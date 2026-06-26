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Millie Bobby Brown’s Red Carpet Appearance Draws Harsh Criticism From Fans: “She Should Fire Her Stylist”
Millie Bobby Brown on the red carpet, smiling, wearing a floral headband and lace top. Her stylist choices spark debate.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown’s Red Carpet Appearance Draws Harsh Criticism From Fans: “She Should Fire Her Stylist”

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Millie Bobby Brown took a fashion risk with her bold take on the “sheer dress” trend popular among Hollywood stars. However, fans were not impressed, advising the actress to find a new stylist.

The star, who recently revealed that she apologized to her Stranger Things co-stars over unresolved issues, turned heads in a barely-there look designed by Mirror Palais.

Highlights
  • Millie Bobby Brown surprised fans with a lingerie-inspired look after the premiere of her Netflix film ‘Enola Holmes 3.’
  • The bold outfit, which featured sheer material and lace detailing, led many to conclude she should “fire her stylist.”
  • It comes as Millie reflected on the end of ‘Stranger Things’ after ten years and revealed that she fell into a “slight depression.”

She wore the daring lingerie-inspired ensemble on Thursday night (June 25) to an after-party celebrating her upcoming film Enola Holmes 3 in New York City.

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    Millie Bobby Brown’s daring red carpet look had fans talking for all the wrong reasons
    Close-up of Millie Bobby Brown's red carpet appearance, showcasing her elegant diamond necklace.

    Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

    Millie wore a translucent top with floral lace detailing, a plunging neckline, and sheerlong sleeves.

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    She paired it with a matching slip skirt that featured a silk panel covering the waist and exposed her toned midriff.

    To complete the look, the 22-year-old star opted for $375 strappy sandals from Studio Amelia and styled her long hair in loose waves with a printed headscarf.

    Millie was joined by her Enola Holmes 3 co-star Louis Partridge, Stranger Things co-star and friend Noah Schnapp, and husband Jake Bongiovi.

    Millie Bobby Brown on the red carpet, looking over her shoulder with a floral headband and sheer outfit.

    Image credits: Getty/Roy Rochlin

    While the barely-there look may have helped the actress stay cool amid New York’s record-breaking heat, many fashion enthusiasts gave the sheer lace outfit a thumbs-down.

    “What the hell is she wearing?” a perplexed fan asked.

    “She should fire her stylist. They are doing her dirty,” another said, while a third echoed, “We all know that you are gorgeous but you have one job: find a new stylist.”

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    The actress stepped out in a sheer, lingerie-inspired outfit for an Enola Holmes 3 after-party
    Millie Bobby Brown's red carpet appearance in a controversial sheer beige top and skirt, drawing criticism.

    Image credits: Getty/Roy Rochlin

    A tweet criticizing Millie Bobby Brown's stylist for her red carpet appearance: She should fire her stylist.

    Image credits: wondermid2

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    “She looks so good but is Enola Holmes 3 really a ‘show nips’ kind of movie?“ a separate netizen joked.

    Others complimented the bold look, saying it reflected Millie’s age better than her previous outfits. “Yes!!! I love this styling, her hair, her makeup. Finally,” one fan commented.

    “She finally looks her age! I’m glad she either changed stylist or they changed their ways,” another commenter wrote.  

    Millie Bobby Brown at a red carpet event, posing in front of a flower cart in her sheer beige outfit.

    Image credits: Getty/Roy Rochlin

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    One fan said they loved the outfit and that Millie looked like she was “headed to a 90s romcom premiere.”

    The long-sleeved top cost $428, while the midi skirt is listed for $572 on the Mirror Palais website.

    For the Enola Holmes 3 premiere at The Plaza Hotel, Millie opted for a more modest look: a custom pale blue silk gown with a sweetheart bodice and a long pleated skirt.

    She previously entrusted the designer, Galia Lahav, with creating her wedding dress when she tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley, in 2024.

    The 22-year-old star revealed she fell into a “slight depression” after saying goodbye to Stranger Things
    Millie Bobby Brown on the red carpet with fans criticizing her stylist.

