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Jake Bonjovi Sparks Brutal Parenting Backlash As Recent Pics With Millie Bobby Brown Unmask Family Dynamic
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, with a man in blue, pushing a stroller, sparking parenting backlash online.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Jake Bonjovi Sparks Brutal Parenting Backlash As Recent Pics With Millie Bobby Brown Unmask Family Dynamic

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binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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The internet has already decided who’s doing all the work in Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s relationship.

The 22-year-old actress was spotted pushing their daughter in a stroller while Jake, 24, walked beside her, empty-handed, making critics unnecessarily pile on the “useless husband” narrative.

“She’s carrying the entire family,” one commented online.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were recently spotted with their daughter in New York.
    • The photos led critics to pile on the “useless husband” narrative unnecessarily.
    • “She’s carrying the entire family,” one commented online.
    • The actress has previously spoken about how they share chores around the house.

    The internet has already decided who’s doing all the work in Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s relationship

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bonjovi in formal attire. Jake wears a red velvet suit. Millie sports a corset and skirt.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/GA/Getty Images

    Photographs of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi with their daughter went viral this week, triggering unsolicited comments about the first-time parents.

    The set of seemingly ordinary photos was enough for netizens to draw conclusions, despite having zero context and no actual window into how the couple operates behind closed doors.

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    Many claimed the Stranger Things star looked “miserable” and branded Jake, the son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi, “useless.”

    Millie Bobby Brown selfie in an orange dress on a sunny day outdoors. Her parenting family dynamic is in the news.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    “What a useless piece of trash she married, let’s see how long they last before the divorce,” one said, while another claimed, “It’s just that the guy has never worked; he’s useless.”

    “She looks so miserable. Unfortunately white women are not mentally strong to multitask. Who even gave her the child?” one snarked.

    “It k*lls me that in every photo they take of Millie Bobby Brown and her husband,” wrote another, “she’s always the one carrying ALL the stuff.”

    “It’s just that it’s obvious that the one who wanted the baby was her, not him,” read one comment online 

    Jake Bonjovi Sparks Brutal Parenting Backlash As Recent Pics With Millie Bobby Brown Unmask Family Dynamic

    Image credits: BACKGRID

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    A tweet from Joy, @jkells_84, states: He can't even help with the stroller. That stroller is ginormous. A comment on brutal parenting backlash.

    Image credits: jkells_84

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    “Yeah, the boyfriend or husband is just another accessory of hers; he always looks pretty useless by her side,” another claimed.

    Others said it was no biggie that Millie was pushing the stroller, saying, “Errrm, maybe she wants to?”

    “It’s not a big deal, lol,” a fellow mother said. “As a mom, I always wanted to push our stroller.”

    Millie Bobby Brown and her child watching the sunset on the beach, showing their family dynamic.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Another mother agreed, saying, “Personal preference—I rather push my baby than have my husband do it. I need his hands free for a ‘just in case’ or a ‘holy sh*t’ moment. Picking on a couple, not knowing what that man may be doing to make her life easier behind the scenes, is ignorant. Lmao.”

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    Jake has been needlessly tagged with the “useless husband” label in the past as well.

    Last year, the couple was spotted in London ahead of the UK screening of Stranger Things 5 in November.

    A recent video showed Millie warning photographers, saying, “I’m holding my baby, do not play with me right now”

    Jake Bonjovi Sparks Brutal Parenting Backlash As Recent Pics With Millie Bobby Brown Unmask Family Dynamic

    Image credits: busk1976

    Her co-star Noah Schnapp was also seen with them in the clip, carrying a baby bag in his arm, while Jake walked empty-handed.

    As Millie held her baby in her arms, she was heard warning photographers, saying, “I’m holding my baby, do not play with me right now.”

    Jake has been needlessly tagged with the “useless husband” label in the past as well, millie bobby brown & Jake Bongiovi with daughter photographed in new york city pic.twitter.com/95bSxfp0A1

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    Viewers claimed at the time that Jake seemed too “passive” and failed to show assertiveness in moments that possibly called for it.

    “He’s totally useless,” one said at the time.

    Jake Bonjovi Sparks Brutal Parenting Backlash As Recent Pics With Millie Bobby Brown Unmask Family Dynamic

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Jake Bonjovi Sparks Brutal Parenting Backlash As Recent Pics With Millie Bobby Brown Unmask Family Dynamic

    Image credits: ActKeep

    Millie, who adopted their baby girl last August, said motherhood has been “a beautiful, amazing journey.”

    The little one has “taught us so much already,” she told British Vogue last December.

    “Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy,” she said.

