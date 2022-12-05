56 Guilty Pleasures That Are Too Good To Give Up
There isn’t a person on this Earth who doesn’t partake in some good old guilty pleasures. Not even a devoted 9-to-5 worker would refuse those extra 10 minutes of sleep right before going to work. Every time we have done something productive, a guilty pleasure arises that seduces us into wasting some time on it. If you start work early, you might procrastinate a little. It’s like a reward (admit that you read that in Christoph Waltz’s voice). While we have a good understanding of what is good and bad, it’s sometimes hard to distinguish between guilty and not-so-guilty pleasures. So it’s important to understand, what are guilty pleasures and how do you tell the difference between what’s a guilty pleasure and a productive activity?
Now, some of the best guilty pleasure examples can be found in our own lives! Took a nap at work to get that boost of energy, or binge-watched a whole season of The Office in one sitting because you wanted to pass some time? Those are great examples of guilty pleasures that we like to think of as being good, but these are only sweet, sweet lies. The guilty pleasure meaning is so murky that we often label them as being “productive” and “well earned”. In actuality, it’s just an excuse to spend some time on yourself, relaxing. Which isn’t always a bad thing!
While some accept it, others ask themselves a simple question — how to get rid of guilty pleasures that you have? Well, the first step is to see whether it is a pleasure or something you feel guilty about. With the list below, check out some of the guiltiest pleasures people partake in. They might seem strange to some, but, honestly, whatever tickles one’s fancy. Upvote the ones that you find relatable and comment below if you think it is a normal thing to do or not!
This post may include affiliate links.
Buying More Books Than You Can Read
Reading! It’s good for you, your brain and your inner peace. While some of us pretended to read the required books in school, as adults, we usually buy books so that our new coffee table can attract more attention. No shame in that, and who knows, maybe you’ll pick one of those books someday and read it to discover how great of a book it is.
Ordering Takeout When You Simply Don't Feel Like Cooking
You can't be bothered to make your dinner while you're sitting on the couch with your cozy blanket and waiting for the next episode of your favorite show to start playing. Your stomach will appreciate you for picking up that takeaway menu; however, your wallet may not.
Binge-Watching Reality TV Shows
This is a guilty pleasure worth keeping if it causes you to giggle, gasp, or cry happy tears. This category includes shows like Jersey Shore, Real Housewives, and 90-Day Fiancé.
Eating Food Out Of The Jar, Or Drinking Beverage Out Of The Carton
We don't mean this in the same way as the person who licked ice cream from a Blue Bell tub before putting it back on the shelf - that's not OK! But why not save yourself the dirty dishes if you have a container of Nutella or a carton of juice for yourself? You don't have to worry that a coworker will pick up that carton of milk next.
Watch Weird Medical And Pimple-Popping Videos Online
There’s something so exciting about seeing a strange medical operation happening or a large pimple being popped that keeps our faces glued to the screens of computers and phones. It’s disgusting, sure, but who could refuse a clip of a zit popping like a volcanic eruption?
Singing Along To The Music In Your Car
A carpool karaoke session is always enjoyable, windows up or down. With the wind blowing and the radio blasting, it's only natural for us to want to sing along with. If you are looking for some memorable song lyrics to sing along to, we have also compiled a list just for this occasion.
Daydreaming Or Fantasizing
The best place to be during hard times is in our small mental universe. You have total control over it, and it's quiet and private. Additionally, there is nothing wrong with losing yourself within it.
Eating A Half-Gallon Of Ice Cream
All forms of sadness can be cured with ice cream. However, occasionally, this treat can be overdone. Binging on ice cream is a well-liked yet considered a bit of a shameful activity.
Putting Things In Your Online Cart And Never Buying Them
Putting a $200 flower vase in your online shopping cart while knowing you'll never actually click the "place your order" button has a certain pleasant feeling. In all honesty, the more stuff in your cart that you never intend to purchase, the better.
Enjoying Weird Food Combinations
While tortilla chips and nacho cheese is a food combination that we all probably love, there are people in this world who combine two totally different foods and enjoy it. A combination of ice cream and french fries might seem like the biggest mistake of the culinary world for you, but there are people who enjoy it with their whole hearts.
