What is considered horror for you might not be the same for animals or things—and vice versa. To explore this bizarre premise, Mark Parisi took it upon himself to illustrate what would be viewed as a scary movie for balloons or, for example, cats.

Mark is very well-known for his hilarious comics, all of which fall under the name Off The Mark . And if you haven't heard of him already, this post might ease you into his creative universe.

So, even though the spooky season is behind us, there's always enough space to laugh at some horror-themed comics.

