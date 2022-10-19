“What Has Been The Most Destructive Lie In Human History?” (36 Responses) Interview With Author
We all lie. From little white lies to intricate manipulations, lies lurk around practically every corner of every single social interaction you have. TED estimates that we’re lied to between 10 to a whopping 200 times a day. We ourselves tell 1 or 2 lies every day, on average (even if we’d like to think of ourselves as humble and honest).
And while some lies are made with good intentions so as not to hurt someone’s feelings, others are done to actively harm and deceive others. For instance, some might cover up sensitive information that would harm a company’s profits because of how dangerous a product or material really is. Others use lies to further their political or corporate agendas by cherry-picking findings.
From people being told that smoking and lead in gasoline aren’t dangerous to sugar supposedly being ‘healthier’ than eating fats, the folks over on r/AskReddit called out all of the biggest, most destructive lies in human history.
The viral thread is a living testament to the fact that, though we should generally lean towards trusting scientists and experts, we should also learn how to distinguish between reliable and unreliable sources. Not to mention how important it is to double-check facts, think about the potential hidden motivations of any authority figure, and ask hard and uncomfortable questions. No authority figure should be taken at their word blindly. (The key word here is 'blindly.')
Bored Panda reached out to the author of the viral thread, Reddit user u/thoughtofeverything to have a chat about information reliability. What's more, we got in touch with Steven Wooding, a member of the Institute of Physics in the UK, a member of the Omni Calculator Project, and the creator of the Weird Units Converter. Read on for both interviews.
Climate change is YOUR fault. YOU need to change the way YOU do things. Not the corporate conglomerate that's pumping a billion tons a year
Plastic is easily recyclable so long as the public does their duty to sort it and bring it to its designated waste area.
Then you find your local government collects it and dumps the plastic in landfill but still tell you that recycling saves YOU money in local government funding and good for the environment.
There is a God and you should kill all those who don’t believe in your God.
It's not uncommon to hear religious people say that Hitler and Stalin killed millions because they didn't believe in God. My 1st response is to point out they are deflecting the conversation in order to deny the awful history of religion. My 2nd is to point out that it wasn't Stalin's or Hitler's lack of faith in established religion (Hitler's views are complicated - he wasn't an atheist) that resulted in the death of millions, it was their mustaches. Both men had noteworthy mustaches and both men caused millions to suffer. When they look befuddled, I tell them I don't really believe this, but it's no less absurd than saying they killed millions because they didn't believe in God. THERE IS A DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CORRELATION AND CAUSATION. Their lack of belief didn't cause millions to die anymore than their mustaches caused millions to die. There is, however, an undeniable direct link, between religious belief and the torture and killing of millions of people in the name of an unproven deity.
The author of the viral post, redditor u/thoughtofeverything shared a few thoughts about distinguishing between reliable and unreliable sources and experts. They said that there probably isn't a definite answer to this.
"In our post-truth world it’s harder than ever to find information that’s not only truthful, but isn’t skewed in a way to present a particular bias or pit people against each other," they told Bored Panda.
"The only advice I can give is to not blindly accept anything and not rely on just one source of info. It’s our responsibility to be critical, discerning, objective and not fall into the confirmation bias trap."
Nestle — The Baby Killer Scandal. They deliberately lied to mothers in developing countries to sell their baby formula, telling them that their own milk was nutritionally insufficient and their babies would be unhealthy if they continued to breastfeed them. The result of this marketing campaign was approximately 66,000 infant mortalities.
You can achieve anything you want in your life if you work hard enough.
Sugar isn’t the problem, it’s fats!
Let’s make everything “fat-free” & just triple the sugar content!
Redditor u/thoughtofeverything told Bored Panda that they tend to rely on the BBC for more unbiased news. "As far as mainstream news sources, I like BBC World News. It helps to have a source outside of the US with no political agenda," they said.
"I’m also fond of the podcast Abe Lincoln’s Top Hat, which I think does a pretty good job of covering US Politics from a more neutral perspective, despite the show’s hosts being pretty liberal themselves."
The OP noted that redditors, as a whole, tend to have "very strong opinions about things," which is probably why the thread went viral in the first place. They also added that they'd like to pass on their best wishes to the people of Iran and Ukraine.
"I have read and agree to the terms of use."
By the time you've read the terms the device is obsolete, no longer supported and you've aged 3 years
The first few days of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
If we give tax breaks to the wealthy the wealth will trickle down!
A lot of voters all over the world keep falling for this one so it's guaranteed eternal life.
Meanwhile, science-savvy Steven, from the Omni Calculator team, told Bored Panda that "if a claim comes from a single source (whether it is an authority figure or not), you have to be quite skeptical."
He said that we have to look for independent sources to back up the claim. However, even then, this might not mean that a specific claim is necessarily true. "Even if there are loads [of independent sources], they may have gotten locked into a 'groupthink' situation, and the claim is actually false. We should never have blind faith in authority figures. There is always a chance they could be wrong."
According to Steven, experimental bias or cherry-picking results are the most common ways that authority figures can mislead others. "Often you just need to look at who funded the research. It's not surprising that (in the past at least) research funded by a maker of cigarettes said that their product was safe," he told Bored Panda.
“Radium paint isn’t poisonous.”
Thousands of watch-dial workers in the US used to apply radium brushes on their tongues to paint numbers on watch dials, and almost all of these workers were women. As these workers were dying due to radiation poising, the companies brought in fake doctors and convinced the victims and their families that they have venereal diseases like Syphilis. As this was mostly affecting women, most were scared to share it with their families for fear of retaliation and abandonment. The suffering endured by these women was extremely awful, their jaws fell off, their bones fractured, their hair was lost, and most lost eyesight until their eventual painful death.
These women were called “Radium Girls”. Eventually many fought back settled lawsuits and brought the entire Radium production industry down, unfortunately, many innocent women lost their lives before this evil industry was brought down.
The government works for your best interest
Climate change isn't real
Vaccines cause Autism
Trickle down economics
Take your pick, the top is the end of the world as we know it, the second is keeping many diseases around and literally killing millions of people, and the last is what enables the wealthy to continue to exploit the rest of the world.
There is a political party that should change its logo to either (A). An Ostrich with its head in the sand, or (B). Chicken Little screeching the sky is falling. Take your pick, in the top example (climate change), they have their head stuck in the sand and deny easily observable facts; in the second (vaccines cause autism/dangerous side effects) -- they are like chicken little spreading misinformation; and last (trickle down economics) they are in denial (head in sand) as to the actual effects/failure of trickle down economics. Which symbol is better?
The expert believes that there seems to be a "reasonable balance" between outright skepticism and blind faith in the scientific community right now. "If the public were very skeptical, science would be hindered, and progress slowed. In areas such as healthcare and technology, science is delivering for people and making a difference in their everyday lives," Steven said.
"In the past few decades, [faith in the scientific community] has probably increased. Climate change is now more widely accepted than ever before now that its effects are clear to see. And science has got the world through the recent pandemic with innovative vaccines, anti-viral drugs, and data science." Steven added that the Omni Calculator team recently released a journalist's guide to numbers e-book that might be useful for anyone working with numbers, looking for trusted sources of information, and fact-checking claims.
Nuclear is more dangerous than continued reliance on fossil fuels.
That humans have dominion over everything on the planet.
Vaccine cause autism.
It’s absolutely horrifying to learn the effects of having added lead to gasoline. Research shows that exposure to leaded gasoline lowered the IQ of around half of the population in the United States. Gas that contains lead was banned in the US only in 1996.
Florida State University and Duke University researchers found that lead exposure during childhood cost Americans an average of 2.6 IQ points each. Those born in the 1960s and 1970s were affected far more than later generations: some Americans lost up to 6 IQ points while others lost more than 7.
In 2022 nearly everyone has access to the internet, so double-checking facts and verifying the reliability of a person or sources should be easy-peasy. Right? Unfortunately, the increased speed of the spread of information and the rise of social media means that it’s not just the truth that moves around lightning-quick—lies and fake news do, as well.
So while it’s easy to scoff at people in the past for ‘naively’ accepting the fact that gasoline had lead in it or that smoking wasn’t addictive or dangerous, the fact of the matter is that conspiracy theories, corporate lies, and hiding health hazards are all part and parcel of life in the current day, too.
Yeah its just a wooden horse haha
Getting good grades secures you an easy life.
The idea we need to keep purchasing new clothes to ‘stay in the trend’.
I watch videos by Bernadette Banner and I love it when she goes on her rants about fast fashion. I wear my clothes until they fall apart and then I patch them up and continue to wear them. Once they really are done, I use them as cleaning rags. Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without.
Just look at the events of the past few years if you need any evidence that some people are ready to believe practically anything and anyone, so long as it conforms to their worldview. The sad reality is that even with easy access to different sources and in-depth analyses and fact-checking, quite a few people don’t do their due diligence and accept whatever they read online. And that keeps false narratives and half-truths spreading.
