School lunch is an important part of the students' day. It provides a much-needed break from the classroom and an opportunity to refuel. However, the quality and variety of the menu can vary greatly depending on which part of the globe we look at.

Some schools, for example, have been trying to improve the nutritional value of their lunches by adding more fruits and veggies, reducing the amount of processed foods, and offering options for eaters with dietary restrictions. These efforts can help to ensure that students are getting what they need to stay active and focused.

On the other hand, some schools still serve meals that are high in fat, sugar, and sodium, which can contribute to obesity and other health problems.

So to see who is on the right track and who is lagging, we at Bored Panda decided to expand on our previous publication on school lunches from around the world and put together a new collection of pictures that vividly illustrate the situation, courtesy of the subreddit r/pics. Enjoy!

#1

$3 School Lunch: North Georgia

$3 School Lunch: North Georgia

merc123 Report

#2

School Lunch In California (Free)

School Lunch In California (Free)

bestoblivion Report

Mani Lacao
Mani Lacao
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like how NYC and California have very different takes on children nutrition

#3

School Lunch In South Korea

School Lunch In South Korea

ipresnel Report

Kanzi
Kanzi
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a $70 meal where I live

#4

School Lunch Oregon ~free

School Lunch Oregon ~free

Moist-Intention844 Report

#5

Free School Lunch In Stockholm, Sweden

Free School Lunch In Stockholm, Sweden

Cool_Kalkon Report

#6

Chilbo High School Lunch (Free - South Korea)

Chilbo High School Lunch (Free - South Korea)

inlgyment Report

Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's with all the good looking free lunch?

#7

Looks Like School Lunches Are Making The Rounds Here Again: United States, Public Middle School

Looks Like School Lunches Are Making The Rounds Here Again: United States, Public Middle School

bibliophile222 Report

Mani Lacao
Mani Lacao
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So no plates at all in US and South Korean schools ?

#8

NYC Middle School Lunch

NYC Middle School Lunch

geo9k Report

BoredFox
BoredFox
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But why does the pizza look so empty?

#9

School Lunch At A Kindergarten In Japan (Bonus Bentos)

School Lunch At A Kindergarten In Japan (Bonus Bentos)

sjbfujcfjm Report

#10

New York City School Lunch

New York City School Lunch

BrighterGreen Report

Random Stuff
Random Stuff
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this is the best school lunch from the US I've seen in this list so far

#11

School Lunch In Japan. The Christmas Edition

School Lunch In Japan. The Christmas Edition

Hahnter Report

Aaron Jimenez
Aaron Jimenez
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

International school food puts US food to shame by such a large amount its not even funny

#12

School Lunch For Elementary Kids In Korea

School Lunch For Elementary Kids In Korea

asiawide Report

#13

My Korean School Lunch!! Free For All Students

My Korean School Lunch!! Free For All Students

darkrealm190 Report

#14

School Lunch From My Country. Where Am I? What Do Kids Eat Where You Are?

School Lunch From My Country. Where Am I? What Do Kids Eat Where You Are?

Phylanara Report

Ponyo (they/them)
Ponyo (they/them)
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

are you in france? loving the eclair

#15

Lunch + Breakfast At My School. (Seasia-- Seriously, Wtf Is Going Wrong With American School Lunch)

Lunch + Breakfast At My School. (Seasia-- Seriously, Wtf Is Going Wrong With American School Lunch)

voidmusik Report

Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too many Americans are addicted to fast food that usually has too much sugar, salt, and saturated fat. Yuck.

#16

Elementary School Lunch In South Korea

Elementary School Lunch In South Korea

Seanathon23 Report

BoredFox
BoredFox
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ARE YOU KIDDING ME YOU GET A WHOLE PACKET OF GUMMIES ALL TO YOUR SELF??? I'M COMING FOR THIS SCHOOL

#17

My Korean School Lunch! Pork Cutlet, Blood Sausage Soup, And Assorted Banchan

My Korean School Lunch! Pork Cutlet, Blood Sausage Soup, And Assorted Banchan

darkrealm190 Report

#18

Australian School Lunch

Australian School Lunch

mannyrmz123 Report

#19

School Lunch In Thailand, 25 Baht. About .75 USD

School Lunch In Thailand, 25 Baht. About .75 USD

PinkKnapsack Report

#20

High School Lunch In Maine

High School Lunch In Maine

mainthorn Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That burger is what I feel like inside…sad…dry…deflated (jk)

#21

My School Lunch Today In The U.S. (Florida)

My School Lunch Today In The U.S. (Florida)

Obamathirdcousin Report

Random Stuff
Random Stuff
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WHAT ARE THOSE THINGS!!?!?!?! Burnt french fries??

