What do you think is The Most Important Question of All Time? To be or not to be? How to achieve world peace? If an elephant and a hippo start a fight, who will win? Nope, nope, and nope. One question that has been dominating the minds of humans ever since we became a tiny bit self-aware is “What can I eat that will help me lose weight, will be healthy, and won’t taste like cardboard at the same time?” And we are not just talking about healthy snacks, but all kinds of meals.

First things first, get the word “dieting” out of your vocabulary. What you need, what we all need, are healthy eating habits, not starving ourselves. This means eating healthy food regularly, not only when you want to shed a couple of pounds. Healthy eating for weight loss is as important as exercising, and there is no going around that.

We tend to classify foods into “yummy but bad” and “healthy but tasteless” categories, but it absolutely doesn’t have to be that way. Cookbooks and online recipes offer a vast number of dishes that are rich in both flavor and healthy ingredients, providing for the best nutrition you can treat your body to. But it is also worth mentioning that not all healthy recipes you will find online are going to be really healthy, so you will definitely have to do your homework and learn some basics before you embark on this journey of cooking healthy meals that are also a delight for your taste buds.

In this article, you will find some mouthwatering recipes that are also perfect for cultivating healthy eating habits. Try them all and let us know which ones become regulars on your menu. And if you already have some experience cooking healthy but delicious food, share your trusted recipes in the comments.