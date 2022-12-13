Food! You can order some at a restaurant and find it in different cartoons. Cartoon food is the universal key to everyone's hunger. You can feel hungry just by looking at animated dishes. Some of the best cartoon food can hit us with a combination of hunger and nostalgia. Every cartoon has that unique food we can all easily recognize. And with so many cartoons to choose from, there are also a lot of cartoon foods to discover. But why is it that these creations of fiction are so tasty, so nostalgic and so good-looking?

It all comes down to the animation and the idea of the created food. A cartoon with food has a high chance of being animated with quality in mind. A lot of attention is given to the animation of the cooking process and eating process. With all those flavor juices running down and characters enjoying every bite they take, foods from cartoons are just begging us to make them. It’s like a spell — you can’t avoid it and you can’t refuse it. Enjoying the food in cartoons is one of the guilty pleasures we all partake in. For example, you just can’t help but crave the burger that Spongebob Squarepants makes.

So ready your plate, start up your digestive system, and dive into the food from the cartoons! With so many dishes to choose from, we are here to help you come up with an idea for your next meal. Below, we have compiled some of the most delicious images of cartoon food to make you salivate. Once you are done going through the list, upvote the food from cartoons that made your mouth water and comment down below if you tried to make one yourself!