If you feel a particularly hot fart brewing inside of you, do the smart thing and go to the toilet.



in my experience, these “hot farts” are not farts, at all.

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#5 Almost 3 weeks ago I had an uneasy feeling in my gut, like a sense of anxiety or dread without explanation. As the day progressed I felt like I had to take a dump but very little was leaving my body. These sensations persisted for the entire day. I started feeling pain in my abdomen too and couldn’t get any rest. It kinda felt like bad gas that wouldn’t let up. By about 2AM I figured I needed to go to the hospital. Turns out it was appendicitis and the doctor was about as surprised as I was because I “undersold” the pain I was in. Ended up being in the hospital for about 15 hours, had my appendix removed, and thankfully didn’t have to stay overnight. Recovery wasn’t bad at all but I’m not sure my stomach is 100% yet. It would’ve been way worse if I had waited and my appendix had burst. The moral of the story is to *trust your gut.* Or maybe to be skeptical of it in this case.

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Experts say symptoms like unexplained weight loss, persistent fatigue, or unusual lumps may be early indicators that something is wrong. In the UK, more than 400,000 new cancer cases are diagnosed each year following more than three million tests. However, many cases may still go unchecked because people delay acting on symptoms. A survey by Cancer Research UK found that 32% of people who noticed a possible sign of cancer waited at least six months before seeking medical help. Around 40% didn’t contact their general practitioner (GP) at all — which the National Health Service advises as the first step. These delays can allow conditions like tumors or strokes to go unchecked.

#6 Always remember the first rule of first aid:





A





Bone





Coming out through the skin is very bad.

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#7 I always thought varicose veins were just a cosmetic thing.



Then I learned about deep veins thrombosis.



Blood clots can really ruin the day.



Having mine done.

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#8 I'm a paramedic. For females: Neck pain, pain in the middle of the back, jaw pain, headache, nausea, and vomiting are all symptoms of a heart attack (STEMI: ST-elevation myocardial infarction). For males: Blood in urine (hematuria) can be a sign of kidney cancer. For both: A ripping or tearing sensation in the abdominal area can be a sign of an ascending aortic aneurysm. It's usually accompanied by a pulsating mass in the abdomen and back pain.

A study explains how people experience and respond to illness through a concept called the “Symptom Iceberg.” The visible tip of the iceberg is the symptoms people actually act on, like a noticeable lump, or chest pain. But the hidden underwater part of the iceberg is made up of everyday issues people often don’t report, like changes in digestion, headaches, or mild pain. Many people dismiss them as stress or part of lifestyle, assume they will pass, or try to self-diagnose and self-medicate. ADVERTISEMENT

#9 When your vision is shifting back and forth between blackness and visibility, you're probably going to faint soon. Try to sit down somewhere so at least the fall won't be too bad, and try to be close to other people if possible, so they can help you if you go fully unconscious.

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#10 Weakness, sleepiness, and fatigue when you shouldn't be. It's a sign of iron deficiency. It's very unsafe, especially when you're driving.

#11 Suddenly getting chills when exerting yourself in high heat.



That's your final warning before you collapse from heat exhaustion.

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The most obvious reason why people don’t take these symptoms seriously is lack of awareness. For example, research shows delayed cancer care is strongly linked to misunderstanding of early symptoms. Many people report becoming used to, or normalizing, symptoms over time, like a persistent cough or a painless lump.

#12 Being tired all the time, but without any changes to your life that would cause it.

#13 If your saliva suddenly gets super thick and you feel nauseous, you're about to paint the floor with whatever you just ate.

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#14 If someone is really hot, but suddenly stops sweating, they are dangerously dehydrated. But honestly, if you are at that point, you probably won't be in a state to recognize it yourself.

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Research on heart attacks also shows that many people don’t recognize atypical symptoms. Experts say that instead of the dramatic chest-clutching pain people expect, early signs can be vague or easy to dismiss. For example, mild chest discomfort, pressure in the arms or jaw, shortness of breath, nausea, or unusual fatigue. The “silent heart attack” which usually happens without any visible signs is estimated to make up around a third of all heart attacks. “Some people only discover they’ve had a silent heart attack after having another heart attack, which they may not have had if they’d got treatment the first time,” explains Professor Tim Chico, professor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Sheffield.

