Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Influencer Fatally Attacked By Husband After She Posted The Netflix Documentary Trend
A smiling man with a beard and baseball cap next to an influencer, central to her Netflix documentary trend story.
Crime, Society

Influencer Fatally Attacked By Husband After She Posted The Netflix Documentary Trend

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
1

28

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Oklahoma influencer Sara Gilson was slain in an alleged m*rder-suicide less than two weeks after posting a viral TikTok accusing her estranged husband of being a p*dophile.

Police shared that Gilson was shot inside her home by Jeremiah “Shawn” Duffey, who then passed away by suicide.

The case has drawn widespread attention because Gilson had already obtained a protective order against Duffey and had publicly shared her allegations online.

Highlights
  • Oklahoma influencer Sara Gilson was slain in an alleged m*rder-sicide days after posting viral accusations against her estranged husband.
  • Court records showed Gilson had obtained a protective order against her husband before the shooting.
  • The tragedy sparked widespread discussion about domestic violence, protective orders, and the safety of abuse survivors.

As news of her passing spread, many people expressed heartbreak, with one person writing, “This is devastating.”

RELATED:

    Sara Gilson shared a viral TikTok before her passing that triggered her husband, Duffey

    Influencer posing for a selfie before the fatal attack by husband related to a Netflix documentary trend.

    Image credits: Sara Gilson/Facebook

    On July 11, Gilson joined TikTok’s popular “Netflix documentary” trend, where users pretend they are being interviewed for a future documentary.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instead of making a joke, Gilson used the trend to share a serious allegation about her estranged husband.

    The text on her video read, “Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon to be ex husband who I just found out is a p*dophile.”

    She added in the caption, “I wish I was joking.”

    Influencer and husband together, before the fatal attack after she posted about a Netflix documentary trend.

    Image credits: Sara Gilson/Facebook

    The video quickly gained millions of views and brought public attention to the allegations against Duffey.

    In the days that followed, Gilson shared other posts reflecting on her life after leaving the relationship.

    One video showed her spending time with a friend and included the caption, “Everyone talks about romantic love, but no one talks about how female friendships literally save your life.”

    In another post, she wrote, “May whatever the f*** that was never find me again.”

    Police shared that Duffey shot Gilson before passing away by suicide

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Influencer sitting, creating a Netflix documentary trend video, hinting at her soon to be ex-husband.

    Image credits: mrsgilson/TikTok

    A social media post about the influencer fatally attacked by husband, stating she warned everyone.

    Image credits: dfw_packk

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media post questioning the wickedness of men after the influencer was fatally attacked by husband.

    Image credits: AutoGigx

    According to the Owasso Police Department, officers responded to Gilson’s home on the night of July 23 after a child inside the house called 911, per KTUL.

    Authorities found both 43-year-old Gilson and 48-year-old Duffey at 11:15 p.m., suffering from gunshot wounds.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Investigators said Duffey fatally shot Gilson before turning the gun on himself.

    Family members later confirmed the identities of the two victims.

    Reports also revealed one of Gilson’s children was inside the home when the shooting happened.

    Influencer and husband stand together, highlighting the Netflix documentary trend and tragic attack.

    Image credits: Sara Gilson/Facebook

    The investigation remains ongoing.

    Meanwhile, court documents showed Gilson had taken legal steps before her passing.

    On June 10, she filed for an emergency protective order against Duffey.

    According to court records, she alleged that Duffey had a gun, threatened su*cide, and “went on the run.”

    A judge ordered him to leave the family home and remain at least 100 yards away from Gilson.

    The protective order was later extended through August 24.

    The Oklahoman reports also showed Gilson had filed two previous protective orders in 2021, but those cases were dismissed after she did not attend court hearings.

    Another family also filed a protective order against Duffey

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Husband of influencer, whose attack followed a Netflix documentary trend, looks into the camera.

    Image credits: duffdaddy1/TikTok

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The same day Gilson requested protection, another woman filed a separate protective order on behalf of her 15-year-old daughter.

    According to court filings, the teenager played on a youth basketball team coached by Duffey.

    The girl’s mother alleged that another coach witnessed Duffey kissing and touching her daughter.

    She also claimed the teenager later disclosed additional incidents, including inappropriate messages, an invitation to his hotel room during a tournament, and an offer of money to keep quiet.

    A report regarding those allegations was made to the Owasso Police Department.

    According to published reports, Duffey was not arrested or charged over those allegations before his passing.

    Following Gilson’s passing, loved ones created a GoFundMe to support her two children

    Influencer posing in a dress, tragically attacked after posting about a Netflix documentary trend.

    Image credits: Sara Gilson/Facebook

    The fundraiser described her as a devoted mother whose children came before everything else.

    It read, “Her sudden and heartbreaking loss has left an entire community grieving.”

