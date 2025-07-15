Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Passenger’s Allergy Request Announcement On A Flight Sparks Massive Debate
Passenger making allergy request announcement on a flight, capturing reactions from other passengers in the cabin.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Passenger’s Allergy Request Announcement On A Flight Sparks Massive Debate

Traveler Dan Kelly faced criticism after requesting that other passengers refrain from eating snacks containing nuts due to his severe allergy.

Dan went viral after filming his interaction with a flight attendant aboard an EasyJet flight. The content creator asked the crew member to make a public announcement informing passengers that the flight would need to be nut-free.

He explained that his allergy can be triggered by nut particles in the air, so he always makes the same request when traveling, for his safety.

In the video, the flight attendant can be heard asking Dan where his seat was and whether he carried any EpiPens, before agreeing to make the announcement.

    Dan Kelly sparked a heated debate after making a request to an EasyJet flight attendant
    Man smiling and holding a drink outdoors at a cafe, related to passenger allergy request announcement on a flight debate.

    Image credits: _maycontain

    “I love it when [flight attendants] understand straight away,” the flyer captioned the post.

    “Surely people can go without nuts for a few hours if it could save someone’s life! Honestly, I don’t understand why some people still don’t take food allergies seriously.”

    He added: “If it were you or your child living with a life-threatening allergy, you’d hope others would show a bit more empathy and recognise just how serious it really is!”

    Flight attendant making an allergy request announcement on a flight, sparking a massive debate among passengers.

    Image credits: Wosunan/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Dan told Newsweek that he’s had a severe nut allergy since he was five. He said the medical condition impacts his daily life and that the fear of having a reaction is “even more intense” when he’s traveling.

    “If someone eats nuts, doesn’t wash their hands, then touches me, that could trigger it,” he explained.

    Dan, who has a severe allergy, asked a crew member to make an announcement informing passengers that the flight would need to be nut-free

    Image credits: _maycontain

    His video has garnered 6.8 million views on TikTok, with several users accusing Dan of being authoritarian in asking fellow passengers not to eat nuts.

    “1 person shouldn’t dictate what a plane load of people can and cannot eat,” fumed one person.

    “Since when has an entire group accommodating to a single individual become the norm??” asked someone else. “It’s crazy work. You are responsible for yourself – the entire group is not responsible for you…”

    “I’ll eat my Snickers and I don’t really care..” echoed an additional user.

    Comment on a social media post discussing a passenger's allergy request announcement sparking debate on a flight.

    Social media comment debating passenger's allergy request announcement on a flight and related safety concerns.
    Others defended Dan, saying his request was more than reasonable given the potential health risks of nut exposure to his body.

    “I love to have nuts as a snack but if someone was allergic I would fully understand on a flight! It’s really not that deep people just eat something else!” one user commented.

    “I often have nuts or something with peanut butter as a snack so I would truly appreciate an announcement so I can prevent causing a medical episode for someone,” a separate user chimed in.

    “Someone in the office next to mine had a nut allergy, so we all happily agreed to make the entire floor of the building nut free!” someone else shared.

    Depending on the severity of the allergy, airborne exposure could cause anaphylaxis

    Flight attendant serving passengers inside the airplane, related to passenger allergy request announcement debate.

    Image credits: Svitlana/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Dan, a freelance graphic designer who runs a blog and podcast called May Contain, uses his platform to raise awareness about allergy-related issues and share tips, such as how to use an Epi-Pen and how to stay safe when traveling abroad or attending social events with allergies.

    Child eating a meal on a flight near a window, illustrating passenger allergy request during air travel debate.

    Image credits: Suzi Media/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    In 2019, EasyJet banned the sale of nut products on flights to protect passengers with allergies.

    It also banned passengers from eating nut products if somebody on board has an allergy.

    “We recommend that passengers inform us of their allergy at the time of booking which enables us to pass this information onto the cabin crew operating the flight,” the company states.

    Social media comment debating a passenger's allergy request announcement on a flight limiting what others can eat.

    Comment from user Sander questioning group accommodation for a passenger’s allergy request on a flight, sparking debate.
    German airline Lufthansa is also among carriers with a rule against serving peanuts on its planes. 

    Other airlines, like British Airways, have not imposed a ban but ask travelers to refrain from eating peanuts if a fellow passenger has an allergy.

    Dan has had a severe nut allergy since he was five

    Image credits: _maycontain

    Depending on the severity of the allergy, airborne exposure or accidental contact could trigger anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening reaction.