#15 I noticed a spot above my lip, just a dry patch that didn’t really go away, I told my doctor I was concerned, he said it was probably just a fungal infection, but I pressed that I wanted to see a dermatologist, it took forever to get an appointment. I just got basal cell cancer removed from my face, much more invasive than I was expecting, they had to reconstruct my lip, but grateful it’s gone.

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#16 A fever that goes away during the day but come back at night.



I just got out of the hospital last week due to diverticulitis- I had an abscess on my intestine. Nurse pointed out my fever pattern as a known sign of an internal abscess. They don't know why the body is like that, but it apparently is.

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#17 If your hearing is starting to fade out, and your ability to move slows down or is a struggle you are about to pass out, say I need help if you can and get on the ground so you don't hurt yourself in a fall.

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Studies show that some people also fear that they’re going to waste their doctor’s time or comes across as dramatic if they talk about mild symptoms. Another simple reason is that life gets in the way. Work, family, and daily responsibilities often take priority over health concerns. Some studies describe this as “health postponement,” where people knowingly delay checking symptoms because life feels more urgent.

#18 Pain to the lower right quadrant asking with unproductive nausea and intense need to poo.



Appendix exploded and my dumb self waited 2 days to go to the hospital.

#19 Sudden onset of a terrible headache, worse than you’ve ever had before. Time for the ER! “Sudden” is the key part, if the pain increases gradually it’s not as concerning.

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It’s not only the mindset of people though. Long GP wait times, difficulty getting appointments, and overstretched healthcare systems with staff shortages all make it harder for people to get checked early. In the US, cost is one of the biggest reasons people delay care. A recent survey shows that 38% of insured adults have skipped or postponed medical care because of financial constraints.

#20 Another one for the drivers amongst us:



If you are tired, TAKE A BREAK. Especially if you feel like you can't drive a straight line in your lane anymore, your head feels heavy and you get a slightly dizzy/lightheaded impression. Do NOT close your eyes "for a second". They will not open again. You are actively falling asleep, so slow down and stop on the side of the road. No, you also wont make it to the next gas station. No, rolling down your window and turning up the music won't work. Just stop.

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#21 In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), your body is always communicating. It whispers before it screams. The earlier we learn to listen, the deeper and more sustainable the healing.



Here are some signs you should never ignore—because they point to underlying imbalances that deserve attention:



1. Fatigue that doesn’t go away

This isn’t just about needing more sleep. Persistent fatigue is often a sign that your Qi (vital energy) is depleted. In TCM, this can point to Spleen Qi deficiency, Kidney Jing exhaustion, or chronic Dampness weighing the system down.



2. Unexplained weight changes

Sudden loss or gain of weight without changes in lifestyle may signal hormonal imbalance, digestive stagnation, or issues with the Spleen and Liver systems.



3. Trouble falling or staying asleep

Your sleep is your diagnostic window. Waking between 1–3am often relates to Liver imbalance. Nightmares, light sleep, or feeling unrefreshed can also signal Heart or Shen (spirit) disturbance.



4. Frequent bloating or irregular stools

Your gut is your second brain—and in TCM, it’s central to your entire energy production. Loose stools, constipation, or bloating are key signs your digestion isn’t transforming and transporting nutrients well.



5. Hair loss or brittle nails

This can relate to Blood deficiency, often involving the Liver and Kidneys. If you also feel dizzy, anxious, or cold often, it’s time to nourish your system deeply.



6. Pain that moves, lingers, or worsens with weather

In TCM, moving pain is Wind; sharp, stabbing pain is Blood stasis; dull aching is often due to Dampness or Qi stagnation. Weather-aggravated pain also points to pathogenic factors stuck in the channels.



7. Skin eruptions, rashes, or acne

Your skin reflects your internal balance. Inflammation, Heat, and Dampness will often show through the skin—especially if the Liver or Lungs are overburdened.



