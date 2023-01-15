School Lunch Around The World: 97 Times School Food Was Absolutely Amazing Or God-Awful (New Pics)
School lunch is an important part of the students' day. It provides a much-needed break from the classroom and an opportunity to refuel. However, the quality and variety of the menu can vary greatly depending on which part of the globe we look at.
Some schools, for example, have been trying to improve the nutritional value of their lunches by adding more fruits and veggies, reducing the amount of processed foods, and offering options for eaters with dietary restrictions. These efforts can help to ensure that students are getting what they need to stay active and focused.
On the other hand, some schools still serve meals that are high in fat, sugar, and sodium, which can contribute to obesity and other health problems.
So to see who is on the right track and who is lagging, we at Bored Panda decided to expand on our previous publication on school lunches from around the world and put together a new collection of pictures that vividly illustrate the situation, courtesy of the subreddit r/pics. Enjoy!
$3 School Lunch: North Georgia
DIVINE IM MOVING TO GEORGIA BYEEE
School Lunch In California (Free)
I like how NYC and California have very different takes on children nutrition
School Lunch In South Korea
School Lunch Oregon ~free
Free School Lunch In Stockholm, Sweden
Chilbo High School Lunch (Free - South Korea)
What’s with all the good looking free lunch?
Looks Like School Lunches Are Making The Rounds Here Again: United States, Public Middle School
So no plates at all in US and South Korean schools ?
NYC Middle School Lunch
School Lunch At A Kindergarten In Japan (Bonus Bentos)
New York City School Lunch
I think this is the best school lunch from the US I've seen in this list so far
School Lunch In Japan. The Christmas Edition
International school food puts US food to shame by such a large amount its not even funny
School Lunch For Elementary Kids In Korea
My Korean School Lunch!! Free For All Students
School Lunch From My Country. Where Am I? What Do Kids Eat Where You Are?
Lunch + Breakfast At My School. (Seasia-- Seriously, Wtf Is Going Wrong With American School Lunch)
Too many Americans are addicted to fast food that usually has too much sugar, salt, and saturated fat. Yuck.
Elementary School Lunch In South Korea
My Korean School Lunch! Pork Cutlet, Blood Sausage Soup, And Assorted Banchan
Australian School Lunch
School Lunch In Thailand, 25 Baht. About .75 USD
High School Lunch In Maine
That burger is what I feel like inside…sad…dry…deflated (jk)
My School Lunch Today In The U.S. (Florida)
Vermont School Lunch
My School Lunch [oc]
Yikes, looks like sludge. So sorry you can’t get better :((
Elementary School Lunch Japan
Free School Lunch UK
School Lunch At My Middle School (It Was Bad)
American High School Lunch (Oc)
I See Your School Lunch And I Raise You A Dinner On A Us Navy Ship
I see that the navy has included the plastic compartmented trays as well
School Lunch At Public High School, Florida
what is that little packet?? (also that poor, lonely carrot!)
My Real School Lunch In California (Free)
am i the only one reminded of Victorious? Probably, but this seems like what they always ate in the show + the table looks the same
School Lunch, Free In California (Not Pictured, A Red Apple)
What is that?? Ick! Oh, wait. I see ketchup, so at least a "vegetable" was included. 🙄
This Was My Lunch At An American School Since We’re Doing Photos Of School Lunches Now
What A Week Of (Free) School Lunches Look Like In Thailand [oc]
My Korean School Lunch (That Students Get For Free)! Beef Noodle Soup And Various Banchan!
Typical School Lunch In South Korea
School Lunch At My High School In Mid-Western America (Free)
School Lunch In Elementary School In USA
Typical School Lunch In South Korea
Looks like South Korea really does have the best school lunches on this list. Good work South Korea!
Pics From Some Schools In Korea Known For Having Best School Lunches
A School Lunch In America And Yes The Pizza Is Cold And The Crust Is Stale
What is with fat free milk,i have never tried it ,is it good
My Wife Forgot Her Lunch Today. The School Cafeteria Kindly Gave Her, A Teacher, A School Lunch
School Lunch In Folsom, Ca (Free)
def not a school, unless you're locking them up in solitary
Us Public School Lunch (Florida)
Elementary School Lunch In Affluent School District In Southern California
School Lunch Romania
Elementary School Lunch In Socal Day 2
'scuse me what is that brown thing? And are you telling me those are (gulp) more potatoes?
School Lunch In America Since We’re Posting School Lunches
Have Seen A Few Of These Today, Here Is My American School Lunch
Saw Someone Post Their School Lunch So I Thought I’d Share Mine… Nc United States
School Lunch: Pork Roll Egg N Cheese, Potataos, Lima Beans, Mozzarella Salad, Zeppoles. All For $3
Korean School Lunch Workers Went On A Strike - Served Bread & Milk To Kids - Accused Of Child Abuse
Are We Still Doing School Lunches?
guys stop with the murder of potatoes, please I'm begging you