Eating Dessert Before Dinner – Or Whenever
We all enjoy eating a tasty dessert, whether it's a two-layer chocolate sundae, a simple one-dollar popsicle, or maybe even licking a spoonful of peanut butter. Eating what you want away from other people's prying eyes is another advantage to eating at home and saving more money.
Working In Bed
In case you didn’t know, working in bed can make it harder to fall asleep there. Thus, sleep specialists advise creating a designated workspace (not workbed). Occasionally, there's nothing better than laying against your cushions with your laptop propped up on a pillow. But don't do it in front of your manager or a client with the camera on!
Watching Sappy Romantic Films
Sappy romantic movies are on par with children's movies in this regard. These movies either cause viewers to cry or make them strongly roll their eyes. Despite the mixed reviews, many fans continue to watch them repeatedly despite feeling a little awkward about it.
A Glass Of Wine On A Weeknight After Work
Many workers arrive home after a long and exhausting shift at work and indulge in a common guilty pleasure: a glass of wine. However, there may be a touch of regret that comes with enjoying a few nice sips on a weekday, whether it be wine or beer.
Conspiracy Videos On Youtube
On the internet, there is a never-ending source of rabbit holes to explore. On YouTube, conspiracy videos are among the most well-liked and entertaining. There are conspiracies about everything in the world, from mattress stores to Spongebob Squarepants, depending on your preferred subject matter. Spending hours watching illogical theories is hypnotizing, but explaining such leisure time activities to loved ones is not that easy.
Eating Cookie Dough Batter
Since we were young children, we have all received warnings not to do it, yet we all still sneak a taste. One of the best guilty pleasures is eating uncooked cookie dough batter, despite the dangers.
Spending All Saturday At Home In Pajamas
Spending the entire Saturday at home in your pajamas may seem like laziness, but it actually allows you to recover. Even though you might be embarrassed to admit it, staying in on the weekend to relax rather than running errands or going out is one of the healthiest guilty pleasures you can indulge in. As long as it's exercised with the self-control to occasionally drag yourself out of bed and hang out with pals.
Greasy Fast Food
Eating fast food is another habit that many people struggle with. We as a society nevertheless buy millions of burgers and fries every year, despite the fact that they are frequently oily and downright disgusting. It’s a guilty pleasure that’s given way to the billion-dollar fast food industry.
Gossiping With Friends
The more mature person would never engage in gossip, but when it comes to satisfying a guilty pleasure, sometimes it is a risk you are ready to accept. Although most of us aren't particularly proud of it, laughing with friends about pointless rumors might be the best thing you need at the moment.
Taking A Walk Mid-Workday
Perhaps you feel pressure to respond to emails right away or to keep your green Slack light on. However, medical authorities advise getting some fresh air even if you only have two minutes. In addition, it has been shown that being outside can reduce stress and blood pressure as long as you're in a safe area.
Eating Popcorn For Dinner
Each of us must have eaten a bag of popcorn for dinner. The finest feeling in the world after a long day is to collapse on the couch with a big bowl of comfort food (and no high expectations for dinner).
Spending An Hour Taking Online Quizzes
Finding out your top quality depending on your shoe tastes is a great way to put off doing your chores. Additionally, you should always have your response down pat if you’re ever asked which pasta sauce best describes your personality in an interview: is it ketchup or marinara?
Holding Fashion Shows For One
Speaking of creating make-believe acceptance speeches, the speech would be incomplete without the accompanying legendary appearance. We all enjoy dressing up in our most formal clothes at home for no particular reason, even if we won't admit it.
Pretending You’re In A Movie When Listening To Music On The Street
I might appear to be any other bystander with headphones if you pass me on the street. In my brain, I'm en route to making a risky career move and negotiating the pay at my new job while on the set of a dramatic movie scene.
Long, Hot Showers With The Hottest Water Possible
A good shower not only cleans us but also replenishes our inner energy so that we can continue to move towards another day. May it be in the morning or after a long day of work, it’s not uncommon to just forget the worries of the world and take a long, hot shower. It is one of the greatest pleasures to partake in.
Dancing Like No One's Watching
There's nothing better than turning up the volume on a great Kelly Clarkson song and getting into the flow - call it "risky business" if you must. Even if someone is looking, grab your hairbrush, pull up your socks, and dance as if no one is there. For people who work from home or have a tiresome, repetitive task to finish, certain music might help create a calming environment.