    The fundraiser continued, “Her children were the center of her world, and everything she did was for them.”

    A social media post about an influencer fatally attacked by husband, referencing the Netflix documentary trend.

    Image credits: NosrabNeb

    A social media post expressing sadness over an influencer's fatal attack, linked to the Netflix documentary trend.

    Image credits: larairris

    Friends said she worked hard to provide for her children and wanted to give them the best future possible.

    The fundraiser has received support from people who wanted to help the children after losing their mother.

    The incident sparked a wave of reactions online as several netizens shared they were heartbroken

    Influencer husband fatally attacked after she posted Netflix documentary trend

    Image credits: Sara Gilson/Facebook

    One person wrote, “This is devastating,” while another said, “The poor son who had to witness this.”

    Some people questioned whether posting publicly was the safest option.

    “Yes, she did speak up, but maybe if she had not posted publicly and just let the authorities handle it, that may have saved her life. So so sad!” said one netizen.

    Another added, “Not everything is for social media… If he’s a p*dophile, that means he’s a horrible person and capable of hurting people. She should’ve gone to the police.”

    Influencer and husband fatally attacked after she posted Netflix documentary trend

    Image credits: Sara Gilson/Facebook

    Others disagreed with that view, as one said, “Public humiliation? He was a predator. We need to stop worrying about protecting pedophiles and worry about protecting children and women involved in these cases.”

    Many comments also focused on Gilson’s children.

    “Her poor son, I want to fight that guy,” said one, while another added, “Pedos are the worst of all criminals. Just look at what he was capable of. Prayers for her son. What an awful tragedy.”

    “I hope there is a hell he can rot in,” wrote one user

    Tweet: Please let's end violence against women, related to influencer fatally attacked

    Image credits: RatInControl

    Tweet: Husband was a p***o. She'd still be alive. Discussing influencer fatally attacked by husband

    Image credits: JoshTroupe

    Tweet: A sheet of paper won't stop an a*****e husband. May she rest in peace. About influencer fatally attacked.

    Image credits: SexyDaSleeze33

    Screenshot of a tweet by Alleria expressing outrage about the influencer fatally attacked by her husband.

    Image credits: alleria_eh

    Screenshot of a tweet by JD Pierce commenting on Netflix documentary trend and the influencer's attack.

    Image credits: TheRealScore4

    Screenshot of a tweet by Tay Zythwaite discussing police response to the influencer fatally attacked by her husband.

    Image credits: tay_z8

    Screenshot of a tweet by baffledmelon commenting on husbands and the influencer's fatal attack.

    Image credits: wgw2024

    Screenshot of a tweet by Meddiech discussing protective orders and intimate partner violence related to the influencer's attack.

    Image credits: meddiech

    Tweet from yulia, @yulyul_19, expressing heartbreak and devastation over the influencer fatally attacked.

    Image credits: yulyul_19

    Tweet from Unbothered, @mozirah12, stating domestic violence cases show paper protection is not real protection.

    Image credits: mozirah12

    Tweet from Jehaneer H, @jehangeer_hasan, sending thoughts to the influencer's kids and family after she was fatally attacked.

    Image credits: jehangeer_hasan

    Tweet from Eddy's Hair Luxury, @Eddys_Hair, describing the case of the influencer fatally attacked as real and tragic.

    Image credits: Eddys_Hair

    Tweet from Kenney, @kenneyyaf, commenting that the order sounds unprotective in the influencer fatally attacked case.

    Image credits: kenneyaf

    Tweet from Brick Lab about domestic violence, a devastating issue after an influencer was attacked by her husband.

    Image credits: BrickLab07

    Tweet from Brick Lab sending condolences to the family after an influencer was fatally attacked by her husband.

    Image credits: BrickLab07

    Tweet from Juwon with a broken heart emoji, expressing sadness over an influencer attacked by her husband.

    Image credits: ThelearnerX

    Tweet from SaddamD on warning signs and protection for victims after an influencer was attacked by her husband.

    Image credits: saddambase

    Tweet from Unique Human | Changer about no one experiencing violence after an influencer was attacked by her husband.

    Image credits: changerofficial

    A tweet about an influencer fatally attacked by her husband after she posted a Netflix documentary trend, expressing condolences.

    Image credits: Paramarley10315

    A tweet about an influencer fatally attacked by her husband after she posted a Netflix documentary trend, lamenting a soul lost.

    Image credits: itsbailey02

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime

    28

    1

    28

    1

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    janizell2 avatar
    Jana Zell
    Jana Zell
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never accuse a man of being a pedophile online.....they'll k**l you.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    janizell2 avatar
    Jana Zell
    Jana Zell
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never accuse a man of being a pedophile online.....they'll k**l you.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Homepage
    Next in Crime
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT