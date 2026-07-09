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Movie posters, trailers, and sequels often get parodied, but relatively few cartoonists have found a way to reinvent the movies themselves. That's exactly what Mark Parisi has been doing for decades. Instead of spoofing famous actors or iconic scenes, the creator of the award-winning Off The Mark comic strip imagines how blockbuster films might look if they were made for completely different audiences. Suddenly, horror movies terrify tomatoes instead of people, romantic dramas revolve around fireworks, and everyday objects become the unsuspecting stars of Hollywood. It's a simple shift in perspective that transforms familiar titles into jokes almost anyone can appreciate.

Since launching Off The Mark in 1987, Parisi has published thousands of one-panel cartoons in newspapers around the world, earning multiple awards for his distinctive blend of visual humor and wordplay. His work rarely depends on current events or lengthy explanations. Instead, it invites readers to see the ordinary from an unexpected angle, whether that's through the eyes of animals, household objects, or even pieces of food. The movie-inspired cartoons below are among his most imaginative, proving that sometimes all it takes to create a fresh joke is changing who's watching the film.

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