Creeping On Facebook Or Instagram
You might have noticed that you scroll through your social media accounts when you have a brief break at work or home. Alternatively, did you navigate through several pages before landing on... Bored Panda's Instagram account? Regardless, you're not alone! There are many of us right there with you. Think of it like this: you are keeping up with your social and professional network and staying informed!
Sleeping In
Isn't it nice to not have to set an alarm? To awaken to the sun, energized and prepared to begin the day of your own volition? You have earned the right to snooze on the weekends and your days off, but remember to set an alarm for workdays as well. Due to the development of hybrid and remote working, commutes are no longer necessary, which means you may be able to get more sleep than you did on the days when you had to brace yourself for a protracted automobile, rail, or bus ride.
Taking Selfie After Selfie Until You Get The Perfect One
Angles are everything, right? Occasionally spending some time alone with yourself and a camera is beneficial. Just be sure to take a professional-looking photo or two to update your LinkedIn profile so that your digital footprint also contains professional-looking images.
Falling Asleep During A Concert Or Movie
There is still a lot of enjoyment to be had from drifting off to some background music. Although it might be less of a sin to doze off on your couch rather than in the cushy seats and cool surroundings of a public theater, sleep is so vital that it doesn't matter where you get it.
Borrowing The Mini Soaps And Shampoos From Hotels With No Intentions Of Returning Them
Mini soaps, shampoos, and conditioners are some of the most wonderful amenities hotels offer. While some of us may be guilty of taking a few of these bottles for ourselves, if you want to feel better about it, tell yourself that you got what you paid for!
Procrastinating
Being able to complete your task before it is due always feels great. But many people put off doing their work for days on end, leaving it to the very last minute. Although it might cause anxiety before a deadline, procrastination is still one of the most popular habits.
Scrolling On Tik Tok
Tik Tok is the most recent in a long line of addictive social media platforms. It is a well-liked software among a wide range of users because of its user-friendly layout and personalized algorithm.
Watching Your Favorite Children’s Movies As An Adult
Despite being targeted at that particular audience, children's movies can gain even more popularity among the adults who watched them while they were younger. Even though many people can still appreciate a solid performance in Peter Pan or The Lion King well into adulthood, for the majority of these people, it still counts as a guilty pleasure.
Listening To A Catchy Song On Repeat
Sometimes, a catchy song just grabs hold of your spirit and won't let go, pushing you to play it again and again, until you know every beat by heart. While playing a song repeatedly can feel nice in the moment, most listeners are not eager to share this habit with others.
Overpriced Lattes In The Morning
Even though it's frequently taught that avoiding unnecessary purchases like expensive morning lattes is the route to wealth, the majority of people still fall for this temptation. Many coffee addicts will not sacrifice their caffeine intake.
Curating Playlists For Every Occasion
If you have a music playlist for every possible occasion and situation in life, you are not alone. Breakfast music? Check. Playlist for your outside workout on a beautiful day? Check. Christmas playlist? Check. Competitive playlist for board game night? Checkmate.
Delivering Award Show Acceptance Speeches
You can't watch the Grammys or the Oscars without coming up with and delivering your own fictitious acceptance speech. Speaking your dreams into life, as they say, as well as in your elevator speeches.
Giving Your Pet A Pep Talk
Finally, boosting the worth of our favorite furry pals may be the best guilty pleasure of all. Our pets are our emotional support, and they deserve it even if your friends think it's a little strange or silly to talk to your puppy like a human. They have feelings too!
Cookies And Milk In The Middle Of The Night
While Santa Claus is known for eating cookies and drinking milk in the middle of the night as he visits your house, when we do it, it might seem strange. When the craving arises in the middle of the night, you can be sure that chocolate cookies and fridge-cold milk can fulfill that craving of yours.
Listening To ASMR
Strange sounds seem to attract the most attention. Ever heard how a honeycomb is destroyed inside a person's mouth? Probably no, but you sure wouldn't decline to hear it up close. That is where ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response, videos come in. They are a pleasure that most people wouldn’t like to share with others.
Reading Novels For Pleasure
It’s not unusual to own a copy of Fifty Shades Of Grey in your house. We invite you to keep reading if romance books or spicy novels are your guilty pleasure. Not every book you read has to improve your capacity for work, efficiency, or communication.
