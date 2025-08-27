After Millie Bobby Brown Adopted A Baby At 21, “Depressing” Interview Resurfaces And Worries Fans

ADVERTISEMENT

After announcing that she became a mother with husband Jake Bongiovi, a resurfaced interview of Millie Bobby Brown has struck a nerve online.

Millie and Jake shared a sweet announcement last week about welcoming a baby girl into their family through adoption.

The message led to the resurfacing of the actress’s old interview, which made netizens say: “This is not the life a 21 year old should be living.”

Image credits: milliebobbybrown / Instagram

Jake and the Enola Holmes actress, who secretly tied the knot in May 2024, are currently living on a farm in Georgia with scores of animals.

They said they are “beyond excited” to step into parenthood together.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” read their joint announcement. “And then there were 3.”

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The viral announcement led to the resurfacing of an interview Millie gave last year on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Wearing no makeup and sporting a pimple patch on her face, the actress spoke about her 20th birthday bash and how it doubled as a bachelorette party for her.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown / jakebongiovi / Instagram

“I don’t party in general. Also, I don’t have many girl friends,” she told the Hollywood star and talk show host. “I have more boy friends.”

She went on to say that she was the only girl at her bachelorette party.

Image credits: The Drew Barrymore Show / YouTube

“Like, Jake’s fraternity brothers back in college are, like, some of my closest friends, so we had a bachelorette party, but I was the only girl,” she added.

The resurfaced comments sparked concern online, with one netizen saying: “i genuinely don’t know how i would even survive as a woman or a girl if i didn’t have any girl friends like omfg that is actually so sad.”

“Something about her makes me so sad to watch. This is not the life a 21 year old should be living,” another wrote.

Image credits: The Drew Barrymore Show / YouTube

Despite critical voices online, Millie appears to be happy with parenthood.

She also “often spoke about” being a young mother in past interviews.

“She’s so young, but so focused. And she has the biggest heart,” a source told People after the adoption announcement.

Image credits: The Drew Barrymore Show / YouTube

Image credits: abbiemaenot

Image credits: girIsixxx

Image credits: pinkponyalicent

“There’s no doubt that she’s a great mom. Pretty much everything she sets her mind to, she crushes,” the source added.

“They have really worked on creating this special family life in Georgia. She loves her farm.”

Image credits: milliebobbybrown / Instagram

The Stranger Things star said in March that she has 25 farm animals, 23 foster dogs, 10 personal dogs in her house, and four cats at their Georgia property.

“It’s going to be such a special place for the baby to grow up,” the insider told the outlet.

“Even before they were married, she often spoke about her wish to be a young mom. And Jake was always on the same page. They’re in it together.”

Image credits: milliebobbybrown / Instagram

In March, Millie spoke about wanting to be a young mother, just like her own parents.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake,” she said on the Smartless podcast.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown / Instagram

Image credits: fatherjo_

“Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me,” she added.

Jake, who is one of four children born to rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, knew this was “important” to her, she said.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown / Instagram

“[I] find it’s so important to start a family for me personally,” she continued. “It’s a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing.”

The Electric State star is also one of four siblings and expressed hopes of having more children in the future.

“I really want a family. I really want a big family,” she added. “I’m one of four. He’s one of four.”

“So, it is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don’t see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting,” she went on to say.

Image credits: florencebymills / Instagram

The very same month, the former child star said she might shave her hair off when she has her first child.

“I always tell Jake for my first baby, I wanna shave my hair off,” she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I don’t know. I just feel like it was really liberating. Would suggest it for anyone, any girl.”

Image credits: imdb

She said she might shave her head “right before [she’s] about to give birth” because it would help her “nurture” her baby better when she doesn’t have to deal with her hair.

“Because I just think hair is such an ordeal anyway to deal with,” she said.

“Why deal with my hair? I think it’s such a liberating experience, like to be a woman is, and I felt like I had that experience as a girl, but I’d like to have that experience as a woman,” she added.

