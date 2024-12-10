ADVERTISEMENT

What is considered horror for you might not be the same for animals or things—and vice versa. To explore this bizarre premise, Mark Parisi took it upon himself to illustrate what would be viewed as a scary movie for balloons or, for example, cats.

Mark is very well-known for his hilarious comics, all of which fall under the name Off The Mark. And if you haven't heard of him already, this post might ease you into his creative universe.

So, even though the spooky season is behind us, there's always enough space to laugh at some horror-themed comics.

More info: Instagram | offthemark.com | patreon.com | Facebook

#1

Comic of fruit flies excited in a theater, parodying a horror movie scene.

mark_parisi_otm Report

    #2

    Cartoon about animals at a horror movie. Screen displays "Anything That Moves" while audience of mice reacts in fear.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    #3

    Comic showing a balloon warning a ceiling fan about danger, with surprised audience watching in horror movie setting.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    #4

    Comic strip showing peacocks watching a horror movie about a giant peacock in a theater.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    #5

    Pumpkin audience watching horror movie parody for animals, featuring a pie on stage, in a humorous comic scene.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    #6

    Comic of gingerbread cookies on an ungreased pan, resembling a horror movie scene for cookies.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    #7

    Cartoon snowflake in a winter scene encountering a salt shaker with eyes, creating a horror movie vibe for objects.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    #8

    Cartoon pillows watching a scary movie of a pillow fight, illustrating horror for objects.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    #9

    Cartoon of cats in a theater, terrified by the word "CHANGE" on the screen.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    #10

    Comic showing scared wrapping paper rolls as one is about to be cut with scissors, illustrating horror scenarios for objects.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    #11

    Comic depicting a dog's perspective on a horror movie featuring yellow snow and the title "The Yellow Waterfall."

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    #12

    Comic shows animals horrified by a giant blue creature eating a gingerbread man, depicting horror movies for things.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    #13

    Cartoon of limes in a theater watching a margarita with horror, illustrating horror movies for animals and things.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    #14

    Cartoon dogs watching a horror movie at an outdoor theater, depicting a humorous take on horror movies for animals.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    #15

    Comic of mayfly awards with audience, highlighting humorous take on the short lifespan of mayflies.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    #16

    Comic of a Lego block on the floor, terrifying feet on a couch, depicting horror movies for things.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    #17

    Comic showing a daisy among wary plants above, with flowers frightened in a cinema below. Theme: horror for plants.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    #18

    Cartoon showing theater audience reacting to a horror movie scene with stick figures and a giant pencil.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    #19

    Cats watching a horror movie featuring a giant cat on screen, illustrating a comic about animal horror movies.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

    #20

    Comic showing gingerbread cookies being broken, with one in the audience saying, "I hate breakup scenes!" Horror movie for things.

    mark_parisi_otm Report

