Singer’s Disturbing Posts Unearthed As Family Breaks Silence After 15YO Girl Is Found In His Tesla

ADVERTISEMENT

The grieving family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose decomposed remains were found in singer d4vd’s impounded Tesla, said they are “heartbroken and devastated” by the tragic turn of events.

Investigators reportedly conducted a thorough search, looking for “blood evidence” at an address where the 20-year-old singer was staying.

Highlights Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s family said they are “heartbroken and devastated” by the tragic turn of events.

The teenager was reported missing from Lake Elsinore in April 2024.

“Someone called her mom and said, ‘stop looking for her,’” a source claimed.

Her remains were found in singer d4vd’s impounded Tesla in a Hollywood tow yard.

“She was a child,” baffled users pointed out online.

RELATED:

Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s family said they are “heartbroken and devastated” by the tragic turn of events

Teen girl with curly hair wearing a cross necklace, featured in news about missing girl found in singer D4vd’s Tesla trunk.

Share icon

Image credits: Riverside Sheriff’s Office

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

The teenage girl’s remains were found in the trunk of d4vd’s car, which was parked in a Hollywood tow yard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities confirmed this week that the remains belonged to Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

She was 13 years old when her loved ones reported her missing from Lake Elsinore in April 2024.

Aerial view of a parking lot with police tape around a black Tesla involved in missing 15YO girl case.

Share icon

Image credits: ABC7

Cops were alerted on September 8 about the suspicious Tesla after an employee reported a foul smell coming from the vehicle.

They found Celeste’s “head and torso” wrapped in plastic and significantly decomposed. She was wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal bracelet and metal stud earrings, officials said.

The teenager’s rotting remains were found in singer d4vd’s impounded Tesla, which was parked in a Hollywood tow yard

Singer D4vd wearing sunglasses and denim jacket at a public event with people in the background

Share icon

Image credits: Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased teenager also had a tattoo on her right index finger that read “Shhh…” which is similar to a tattoo that d4vd has on his finger.

Stars like Rihanna, Lindsay Lohan, and Lily Allen have the same popular tattoo.

Teenage girl with curly hair looking thoughtful amid crowd after missing girl found in Tesla trunk news coverage.

Share icon

Image credits: GoFundMe

ADVERTISEMENT

“She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend,” read a message signed off by “The Rivas Hernandez family” on a GoFundMe page.

“Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. They are seeking help to lay her body to rest,” the message continued. “Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated.”

The teenager was 13 years old when she was reported missing from Lake Elsinore in April 2024

Singer D4vd wearing a beanie and necklace sitting beside a woman with curly hair on a green couch at night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: d4vddd/Instagram

Comment on screen discussing the outfit match on a missing girl’s poster in a case involving singer D4vd’s Tesla trunk.

Share icon

Cops found that the impounded vehicle was registered to David Anthony Burke, known to fans by his stage name d4vd.

The popular artist has a significant fan-following on TikTok and is known for songs like Here with Me and Romantic Homicide.

He was busy touring when the gruesome discovery was made in his trunk.

Young man in blood-stained white shirt and red bow tie stands with a serious expression, holding black straps near white wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: d4vddd/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the last week, fans have been sifting through d4vd’s past TikTok posts, some of which included glimpses of Celeste.

One of the TikTok videos d4vd reshared in the past included a clip of a man chopping up some meat on a cutting board.

“Me if I see her talk with other dudes,” read the text.

Fans were stunned to realize the singer had shared such a video in the past.

“This makes me utterly sick watching this,” one said online as the singer’s past posts have resurfaced

TikTok repost reaction video about singer D4vd with captions showing jealousy and disgust from past stories.

Share icon

Image credits: svntiara

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh he did it,” one commented after the grisly discovered.

“This makes me utterly sick watching this knowing she was found dismembered,” said another. “Poor girl, justice for Celeste.”

“Mind you d4vd reposted this 3 months after celeste has been missing,” another said.

