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Woman’s Cosmetic Procedure Goes Viral As Her Face Changes Dramatically, Expert Weighs In And Explains The Risks
Woman with dramatically swollen lips after a cosmetic procedure, highlighting the risks of such viral changes.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Woman’s Cosmetic Procedure Goes Viral As Her Face Changes Dramatically, Expert Weighs In And Explains The Risks

Interview With Expert
marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A woman named Sandra Mara Antônio revealed her body’s unexpected reaction to lip fillers, leaving many viewers stunned.

Sandra, a Brazilian pastry chef, experienced significant swelling after undergoing the cosmetic procedure, which she had previously received without any issues.

A dermatologist has since explained what may have gone wrong with the injections, which are among the most popular cosmetic procedures in the world.

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    Highlights
    • Sandra Mara Antônio went viral after sharing her unexpected reaction to lip filler injections.
    • The pastry chef had already undergone the trendy procedure five times before experiencing the allergic reaction.
    • Dr. Geeta Yadav, a board-certified dermatologist, revealed how common this type of reaction is and the factors that can trigger it.

    A pastry chef’s lips swelled dramatically after a filler procedure she had done five times before
    Front view of a woman with dramatically swollen lips after a cosmetic procedure, highlighting risks.

    Image credits: sandra_antonyo/Instagram

    “I had done it five other times without any problems. It only swelled up like this the last time,” Sandra told local outlet G1.

    “I was scared, because I really left home without telling anyone I was going to have the procedure done. It was a procedure I was already used to.

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    “However, I didn’t expect it to end like this.”

    Side view of a woman's face with extremely swollen lips from a cosmetic procedure, showing dramatic changes.

    Image credits: sandra_antonyo/Instagram

    The pastry chef said she tried to stay calm after learning it was a treatable allergic reaction.

    Sandra had the lip fillers injected at 6 p.m, and the swelling only started to go down in the middle of the night after she was given an antihistamine.

    “The professional who performed the procedure gave me excellent guidance,” the  Palhoça resident said.

    A dermatologist explained whether Sandra’s reaction is common and what may have triggered it
    Close-up of a woman's face with severely enlarged lips following a cosmetic procedure, emphasizing risks.

    Image credits: sandra_antonyo/Instagram

    Dr. Geeta Yadav, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of FACET Dermatology, told Bored Panda that about one-fifth of people who get lip fillers experience some degree of swelling after the procedure.

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    In almost all cases, this reaction is mild and settles on its own within a few days, the doctor said.

    “The dramatic, prolonged reactions people worry about are rare, the delayed ones that appear weeks or months later even rarer at around 1%, and permanent damage is very unusual.”

    A woman with natural-looking lips, before a cosmetic procedure that later dramatically changed her face.

    Image credits: sandra_antonyo/Instagram

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    Dr. Yadav explained that the lips have a rich blood supply, so they are naturally prone to swelling after injections. Hyaluronic acid filler also attracts water, which can make the swelling more noticeable.

    “Swelling that is severe and comes on within hours is usually an allergic-type reaction that makes the whole area puff up fast.

    “When it shows up weeks or months later, it is more often the immune system reacting to filler that is still in the lip, and something usually sets that off, like a recent cold or flu, a vaccine, or a dental visit.

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    “Less often the filler blocks the lip’s natural drainage or picks up some bacteria, and the one serious cause I always rule out is a blocked blood vessel, which comes with pain and a color change rather than swelling by itself.”

    Some people are more likely than others to experience allergic reactions to lip fillers
    A woman receiving a cosmetic procedure on her lips, illustrating the process and potential risks.

    Image credits: Viacheslav Yakobchuk/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    A social media comment from leothekiwi about a woman’s cosmetic procedure risks.

    A social media comment from edson59400 about a woman’s cosmetic procedure risks.

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    The dermatologist added that the fact that Sandra had received fillers multiple times before may have played a part in her reaction.

    “Filler lasts a lot longer than most people expect, often years, so each new round gets added on top of what is already there. The total in the lip can end up higher than anyone planned, which is enough to back up its natural drainage.”

    A history of allergies or an autoimmune condition also makes people more likely to experience swelling after lip injections.

    “A lot of this comes down to genetics. People born with a certain immune-gene profile are almost four times as likely to have this kind of delayed reaction, so for some patients it really is bad luck,” Dr. Yadav said.

    A woman with dramatic facial changes after a cosmetic procedure, highlighting the risks.

    Image credits: sandra_antonyo/Instagram

    According to the doctor, injectable weight-loss medications like Wegovy have also been linked to this type of adverse reaction.

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    Dr. Yadav stressed that cosmetic treatments are not an area where people should try to save money.

    In addition to genetic factors, injections performed by unqualified practitioners or involving questionable products can also increase the risk of complications.

    “The amount of filler built up over the years, the product used, and who does the injecting all matter, which is why I keep saying the injector matters more than the price.”

    A person administering an injection, related to cosmetic procedure risks.

    Image credits: millaf (Nemchinova)/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    A social media comment from Bbb69104284 about a woman’s cosmetic procedure risks.