Keeping Up With Celebrity Feuds
Everyone enjoys a good celebrity drama, whether it's between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry or Drake and Meek Mill. Grab some popcorn and take advantage of the show while you can, because, typically, they don't last very long. Additionally, staying on top of the current news might help you build connections with others.
Buying Flowers For Yourself
Place a fresh bunch of lavender or an eucalyptus plant in a sunny area of your home to improve your mood. Indoor plants provide a variety of psychological advantages, such as their mellow smells, which can reduce anxiety, or specific qualities that remove pollutants and mold from the air.
Playing App Games Before Bed
Getting to the next level in your favorite app game may cause some eye damage, but it’s just impossible to leave that last level unsolved. Play Animal Crossing? You should do it. Wordscapes? Absolutely unable to stop. Perhaps taking that brief mental break helps you relax after a long day at work.
1990s House/Dance Music
The kind of music with those really overused, generic beats and the cheese-tastic big sound, and usually a woman's soaring vocals saying stuff about being independent or not or dancing or crying or leaving someone. That’s what we are talking about. You remember commercials for the "Fired Up!" dance compilations? Yeah, that kind of stuff.
Taking Naps At Work
Working eight hours a day can take a toll on your body. Hours spent on the computer just exhaust you. So if there is no one around, or if your coworkers are pretty cool, why not catch some z’s and take a few minute nap? If the work is slow and boring, don’t be surprised if your mind drifts to the ideas of taking that sweet, sweet nap.
Cancelling Plans To Stay Home And Be By Yourself
In a moment of optimism, we usually agree to a lot of ideas that our friends offer us. But as the planned activity approaches and that optimism disappears, it’s common to start feeling like staying at home that day and canceling all of the plans. It could ruin some friendships, but if you don’t want to partake in an activity - it is alright!
Playing Games On Your Computer, Phone Or Video Device
At least one RPGer enjoys doing that! This may include your phone's home design app, your Wii's Just Dance game, or a certain website that requires an ad blocker. But whatever you do, keep on crushing candy.
Sewing, Knitting And Croqueting, Alike
Whether you're knitting, stitching, or engaging in another practical activity, there are times when your tiny inner world is the best place to be. Why not experiment a bit — or a lot? Anything that incorporates creativity and relaxation is rather mindful.
Make Believe Apartment Hunting
Who doesn't enjoy daydreaming about their ideal house occasionally? While you're at it, why not go one step further and add a few things to your Ikea cart? Choosing not to buy won't hurt you in any way! Finding ways to ease your tension and bring it down to reasonable levels is a recurring theme. Please don't feel bad about feeling better!
Whining Or Complaining
Coworkers, awful breakups, the final episode of a season, and your roommate turning on the hallway light yet again are just a few of the things that people complain about. There is no denying the sense of relief we get from whining and the confirmation we get from hearing from people who understand.
An Impromptu Shopping Spree
Many of us fall for the temptation of a nice impulsive buying binge even though the resources in the bank account are low. Although it might not be able to resolve difficult circumstances, it can certainly offer some temporary comfort. That might be the reason so many people turn to this wrong yet satisfying activity.
Writing Poetry
There is a poet in every person. When the actions you take can’t really showcase just what you want and seek, words on a paper can reveal the deep feelings you have been holding inside of you. Like the clown in a Jack-in-the-box, we release the problems that weigh us down on a simple piece of paper in a single burst.
Korean Soap Operas
Mwo? Nothing can beat a good soap opera. Time seems to disappear when sitting in front of a screen and just sinking into a soap opera. While Spanish soap operas have dominated for a long time, Koreans are not too far behind. So sit down, load up a streaming service and begin to invest a lot of time into the pleasure that is a Korean soap opera.
Collecting Model Trains
Collecting things is cool! We get the chance to see how our collection of things grows in time with every little piece we add to it. To some, collecting model trains is their hobby. It might seem strange at first, maybe a bit childish, but no one can deny the fact that when a small train moves on your own built track, it is the coolest feeling ever.
Someone has confused gulity pleasure with hobbies going by a few of these.
Someone has confused gulity pleasure with hobbies going by a few of these.