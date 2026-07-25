Influencer Fatally Attacked By Husband After She Posted The Netflix Documentary Trend

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Oklahoma influencer Sara Gilson was slain in an alleged m*rder-suicide less than two weeks after posting a viral TikTok accusing her estranged husband of being a p*dophile.

Police shared that Gilson was shot inside her home by Jeremiah “Shawn” Duffey, who then passed away by suicide.

The case has drawn widespread attention because Gilson had already obtained a protective order against Duffey and had publicly shared her allegations online.

Highlights Oklahoma influencer Sara Gilson was slain in an alleged m*rder-sicide days after posting viral accusations against her estranged husband.

Court records showed Gilson had obtained a protective order against her husband before the shooting.

The tragedy sparked widespread discussion about domestic violence, protective orders, and the safety of abuse survivors.

As news of her passing spread, many people expressed heartbreak, with one person writing, “This is devastating.”

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Sara Gilson shared a viral TikTok before her passing that triggered her husband, Duffey

Image credits: Sara Gilson/Facebook

On July 11, Gilson joined TikTok’s popular “Netflix documentary” trend, where users pretend they are being interviewed for a future documentary.

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Instead of making a joke, Gilson used the trend to share a serious allegation about her estranged husband.

The text on her video read, “Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon to be ex husband who I just found out is a p*dophile.”

She added in the caption, “I wish I was joking.”

Image credits: Sara Gilson/Facebook

The video quickly gained millions of views and brought public attention to the allegations against Duffey.

In the days that followed, Gilson shared other posts reflecting on her life after leaving the relationship.

One video showed her spending time with a friend and included the caption, “Everyone talks about romantic love, but no one talks about how female friendships literally save your life.”

In another post, she wrote, “May whatever the f*** that was never find me again.”

Police shared that Duffey shot Gilson before passing away by suicide

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Image credits: mrsgilson/TikTok

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According to the Owasso Police Department, officers responded to Gilson’s home on the night of July 23 after a child inside the house called 911, per KTUL.

Authorities found both 43-year-old Gilson and 48-year-old Duffey at 11:15 p.m., suffering from gunshot wounds.

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Investigators said Duffey fatally shot Gilson before turning the gun on himself.

Family members later confirmed the identities of the two victims.

Reports also revealed one of Gilson’s children was inside the home when the shooting happened.

Image credits: Sara Gilson/Facebook

The investigation remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, court documents showed Gilson had taken legal steps before her passing.

On June 10, she filed for an emergency protective order against Duffey.

According to court records, she alleged that Duffey had a gun, threatened su*cide, and “went on the run.”

A judge ordered him to leave the family home and remain at least 100 yards away from Gilson.

The protective order was later extended through August 24.

The Oklahoman reports also showed Gilson had filed two previous protective orders in 2021, but those cases were dismissed after she did not attend court hearings.

Another family also filed a protective order against Duffey

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Image credits: duffdaddy1/TikTok

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The same day Gilson requested protection, another woman filed a separate protective order on behalf of her 15-year-old daughter.

According to court filings, the teenager played on a youth basketball team coached by Duffey.

The girl’s mother alleged that another coach witnessed Duffey kissing and touching her daughter.

She also claimed the teenager later disclosed additional incidents, including inappropriate messages, an invitation to his hotel room during a tournament, and an offer of money to keep quiet.

A report regarding those allegations was made to the Owasso Police Department.

According to published reports, Duffey was not arrested or charged over those allegations before his passing.

Following Gilson’s passing, loved ones created a GoFundMe to support her two children

Image credits: Sara Gilson/Facebook

The fundraiser described her as a devoted mother whose children came before everything else.

It read, “Her sudden and heartbreaking loss has left an entire community grieving.”

The fundraiser continued, “Her children were the center of her world, and everything she did was for them.”

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Friends said she worked hard to provide for her children and wanted to give them the best future possible.

The fundraiser has received support from people who wanted to help the children after losing their mother.

The incident sparked a wave of reactions online as several netizens shared they were heartbroken

Image credits: Sara Gilson/Facebook

One person wrote, “This is devastating,” while another said, “The poor son who had to witness this.”

Some people questioned whether posting publicly was the safest option.

“Yes, she did speak up, but maybe if she had not posted publicly and just let the authorities handle it, that may have saved her life. So so sad!” said one netizen.

Another added, “Not everything is for social media… If he’s a p*dophile, that means he’s a horrible person and capable of hurting people. She should’ve gone to the police.”

Image credits: Sara Gilson/Facebook

Others disagreed with that view, as one said, “Public humiliation? He was a predator. We need to stop worrying about protecting pedophiles and worry about protecting children and women involved in these cases.”

Many comments also focused on Gilson’s children.

“Her poor son, I want to fight that guy,” said one, while another added, “Pedos are the worst of all criminals. Just look at what he was capable of. Prayers for her son. What an awful tragedy.”

“I hope there is a hell he can rot in,” wrote one user

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