8. Irregular or painful menstruation

In TCM, the menstrual cycle is a direct expression of Blood and Qi health. Pain, clots, delay, or emotional swings before the cycle point to disharmony that can—and should—be addressed at the root.



9. Chest tightness, shortness of breath, or palpitations

Whether physical or emotional, this suggests your Heart Qi or Lung Qi may be obstructed. It can also be an early warning of more serious cardiovascular or nervous system imbalances.



10. Frequent infections or slow healing

This shows your Wei Qi (protective energy) is weak. Often this is tied to Lung or Spleen Qi deficiency and needs tonification—not just symptomatic relief.



The truth is, healing begins not when you suppress the signal, but when you respond to it with curiosity, care, and the willingness to go deeper. Acupuncture, herbs, and even gentle practices like moxibustion or gua sha can help redirect and restore this balance—but only if you first listen.



If something feels off, trust it. Your body is wise.



Warm regards,

Priya Samwani

Licensed TCM Practitioner.

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While it helps to know what these signs and symptoms can mean, not all conditions show clear symptoms, and not every symptom is serious. The key is to know your body and notice when something feels different or out of the ordinary. And when in doubt, it’s always better to get it checked than to second-guess yourself for too long.

#22 If you start feeling staticky all over during a thunderstorm, seek shelter immediately. Lightning is about to strike you.

#23 MD here. New hyperreflexia and a positive Hoffman's sign— especially if accompanied by balance problems or hand tingling — needs an MRI of the cervical spine and possibly the brain at the same time. ASAP.

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#24 As a major supporter for mental health, never ignore your thoughts or emotions if they're significantly impacting your life. It doesn't matter if they'rs over-dramatic, incoherent, or otherwise abnormal. The experience is still real for you, and that is what matters. No mental health professional who does their work properly will judge you. You will likely be far from the first or last person to tell them what you're experiencing. There are treatments. There is help. They can bring you through it. All you have to do is take the first step.

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#25 Mind dizziness/fatigue coupled with overheating, and difficulty focusing.

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#26 I have just realized I do not need to be here.

#27 For me personally when my body says it’s nap time then something is WRONG.



I don’t do naps. I mean I can but I don’t. If my body is trying to force one then something bad is happening.

#28 Weakness, sleepiness, and fatigue when you shouldn't be. Sign of iron deficiency. It's very unsafe, especially when you're driving.

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#29 “Tired” is different from “drained” I fought for years to have my thyroid checked because I’d come home and by 4 I’d be done. While other people were running errands and going to gym I couldn’t muster any strength. It’s not tired, it’s not fatigue it’s a whole other feeling when your battery is just out. Hopefully someone more articulate can elaborate.

#30 If someone gives you a bad feeling, trust it. Never ignore your intuition, your brain is sensing something your active front mind isnt, and is trying to warn you. Thats why we have an intuition to begin with. Its a natural instinct to feel that wariness and trust your brain over your body or active mind at that moment.

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#31 Eye twitching meaning you may be in a high state of stress already but you ignored it.

#32 When i get lightheaded, it's time to eat.

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#33 Sudden blindness.

#34 When you’re constantly tired even after a full night’s sleep, your body’s whispering that something’s off. Don’t ignore it.

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#35 When you crave weird things. My husband has NEVER had a craving for beef liver. However, right before we found out his iron levels were too low, then went on to have him diagnosed with Celiac, he was craving beef liver. .

#36 Goosebumps on your skin during hot weather is a symptom of heat exhaustion.

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#37 Almost met God today cause I was in a severe depressive episode and decided to not eat anything at all. Like, absolutely nothing since yesterday’s dinner. And then get into a very hot shower at 11 pm. I knew what was coming but the severe dizziness, blacked out vision, and nausea hit me like a truck nonetheless. I’m an idiot. Don’t ignore signs of low blood sugar.

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#38 This is going to sound strange, but if you’re in a relationship that isn’t good for you, your body will do things out of spite to tell you. Hives, extreme exhaustion, anxiousness, random sicknesses. It’s so hard to listen to it, but I think that’s when our body is smarter than our mind.