    Anaphylaxis causes the immune system to release a flood of chemicals that can cause you to go into shock. Blood pressure drops suddenly and the airways narrow, blocking breathing, the Mayo Clinic explains.

    This severe allergic reaction requires an injection of epinephrine and a follow-up trip to an emergency room. If not treated immediately, it can be fatal.

    Man wearing a tan jacket and cap walking on a sunny street with bicycles parked, illustrating passenger allergy request debate context.

    Image credits: _maycontain

    “There’s so much fear and negativity around allergies,” Dan told Newsweek.

    “But I want to show people that it is possible to live confidently with allergies—to travel, eat out, and enjoy life without being held back.”

    It’s estimated that over 6.1 million people in the United States have a peanut allergy, according to Food Allergy Research & Education.

    Tree nut allergies—allergies to one or more types of tree nuts, such as walnuts, almonds, or cashews—affect up to 3% of people worldwide.

    “Rude people be acting like a nut allergy is voluntary,” one user commented

    Comment on social media post discussing a passenger's allergy request announcement on a flight sparking massive debate.

    Comment on social media about passenger's allergy request announcement on a flight, discussing nut restrictions and consideration.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing reactions to a passenger's allergy request announcement on a flight.

    User comment discussing nut allergy requests on flights, highlighting passenger allergy request announcement debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing passenger's allergy request and hygiene concerns on a flight.

    Comment about passenger's allergy request on a flight causing debate over drink restrictions and safety concerns.

    Comment questioning why airborne allergy requests on a flight are not completely banned, sparking debate among passengers.

    Social media comment discussing passenger's allergy request on a flight and suggesting airlines stop serving nuts.

    Comment on passenger's allergy request on a flight, sparking debate about eating nuts onboard and allergy considerations.

    Comment expressing anxiety over passengers eating nuts despite allergy announcements, sparking passenger's allergy request debate on flight.

    Passenger's allergy request announcement on a flight causing heated debate among passengers over nut snacks on board.

    Social media comment discussing a passenger's allergy request announcement on a flight sparking debate.

    User comment discussing a passenger's allergy request announcement on a flight and public reactions to it.

    Comment from user Paul about accommodating a nut allergy in an office, relevant to passenger's allergy request debate on a flight.

    Social media comment discussing a passenger's allergy request announcement on a flight, sparking debate.

    Passenger's allergy request announcement on a flight shown as a social media comment about peanut butter snacks and safety.

    Social media comment about passenger's allergy request announcement on a flight, highlighting selfishness and life-saving importance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a passenger's allergy request on a flight and reactions to the announcement.

    Screenshot of online comment expressing frustration over the passenger’s allergy request announcement on a flight debate.

    Comment discussing passenger's allergy request on a flight, emphasizing empathy and understanding in the heated debate.

    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he's that allergic, flying, or even just leaving the house, has got to be hell. I don't understand why he's not wearing gloves in that pic of him cleaning the seat. If touching cross-contaminated surfaces really could trigger a severe allergic reaction, wouldn't he be wearing gloves when touching any surface on the plane?

    Vote comment up
    13
    13points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As stated previously on BP, planes are not thoroughly cleaned, like ever. So if one smudge can k**l him. How can he touch anything out in public? /gen

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    SO many people are ridiculous and obnoxiously self-centered. It's a simple request not to eat something for a few hours. You're not going to die. But someone else might if you can't take your selfish head out of your @ss.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jppennington avatar
    JayWantsACat
    JayWantsACat
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's going to die if someone eats nuts? If that's the case then why is he even flying? If he can LITERALLY DIE, as you're saying, why is he not in a hazmat suit? Asking the flight attendant to not serve nuts and/or those on board to not eat those nuts doesn't suddenly make the environment nut free. Wiping down his seat doesn't make it nut free. If a plane regularly serves nuts, then the literal air has nut particles. You think asking people to not eat nuts because someone might die automatically means that person won't die? LMAOOOOO. I have no problem following a request like this but framing it as SOMEONE WILL DIE IF YOU EAT NUTS ON THE PLANE is f*****g moronic.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kerirodonnell avatar
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't get how people with allergies so severe can go on trains, buses, or even into enclosed spaces like cafes with other people. Or do they just have to avoid all of that?

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jppennington avatar
    JayWantsACat
    JayWantsACat
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which is why I call b******t that he has a "deadly allergy", where someone even touching him puts him at risk. He's on a plane, an environment where nuts a served all the time, WEARING A SHORT SLEEVE SHIRT.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