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    The doctor emphasized that lip fillers are generally safe and that swelling reactions are usually treatable.

    Moreover, unlike many cosmetic procedures, hyaluronic acid filler can be dissolved if something goes wrong.

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    “That safety net is real, but it only helps you if you’re with someone medically trained to catch a problem and treat it.”

    She added, “The best filler work is also the kind no one can even tell is filler, so there’s no prize for doing the most. A little restraint tends to age much better than chasing volume.”

    Close-up of a woman's lips, with her finger touching them, showing the potential for cosmetic procedure risks.

    Image credits: Syda Productions/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Lip augmentations are the most popular non-surgical cosmetic treatment, with more than 2.1 million procedures performed each year, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Fillers typically last 12 to 18 months, though this depends on a patients’ age and metabolism.

    In the United States, the FDA has not approved the use of lip fillers in anyone under the age of 21. 

    Image credits: Dusko/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

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    A comment suggesting an alternative to cosmetic procedure, highlighting risks.

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    As for Sandra, she never expected her severe allergic reaction to go viral, though she admitted that even her family members teased her over her caricature-like appearance.

    “They were worried. But when they saw that everything was under control, they laughed at me…. In the end, everything turned out alright, thank God. We laughed a lot.” 

    Woman's face dramatically changed after a cosmetic procedure, showing swollen lips and facial area, illustrating risks.

    Image credits: sandra_antonyo/Instagram

    Woman in a mirror selfie, before a cosmetic procedure, showing her natural face before dramatic changes.

    Image credits: sandra_antonyo/Instagram

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    Despite the health scare, the pastry chef said she is not planning to stop getting lip fillers anytime soon.

    “As they know me, they know I’m just waiting for the right amount of time to have it redone.”

    “Inflatable lips are all the rage now,” one commenter jokedlabaxuriasOf comments on dramatic cosmetic procedure and risks, mentioning two big sausages in her mouth.

    liamarques223 comments on dramatic cosmetic procedure, believing lip fillers always end up looking like this.

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    tiago_santoss150 comments on dramatic cosmetic procedure, stating a natural woman will always be hotter.

    rosyjulhya comments on dramatic cosmetic procedure, emphasizing accepting oneself and the risks of procedures.

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    Rwada_Rwada comments on dramatic cosmetic procedure, stating lip fillers are awful and nobody looks good with them.

    A social media comment asking why someone would undergo a cosmetic procedure that dramatically changes their face.

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    A social media comment comparing the result of a cosmetic procedure to a grouper, highlighting risks.

    A social media comment expressing natural beauty and aversion to dramatic cosmetic procedures and their risks.

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    A social media comment describing various extreme cosmetic procedures, implying risks and dramatic changes.

    A social media comment criticizing the decision to undergo a dramatic cosmetic procedure, mentioning risks.

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    A woman's face dramatically changed after a cosmetic procedure, highlighting potential risks.

    A woman's cosmetic procedure dramatically changed her face, raising questions about risks.

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    Woman's face dramatically changed by cosmetic procedure, prompting discussion of risks.

    A woman's face dramatically changed after a cosmetic procedure, emphasizing risks.

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    Woman's cosmetic procedure caused dramatic face changes, expert explains risks.

    A social media comment suggests a woman's dramatic cosmetic procedure face change resembles a Simpsons character.

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    A comment on a woman's dramatic cosmetic procedure face change explaining initial swelling and eventual beauty.

    An expert comment identifying angioedema after a woman's dramatic cosmetic procedure, stating it resolves with medication.

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    A comment describing the temporary swelling after a woman's dramatic cosmetic procedure, noting it eventually subsides.

    A social media comment detailing a positive experience with cosmetic procedures, resulting in a natural look.

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    Screenshot of a user comment about cosmetic procedure risks: 'It was the same for me, then the swelling went down; it's a matter of individual reaction.'

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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    thrift2337 avatar
    Niles
    Niles
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poll answer #5 - laugh my fùcking àss off at the absolute moron.

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    margenebrombergguidet-t-i-f-ivz-c avatar
    margenebrombeR
    margenebrombeR
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

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    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

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    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How on earth can anyone think that looks attractive. They become caricatures, and caricatures are not meant to be flattering. What are they going to do when this look goes out of fashion? Go and have it cur off?

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    thrift2337 avatar
    Niles
    Niles
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poll answer #5 - laugh my fùcking àss off at the absolute moron.

    3
    3points
    reply
    margenebrombergguidet-t-i-f-ivz-c avatar
    margenebrombeR
    margenebrombeR
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everybody can earn 500$+ daily... Start now making every month extra $26000-$35000 or more by just doing an easy online job from home. Last month i have earned and received $27,800 from this job by giving this only 3 hrs a a day.Every person can now get this job and start earning online by follow this site................. 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

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    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah yes, the baboon's a$$ aesthetic.

    1
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    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How on earth can anyone think that looks attractive. They become caricatures, and caricatures are not meant to be flattering. What are they going to do when this look goes out of fashion? Go and have it cur off?

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