Mark Parisi’s “Off the Mark” comics are all about finding humor in everyday life. With his funny characters and clever jokes, Mark shows us that laughter is everywhere, even in the most ordinary moments.

Each comic is like a little slice of fun that makes us smile. Whether he’s joking about everyday quirks or sharing the joy of friendship, Mark’s work invites readers of all ages to enjoy a good laugh and see the funny side of life.

More info: Instagram | offthemark.com | Facebook | patreon.com | youtube.com

#1

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

Bored Panda spoke with Mark Parisi to hear his thoughts on comics and his creative process. When asked what makes comics special compared to other types of storytelling, Mark said, "Comics are very accessible and welcoming," adding, "And you can make anything happen." This freedom is what makes comics so powerful for him.
#2

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#3

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

When talking about how comics reflect life and society, Mark explained that "comics can get a point across with more immediacy than just text." He believes that images speak a universal language, making them accessible to everyone. Humor, he says, plays a key role in addressing serious issues, acting as "a stress relief valve" that helps people engage with tough topics more easily. As he put it, "The medicine goes down easier."

#4

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#5

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

Mark has a personal connection to some of his cartoons. "I did cartoons about my daughter when she was born. When she grew up and went to a birthing class, the instructor showed the class the cartoons I had done about her! Full circle." Now, he's drawing cartoons about his grandson, which makes the experience even more meaningful.
#6

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#7

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

As a fun thought experiment, we asked Mark what kind of comic strip he would create to place in a time capsule for future generations. When thinking about the message he'd want to leave behind, he said the cartoon would be an apology for "what we've done to the planet." With his signature humor, he added, "And how good Thin Mint Girl Scout cookies are."

#8

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#9

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#10

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#11

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#12

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#13

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#14

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#15

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#16

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#17

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#18

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#19

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#20

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#21

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#22

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#23

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#24

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#25

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#26

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#27

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#28

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#29

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

#30

Funny "Off The Mark" Comics By Mark Parisi

