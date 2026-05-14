Jake Bonjovi Sparks Brutal Parenting Backlash As Recent Pics With Millie Bobby Brown Unmask Family Dynamic

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The internet has already decided who’s doing all the work in Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s relationship.

The 22-year-old actress was spotted pushing their daughter in a stroller while Jake, 24, walked beside her, empty-handed, making critics unnecessarily pile on the “useless husband” narrative.

“She’s carrying the entire family,” one commented online.

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Highlights Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were recently spotted with their daughter in New York.

The photos led critics to pile on the “useless husband” narrative unnecessarily.

“She’s carrying the entire family,” one commented online.

The actress has previously spoken about how they share chores around the house.

The internet has already decided who’s doing all the work in Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s relationship

Image credits: Kevin Winter/GA/Getty Images

Photographs of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi with their daughter went viral this week, triggering unsolicited comments about the first-time parents.

The set of seemingly ordinary photos was enough for netizens to draw conclusions, despite having zero context and no actual window into how the couple operates behind closed doors.

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Many claimed the Stranger Things star looked “miserable” and branded Jake, the son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi, “useless.”

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“What a useless piece of trash she married, let’s see how long they last before the divorce,” one said, while another claimed, “It’s just that the guy has never worked; he’s useless.”

“She looks so miserable. Unfortunately white women are not mentally strong to multitask. Who even gave her the child?” one snarked.

“It k*lls me that in every photo they take of Millie Bobby Brown and her husband,” wrote another, “she’s always the one carrying ALL the stuff.”

“It’s just that it’s obvious that the one who wanted the baby was her, not him,” read one comment online

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“Yeah, the boyfriend or husband is just another accessory of hers; he always looks pretty useless by her side,” another claimed.

Others said it was no biggie that Millie was pushing the stroller, saying, “Errrm, maybe she wants to?”

“It’s not a big deal, lol,” a fellow mother said. “As a mom, I always wanted to push our stroller.”

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Another mother agreed, saying, “Personal preference—I rather push my baby than have my husband do it. I need his hands free for a ‘just in case’ or a ‘holy sh*t’ moment. Picking on a couple, not knowing what that man may be doing to make her life easier behind the scenes, is ignorant. Lmao.”

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Jake has been needlessly tagged with the “useless husband” label in the past as well.

Last year, the couple was spotted in London ahead of the UK screening of Stranger Things 5 in November.

A recent video showed Millie warning photographers, saying, “I’m holding my baby, do not play with me right now”

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Her co-star Noah Schnapp was also seen with them in the clip, carrying a baby bag in his arm, while Jake walked empty-handed.

As Millie held her baby in her arms, she was heard warning photographers, saying, “I’m holding my baby, do not play with me right now.”

Jake has been needlessly tagged with the “useless husband” label in the past as well , millie bobby brown & Jake Bongiovi with daughter photographed in new york city pic.twitter.com/95bSxfp0A1

— ˖᯽ ݁˖ pop backup ˖᯽ ݁˖ (@bestofcarpet) May 13, 2026

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Viewers claimed at the time that Jake seemed too “passive” and failed to show assertiveness in moments that possibly called for it.

“He’s totally useless,” one said at the time.

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Millie, who adopted their baby girl last August, said motherhood has been “a beautiful, amazing journey.”

The little one has “taught us so much already,” she told British Vogue last December.

“Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy,” she said.

Millie spoke about how she and Jake split the chores around the house

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When asked who’s on nappy duty the most, the actress said, “We are 50-50 on everything. That’s why I’m so grateful to have partnered with him in this life – he is just the most amazing dad.”

On May 10, she shared a heartfelt message on her first Mother’s Day as a mom.

The Damsel actress gave a shoutout to “The Hopeful Mom-to-Be,” “The Exhausted Mom,” “The New Mom,” “The Grieving Mom,” “The Mom Figure Who Stepped Up,” “The Mom of a Prodigal Child,” “The Single Mom,” and “The Foster or Adoptive Mom” in her Instagram Story.

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Millie has always maintained that she wanted a big family, a dream that she said she shares with Jake.

“I really want a family. I really want a big family,” she said on the Smartless podcast in March last year. “I’m one of four. He’s one of four. So, it is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don’t see having your own child, you know, as really any different [than] adopting.”

She said her home is “full of love for anyone and anything.”

The “energy in [our] house is the door is always open, and we want everyone to feel really comfortable,” she added.

“Does he ever help her?” one asked, “That’s the question”

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