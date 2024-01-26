Dancer Passes From Fatal Peanut Allergy After Eating Stew Leonard’s Mislabeled Cookies

ADVERTISEMENT

A dancer in her twenties tragically died from a fatal allergic reaction to peanuts after eating cookies that had been incorrectly labeled. 25-year-old Órla Baxendale, a professional dancer from East Lancashire, UK, moved to New York, USA, to train as a scholarship student at the Ailey School in 2018.

Her dancer dreams were cut short on January 11, after she went into anaphylactic shock from a severe allergic reaction to a Vanilla Florentine cookie, which she had bought from the popular supermarket Stew Leonard’s.

Attorney Marijo Adimey, representing Órla’s family, said in a statement on Wednesday (January 24): “Órla’s passing stemmed from an unfortunate incident involving the consumption of a cookie manufactured by Cookies United and sold by Stew Leonard’s, which contained undisclosed peanuts.”

Image credits: orla_baxendale

The statement further stated: “This tragic oversight has led to the recall of the Vanilla Florentine Cookies from Stew Leonard’s stores in Danbury and Newington, CT, for the period of November 6 – December 31, 2023.”

According to the law firm, a preliminary investigation revealed that Órla’s death occurred due to the gross negligence and reckless conduct of the manufacturer and/or sellers who failed to properly identify the contents of the cookie on the packaging.

Moreover, it stated that the failure of proper disclosure led to the devastating death, which could’ve been preventable.

Image credits: NBC News

“Her sudden loss is not only a personal tragedy for her family and friends but also a significant loss to the artistic community,” the law firm wrote.

According to News 12, Órla had eaten the treat at a social gathering in Connecticut.

It further stated: “We stand with Órla’s family in this difficult time and extend our deepest condolences.

“They have been overwhelmed and comforted by the outpouring of love, support, and tributes from around the world.

“Órla’s vibrant spirit and her relentless pursuit of excellence in her art have left an indelible mark on all who knew her.”

Image credits: Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection

Stew Leonard’s has since claimed that the Long Island bakery that supplied the cookies did not inform them of a change of ingredients in the vanilla Florentine Cookies.

“I’m here with our family, and I mean we’re just all devastated, very sad,” CEO Stew Leonard Jr. said in the released video, according to News 12. He added: “I have four daughters, [and] one of them is in her 20s. I can imagine how that family feels right now.”

In an official statement, the CEO wrote: “This has never happened at Stew Leonard’s before.

“We have very strict food safety practices and one of them is having all proper ingredients listed on our labels.

“Unfortunately, we are buying these cookies from a company who never told us they changed the ingredients.

“We sold them in good faith, and one customer was affected. We were devastated to learn this news, and our family is sending our deepest condolences.”

Image credits: orla_baxendale

Nevertheless, the wholesaler, Cookies United, claimed it did share the change in ingredients with the regional supermarket chain months before Órla’s death.

The company said in a statement: “It has come to the attention of Cookies United that a customer of Stew Leonard’s has tragically died as a result of eating cookies containing peanuts.

“Our hearts and condolences are first with the family of this Stew Leonard’s customer.

“Stew Leonard’s claimed in an earlier press release that ‘The cookies contain peanuts, which was an ingredient not disclosed to Stew Leonard’s by the manufacturer.'”

“Unfortunately, considering the tragedy of these circumstances, we need to point out that Stew Leonard’s was notified by Cookies United in July of 2023 that this product now contains peanuts, and all products shipped to them have been labeled accordingly.

Image credits: NBC News

“This product is sold under the Stew Leonard’s brand and repackaged at their facilities.

“The incorrect label was created by and applied to their product by Stew Leonard’s.

“In the 24 hours since Cookies United learned of this tragedy, we have been cooperating with the New York State Department of Agriculture and have been informed we are in compliance with all applicable rules and regulations relating to this product.

“Our deepest sympathies to the family of this Stew Leonard’s customer.”

Stew Leonard’s said the product was only sold at the Danbury and Newington locations, The New York Post reported. The supermarket has since reportedly issued a recall for the seasonal product on Tuesday (January 23).

A separate statement from the supermarket read: “Stew Leonard’s, in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, is recalling Vanilla and Chocolate Florentine Cookies that were sold only at Stew Leonard’s in Danbury and Newington, Conn. from November 6 – December 31, 2023.

“The cookies contain undeclared peanuts and eggs. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts or eggs run the risk of [a] serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

“One death has been reported that may be associated with the mislabeled product.”

You can read Cookies United’s official statement below:

Stew Leonard’s added that it is working with the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) and the supplier to “determine the cause of the labeling error.”

The DCP’s Standards and Product Safety Division shared that it is investigating the deadly mishap with officials in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey, the Food and Drug Administration, and Stew Leonard’s, as per The Post.

DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said in a statement on Tuesday: “This is a heartbreaking tragedy that should never have happened,” adding that they will get to the bottom of how this “error happened and prevent a similar tragedy from occurring in the future.”

Punita Ponda, Northwell Health’s associate division chief for allergy and immunology, told News 12: “It’s completely tragic and should not be occurring. From the manufacturer’s point of view, this is something that if care was taken to enough levels to avoid this from being an exposure for the person, that’s the first level of prevention.”

Image credits: FOX 5 New York

Punita highlighted the importance of adequately checking labels for those with known food allergies. She said: “It’s like when you go out and you want to make sure you have your wallet and ID with you.

“It’s the same thing. If you’re going on and could be exposed to food in any situation, you should bring your EpiPen.”

The Ailey School revealed that Órla started Irish dance at a very early age, developing a love for other dance styles, and started training at Northern Ballet Academy, Leeds, UK, and Elmhurst Ballet School, Birmingham, UK.

Upon moving to New York, the late dancer worked with various choreographers, including Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and ‘A,’ choreographed by Brice Mousset for The Ailey School January Explosion concert.

She performed in New York Fashion Week and was a cast member of English With An Accent, a dance-theater production that was performed at New York’s Lincoln Center.

Órla was part of an entertainment group and worked on multiple freelance projects throughout the New York area.

