If you’re looking for webcomics with a Caribbean twist, you’re in the right place!

The artist behind these series has created two distinct comics—Lil Puttong, which captures everyday island life with humor and heart, and Teef Hed, which takes a more universal approach, turning relatable moments into laugh-out-loud comic strips.

Scroll down to explore a selection of strips from both series and get a taste of Caribbean storytelling with a fun, witty edge! Plus, don’t miss our interview with the cartoonist to learn more about their work.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | shop.alluhwicomics.com

#1

Two penguins in a webcomic discuss losing direction amid a desert-like backdrop, humorously capturing island life.

    #2

    Caribbean webcomics humor: Grim Reaper in therapy session with a worried purple character, discussing inadvertent harm.

    #3

    Caribbean webcomics humorously depict two characters discussing rate increases and service quality.

    #4

    Snake and lips playing rock, paper, scissors, showcasing Caribbean webcomics' humor about island life.

    #5

    Caribbean webcomics humorously depict an island dog lounging and a duck causing pool confusion.

    #6

    Caribbean webcomics character humorously learns trigonometry, with a confused expression and math symbols in the background.

    #7

    Caribbean webcomic characters humorously struggling to open a jar, with vibrant colors and expressive dialogue.

    #8

    Comic strip with colorful characters humorously debating pineapple on pizza; showcases Caribbean webcomics style.

    #9

    Comic from Caribbean Webcomics humorously depicts a knight's budget cut, replacing a sword with a pool noodle.

    #10

    Pirate in Caribbean webcomic discussing scars and survival, showcasing humor and island life.

    #11

    Colorful Caribbean webcomic characters reminiscing about childhood, showcasing island life humor in three panels.

    #12

    Two cartoon animals in a Caribbean webcomic share thoughts on selflessness and humor in island life.

    #13

    Caribbean webcomic of two colorful dogs, one explaining a misunderstood mud bath and humorously causing high blood pressure.

    #14

    Caribbean webcomic scene with colorful characters humorously discussing December's arrival and holiday treats.

    #15

    Caribbean webcomics characters discussing TV and online shopping humorously.

    #16

    A colorful Caribbean webcomic with animals humorously discussing biology and Easter eggs.

    #17

    Caribbean webcomic featuring characters discussing guavas and worms humorously in a tropical setting.

    #18

    Caribbean webcomic featuring colorful characters discussing comic book universes with humor at a checkout counter.

    #19

    Colorful Caribbean webcomic characters navigating a humorous journey, with green and pink creatures taking an unexpected route.

    #20

    Caribbean webcomic depicting a humorous rock-paper-scissors challenge between animated characters.

    #21

    Comic strip featuring a character enjoying island life, gaming, eating, and relaxing, capturing everyday Caribbean humor.

    #22

    Caribbean webcomics showing two colorful characters excited for Saturday morning cartoons.

    #23

    Caribbean webcomic featuring colorful characters discussing influence, with one ending up in the principal’s office.

    #24

    Caribbean webcomics featuring a purple dog humorously reflecting on New Year resolutions.

    #25

    Two cartoon characters humorously discussing change in a vibrant Caribbean webcomic style.

    #26

    Caribbean webcomic features two characters reacting humorously to canceled TV show news.

    #27

    Caribbean webcomics scene showing two characters discussing the challenges of the new year under a starry sky.

    #28

    Caribbean webcomic with colorful characters humorously discussing appearances and tasks.