    Millie spoke about how she and Jake split the chores around the house

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    Millie Bobby Brown animatedly talking with Jake Bonjovi, who holds a New Jersey Hall of Fame program. Parenting dynamic.

    Image credits: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

    A screenshot of a tweet from Fauna, replying to @bestofcarpet, discussing parenting backlash related to stroller pushing.

    Image credits: saerannie

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    When asked who’s on nappy duty the most, the actress said, “We are 50-50 on everything. That’s why I’m so grateful to have partnered with him in this life – he is just the most amazing dad.”

    On May 10, she shared a heartfelt message on her first Mother’s Day as a mom.

    The Damsel actress gave a shoutout to “The Hopeful Mom-to-Be,” “The Exhausted Mom,” “The New Mom,” “The Grieving Mom,” “The Mom Figure Who Stepped Up,” “The Mom of a Prodigal Child,” “The Single Mom,” and “The Foster or Adoptive Mom” in her Instagram Story.

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    Jake Bonjovi with Millie Bobby Brown in a car selfie, showcasing their family dynamic.

    Image credits: jakebongiovi

    Millie has always maintained that she wanted a big family, a dream that she said she shares with Jake.

    “I really want a family. I really want a big family,” she said on the Smartless podcast in March last year. “I’m one of four. He’s one of four. So, it is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don’t see having your own child, you know, as really any different [than] adopting.”

    She said her home is “full of love for anyone and anything.”

    The “energy in [our] house is the door is always open, and we want everyone to feel really comfortable,” she added.

    “Does he ever help her?” one asked, “That’s the question”

    Jake Bonjovi Sparks Brutal Parenting Backlash As Recent Pics With Millie Bobby Brown Unmask Family Dynamic

    Image credits: macaiyla

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    A tweet from hcpe criticizing parenting dynamics, sparking backlash related to Jake Bonjovi and Millie Bobby Brown.

    Image credits: hcpesey

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    A Twitter user's reply about Millie Bobby Brown's independence, amidst brutal parenting backlash discussions.

    Image credits: ayekaylabih

    A tweet from a fan account questions a lack of baby supplies, sparking parenting backlash and debate on family dynamics.

    Image credits: bluefawn25

    Jake Bonjovi Sparks Brutal Parenting Backlash As Recent Pics With Millie Bobby Brown Unmask Family Dynamic

    Image credits: datsdatthiq

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    A tweet from Jane about brutal parenting backlash, implying a father neglects his child.

    Image credits: plainjaneclaire

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    Jake Bonjovi Sparks Brutal Parenting Backlash As Recent Pics With Millie Bobby Brown Unmask Family Dynamic

    Image credits: temennyasawi

    A tweet from user miss. L stating a negative opinion, hinting at the Jake Bonjovi parenting backlash.

    Image credits: naxii880

    A Twitter comment about Millie Bobby Brown and her family dynamic, sparking parenting backlash and referring to Sophie Turner.

    Image credits: kors23058

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    A tweet from LaEle asking about parenting choices, sparking a backlash discussion on family dynamics.

    Image credits: lelleonoraa

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    A tweet from Web3 Kenya asking if the couple truly wanted the child, relating to the parenting backlash.

    Image credits: Web3Kenya

    A Twitter screenshot shows a user replying, He's the trophy wife, relating to the parenting backlash and family dynamic.

    Image credits: Haiderization

    A tweet from @needtiramisu questions a father's involvement in parenting, sparking backlash against perceived family dynamics.

    Image credits: needtiramisu

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    Jake Bonjovi Sparks Brutal Parenting Backlash As Recent Pics With Millie Bobby Brown Unmask Family Dynamic

    Image credits: KristenDavine

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    A tweet about Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bonjovi, sparking a brutal parenting backlash. It reads, "I feel like she's the one who wanted a baby and he's just there..."

    Image credits: xo_imjustagirl

    A tweet about a huge stroller, implying parenting dynamics are being discussed.

    Image credits: savvy05b

    A social media comment by user veri, reading "She's a mother and he's just there" with a sad emoji. The comment contributes to the ongoing parenting backlash discussion.

    Image credits: vversonn

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    A tweet from @gbodyprincess saying "She looks...happy? I guess?". Relates to Jake Bonjovi and Millie Bobby Brown parenting.

    Image credits: gbodyprincess

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    A social media post with the username milevenhaven and profile picture of Millie Bobby Brown, captioned: Jake Use Those Freaking Hands.

    Image credits: milevenhaven

    A tweet about parenting and strollers, sparking family dynamic discussion. The user reminisces about lighter strollers.

    Image credits: thamosdeaf

    A tweet from @elsbangs stating, 'she raising two kids,' highlighting parenting dynamics and related backlash.

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    Image credits: eIsbangs

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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