#22

Vermont School Lunch

Vermont School Lunch

veggycat Report

#23

My School Lunch [oc]

My School Lunch [oc]

undertaler64 Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yikes, looks like sludge. So sorry you can't get better :((

#24

Elementary School Lunch Japan

Elementary School Lunch Japan

AJEDIWITHNONAME Report

Fluffy mommy panda
Fluffy mommy panda
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow the noodles are like gonna be fresh fresh.

#25

Free School Lunch UK

Free School Lunch UK

GDTango Report

#26

School Lunch At My Middle School (It Was Bad)

School Lunch At My Middle School (It Was Bad)

Minimizing_merchant Report

#27

American High School Lunch (Oc)

American High School Lunch (Oc)

AsianNoodL Report

#28

I See Your School Lunch And I Raise You A Dinner On A Us Navy Ship

I See Your School Lunch And I Raise You A Dinner On A Us Navy Ship

koolturkey Report

Aaron Jimenez
Aaron Jimenez
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see that the navy has included the plastic compartmented trays as well

#29

School Lunch At Public High School, Florida

School Lunch At Public High School, Florida

GORGOSSSS Report

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what is that little packet?? (also that poor, lonely carrot!)

#30

My Real School Lunch In California (Free)

My Real School Lunch In California (Free)

Letsgothrifty Report

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

am i the only one reminded of Victorious? Probably, but this seems like what they always ate in the show + the table looks the same

#31

School Lunch, Free In California (Not Pictured, A Red Apple)

School Lunch, Free In California (Not Pictured, A Red Apple)

ballerscholar Report

Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is that?? Ick! Oh, wait. I see ketchup, so at least a "vegetable" was included. 🙄

#32

This Was My Lunch At An American School Since We’re Doing Photos Of School Lunches Now

This Was My Lunch At An American School Since We're Doing Photos Of School Lunches Now

dylan000o Report

#33

What A Week Of (Free) School Lunches Look Like In Thailand [oc]

What A Week Of (Free) School Lunches Look Like In Thailand [oc]

UnlikelyFix Report

#34

My Korean School Lunch (That Students Get For Free)! Beef Noodle Soup And Various Banchan!

My Korean School Lunch (That Students Get For Free)! Beef Noodle Soup And Various Banchan!

darkrealm190 Report

#35

Typical School Lunch In South Korea

Typical School Lunch In South Korea

seacobs Report

#36

School Lunch At My High School In Mid-Western America (Free)

School Lunch At My High School In Mid-Western America (Free)

PegAkira Report

BoredFox
BoredFox
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol the fat free chocolate milk with the vitamin A & D

#37

School Lunch In Elementary School In USA

School Lunch In Elementary School In USA

snorkelpug Report

#38

Typical School Lunch In South Korea

Typical School Lunch In South Korea

reddit.com Report

Random Stuff
Random Stuff
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like South Korea really does have the best school lunches on this list. Good work South Korea!

