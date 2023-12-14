44 Times Kids Came Up With Wild, Yet Genius Ideas
Kids are problem solvers just like the rest of us. Their approaches, however, are often different from those of grown-ups. Often more creative in their execution.
But that is to be expected and, even more so, celebrated. We continue to scour the internet for instances of kids putting their smarts to a whole new level by incorporating solutions to problems that most find so surprising that it’s actually impressive.
Smart Kid
Quinn Answered A Request From The Local Hospitals For Help With Creating More "Ear Guards" To Help Take The Pressure Off Healthcare Workers' Ears From Wearing Masks All Day
He got busy on his 3D printer and has been turning out dozens of ear guards to donate. We need more volunteers to fire up their 3D printers and donate these ear guards to hospitals and medical professionals!
This Kid On A Longboard Using A Leaf Blower To Go Fast Is Now My Personal Hero
Contrary to certain social and cultural ways of thinking, kids are actually pretty smart. No matter how you spin it.
You see, the concept of intelligence is not defined by how much you know, but rather it’s a general ability to process stuff in a given context.
This DIY Selfie Stick
They Are Living In 2050
Very Innovative
Processing information promotes learning, understanding, reasoning, and problem-solving, thus affecting everyday behaviors in many ways.
And, sure, you can put intelligence on a scale and measure it, figuratively speaking. But, in virtually all cases, intelligence is a scale that can be tipped for the better, and there’s more ways than one.
Light Grease
29 Rulers Being Held Up By 1. If You Remove Any Of Them Then It All Comes Down
Oh, so this is the fabled Johnny who has 29 rulers in that one math equation!
My 7-Year-Old Son Built This For His Switch Games. I Am Impressed
Intelligence can be affected by both hereditary and environmental factors. For over 80% of people’s brain smarts, hereditary factors take the credit.
However, each generation seems to be scoring higher and higher on IQ tests, which is a win for the environmental factors at play.
My 12-Year-Old Son Modified His Bike With Carpet For Barefoot Riding
My Kid, Changing The Way You Define Lazy
Kitty Is In Jail. My Son Put These Cups Around Her, And She Hasn't Moved For 20 Minutes
Turns out, genes and the environment are more closely related than some might think. It’s the genes, after all, that do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to processing the environment.
If you take a smart kid, one who was born in an intelligently-stimulating family and was raised in an intelligently-simulated environment, and then put him into a place where education is of poorer quality, you will likely see a drag on their IQ.
Today One Of My 4th Grade Students Renamed Himself "Reconecting" On Our Zoom Call And Pretended That He Was Having Internet Issues To Avoid Participating In Our Lesson
Saw This Kid Chilling At Costco Today
I Came Downstairs To Find Out That My Kid Had Made Herself A Movie Theater For Her Phone
So, it’s a mix of both born with it and raised in it. But you can also live with it and by that I mean train your brain to do brain things better.
For one, eating healthy is a good way of boosting brain power. And all that starts with the womb and continues with breastfeeding.
When You Are A Smart Kid
I remember doing this as a kid with the letter H when we had to write the alphabet over and over again for a lesson once. The teacher caught on quickly to what I was doing lol
My Kids Invented A Traffic Light System For Entering My Room When I’m Working. Red Means Do Not Enter, Yellow - Please Knock, And Green Means Come In
I Dislocated My Right Shoulder And This Was My Daughter's Solution To My Morning Coffee
And once the kid starts transitioning away from breast milk, it’s on to fostering healthy habits by teaching them to like good foods.
This includes everything from fruits and vegetables to whole grains to meat and fish, as well as milk. It goes without saying that portion sizes have to be appropriate so that the kid doesn’t grow overweight. Vitamins are also in order.
Told The Older Ones To Watch The Baby And Don't Let Her Get In Trouble
The Ladder My 4-Year-Old Son Built To Steal The Leftover Halloween Candy
Left over from giving out candy or collect by child then stolen by parents.
I Told My Son To Hang Up His Clothes And He Did This
Task failed successfully. They are indeed suspended in the air.
Another way of keeping the brain healthy is by stimulating it. Pique the kid’s interests and curiosity with various activities. Kids up to preschool age who grow up in households with a lot of listening, reading and talking tend to have higher IQs and do better in school. Bonding with a child over playtime is good too as it enhances mental growth and bonding is just good in general between parents and kids.
Cheese Lip Balm
Kid Playing Tic-Tac-Toe With Their Mail Carrier
My Son Made Freddy With His Spare Parts And Yes, The Jaw Opens And Closes. I Am Beyond Impressed
Sports, music and other activities that demand attention and discipline also stimulate mental development. However, it’s important to note that what parents like doesn’t mean that the kid should do too, so practicing listening is key.
Every kid’s interests and approaches to learning are different, but parents should also be a guiding force in learning how to learn. Things like ambition, courage and conscientiousness shouldn’t be disregarded in those situations.
My Little Brother Wearing Gloves On His Feet When Walking In The Woods Because He Left His Shoes Inside
Smart Kid On The Train
It is not as smart as it looks. First of all, if the buckle fails, kid falls. Second, if the train stops quickly, that kid will meet the pole quickly.
It Took Me A Minute To Comprehend That My 5-Year-Old Had Invented A New Hands-Free iPad Technology
In turn, fostering learning and providing them with the tools they need to be able to understand their potential and to make use of their minds to the best of their ability is an important step to take.
In other words, invest yourself into your kid. Because kids left alone at the TV screen won’t do well as they will miss out on active learning and the upside of exchanging ideas.
My Son (4) Apparently Peeled The Label Off Of His Water Bottle, Wrapped It Over His Eyes, And Fell Asleep Like This
My Little Sister Has The Solution To Those Forever Alone
Yesterday While My Son Was Helping His Grandfather In The Garden, The Tire Of The Wheelbarrow Literally Exploded. So Today My Son Invented An Airless Tire. It Works
Some Kid Hid Behind A Bookshelf And Fell Asleep During The Video In My Personal Finance Class
My Kid Might Be A Genius. Now I Want One
This Kid Is A Genius. Someone's Brother Made A Hammock And Has Been Watching TV Like This
A cat tree for soft can-openers? Is that legal?