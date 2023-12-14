ADVERTISEMENT

Kids are problem solvers just like the rest of us. Their approaches, however, are often different from those of grown-ups. Often more creative in their execution.

But that is to be expected and, even more so, celebrated. We continue to scour the internet for instances of kids putting their smarts to a whole new level by incorporating solutions to problems that most find so surprising that it’s actually impressive.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Smart Kid

Smart Kid Shares stats

4Ever_Waiting Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
41points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Quinn Answered A Request From The Local Hospitals For Help With Creating More "Ear Guards" To Help Take The Pressure Off Healthcare Workers' Ears From Wearing Masks All Day

Quinn Answered A Request From The Local Hospitals For Help With Creating More "Ear Guards" To Help Take The Pressure Off Healthcare Workers' Ears From Wearing Masks All Day Shares stats

He got busy on his 3D printer and has been turning out dozens of ear guards to donate. We need more volunteers to fire up their 3D printers and donate these ear guards to hospitals and medical professionals!

hebby2u Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

This Kid On A Longboard Using A Leaf Blower To Go Fast Is Now My Personal Hero

This Kid On A Longboard Using A Leaf Blower To Go Fast Is Now My Personal Hero Shares stats

prodiG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST

Contrary to certain social and cultural ways of thinking, kids are actually pretty smart. No matter how you spin it.

You see, the concept of intelligence is not defined by how much you know, but rather it’s a general ability to process stuff in a given context.
#4

This DIY Selfie Stick

This DIY Selfie Stick Shares stats

chongas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
rl_2 avatar
R L
R L
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Out of the box thinking- making do with what's available.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#5

They Are Living In 2050

They Are Living In 2050 Shares stats

TheInward07 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Very Innovative

Very Innovative Shares stats

Cadmarch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Processing information promotes learning, understanding, reasoning, and problem-solving, thus affecting everyday behaviors in many ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

And, sure, you can put intelligence on a scale and measure it, figuratively speaking. But, in virtually all cases, intelligence is a scale that can be tipped for the better, and there’s more ways than one.
#7

Light Grease

Light Grease Shares stats

edoloughlin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

29 Rulers Being Held Up By 1. If You Remove Any Of Them Then It All Comes Down

29 Rulers Being Held Up By 1. If You Remove Any Of Them Then It All Comes Down Shares stats

YoungTurtle43 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
robertas-lisickis avatar
Robertas Lisickis
Robertas Lisickis
BoredPanda Staff
Verified 1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, so this is the fabled Johnny who has 29 rulers in that one math equation!

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

My 7-Year-Old Son Built This For His Switch Games. I Am Impressed

My 7-Year-Old Son Built This For His Switch Games. I Am Impressed Shares stats

Boozehead77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Intelligence can be affected by both hereditary and environmental factors. For over 80% of people’s brain smarts, hereditary factors take the credit.

However, each generation seems to be scoring higher and higher on IQ tests, which is a win for the environmental factors at play.
#10

My 12-Year-Old Son Modified His Bike With Carpet For Barefoot Riding

My 12-Year-Old Son Modified His Bike With Carpet For Barefoot Riding Shares stats

flaglerite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

My Kid, Changing The Way You Define Lazy

My Kid, Changing The Way You Define Lazy Shares stats

4pointingnorth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Kitty Is In Jail. My Son Put These Cups Around Her, And She Hasn't Moved For 20 Minutes

Kitty Is In Jail. My Son Put These Cups Around Her, And She Hasn't Moved For 20 Minutes Shares stats

ayarton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Turns out, genes and the environment are more closely related than some might think. It’s the genes, after all, that do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to processing the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you take a smart kid, one who was born in an intelligently-stimulating family and was raised in an intelligently-simulated environment, and then put him into a place where education is of poorer quality, you will likely see a drag on their IQ.
#13

Today One Of My 4th Grade Students Renamed Himself "Reconecting" On Our Zoom Call And Pretended That He Was Having Internet Issues To Avoid Participating In Our Lesson

Today One Of My 4th Grade Students Renamed Himself "Reconecting" On Our Zoom Call And Pretended That He Was Having Internet Issues To Avoid Participating In Our Lesson Shares stats

reddericks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Saw This Kid Chilling At Costco Today

Saw This Kid Chilling At Costco Today Shares stats

awwyeahgetit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think there are certain things and songs every generation "reinvents". We did this in the 60s and thought we were being smart. I'm guessing someone older back then saw us and thought, "We used to do that when I was younger". :)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

I Came Downstairs To Find Out That My Kid Had Made Herself A Movie Theater For Her Phone

I Came Downstairs To Find Out That My Kid Had Made Herself A Movie Theater For Her Phone Shares stats

thingsihaveseen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still can't get over the fact that CHILDREN actually have mobile phones.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

So, it’s a mix of both born with it and raised in it. But you can also live with it and by that I mean train your brain to do brain things better.