Media expert Mike Sington previously explained to Bored Panda that media literacy is vital in this day and age. He said that there are various red flags that indicate a claim might be fake. If a claim is outlandish, sounds too good to be true, you haven’t heard it before, and you’ve never even heard of the source sharing the ‘fact,’ then odds are that it’s a lie.
You should do your best to find a couple of other reputable sources that back up any particular claim. Even doing a simple Google search before resharing anything you come across on social media can help slow down the spread of misinformation. And until you find additional evidence or sourcing that validates any ‘fact,’ you should remain skeptical.
"Do this and think before reposting or you may be contributing to the problem. Amplification doesn’t make a claim true or accurate," the media expert told Bored Panda that constant repetition does not turn a lie into the truth. He noted that some trustworthy sources include the Associated Press, Reuters, and The New York Times because they employ fact-checkers.
Historically speaking? That the Jews were at fault for how things were after WWI
Corporations should have the same rights as people
I'll believe that when the courts sentence a corporation to death in Texas.
One of the worst, in my opinion, is that babies need to Cry It Out in order to develop "good sleep habits". The disconnection babies feel when they do that can lead to sociopathic behaviors. They cry for so long that they end up fainting. Their brains are rushed with cortisol over and over until they just learn that no one is coming to help them. Children can have broken sleep up into their toddler years and early childhood. Young babies NEED to be fed around the clock, and need to be changed.
There are lots of studies as to why it is harmful, yet people swear by ONE dude. F*****g Ferber.
Also edit: I am not here to judge people who made this choice. This is from my own informed decision about my children, and I am allowed to state what I chose and why I feel that way.
“Everyone’s a winner” or “Everyone is special and gets a gold star” mentality. I understand the goal to build up kids, but it makes adult life and real loss so much tougher on them when they’ve always been told they should get everything they ever want and will always win. There’s barely any resilience built with this mentality. Might be explaining this poorly but it’s hard to word without sounding like I want to smash the happiness of children into the ground because I don’t think everyone is a winner and should get a gold star
The 1964 Surgeon General’s report concluded that smoking cigarettes causes death and disease. However, in a 1971 television interview, the president of Philip Morris denied the health risks that pregnant women and their babies face, saying that “It’s true that babies born from women who smoke are smaller, but they are just as healthy as the babies born to women who do not smoke. Some women would prefer to have smaller babies.”
Not my mother. Smoking exacerbated her undiagnosed Graves disease and I had to be delivered by emergency C-section five weeks early. Both of us almost died from that whole fiasco.
The idea that we are separate and disconnected from each other and our environment.
"They" are not "us"
Oxycontin isn't addictive
A specific historical example: In 1843, a man called Hong Xiuquan claimed to be the younger brother of Jesus. This led to him starting the Taiping Rebellion, which caused the deaths of between 20 million and 70 million people.
Then again, he probably believed it, so it might not count as a lie.
"I won't invade Czechoslovakia"
A. H.
“I ain’t invading Russia” Mr German moustache 1940’s
Asbestos Is good!
"NFTs are the next big thing"
Yeah right, I have an NFT of a slightly used bridge in Brooklyn to sell you. Nope, tulips will be making a come back. :)
The lead in this gasoline is perfectly safe!
Work will set you free.
When Thomas Midgley Jr. campaigned for lead to be put into fuel knowing it has adverse effects on people and the environment, easily.
"had more adverse impact on the atmosphere than any other single organism in Earth's history",[27] and Bill Bryson remarked that Midgley possessed "an instinct for the regrettable that was almost uncanny".[28] Fred Pearce, writing for New Scientist, described Midgley as a "one-man environmental disaster."[3]
Did he know the total outcome of his decisions? No, but he is still responsible.
This is what Wikipedia tells us about his death: "In 1940, at the age of 51, Midgley contracted polio, which left him severely disabled. He devised an elaborate system of ropes and pulleys to lift himself out of bed. In 1944, he became entangled in the device and died of strangulation". He was 55.
“Get a vape pen, it will stop you from wanting to smoke” ***does the complete opposite aggravating my addiction***
Meanwhile
***little kid sees it*** Little kid: “It smells like strawberries, I want a vape pen too”
Now you have little kids vaping so much their lung could be worse than mine…
Thomas Midgley and General Motors lying that exposure to tetra-ethyl lead is harmless.
Tetra-ethyl lead was a gasoline additive present in all gasoline sold in the US until it was banned in the 70s. Almost every child growing up from 1920 to 1970 had lead poisoning to some degree.
Entire generations grew up with their minds being poisoned, unable to reach their potentials because of him. Not to mention the secondary effects, lead exposure is associated with criminal behaviors.