Artist Mark Parisi is known for his long-running comic panel Off The Mark, which humorously portrays everyday life and absurd situations. In the comics featured here, he imagines what horror movies would look like from the perspective of animals and objects, turning familiar scary scenes into funny moments that fans of both horror and comics can relate to.

If you haven’t seen our previous post featuring earlier comics from this series, we highly recommend checking it out. We’re confident you won’t regret it and might even get a good laugh out of it. Without further ado, scroll down and see who’s about to get scared while watching a thrilling movie this time. Enjoy!

More info: Instagram | offthemark.com | patreon.com | Facebook

#1

Funny off the mark one-panel comic showing cats watching horror movies with humorous twists by Mark Parisi.

Mark Parisi

    #2

    Funny off the mark comic showing horror movie scene with scared theater seats and a cat in a Jason mask.

    Mark Parisi

    #3

    Comic panel from Off The Mark showing a cat startled by a glass of water, with other glasses watching like a horror movie crowd.

    Mark Parisi

    #4

    Funny off the mark comic showing dogs terrified by a cat stuck on the other side of the bathroom door.

    Mark Parisi

    #5

    Comic by Mark Parisi showing funny off the mark one-panel cartoon with anthropomorphic oranges in a parallel universe.

    Mark Parisi

    #6

    Donut character whistling while others watch in horror in a funny off the mark one-panel comic by Mark Parisi.

    Mark Parisi

    #7

    Funny Off The Mark comic by Mark Parisi showing nesting dolls watching a scary movie with a surprising twist.

    Mark Parisi

    #8

    Cartoon dogs watching a movie titled GoodFellas, with one dog saying must be about us in a funny horror comic.

    Mark Parisi

    #9

    Humorous off the mark comic showing a surprised snowflake facing a large tongue in a cartoon style.

    Mark Parisi

    #10

    Funny Off The Mark one-panel comic showing forks watching a horror movie with a scary toaster in a parallel universe.

    Mark Parisi

    #11

    Cartoon from Off the Mark showing a dad horror flick about kids touching thermostats in a humorous comic style.

    Mark Parisi

    #12

    Cartoon cats watching a horror movie titled someone you don’t know in a funny off the mark one-panel comic by Mark Parisi.

    Mark Parisi

    #13

    Cartoon of a turkey holding a bowl of stuffing while other turkeys watch, in a funny off the mark one-panel comic.

    Mark Parisi

    #14

    Comic by Mark Parisi showing animated cookies watching Santa stuck in a fireplace in a parallel universe horror scene.

    Mark Parisi

    #15

    Cartoon one-panel comic showing dogs watching a horror movie with a sinister walking bathtub in a parallel universe.

    Mark Parisi

    #16

    Cartoon of empty movie theater seats with eyes underneath, a funny off the mark comic about horror movies.

    Mark Parisi

    #17

    Skeletons reacting in horror to a funny off the mark one-panel comic depicting a dog with a bone in daylight.

    Mark Parisi

    #18

    Comic panel from Off The Mark showing straws watching a dancing straw on a drink lid, illustrating funny horror movie parody.

    Mark Parisi

    #19

    Cartoon of snowmen watching a Bugs Bunny carrot scene in a funny off the mark horror movie comic.

    Mark Parisi

    #20

    Cartoon of dust mites watching a sock washing machine scene with dialogue about a trap in funny horror movie comics.

    Mark Parisi

    #21

    Cartoon showing funny parallel universe horror movies with squirrels watching a squirrel heist in a cinema.

    Mark Parisi

    #22

    Funny off the mark one-panel comic showing a bird eating seeds and flowers reacting like horror movie victims.

    Mark Parisi

    #23

    Comic titled the best birdfeeders and how to find them with a squirrel giving a presentation to an audience of squirrels.

    Mark Parisi

    #24

    Cartoon from Off The Mark showing funny one-panel comics with characters battling in a parody of horror movies.

    Mark Parisi

    #25

    Comic panel from Off The Mark showing a red cranberry blob monster walking in a parallel universe horror movie scene.

    Mark Parisi

    #26

    Comic showing a movie theater scene with a theater rewind joke, part of off the mark one-panel comics by Mark Parisi.

    Mark Parisi

    #27

    Funny Off The Mark comic showing popcorn characters frightened by a giant cooked turkey in a parallel universe horror movie scene.

    Mark Parisi

    #28

    Comic showing funny horror movie parody with living nail clippers and dogs watching, from Off The Mark by Mark Parisi.

    Mark Parisi

    #29

    Cartoon from off the mark showing fish watching a funny parallel universe horror movie with popcorn and a Christmas tree.

    Mark Parisi

    #30

    Cartoon showing animated gift boxes watching a screen with a girl happily opening a present, funny off the mark comic style.

    Mark Parisi