    Image credits: Travel + Leisure

    Beyond the Enola Holmes press tour, Millie has been adjusting to the end of Stranger Things, the series that catapulted her to fame as a child, as well as to her first year of motherhood.

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    The British star was only 11 years old when she began filming the first season of the Netflix sci-fi series and turned 21 during the fifth and final season.

    In a recent interview with Variety, Millie revealed that she fell into a “slight, slight depression” after saying farewell to her character, Eleven, after ten years.

    Millie Bobby Brown's red carpet appearance, drawing criticism from fans.

    Image credits: Netflix

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    “It was very hard for me. I would not have expected that coming off of the show. I’m a very happy-go-lucky person,” she told the outlet on Wednesday (June 24).

    Millie said she spent January reconnecting with her co-stars to “mend” any unresolved tensions and confirm that their bond would remain intact after the show ended.

    “They probably thought I was crazy,” the actress joked. “I was like, ‘We’re still friends, right? Like, you’re not gonna stop talking to me anymore?’

    “I was like, ‘I’m sorry if I ever upset you,’ and was just trying to mend anything. ‘It’s been 10 years, and I really want to be friends. You’re my sibling.’”

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    Millie Bobby Brown's red carpet appearance, with fans criticizing her stylist.

    Image credits: Netflix

    The young star said that “no one will ever understand” the love she has for her character and co-stars.

    “This character was me, and these people were in my life more than my own family. I saw these people more than going home and eating dinner with my family.

    “Saying goodbye to that after 10 years was a very, very emotional thing, and I’m going to miss Eleven more than anything.” 

    The third Enola Holmes installment will premiere on Netflix on July 1
    Millie Bobby Brown's red carpet appearance facing criticism from fans.

    Image credits: Netflix

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    In Enola Holmes, she has found another, albeit very different, role that has captured fans’ hearts as the sister of the famous Victorian-era detective Sherlock Holmes.

    The Netflix film series is an adaptation of Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer. Its third installment is scheduled to premiere on July 1.

    Millie Bobby Brown on the red carpet, facing harsh criticism from fans.

    Image credits: Netflix

    In the upcoming film, Enola prepares for her wedding to Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), but the celebration is thrown into chaos when her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) is abducted.

    The film also stars Himesh Patel, Helena Bonham Carter, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Jason Watkins.

    Many people left harsh comments about Millie’s sheer Enola Holmes lookNegative fan tweet criticizing Millie Bobby Brown's red carpet appearance

    Image credits: adilator

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    Fan tweet disapproving of Millie Bobby Brown's revealing outfit

    Image credits: bellaLovesanim

    Tweet urging Millie Bobby Brown to find a new stylist

    Image credits: vneveryday

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    Fan tweet criticizing Millie Bobby Brown for showing too much skin

    Image credits: TraceyKent

    Supportive tweet about Millie Bobby Brown's body and curves

    Image credits: HappySinghbc

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    Screenshot of a fan tweet criticizing Millie Bobby Brown's red carpet appearance and stylist.

    Image credits: saswata_aaaa

    Screenshot of a fan tweet discussing Millie Bobby Brown's red carpet appearance.

    Image credits: lordsambrah

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    Screenshot of a fan tweet commenting on Millie Bobby Brown's red carpet appearance and perceived age.

    Image credits: x0reanna_

    Screenshot of a fan tweet remarking on Millie Bobby Brown's red carpet appearance.

    Image credits: DSquidopus

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    Screenshot of a fan tweet expressing strong criticism about female celebrities' red carpet appearances.

    Image credits: leerobi08433142

    Tweet from user iibbreezy2x discussing Millie Bobby Brown's red carpet appearance and fan criticism about her stylist.

    Image credits: iibreezy2x

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    Tweet from user vinicius commenting on Millie Bobby Brown's red carpet appearance, mentioning fan criticism.

    Image credits: ViniciusTav07

    Tweet from user The Motherlode defending Millie Bobby Brown's red carpet appearance, amidst fan criticism about her stylist.

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    Image credits: proudrich65

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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