#39 Ringing ears. It could be a neurological issue, or an issue with lymph nodes, or even an issue with your teeth.



So many think it is because they listened to loud music.

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#40 For females



Neck pain, pain in the middle of the back, jaw pain, headache , nausea, and vomiting are all symptoms of a heart attack (S.T.E.M.I. ST Elevation Miocardial Infarction)



For Males



Blood in urine( Hematuria) can sign of Kidney Cancer



For both



A ripping or tearing sensation in the abdominal area can be a sign of Ascending Aortic Aneurism. Usually accompanied with a pulsating mass in the abdomen and back pain.





YAY PARAMEDIC KNOWLEDGE!!!

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#41 Your gut instinct. It's usually right. We're all very very good at ignoring it.

#42 Getting fever/ malaise a week before your period and suddenly being well a day before. I had a 14cm figo 2-5 myoma growing inside me.

#43 If your eyes go yellow - get yourself to A&E (ER) ASAP. Happened to me two weeks ago and I was terrified for my life.

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#44 If you get stomach/abdominal pain as soon as you eat/drink a particular food item, you probably eat or drink that food item anymore.

#45 White coating on the tongue - can be a sign of various things from harmless to serious.

#46 Almost everything. I ignore it all anyway. I have so much wrong with my health that I just don't care much anymore. Pain somewhere? Probably just one of my conditions causing it. Blood in my pee again? Probably another UTI or scar tissue ripped again. Hives out of nowhere? That's MCAS for you 🤷‍♀️ Trouble breathing? Probably my POTS.

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#47 Strong, recurring abdominal pain. During COVID, my mom would tell me about this pain that telehealth told her was probably a hernia, so she figured she’d get it repaired eventually.



By the time she actually got imaging done, it was Stage IV pancreatic cancer, and she was gone within 8 months.

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#48 Really odd one but the roof of my mouth was feeling a bit sensitive and sore whenever I ate something. Turns out I was really dehydrated and that was apparently the first symptom my body showed. I was working on a rooftop in 90*F and sunny. Through the course of the day I lost 5 pounds (I weigh myself every day) and I couldn’t really account for any of that weight because I didn’t relieve myself at all. Turns out manual labor in the hot sun can churn through water almost faster than I can drink it.

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#49 Two things: A single pinpoint of pain in your leg that might feel like you pulled a muscle, but it persists for more than a few days. In my case that was a blood clot, which lead to persistent shortness of breath that came out of nowhere which ended up being a bilateral pulmonary embolism.



Had that pinpoint of pain for maybe two weeks, figured I pulled something while walking the dog mostly because it wasn't hot, super painful, or red. One morning out of nowhere I was getting winded just walking into the office from the parking lot but wrote it off because I had been smoking more weed than usual. After about 4 days of doing chores, lawn work, etc I decided to hit up urgent care and they did 2/3 of the tests to rule out heart attack, but weren't able to do the last one for whatever reason. Doc told me he very strongly wanted me to hit up an ER so I did later in the day. Long weekend in the hospital being pumped full of blood thinners and turns out I had clusters of clots in both lungs.

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#50 Sore gums.

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#51 A relative of mine had horrific breath. I mean, it smelled like rotting flesh. Two separate Dr's wrote it off as basic nonsense ( dental) until a new Dr ordered labs and imaging. He had squamous cell carcinoma in his throat, stage 3.

#52 Weight gain. Means your diet is bad, even if you think it's not bad. And causes a lot of side issues that go away once the weight is lost - snoring, daytime fatigue especially.

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#53 Getting random bruises



Strange/strong cravings for certain foods



Mood swings that come out of nowhere



Muscle cramps.

#54 When you’re with someone and you just don’t want them touching you or being close to you…yeah maybe don’t date them.

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#55 Brain fog.

#56 Might sound odd or weird but dreams. I feel like it’s your body trying to telling you something that maybe you’re not actively processing or is deep down that needs to come out.

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