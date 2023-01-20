What do you think is The Most Important Question of All Time? To be or not to be? How to achieve world peace? If an elephant and a hippo start a fight, who will win? Nope, nope, and nope. One question that has been dominating the minds of humans ever since we became a tiny bit self-aware is “What can I eat that will help me lose weight, will be healthy, and won’t taste like cardboard at the same time?” And we are not just talking about healthy snacks, but all kinds of meals. 

First things first, get the word “dieting” out of your vocabulary. What you need, what we all need, are healthy eating habits, not starving ourselves. This means eating healthy food regularly, not only when you want to shed a couple of pounds. Healthy eating for weight loss is as important as exercising, and there is no going around that. 

We tend to classify foods into “yummy but bad” and “healthy but tasteless” categories, but it absolutely doesn’t have to be that way. Cookbooks and online recipes offer a vast number of dishes that are rich in both flavor and healthy ingredients, providing for the best nutrition you can treat your body to. But it is also worth mentioning that not all healthy recipes you will find online are going to be really healthy, so you will definitely have to do your homework and learn some basics before you embark on this journey of cooking healthy meals that are also a delight for your taste buds. 

In this article, you will find some mouthwatering recipes that are also perfect for cultivating healthy eating habits. Try them all and let us know which ones become regulars on your menu. And if you already have some experience cooking healthy but delicious food, share your trusted recipes in the comments.

Blueberries. Small, Juicy, Flavorful, And They Are Good For Your Brain In Processing Thoughts And Memories

Blueberries. Small, Juicy, Flavorful, And They Are Good For Your Brain In Processing Thoughts And Memories

ShappireSpark wrote: "Especially when you freeze them. They taste even better like that."

But have you had m&m's?

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

Roasted Chickpeas. With Some Curry. I Eat Them Like Popcorn

Roasted Chickpeas. With Some Curry. I Eat Them Like Popcorn

I love those!

Fresh Peaches, When They Are Just Ripe Is Their Peak Of Flavor

Fresh Peaches, When They Are Just Ripe Is Their Peak Of Flavor

Roasted Carrots

Roasted Carrots

My roast carrots are so good! Roast them with thyme in Olive oil, add some lemon juice, not too much, brings out the sweetness.

Oatmeal With Banana, Berries And Spices Like Cinnamon, Ginger, Salt, Maybe Some Cocoa Powder

Oatmeal With Banana, Berries And Spices Like Cinnamon, Ginger, Salt, Maybe Some Cocoa Powder

dudius7 wrote: "I'm simple: just cut oats with bananas and 'old fashioned' peanut butter."

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

frostygrin wrote: "Lentil and potato cream soup can be amazingly creamy with zero cream."

Watermelon

Watermelon

"It's mostly water, low in calories and carbs, and is the single most delicious, sweet, 'I can eat tons of it without feeling too bad healthy food out there.'"

Seen recipes for roast watermelon, I want to try it. Normally watermelon is just boring.

Roasted Cauliflower And Garlic. Or Make A Pizza Crust Out Of Cauliflower, If Done Right, It'll Blow Your Mind

Roasted Cauliflower And Garlic. Or Make A Pizza Crust Out Of Cauliflower, If Done Right, It'll Blow Your Mind

Stull trying to find a good roast cauliflower recipe. At the moment I par boil florets, give them a dry rub of pepper, mild chilli powder, paprika, then drizzle with olive oil and roast.

One Of My Favorite Snacks Ever Is Watermelon And Feta Cheese With Some Chopped Mint. The Flavors Work So Well Together And It's Very Simple To Put Together

One Of My Favorite Snacks Ever Is Watermelon And Feta Cheese With Some Chopped Mint. The Flavors Work So Well Together And It’s Very Simple To Put Together

Home Baked Bread

Home Baked Bread

"Home-baked bread is healthier and tastier than store-bought bread, because of the salt and sugars added among other things, but the difference in taste and texture is unreal"

Soup Can Be Healthy If You Put The Right Stuff In It

Soup Can Be Healthy If You Put The Right Stuff In It

Mediterranean Food

Mediterranean Food

jesswesthemp wrote: "As a Turkish person, yes! My mom makes a really good easy salad of cucumber, tomatoes, chopped red onion, parsley, olive oil, and lemon juice. I love using olive oil and basically any veggie."

One of my favorite cuisines 😋

Fresh Picked Berries, Especially When They're Still Warm From The Sun

Fresh Picked Berries, Especially When They're Still Warm From The Sun

Cut Up Apples With Cinnamon

Cut Up Apples With Cinnamon

Hummus

Hummus

Hummus just tastes like mud to me. Horrible and bland.

Pistachios

Pistachios

Dehydrated Banana Chips

Dehydrated Banana Chips

CantBake4Sht wrote: "Gotta be careful when buying these from the store though. A lot of brands add sugar."