For one, eating healthy is a good way of boosting brain power. And all that starts with the womb and continues with breastfeeding.
#16

When You Are A Smart Kid

When You Are A Smart Kid Shares stats

hexa96 , mr_feelings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
emitheepic5 avatar
EmiTheEpic
EmiTheEpic
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember doing this as a kid with the letter H when we had to write the alphabet over and over again for a lesson once. The teacher caught on quickly to what I was doing lol

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

My Kids Invented A Traffic Light System For Entering My Room When I’m Working. Red Means Do Not Enter, Yellow - Please Knock, And Green Means Come In

My Kids Invented A Traffic Light System For Entering My Room When I’m Working. Red Means Do Not Enter, Yellow - Please Knock, And Green Means Come In Shares stats

sharp_writing Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

I Dislocated My Right Shoulder And This Was My Daughter's Solution To My Morning Coffee

I Dislocated My Right Shoulder And This Was My Daughter's Solution To My Morning Coffee Shares stats

trashcantoddler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

And once the kid starts transitioning away from breast milk, it’s on to fostering healthy habits by teaching them to like good foods.

This includes everything from fruits and vegetables to whole grains to meat and fish, as well as milk. It goes without saying that portion sizes have to be appropriate so that the kid doesn’t grow overweight. Vitamins are also in order.
#19

Told The Older Ones To Watch The Baby And Don't Let Her Get In Trouble

Told The Older Ones To Watch The Baby And Don't Let Her Get In Trouble Shares stats

TacoBellionaire Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I own that exact same laundry basket. I wonder how many that machine has cranked out over time.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

The Ladder My 4-Year-Old Son Built To Steal The Leftover Halloween Candy

The Ladder My 4-Year-Old Son Built To Steal The Leftover Halloween Candy Shares stats

luckymethod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
lawrenceandrew avatar
lawrence Andrew
lawrence Andrew
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Left over from giving out candy or collect by child then stolen by parents.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

I Told My Son To Hang Up His Clothes And He Did This

I Told My Son To Hang Up His Clothes And He Did This Shares stats

Lisa Harrison Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST

Another way of keeping the brain healthy is by stimulating it. Pique the kid’s interests and curiosity with various activities. Kids up to preschool age who grow up in households with a lot of listening, reading and talking tend to have higher IQs and do better in school. Bonding with a child over playtime is good too as it enhances mental growth and bonding is just good in general between parents and kids.
#22

Cheese Lip Balm

Cheese Lip Balm Shares stats

valeriehahn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Kid Playing Tic-Tac-Toe With Their Mail Carrier

Kid Playing Tic-Tac-Toe With Their Mail Carrier Shares stats

Jasonnnp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

My Son Made Freddy With His Spare Parts And Yes, The Jaw Opens And Closes. I Am Beyond Impressed

My Son Made Freddy With His Spare Parts And Yes, The Jaw Opens And Closes. I Am Beyond Impressed Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST

Sports, music and other activities that demand attention and discipline also stimulate mental development. However, it’s important to note that what parents like doesn’t mean that the kid should do too, so practicing listening is key.

Every kid’s interests and approaches to learning are different, but parents should also be a guiding force in learning how to learn. Things like ambition, courage and conscientiousness shouldn’t be disregarded in those situations.
#25

My Little Brother Wearing Gloves On His Feet When Walking In The Woods Because He Left His Shoes Inside

My Little Brother Wearing Gloves On His Feet When Walking In The Woods Because He Left His Shoes Inside Shares stats

adodak43 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thus began the legend of the five toed giant chicken man thing. Some locals say they have seen tracks. One or two even claim they caught a brief glimpse of it between the trees. /S

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

Smart Kid On The Train

Smart Kid On The Train Shares stats

Mute_Kid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
simperium avatar
Šimon Špaček
Šimon Špaček
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is not as smart as it looks. First of all, if the buckle fails, kid falls. Second, if the train stops quickly, that kid will meet the pole quickly.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

It Took Me A Minute To Comprehend That My 5-Year-Old Had Invented A New Hands-Free iPad Technology

It Took Me A Minute To Comprehend That My 5-Year-Old Had Invented A New Hands-Free iPad Technology Shares stats

MerryAntoinette Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST

In turn, fostering learning and providing them with the tools they need to be able to understand their potential and to make use of their minds to the best of their ability is an important step to take.

