Lip Filler Controversy Catches Up To Millie Bobby Brown After “iPhone Face” Look In New Movie Explodes Online

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Millie Bobby Brown is once again at the center of a viral social media debate over her appearance.

The actress recently appeared in Enola Holmes 3, reprising her role as the titular sleuth. A viral comparison on X between Brown’s appearance in the first and third films sparked speculation about lip fillers and other cosmetic enhancements.

Highlights Viral comparisons reignite debate over Millie Bobby Brown's appearance.

Fans clash over Enola Holmes 3's modern look and historical accuracy.

Brown responds as online scrutiny over her appearance resurfaces.

Brown has faced similar scrutiny before, with fans divided between defending the actress and criticizing Hollywood’s evolving beauty standards.

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Enola Holmes 3 sparks “iPhone face” debate over Millie Bobby Brown’s appearance

Image credits: Netflix

Enola Holmes 3 was released on July 1, with Millie Bobby Brown reprising her role as the youngest Holmes sibling. Set in the late 19th century, the film follows Enola as she investigates her brother Sherlock’s disappearance.

Even before its release, the film sparked backlash over Brown’s styling. As the first-look images showed the 22-year-old wearing lip gloss and manicured nails, many fans called the styling historically inaccurate.

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After several viewers streamed the movie, criticism of its historical inaccuracies resurfaced on social media.

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

On X, several users argued that the cast, particularly Brown, looked too modern for a Victorian-era story.

“I’m watching Enola Holmes 3 and am I supposed to believe this is set in the 1800s?” one person asked.

A second wrote, “The way everyone in Enola Holmes 3 looks like they just stepped out of a Zara ad is sending me. We’re supposed to believe this is the 1800s?”

“The costumes say 1800s; the faces say sent from my iPhone,” a third added.

Millie Bobby Brown addresses lip filler controversy after renewed backlash

Image credits: Netflix

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The debate intensified after one user compared an older photo of Brown with her appearance in the new film. Not only did fans find Brown’s new look out of place given the period setting, but they also claimed she had undergone cosmetic procedures.

“I’m sorry; this is ridiculous. Look at the difference between these two pictures,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Lip fillers and Botox are the biggest enemies of actors.”

Image credits: Netflix

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Brown faced similar backlash over her appearance in Stranger Things season 5. On Reddit, several fans speculated that she had cosmetically enhanced her lips.

“Women grow. Not sorry about it,” Brown wrote in an Instagram story, seemingly addressing the backlash.

im sorry this is ridiculous look at the difference between these two pictures 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/XZ2k6tbSSIpic.twitter.com/LAt9hchSUn — tabs 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 (@tabsphere) July 6, 2026

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During a press event for Enola Holmes 3, the actress once again responded to the negative comments about her appearance. She was shown side-by-side photos comparing her appearance in the first and third films.

“Where’s her lip filler?” Brown jokingly asked.

Several fans reshared the clip and defended the actress, calling the criticism unnecessary and unwarranted.

Millie Bobby Brown reacts to backlash over her nails in Enola Holmes 3

Image credits: Netflix

During an interview with the BBC, Brown addressed criticism over the film’s historical accuracy. She defended the seemingly modern styling choices for her character, finding the criticism “boring.”

“I’m like, ‘Guys, come on,’ just enjoy the artistry of the work,” she said.

Brown admitted that while she wasn’t disappointed by the criticism, she felt fans were “nitpicking” details.

Image credits: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

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The Stranger Things star also admitted that negative comments about her online no longer surprise her. In a separate interview with The Independent, Brown talked about dealing with online trolls while growing up in the limelight.

When asked what advice she would give to her younger self, she said:

“Don’t go online. Just don’t do it.”

After reprising her role in the franchise’s third installment, Brown will next appear in the romantic comedy film Just Picture It, which she is also co-producing. She is also attached to star in and produce the upcoming Netflix series Prism.

Enola Holmes 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.