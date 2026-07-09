In June 2026, British media outlets reported that a 48-year-old man, Damon Bennett, and a 51-year-old woman, Tricia Coley, from Williamsburg, Kentucky, were arrested after authorities found narcotics inside multiple bags they were carrying.



The investigation began when their car was spotted in an “Employees Only” parking space of a local business in London, Kentucky, at around 11:30 a.m. on June 18.



During interrogation, Croley allegedly gave the police a plastic bag containing contraband and another that had some sort of tablets. The ID she showed the police for self-identification belonged to another female individual.



When the deputies searched the vehicle, they found a black bag containing a crystal-like substance, a bag of green leafy material, and several other items of substance paraphernalia.



The bag was labeled “Definitely Not A Bag Full Of Dr**s,” according to reports.



Netizens had a field day over the label, flooding social media with jokes and memes.



“That is some Scooby-Doo-level villain shenanigans right there,” one person said. Another wrote, “In the box of the least brightest crayons…they are the piece of chalk.”



“An officer wearing a shirt that said ‘Definitely Not A Cop’ making the arrest would have made this story much better,” a third joked.



“Did the bumper sticker say ‘Definitely An Employee?’” a fourth posted, referring to their parked vehicle.





Image credits: Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida



“I bet the combination on their luggage is 1234,” another comment read.



Both Bennett and Croley were arrested on the spot and taken to the Laurel County Corrections Center. A check of Croley’s true identity showed she had an outstanding warrant, and so did Bennett.



Croley was arrested on the spot with four charges as of now: giving an officer false identification, possession of a controlled substance (first degree), possession of a controlled substance (third degree), and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.



Bennett was arrested on the charge of failure to appear stemming from a previous case. Jail records show he was released after posting a $100 bond.



Two other similar arrests have occurred in the last two years.



In October 2024, police officers pulled over a car that was reported stolen in Portland, Oregon, and found a bag inside with the same label. It contained 230g of narcotics, 79 fentanyl pills, and 3 fake oxycodone tablets.



Reginald Reynolds and Mia Baggenstos, who were in the car, were arrested on charges of possession of a substance and a stolen vehicle.



A few months later, in January 2025, Florida’s Teryn Acri was arrested with a similar bag, only 10 days after she was released from jail on a $15,500 bond.



A deputy searched a vehicle she was traveling in as a passenger after a K9 unit dog detected something amiss. Acri had a bag labeled “Definitely Not a Bag Full Of D**gs,” which contained narcotics and substance paraphernalia, including needles and digital scales.



Her previous detention was also substance-related.



“In Brevard County, we have zero tolerance for crime, especially when it comes to people putting poison out on our streets!” Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote in a Facebook post at the time, condemning Acri’s earlier release on a “ridiculous” bond amount.

