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Movie posters, trailers, and sequels often get parodied, but relatively few cartoonists have found a way to reinvent the movies themselves. That's exactly what Mark Parisi has been doing for decades. Instead of spoofing famous actors or iconic scenes, the creator of the award-winning Off The Mark comic strip imagines how blockbuster films might look if they were made for completely different audiences. Suddenly, horror movies terrify tomatoes instead of people, romantic dramas revolve around fireworks, and everyday objects become the unsuspecting stars of Hollywood. It's a simple shift in perspective that transforms familiar titles into jokes almost anyone can appreciate.

Since launching Off The Mark in 1987, Parisi has published thousands of one-panel cartoons in newspapers around the world, earning multiple awards for his distinctive blend of visual humor and wordplay. His work rarely depends on current events or lengthy explanations. Instead, it invites readers to see the ordinary from an unexpected angle, whether that's through the eyes of animals, household objects, or even pieces of food. The movie-inspired cartoons below are among his most imaginative, proving that sometimes all it takes to create a fresh joke is changing who's watching the film.

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#1

Funny one-panel comics by Mark Parisi show fireworks on a date, while other fireworks watch in the audience.

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Although movie-themed comics have become one of the recurring ideas in Off The Mark, Parisi shared in the interview with Bored Panda that the concept actually began with another legendary cartoonist. "Honestly, the inspiration came from the master, Gary Larson," he said. "He drew bugs in a theater watching the horror movie The Windshield, and I loved that setup. I've gotten a lot of miles out of it." The joke showed how simply changing the audience could completely transform a familiar story, an idea Parisi has continued exploring in countless different ways.

Interestingly, the cartoonist said he doesn't usually begin by looking for a movie to parody. More often, the joke starts with an observation about everyday life before naturally evolving into a film concept. As he explained, "I don't always know I'm going to end up with a movie cartoon when I'm starting out. I'll think about how much dogs hate getting their nails clipped and end up with a horror movie." That creative process is one reason the comics feel so natural, the movie reference grows out of the situation rather than the other way around.

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    #2

    Funny one-panel comic by Mark Parisi: Seagulls watching a giant french fry on a beach, making viewers smile.

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    #3

    Funny one-panel comic by Mark Parisi: holiday lights tangled with faces, expressing various emotions, making viewers smile.

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    After creating thousands of cartoons over nearly four decades, Parisi says he rarely laughs at his own work. Even so, some ideas have stayed with him over the years. One of his favorites features a fork approaching a toaster while someone in the audience shouts, "Don't go in there!" Recalling the cartoon, he told, "I don't laugh at my own cartoons, but I do remember an early one I couldn't wait to draw." It perfectly captures his signature style, taking an ordinary object and placing it in a situation that suddenly feels both familiar and hilariously absurd.

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    Despite the seemingly endless stream of Hollywood films to parody, Parisi says he's yet to run out of inspiration. In fact, almost every genre has found its way into an Off The Mark comic at one point or another. "I can't think of a specific movie or genre that I haven't been able to squeeze into a gag," he shared. "I even did one called Debbie Does Dahlias, and my editor somehow gave it the OK." After decades of cartooning, his ability to find fresh humor in familiar movies, and in the everyday world around us, shows little sign of slowing down.

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    #4

    Funny one-panel comic by Mark Parisi: A dog playing poker with a cat. Cartoon animals are playing cards at a table.

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    #5

    Funny one-panel comic by Mark Parisi: Pencils in an audience watching mechanical pencils on stage. Pencils look afraid.

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    #6

    Funny one-panel comics by Mark Parisi show a person sewing, with tomato characters watching nervously in the audience.

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    #7

    Funny one-panel comic by Mark Parisi: Beavers watching a movie, a diva beaver commenting, making viewers smile.

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    Markus Weiler
    Markus Weiler
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    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cosmetic surgery can do anything

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    #8

    Funny one-panel comic by Mark Parisi: Dogs in an audience watching a movie titled Walking by the Cat. Cartoon dogs look shocked.

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    #9

    Funny one-panel comic by Mark Parisi: A pencil holding a leash with a cat walking him. Cartoon cat is enjoying the walk.

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    #10

    A funny one-panel comic by Mark Parisi shows frightened limes watching a knife near a margarita, in a cartoon theater.

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    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
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    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am NOT going feel guilty about having a margarita this afternoon!

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    #11

    Funny one-panel comics by Mark Parisi present a mouse in a maze, as slices of cheese watch anxiously.

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    #12

    Funny one-panel comics by Mark Parisi feature George Washington chopping a cherry tree, while cherry trees watch in fear.

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    Markus Weiler
    Markus Weiler
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    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Robert Englund didn't know he was allergic to cherries

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    #13

    Funny one-panel comics by Mark Parisi depict a bunny hunting lettuce, as other lettuce characters watch in horror.

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    #14

    Funny one-panel comic by Mark Parisi: Dreidels watching the Tasmanian Devil spin, making viewers smile.

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    #15

    Funny one-panel comic by Mark Parisi: A slice of bread horrified by an open-faced sandwich, making viewers smile.

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    #16

    Funny one-panel comic by Mark Parisi: A person on a couch talking to their dog and cat. Cartoon pets give funny reactions.

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    #17

    A funny one-panel comic by Mark Parisi illustrates a dog on a leash being pulled away from trash, titled Canine Tearjerkers.

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    #18

    A funny one-panel comic by Mark Parisi portrays King Midas as a dog turning everything to trash, watched by other dogs.

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    #19

    A funny one-panel comic by Mark Parisi depicts a cartoon stomach afraid of an abundance of food on screen.

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    #20

    A funny one-panel comic by Mark Parisi shows a squirrel flexing as 'The Bird Feeder Defeater' to an audience of squirrels.

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