#39

Pics From Some Schools In Korea Known For Having Best School Lunches

Pics From Some Schools In Korea Known For Having Best School Lunches

bvmmi1le Report

#40

A School Lunch In America And Yes The Pizza Is Cold And The Crust Is Stale

A School Lunch In America And Yes The Pizza Is Cold And The Crust Is Stale

TheRealMcHamr Report

10C Niranjan Karthik
10C Niranjan Karthik
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is with fat free milk,i have never tried it ,is it good

#41

My Wife Forgot Her Lunch Today. The School Cafeteria Kindly Gave Her, A Teacher, A School Lunch

My Wife Forgot Her Lunch Today. The School Cafeteria Kindly Gave Her, A Teacher, A School Lunch

FireBetAlwaysWorking Report

#42

School Lunch In Folsom, Ca (Free)

School Lunch In Folsom, Ca (Free)

TurkeyLuver Report

Caiman 94920
Caiman 94920
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

def not a school, unless you're locking them up in solitary

#43

Us Public School Lunch (Florida)

Us Public School Lunch (Florida)

Superluigibros84 Report

Random Stuff
Random Stuff
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No sauce or cheese! I can just imagine how dry that is!

#44

Elementary School Lunch In Affluent School District In Southern California

Elementary School Lunch In Affluent School District In Southern California

poofacemcguillicutty Report

#45

School Lunch Romania

School Lunch Romania

onestepfwd Report

#46

Elementary School Lunch In Socal Day 2

Elementary School Lunch In Socal Day 2

poofacemcguillicutty Report

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'scuse me what is that brown thing? And are you telling me those are (gulp) more potatoes?

#47

School Lunch In America Since We’re Posting School Lunches

School Lunch In America Since We’re Posting School Lunches

saphiresgirl Report

#48

Have Seen A Few Of These Today, Here Is My American School Lunch

Have Seen A Few Of These Today, Here Is My American School Lunch

SURTUPPETS Report

#49

Saw Someone Post Their School Lunch So I Thought I’d Share Mine… Nc United States

Saw Someone Post Their School Lunch So I Thought I’d Share Mine… Nc United States

RaidenFanClub Report

#50

School Lunch: Pork Roll Egg N Cheese, Potataos, Lima Beans, Mozzarella Salad, Zeppoles. All For $3

School Lunch: Pork Roll Egg N Cheese, Potataos, Lima Beans, Mozzarella Salad, Zeppoles. All For $3

eddiedickson Report

#51

Korean School Lunch Workers Went On A Strike - Served Bread & Milk To Kids - Accused Of Child Abuse

Korean School Lunch Workers Went On A Strike - Served Bread & Milk To Kids - Accused Of Child Abuse

dl1ehingvel Report

#52

Are We Still Doing School Lunches?

Are We Still Doing School Lunches?

ilovemycat2018 Report

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

guys stop with the murder of potatoes, please I'm begging you

#53

My Korean School Lunch! Handmade Duck Steaks, Beef And Radish Soup, And Assorted Banchan

My Korean School Lunch! Handmade Duck Steaks, Beef And Radish Soup, And Assorted Banchan

darkrealm190 Report

#54

Typical (Free) School Lunches Of My Son In One Of The Best Public School Districts In The USA

Typical (Free) School Lunches Of My Son In One Of The Best Public School Districts In The USA

putzl Report

#55

Now, If You Had This For School Lunch, It Was A Peak Lunch Day

Now, If You Had This For School Lunch, It Was A Peak Lunch Day

barista91 Report

#56

Daughters Middle School Lunch

Daughters Middle School Lunch

Julian_c_1989 Report

#57

I Sww Other Users Sharing Their School Lunches. Here's Mine. [oc]

I Sww Other Users Sharing Their School Lunches. Here's Mine. [oc]

reddit.com Report

Ronnie Cutshall
Ronnie Cutshall
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That reminded of mine back in 1972

#58

Late To The Party But Here Is My Son’s School Lunch

Late To The Party But Here Is My Son’s School Lunch

kfmf636 Report

#59

School Lunches? Here's My My Kids Get At High School

School Lunches? Here's My My Kids Get At High School

RockRoomCV Report

#60

School Lunch From West Virginia

School Lunch From West Virginia

standoffston2 Report

#61

School Lunch

School Lunch

yxgnorme Report

#62

I See Your School Lunches And Raise You To A Different American School Lunch

I See Your School Lunches And Raise You To A Different American School Lunch

mine248 Report

#63

Saw A Pic Of School Lunch, Here's Mine, A Bag Of Chips With Non Melted Cheese

Saw A Pic Of School Lunch, Here's Mine, A Bag Of Chips With Non Melted Cheese