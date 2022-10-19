We all lie. From little white lies to intricate manipulations, lies lurk around practically every corner of every single social interaction you have. TED estimates that we’re lied to between 10 to a whopping 200 times a day. We ourselves tell 1 or 2 lies every day, on average (even if we’d like to think of ourselves as humble and honest).

And while some lies are made with good intentions so as not to hurt someone’s feelings, others are done to actively harm and deceive others. For instance, some might cover up sensitive information that would harm a company’s profits because of how dangerous a product or material really is. Others use lies to further their political or corporate agendas by cherry-picking findings.

From people being told that smoking and lead in gasoline aren’t dangerous to sugar supposedly being ‘healthier’ than eating fats, the folks over on r/AskReddit called out all of the biggest, most destructive lies in human history.

The viral thread is a living testament to the fact that, though we should generally lean towards trusting scientists and experts, we should also learn how to distinguish between reliable and unreliable sources. Not to mention how important it is to double-check facts, think about the potential hidden motivations of any authority figure, and ask hard and uncomfortable questions. No authority figure should be taken at their word blindly. (The key word here is 'blindly.')

Bored Panda reached out to the author of the viral thread, Reddit user u/thoughtofeverything to have a chat about information reliability. What's more, we got in touch with Steven Wooding, a member of the Institute of Physics in the UK, a member of the Omni Calculator Project, and the creator of the Weird Units Converter. Read on for both interviews.