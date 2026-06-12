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After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A “Useless Husband”, Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy
Millie Bobby Brown walking outdoors with sunglasses and a backpack amid controversy involving Jake Bongiovi.
Celebrities, Entertainment

After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A “Useless Husband”, Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Millie Bobby Brown made sure she had the last word after the internet piled on with criticism of her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

The 22-year-old actress addressed the unnecessary chatter online about Jake’s role in their marriage, simply because a few viral pictures showed Millie pushing their daughter’s stroller instead of him.

After many branded him a “useless husband,” “spoiled brat,” and a “literal manchild born with a silver spoon,” the British actress called out the hypocrisy and set the record straight.

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    Highlights
    • Millie Bobby Brown defended her “sweet” husband, Jake Bongiovi, after the internet called him a “manchild” and “useless husband.”
    • She addressed recent online comments about their marriage, in which netizens claimed she does all the heavy lifting.
    • “People are like, ‘Your husband doesn’t hold a single thing,’” she said on a recent podcast episode.

    Millie Bobby Brown had the last word after the internet piled on with criticism of husband Jake Bongiovi

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Millie Bobby Brown came to her “sweet” husband’s defense after noticing the snowballing narrative online, claiming she was doing all the work in their marriage.

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    “Hi, I’m Millie Bobbie Brown and I’m not gonna lie, when did women become incapable of holding their own bags, car seats and stuff?” the Damsel star said during the June 11 episode of Kyle Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast.

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    Image credits: Startraks Photo Inc

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    The 22-year-old addressed how social media users have been spinning their own narratives, claiming there’s a pattern in which Millie is always managing their stroller, their bags, and their daughter while Jake trots alongside her empty-handed.

    “This stems from me holding all of my suitcases and bags and my kid, and people are like, ‘Your husband doesn’t hold a single thing,’” she said. “Because I’m three miles ahead. I have been planning this all night.”

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    The British actress called out the hypocrisy in people tsk-tsking when women don’t rely on their husbands for everything

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    Image credits: nglwithkylie

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    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    Millie also called out the double standards, saying women are constantly told they don’t need a man until they actually act like it.

    “We’re all about empowering girls and, ‘You got it’ and ‘You don’t need a man.’ But then when I’m like, ‘OK, I can carry my own things,’ people are like, ‘Where’s your husband?’” she said.

    The Emmy nominee insisted, “I can also do it on my own,” and rightly pointed out, “Nobody knows my husband. My husband is the most polite, sweet, will-do-anything-for-me. But he also knows I’m capable.”

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    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    Also on the podcast, the Stranger Things star was heard calling out “vicious and angry” viewers who chided her for becoming a mother at 21.

    “For everybody who was like, ‘Oh my God, a 21-year-old mom. Oh my gosh, how could she?’ I’m having the most amazing time,” she said. “My husband and I say this all the time, it’s like going from black and white to color.”

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    The couple, who have been married since 2024, adopted a baby girl last year. Since then, “everything feels complete and perfect in every way,” Millie said on the podcast.

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    “I’m so sorry for her,” the internet said after reading the phrase Jake used to refer to his wife

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    Image credits: jakebongiovi

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    The internet’s unsolicited commentary on Jake’s role as a husband and father has been going on for months.

    His recent post, calling Millie a “baby mama,” sparked uproar online.

    The phrase “baby mama” can mean different things in different contexts. But oftentimes, it is used informally to refer to the mother of someone’s child born outside of a committed relationship.

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    Image credits: nglwithkylie

    While it’s normal for husbands and wives to make jokes all the time, netizens felt Jake’s nonchalant usage of the phrase downplayed the seriousness of their marriage.

    He’s “acting like they didn’t get married and agree to adopt a daughter together, he never even got her pregnant. He is literally the most childish man on earth I’m so sorry for her,” one commented online.

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    Critics made similar comments last month when a frazzled-looking Millie was captured pushing their daughter in a stroller, while Jake seemed stress-free beside her.

    Some claimed the actress looked “miserable.”

    “She’s carrying the entire family,” one said, while another snarked, “What a useless piece of trash she married, let’s see how long they last before the divorce.”

    Netizens have been relenesstless with their branding of Jake as a “useless husband” 

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Another occasion where netizens made similar comments occurred when the couple was spotted in London, ahead of the UK screening of Stranger Things 5 in November.

    Jake was seen empty-handed, whereas Millie’s co-star, Noah Schnapp, was with them, carrying a baby bag on his arm.

    With her daughter in her arms, Millie was heard warning photographers, “I’m holding my baby, do not play with me right now.”

    Viewers claimed at the time that Jake seemed too “passive” in their marriage and failed to be assertive when required.

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    During her appearance on the podcast this week, Millie acknowledged how raising a daughter was a “huge responsibility.”

    “Raising a daughter coming from my experience having a really public childhood and getting criticized as a girl and as a woman so frequently, I just take it really seriously to raise a girl that can be proud of who they are and be confident,” she said.

    Millie is preparing for the release of her upcoming movie Enola Holmes 3

    The new trailer for Millie’s upcoming movie Enola Holmes 3 was released this week.

    The character is seen preparing for her wedding to Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), but things unexpectedly take a turn when she discovers that her brother, Sherlock Holmes, has been kidnapped.

    One shot showed the groom waiting at the altar for his late bride, who is busy elsewhere, firing bullets at a mystery man on a horse.

    The film is expected to premiere on Netflix on July 1.

    “Like every other mom in the world… leave them be,” one commented online 

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

    After Jake Bongiovi Was Branded A "Useless Husband", Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence On Controversy

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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