In other words, invest yourself into your kid. Because kids left alone at the TV screen won’t do well as they will miss out on active learning and the upside of exchanging ideas.
#28

My Son (4) Apparently Peeled The Label Off Of His Water Bottle, Wrapped It Over His Eyes, And Fell Asleep Like This

My Son (4) Apparently Peeled The Label Off Of His Water Bottle, Wrapped It Over His Eyes, And Fell Asleep Like This Shares stats

there-better-be-cake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

My Little Sister Has The Solution To Those Forever Alone

My Little Sister Has The Solution To Those Forever Alone Shares stats

ispeakspanish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Yesterday While My Son Was Helping His Grandfather In The Garden, The Tire Of The Wheelbarrow Literally Exploded. So Today My Son Invented An Airless Tire. It Works

Yesterday While My Son Was Helping His Grandfather In The Garden, The Tire Of The Wheelbarrow Literally Exploded. So Today My Son Invented An Airless Tire. It Works Shares stats

rdrimmel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Feel like you gotta step up your game in light of kids coming up with better ideas? Why not start your brain exercises in the comment section.

Or don’t. You can go read about more genius kids in another Bored Panda article then.
#31

Some Kid Hid Behind A Bookshelf And Fell Asleep During The Video In My Personal Finance Class

Some Kid Hid Behind A Bookshelf And Fell Asleep During The Video In My Personal Finance Class Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

My Kid Might Be A Genius. Now I Want One

My Kid Might Be A Genius. Now I Want One Shares stats

MechaStewart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

This Kid Is A Genius. Someone's Brother Made A Hammock And Has Been Watching TV Like This

This Kid Is A Genius. Someone's Brother Made A Hammock And Has Been Watching TV Like This Shares stats

tom_galland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

My Daughter Made A Wallet Chain Out Of Can Tabs

My Daughter Made A Wallet Chain Out Of Can Tabs Shares stats

Formal_Librarian4401 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It actually looks pretty sturdy. 4 tabs per link would be hard to break if the splits are tight.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#35

My Daughter Made Her Own Bank Vault. It's More Secure Than The Ones Used In Cyprus

My Daughter Made Her Own Bank Vault. It's More Secure Than The Ones Used In Cyprus Shares stats

MrPennywhistle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

This Kid Is Living In 3018

This Kid Is Living In 3018 Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

IQ 10000000

IQ 10000000 Shares stats

Rapid201 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

My 13-Year-Old Will Do Literally Anything To Avoid Washing Dishes

My 13-Year-Old Will Do Literally Anything To Avoid Washing Dishes Shares stats

NikNieblas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

My Little Brother Is Tweaking

My Little Brother Is Tweaking Shares stats

cactuvlona Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tweaking is a word with very different meanings depending on old definition or newer slang. :)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

A Fort Some Kids Built A Few Years Ago

A Fort Some Kids Built A Few Years Ago Shares stats

AsprinFrost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kids? I dont think so, or at least, not without significant adult help.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

My Sister Eating Popcorn In My Closet With Chopsticks So That She Doesn’t Get Greasy Fingers With The Bag Open

My Sister Eating Popcorn In My Closet With Chopsticks So That She Doesn’t Get Greasy Fingers With The Bag Open Shares stats

Beyond-Shaggy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

My Son Wants To Be An Engineer. Told Him To Fix A Broken Fence. This Was His Solution. I Think I Can See What He Was Thinking

My Son Wants To Be An Engineer. Told Him To Fix A Broken Fence. This Was His Solution. I Think I Can See What He Was Thinking Shares stats

Saltyash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

My 8-Year-Old Daughter Created This Hack Today

My 8-Year-Old Daughter Created This Hack Today Shares stats

Rycari Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Kid In The Plane Used A Pop Socket To Hold His Phone On The Seat In Front Of Him

Kid In The Plane Used A Pop Socket To Hold His Phone On The Seat In Front Of Him Shares stats

AndreIzCool Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!