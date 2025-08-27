Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

After Millie Bobby Brown Adopted A Baby At 21, “Depressing” Interview Resurfaces And Worries Fans
Two smiling people posing together at an event, highlighting Millie Bobby Brown adoption and fan worries.
Celebrities, Entertainment

After Millie Bobby Brown Adopted A Baby At 21, “Depressing” Interview Resurfaces And Worries Fans

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

After announcing that she became a mother with husband Jake Bongiovi, a resurfaced interview of Millie Bobby Brown has struck a nerve online.

Millie and Jake shared a sweet announcement last week about welcoming a baby girl into their family through adoption.

The message led to the resurfacing of the actress’s old interview, which made netizens say: “This is not the life a 21 year old should be living.”

Highlights
  • Millie Bobby Brown announced she welcomed a baby girl with Jake Bongiovi.
  • The announcement led to the resurfacing of an old interview with Drew Barrymore.
  • Millie's comments in the interview made critics call her life “depressing.”
  • The actress previously expressed hope in welcoming more children in the future.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    A resurfaced interview of Millie Bobby Brown has struck a nerve online

    Young woman with long blonde hair wearing a shiny red dress, posing indoors, related to Millie Bobby Brown adoption news.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown / Instagram

    Jake and the Enola Holmes actress, who secretly tied the knot in May 2024, are currently living on a farm in Georgia with scores of animals.

    They said they are “beyond excited” to step into parenthood together.

    “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” read their joint announcement. “And then there were 3.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jake and Millie, who secretly tied the knot in May 2024, announced that they welcomed a child via adoption

    Young woman in pink jacket smiling and posing with man in black tuxedo at an event, related to Millie Bobby Brown adoption news.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    The viral announcement led to the resurfacing of an interview Millie gave last year on The Drew Barrymore Show.

    Wearing no makeup and sporting a pimple patch on her face, the actress spoke about her 20th birthday bash and how it doubled as a bachelorette party for her.

    Announcement of Millie Bobby Brown adopting a baby girl, sharing excitement for their new chapter of parenthood.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown / jakebongiovi / Instagram

    “I don’t party in general. Also, I don’t have many girl friends,” she told the Hollywood star and talk show host. “I have more boy friends.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She went on to say that she was the only girl at her bachelorette party.

    “I don’t party in general. Also, I don’t have many girl friends,” the Stranger Things star told Drew Barrymore

    Millie Bobby Brown in an interview reflecting on personal life and adoption, with fans expressing concern.

    Image credits: The Drew Barrymore Show / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Like, Jake’s fraternity brothers back in college are, like, some of my closest friends, so we had a bachelorette party, but I was the only girl,” she added.

    The resurfaced comments sparked concern online, with one netizen saying: “i genuinely don’t know how i would even survive as a woman or a girl if i didn’t have any girl friends like omfg that is actually so sad.”

    “Something about her makes me so sad to watch. This is not the life a 21 year old should be living,” another wrote.

    “Her life is just so f***ing depressing,” one critic said

    Millie Bobby Brown wearing earrings and choker, discussing friendships in a resurfaced interview after adopting a baby at 21.

    Image credits: The Drew Barrymore Show / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite critical voices online, Millie appears to be happy with parenthood.

    She also “often spoke about” being a young mother in past interviews.

    “She’s so young, but so focused. And she has the biggest heart,” a source told People after the adoption announcement.

    Millie Bobby Brown in an interview, reflecting on personal life moments after adoption news at age 21.

    Image credits: The Drew Barrymore Show / YouTube

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing sadness, related to Millie Bobby Brown adoption and resurfaced interview concerns.

    Image credits: abbiemaenot

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter post expressing that Millie Bobby Brown's life seems very depressing, sparking fan concern.

    Image credits: girIsixxx

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing sadness about Millie Bobby Brown’s life after adopting a baby at 21 years old.

    Image credits: pinkponyalicent

    “There’s no doubt that she’s a great mom. Pretty much everything she sets her mind to, she crushes,” the source added.

    “They have really worked on creating this special family life in Georgia. She loves her farm.”

    “Even before they were married, she often spoke about her wish to be a young mom,” a source said

    Young woman and man posing for a selfie indoors, linked to news about Millie Bobby Brown adopting a baby at 21.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown / Instagram

    The Stranger Things star said in March that she has 25 farm animals, 23 foster dogs, 10 personal dogs in her house, and four cats at their Georgia property.

    “It’s going to be such a special place for the baby to grow up,” the insider told the outlet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Even before they were married, she often spoke about her wish to be a young mom. And Jake was always on the same page. They’re in it together.”

