Enola Holmes 3: Release Date, Time, And Plot For Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix Movie

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Enola Holmes is back, but her toughest mystery may have nothing to do with solving crimes.

The highly anticipated third chapter takes the young detective into darker, more mature territory, where adulthood brings higher stakes than ever before. As Enola faces legal challenges, growing responsibilities, and the burden of her family’s legacy, the next installment promises a bold evolution for the beloved sleuth.

Here’s everything to know about Enola Holmes 3, including the release date, what the story will explore, who is returning to the cast, and where fans can stream the film.

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Enola Holmes 3 release date and time

Image credits: Netflix

Enola Holmes 3 is scheduled for release on July 1, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

The third installment of the franchise was officially announced in November 2024, roughly two years after the second movie premiered.

Jack Thorne returned to pen the script while Harry Bradbeer, who directed the first two installments, did not. Instead, British filmmaker Philip Barantini helmed the threequel.

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Where to stream Enola Holmes 3?

Image credits: Netflix

Enola Holmes 3 will stream exclusively on Netflix. Like its predecessors, the third part will be directly available for streaming.

A standard ad-supported subscription to the service costs $8.99 per month, while the ad-free plans start at $19.99 per month.

Enola Holmes 3 cast and characters

Image credits: Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as the titular sleuth and the youngest member of the Holmes siblings. The Stranger Things star also served as a producer on the project.

Henry Cavill also returns as Sherlock Holmes, the world-famous private detective and Enola’s older brother.

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The rest of the main cast includes:

Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury, Enola’s fiancé and a member of the House of Lords

Himesh Patel as Dr. Watson, Sherlock’s closest friend and ally

Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Enola and Sherlock’s mother

Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Mira Troy/Moriarty, a criminal mastermind and Enola’s nemesis

Susan Wokoma as Edith, a mentor to Enola who runs a martial arts class

Additionally, Jason Watkins has been cast in an unspecified role.

What is the plot of Enola Holmes 3? Is it based on a book?

Image credits: Netflix

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The third movie follows Enola as she prepares for her impending wedding to Lord Tewkesbury in Malta.

However, her plans are upended when her brother, Sherlock, suddenly gets abducted. As she investigates the disappearance, she becomes entangled in a web of darker, more complicated mysteries.

The franchise is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries, a series of novels written by Nancy Springer. Although the movie isn’t directly based on any single book, its basic premise resembles the third entry, The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets.

While the novel also focuses on Enola and Tewkesbury’s relationship, the central mystery revolves around Dr. Watson’s disappearance.

Enola Holmes 3 trailer teases a darker tone

Image credits: Netflix

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Netflix dropped an action-packed trailer for Enola Holmes 3, in which Enola gets cold feet before her wedding. However, after Sherlock goes missing, she navigates a complex trail of clues while still wrestling with her complicated feelings.

With the setting shifting from London to Malta, the action and mystery take on a noticeably darker tone than in the previous movies.

Will there be an Enola Holmes 4?

Image credits: Netflix

While Netflix hasn’t officially announced a fourth installment yet, the franchise could easily continue. With eleven installments in Springer’s book series, there is plenty of source material for a fourth film.

During an interview with Digital Spy, Brown addressed the possibility of Enola Holmes 4, admitting she would do it if Netflix were interested.