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

Take a fillet of salmon, a teaspoon of pesto, and bake it in the oven. The tastes are fantastic. Serve it with a green salad, and some bread.

Cold Grapes. Best Snack Ever When You Want Something Sweet

Cold Grapes. Best Snack Ever When You Want Something Sweet

Sweet Potatoes! They Used To Make Sugar Out Of Them

Sweet Potatoes! They Used To Make Sugar Out Of Them

Grilled Chicken. Probably The Best Way To Just Get A Ton Of Protein With Little Fat And It Tastes Great If You Cook It Right

Grilled Chicken. Probably The Best Way To Just Get A Ton Of Protein With Little Fat And It Tastes Great If You Cook It Right

Edamame. I Used To Crave Potato Chips, Now All I Want Is Edamame

Edamame. I Used To Crave Potato Chips, Now All I Want Is Edamame

Sliced Apples With Peanut Butter. Simple And Freaking Delicious

Sliced Apples With Peanut Butter. Simple And Freaking Delicious

Dried Mango

Dried Mango

Cucumbers Or Jicama With Salt And Lime Juice

Cucumbers Or Jicama With Salt And Lime Juice

Caprese Salad!

Caprese Salad!

Fruit Salad As Long As You Don't Add Any Ice Cream, Syrup, Or Soda

Fruit Salad As Long As You Don't Add Any Ice Cream, Syrup, Or Soda

Homemade Popcorn

Homemade Popcorn

Get some kernels from the supermarket, pop them in a pot or something, and chuck some salt on. Heck, lump some butter on too, then it may not quite qualify as healthy, but it's still a heck of a lot better than packaged microwave popcorn.

Poke Bowls!

Poke Bowls!

Quinoa With Garlic And Parmesan Cheese. I Could Eat That All Day Long

Quinoa With Garlic And Parmesan Cheese. I Could Eat That All Day Long

Bucha11 wrote: "Quinoa is so good! It can replace rice in any dish. I like to put it in muffins along with chia seeds. Sautee some sausage peppers and onions and serve it over quinoa... Perfection!"

Whole Wheat Pasta With Roasted Veggies And Olive Oil, Lemon Juice/Zest, And Herbs As The "Sauce"

Whole Wheat Pasta With Roasted Veggies And Olive Oil, Lemon Juice/Zest, And Herbs As The “Sauce”

"You still get pasta, but for under 500 calories, and with plenty of fiber."

Vegetable Chips!

Vegetable Chips!

Ramen! It's Really Easy To Make Your Own Healthy Version Without Using The Nasty Flavor Packets

Ramen! It's Really Easy To Make Your Own Healthy Version Without Using The Nasty Flavor Packets

Roasted Nuts

Roasted Nuts

Do not make a joke about roasted nuts people!

Smoothies

Smoothies

tinyhorsesinmytea wrote: "I eat a smoothie with yogurt, peanut butter, almond milk, oats, chia seeds, banana, strawberry, and pineapple pretty much every day before work and still haven't gotten sick of it after over two years. I don't get breaks at work and this thing keeps me going my whole 8-9 hour shift."

WHAT?! You don't get breaks in your 8-9 hour long shifts?! That would be hugely illegal in Europe.

Pretty Much Any Veggie If You Roast Or Stirfry Instead Of Just Boiling Away The Flavour

Pretty Much Any Veggie If You Roast Or Stirfry Instead Of Just Boiling Away The Flavour

drunkinabookstore wrote: "I forever maintain that the only people who don't like vegetables are the people who don't know how to cook them."

Broiled broccoli rabe with lots of garlic is my fave

Beans

Beans

Fried Tofu Is Amazing And I Need Everyone To Know It

Fried Tofu Is Amazing And I Need Everyone To Know It

To make crispy tofu, start with a block of firm tofu. Drain the liquid, and then press the excess. You can do this by putting something over the tofu, and adding some weights on top. This can be done overnight in the fridge. Then marinade the tofu - I use soy sauce, dried cumin, dried turmeric, garlic powered, and some curry powder. Then cut the tofu into cubes, and toss in flour. In batches, shallow fry the tofu. When it is crispy set it to one side. Fry the rest. I then stir fry some veggies, adding the tofu back in right at the last moment.

A Mango At Perfect Ripeness Can Measure Up To Any Dessert Out There

A Mango At Perfect Ripeness Can Measure Up To Any Dessert Out There

Sushi

Sushi

Sorbets With No Added Sugar And Stuff. Only Iced Crushed Fruits

Sorbets With No Added Sugar And Stuff. Only Iced Crushed Fruits

Homemade Guacamole

Homemade Guacamole

yes... Yes... YES!

Peanut Butter, Just Make Sure There Isn't A Ton Of Additional Sugar Added

Peanut Butter, Just Make Sure There Isn’t A Ton Of Additional Sugar Added

Dates. They're Sweet As Candy But Still Pretty Healthy

Dates. They’re Sweet As Candy But Still Pretty Healthy

