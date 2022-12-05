There isn’t a person on this Earth who doesn’t partake in some good old guilty pleasures. Not even a devoted 9-to-5 worker would refuse those extra 10 minutes of sleep right before going to work. Every time we have done something productive, a guilty pleasure arises that seduces us into wasting some time on it. If you start work early, you might procrastinate a little. It’s like a reward (admit that you read that in Christoph Waltz’s voice). While we have a good understanding of what is good and bad, it’s sometimes hard to distinguish between guilty and not-so-guilty pleasures. So it’s important to understand, what are guilty pleasures and how do you tell the difference between what’s a guilty pleasure and a productive activity?

Now, some of the best guilty pleasure examples can be found in our own lives! Took a nap at work to get that boost of energy, or binge-watched a whole season of The Office in one sitting because you wanted to pass some time? Those are great examples of guilty pleasures that we like to think of as being good, but these are only sweet, sweet lies. The guilty pleasure meaning is so murky that we often label them as being “productive” and “well earned”. In actuality, it’s just an excuse to spend some time on yourself, relaxing. Which isn’t always a bad thing!

While some accept it, others ask themselves a simple question — how to get rid of guilty pleasures that you have? Well, the first step is to see whether it is a pleasure or something you feel guilty about. With the list below, check out some of the guiltiest pleasures people partake in. They might seem strange to some, but, honestly, whatever tickles one’s fancy. Upvote the ones that you find relatable and comment below if you think it is a normal thing to do or not!