    Young couple holding hands at outdoor wedding, with bride smiling in white lace dress and groom in white jacket.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In March, Millie spoke about wanting to be a young mother, just like her own parents.

    “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake,” she said on the Smartless podcast.

    Millie said she wanted to be a young mother just like her mom, who was 21 when she had her first child

    Couple embracing at a romantic outdoor event with red roses and live musicians creating a heartfelt atmosphere.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s social life after adopting a baby, sparking fan worries.

    Image credits: fatherjo_

    “Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me,” she added.

    Jake, who is one of four children born to rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, knew this was “important” to her, she said.

    Young man wearing brown tinted glasses and woman waving happily outdoors, related to Millie Bobby Brown adoption news.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown / Instagram

    “[I] find it’s so important to start a family for me personally,” she continued. “It’s a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Electric State star is also one of four siblings and expressed hopes of having more children in the future.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I really want a family. I really want a big family,” she added. “I’m one of four. He’s one of four.”

    “So, it is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don’t see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting,” she went on to say.

    The Florence by Mills founder expressed hope in welcoming more children in the future

    Young woman holding a red Florence skincare bottle, related to Millie Bobby Brown adoption interview worries fans.

    Image credits: florencebymills / Instagram

    The very same month, the former child star said she might shave her hair off when she has her first child.

    “I always tell Jake for my first baby, I wanna shave my hair off,” she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I don’t know. I just feel like it was really liberating. Would suggest it for anyone, any girl.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young Millie Bobby Brown wearing a blue jacket and pink dress outdoors, linked to adoption and interview concerns.

    Image credits: imdb

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She said she might shave her head “right before [she’s] about to give birth” because it would help her “nurture” her baby better when she doesn’t have to deal with her hair.

    “Because I just think hair is such an ordeal anyway to deal with,” she said.

    “Why deal with my hair? I think it’s such a liberating experience, like to be a woman is, and I felt like I had that experience as a girl, but I’d like to have that experience as a woman,” she added.

    “Millie is an old soul. She is so grounded and traditional,” one netizen commented online

    Comment from Hayley Hauenstein praising Millie Bobby Brown’s grounded and caring nature after adoption news at 21.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing confusion about why having guy friends is considered sad, shared by a neurodivergent woman.

    Comment by Aja Caitlin about being less prepared after having a baby at 21, related to Millie Bobby Brown adoption news.

    Comment by Ecko Summerall about having babies at 21, relating to Millie Bobby Brown adoption concerns from interview.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ALT text: Facebook comment discussing Millie Bobby Brown adopting a baby at 21 and the importance of female friendships for moms

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Social media comment supporting Millie Bobby Brown after adopting a baby, highlighting family importance and happiness.

    Comment about the difference between giving birth or adopting a baby at 21, related to Millie Bobby Brown adoption concerns.

    Comment discussing Millie Bobby Brown's lack of close female friends and concerns after adopting a baby at 21.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Millie Bobby Brown’s decision to adopt, highlighting better financial aid and love than foster care.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s adoption choice and public reaction concerns.

    Text post with a quote about living life freely, related to Millie Bobby Brown adoption and fan concerns.

    Comment praising adoption of a baby girl, relating to Millie Bobby Brown adopting a baby at 21 and fans' concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Kim Pecaut Gibson stating everyone is different and to let them lead their lives.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing support for Millie Bobby Brown adopting babies in need, highlighting care for children and homes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Millie Bobby Brown as a smart girl and future amazing parent.

    Comment supporting Millie Bobby Brown’s lifestyle after adopting a baby, highlighting introversion and family happiness on a farm.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing mixed feelings after Millie Bobby Brown adopted a baby at 21, raising fan concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda, I specialize in breaking celebrity news, pop culture coverage, and viral stories that spark global conversation. From Hollywood red carpets to the latest viral news, from trending topics to big pop culture moments, I enjoy crafting engaging stories that make readers stop, join the conversation, and hit the share button.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda, I specialize in breaking celebrity news, pop culture coverage, and viral stories that spark global conversation. From Hollywood red carpets to the latest viral news, from trending topics to big pop culture moments, I enjoy crafting engaging stories that make readers stop, join the conversation, and hit the share button.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaitė

    Donata Leskauskaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaitė

    Donata Leskauskaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    misterban avatar
    Al Ban
    Al Ban
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Binitha news, trash as always, I wish we could filter this

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, some folks need to get a life and quit obsessing over strangers. 24% of American woman have kids by 21. Get over it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    misterban avatar
    Al Ban
    Al Ban
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Binitha news, trash as always, I wish we could filter this

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, some folks need to get a life and quit obsessing over strangers. 24% of American woman have kids by 21. Get over it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT