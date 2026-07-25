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D4vd’s Text Messages Shown In Court Reveal Disturbing Details About His Relationship With Celeste Rivas
D4vd's mugshot against a gray background. He has a beard and short dark curly hair.
Crime, Society

D4vd’s Text Messages Shown In Court Reveal Disturbing Details About His Relationship With Celeste Rivas

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Newly revealed text messages presented in court appeared to show that Celeste Rivas was pregnant at 13 and underwent an abortion while allegedly in a relationship with singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

Prosecutors introduced the messages during Burke’s ongoing preliminary hearing as part of a case in which he is charged with n*rder, child s*xual ab*se, and mutilating human remains.

Highlights
  • Prosecutors presented alleged text messages discussing a pregnancy and abortion during D4vd’s ongoing preliminary hearing.
  • The messages were introduced as part of a broader case in which the singer has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges.
  • The courtroom revelations sparked widespread online discussion about the alleged relationship and the adults involved.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“Absolutely no one protected her,” wrote one online user.

RELATED:

    Prosecutors revealed text messages in court discussing a pregnancy and an abortion

    Mugshot of D4vd, revealing disturbing details about his relationship with Celeste Rivas.

    Image credits: Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office

    According to prosecutors, the messages were exchanged in January 2024, when Burke was 18, and Rivas was 13.

    The texts were presented during Thursday’s preliminary hearing.

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    In one exchange, Burke allegedly apologized to Rivas, writing, “I’m sorry again baby i didn’t want to ever put you through this.”

    Rivas replied, “No, it’s ok. Don’t worry, both of us can take care of it.”

    She later added, “Don’t worry about it, my love.”

    Celeste Rivas, the subject of disturbing details from D4vd's text messages.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Burke allegedly responded, “You’re so much stronger than me. I love you,” to which Rivas replied, “I love you more, my love. It’s ok though neither of us are capable of watching the baby.”

    The conversation then turned to the abortion.

    Burke allegedly asked Rivas, “When you gonna get it done?”

    Rivas answered, “Two days.”

    The following day, additional messages presented in court indicated that the abortion had already taken place.

    One part of the conversation received particular attention during the hearing

    Celeste Rivas, the woman in D4vd's text messages shown in court with disturbing details.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

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    Tweet reacting to D4vd's text messages, revealing disturbing details about his relationship with Celeste Rivas.

    Image credits: babyyygrim

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    Tweet comment on D4vd's text messages, revealing disturbing details about his relationship with Celeste Rivas.

    Image credits: adaminvalescoo

    According to prosecutors, Burke reportedly wrote, “My mom said I have to ask this question, don’t get offended, but is it mine?”

    Rivas replied, “Of course it is, David.”

    The message was discussed in court as part of the prosecution’s timeline of the relationship.

    The allegation also prompted widespread discussion online, with many people questioning whether Burke’s mother knew about the pregnancy or the alleged relationship.

    D4vd and Celeste Rivas together, revealing details about their relationship.

    Image credits: KollegeKidd/X

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    “His mother knew and stayed silent? Or he’s just a manipulative mf. There’s a special place in hell for this S*umbag,” wrote one user.

    Another added, “Crazy … so his mom was aware too?! Tfffff .. I pray he was saying this as his way of controlling and most likely being insecure about himself but….. man.”

    A third wrote, “So her parents failed her and so did his… this is so sad.”

    The court further shared that the relationship between Burke and Rivas began when Rivas was 13

    Celeste Rivas, a key figure in the D4vd relationship court case.

    Image credits: CBS LA

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    According to prosecutors, Burke first met Rivas in 2022, when she was 11 years old.

    Investigators alleged the relationship became s*xual in November 2023, when Burke was 18 and Rivas was 13, below California’s age of consent.

    Court documents also stated that Rivas had been reported missing several times as a runaway from Lake Elsinore, California, during that period.

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    D4vd taking a mirror selfie, involved in the court case regarding Celeste Rivas.

    Image credits: d4vddd/Instagram

    Tweet discussing D4vd's text messages and the relationship with Celeste Rivas.

    Image credits: notnijiatall

    Authorities alleged that on April 23, 2025, Burke arranged for an Uber to bring Rivas to his Hollywood Hills home.

    Prosecutors also claimed she was slain there after threatening to reveal details of their relationship.

    According to investigators, Burke feared the allegations would damage his music career and affect the release of his debut album, Withered, which was scheduled to be released two days later.

    The preliminary hearing included testimony from investigators, forensic experts, and the medical examiner

    D4vd performing, amid the controversy surrounding his relationship with Celeste Rivas.

    Image credits: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Getty Images

    According to prosecutors, Burke’s iPhone allegedly contained photographs, videos, financial records, and communications involving Rivas.

    Investigators also testified that they recovered what they identified as child s*xual a*use material involving an underage victim from the device.

    Prosecutors further alleged that Burke purchased items including chainsaws, heavy-duty body bags, a burn cage, and a blue inflatable pool through Amazon using an alias.

    Celeste Rivas with long curly hair and a gold cross necklace, central to D4vd's text messages and relationship.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    According to investigators, blue plastic fragments recovered with Rivas’ remains were later matched to that inflatable pool.

    Prosecutors also allege Burke removed two fingers from Rivas’ left hand in an attempt to destroy a tattoo connected to their relationship.

    Burke has denied all allegations through his not guilty plea.

    Burke’s attorneys argued that investigators could not completely rule out the possibility that Rivas inflicted the stab wounds herself

    Overhead view of a crime scene with a white tent, police cars, and damaged vehicles, related to D4vd's relationship.

    Image credits: CBS LA

    A tweet by Annyrose about D4vd's disturbing relationship details and Celeste Rivas, from text messages shown in court.

    Image credits: Annyros18

    A tweet by Avela expressing sadness about new evidence in D4vd's relationship with Celeste Rivas, from text messages.

    Image credits: AyveeZin01

    During July 24’s hearing, Burke’s attorney questioned whether investigators could not completely rule out the possibility that Rivas inflicted the stab wounds herself.

    Medical examiner Dr. Grant Ho testified that Rivas suffered two major wounds, one to the chest and another to the abdomen, which punctured her liver.

    When asked whether she could have been holding the weapon herself, Ho replied that investigators would “usually find hesitation marks” in cases of self-inflicted injuries.

    D4vd behind a clear partition in court, his text messages revealing disturbing details about his relationship.

    Image credits: Ted Soqui – Pool/Getty Images

    He ultimately ruled Rivas’ passing a homicide caused by “multiple penetrating injuries.”

    Ho also testified that Rivas’ body had been dismembered into multiple pieces, with injuries suggesting the use of a power tool.

    Additional forensic testimony linked blood found inside Burke’s Tesla and garage to Rivas, according to prosecutors.

    The preliminary hearing will determine whether Burke will stand trial on the charges.

    Furthermore, an updated d*ath certificate added another question to the case

    A photo of Celeste Rivas memorial with panda ornaments and written notes revealing details from the D4vd relationship.

    Image credits: CBS LA

    Court proceedings also brought renewed attention to an updated version of Rivas’ d*ath certificate.

    The original document reportedly listed her as “not pregnant.”

    An amended version on April 22 changed that entry to “unknown.”

    R.J. Drieling, a criminal defense attorney and former deputy district attorney, told ABC 7 that if evidence later shows Rivas was pregnant when she died, prosecutors could potentially pursue additional charges under California law.

    “If she was about seven to eight weeks along, it doesn’t matter if D4vd knew she was pregnant or not; he still could potentially be facing a m*rder charge for that issue,” Drieling said.

    At this stage, no such additional charge has been filed, and the issue remains unresolved as the investigation continues.

    “All the evidence obviously points to him and he honestly needs the penalty,” wrote one user

    Screenshot of a tweet from Mad Max00 about the disturbing details of D4vd's relationship with Celeste Rivas.

    Image credits: MadMax001993027

    Screenshot of a tweet from bae-yeon-sae about the disturbing details of D4vd's relationship with Celeste Rivas.

    Image credits: virgosgro0vee

    Screenshot of a tweet from qfalbert about the disturbing details of D4vd's relationship with Celeste Rivas.

    Image credits: qfalbert

    Screenshot of a tweet from August about the disturbing details of D4vd's relationship with Celeste Rivas.

    Image credits: Augustine_peony

    Screenshot of a tweet from Tater Tots McGee revealing disturbing details about D4vd's relationship with Celeste Rivas.

    Image credits: tatertotsconor

    Screenshot of a tweet from Eren suggesting D4vd's text messages point to his guilt in relationship with Celeste Rivas.

    Image credits: erenfromtargets

    Screenshot of a tweet from Aisha about D4vd's text messages and relationship with Celeste Rivas, calling for life imprisonment.

    Image credits: aishamusic

    Screenshot of a tweet from Lola Ajayi about D4vd's text messages, demanding accountability from his friends.

    Image credits: ajayi91363

    Screenshot of a tweet from Dip Catcher about new disturbing details from D4vd's text messages about Celeste Rivas.

    Image credits: the_dip_catcher

    A comment from saturnsring_ expressing shock and pain regarding D4vd's text messages and relationship with Celeste Rivas.

    A comment from Muted_Rain8542 about D4vd's text messages revealing disturbing details about Celeste Rivas.

    A brief comment from ColgateFTW, reacting to D4vd's text messages shown in court about Celeste Rivas.

    A detailed comment from No_One_ButMe criticizing D4vd's text messages and his relationship with Celeste Rivas.

    A comment from moviwe expressing outrage over D4vd's text messages and his relationship with Celeste Rivas.

    Screenshot of text messages in court revealing disturbing details about D4vd and Celeste Rivas's relationship.

    Screenshot of D4vd's text messages in court revealing disturbing details about his relationship with Celeste Rivas.

    Screenshot of text messages in court revealing disturbing details about D4vd and Celeste Rivas's relationship.

    Screenshot of D4vd's text messages in court revealing disturbing details about his relationship with Celeste Rivas.

    Screenshot of text messages in court revealing disturbing details about D4vd and Celeste Rivas's relationship.

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