Concerning messages that d4vd reportedly sent on Discord have also raised concern online.

Screenshot of Discord messages from singer D4vd discussing past addiction to watching gore videos.

Share icon

Image credits: headnavy

Text comment from user tombesoublie expressing disbelief over evidence in a missing girl case involving a car and a tour.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to Celeste’s disappearance last year, the teenage girl had run away from home a few times but would eventually return.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family hadn’t heard from her since she last ran away in April 2024.

A source claimed that someone had called Celeste’s mom earlier and asked her to stop looking for her daughter

Teen girl with curly hair wearing a black zip-up hoodie and cross necklace at home, related to missing girl found in singer D4vd’s Tesla case.

Share icon

Image credits: GoFundMe

Online comment discussing family reactions after missing 15YO girl found in trunk of singer D4vd’s Tesla.

Share icon

“I don’t know when she came back, but then she disappeared again and went back to him,” a source close to Celeste’s mother told the US Sun.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know someone called her mom and said, ‘stop looking for her, she’s fine,’” they claimed. “They told the family to take down the social media posts about her being missing.”

It is unclear when the call was made.

Singer D4vd in a dimly lit room with purple lighting, linked to family break silence after missing 15YO girl found.

Share icon

Image credits: lesliegytan/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing the emotional impact of singer D4vd’s music and reaction to news about missing 15YO girl found in his Tesla trunk.

Share icon

Sources said officials had searched d4vd’s house this week for anything that seemed like “blood evidence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were checking drains to see if there’s any blood evidence or blood or tissue that was in the drains there,” TMZ’s Charles Latibeaudiere said, as quoted by NewsNation.

“So they did a scouring of this house, looking for any evidence,” he added.

Investigators reportedly searched an address where d4vd was staying, looking for “blood evidence”

Black and white photo of two people taking a mirror selfie, related to family breaks silence after missing 15YO girl found.

Share icon

Image credits: d4vddd/Instagram

The address was about a “block, block and a half” from where the singer’s Tesla was parked before it was towed away.

The cause of Celeste’s passing is yet to be revealed, and no suspect has been publicly named so far.

“At this time, the LAPD does not have a crime classification from the coroner as to the mode or manner of d***h. Thus, we do not have any suspect information at this time,” said a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone in her life failed that little girl,” one commented online

Screenshot of a user comment speculating about financial support related to the family of missing 15-year-old girl found in singer D4vd’s Tesla.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post with the phrase everyone in her life failed that little girl in simple black font on a white background.

Share icon

Text post discussing control over children, related to family breaks silence after missing 15YO girl found in Tesla trunk.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the family breaks silence after missing 15YO girl found in singer D4vd’s Tesla.

Share icon

Text saying people in Discord knew he was dating her and realized he was a PDF, reacting with amazement about the situation.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post reading I'm sorry angel that nobody saved you, related to family breaks silence after missing 15YO girl is found in trunk of singer D4vd’s Tesla.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media post expressing sadness over photos after missing 15YO girl found in trunk of singer D4vd’s Tesla.

Share icon

Online comment expressing heartbreak over missing 15-year-old girl found in trunk of singer D4vd’s Tesla case.

Share icon

Family breaks silence after missing 15-year-old girl found in trunk of singer D4vd’s Tesla amid investigation.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing distress over a missing 15YO girl found in the trunk of singer D4vd’s Tesla.

Share icon

Comment discussing a GoFundMe set up for a trending missing 15-year-old girl found in the trunk of singer D4vd’s Tesla.

Share icon

Text screenshot showing a comment questioning why a man has not been arrested in relation to a missing 15-year-old girl case.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post stating a tragic event in the music industry related to missing 15YO girl found in singer D4vd’s Tesla trunk.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing disappointment over friends and fans staying silent in case of missing 15YO girl found in singer D4vd’s Tesla trunk.

Share icon

Online comment discussing suspicions around singer D4vd and the family of the missing 15-year-old girl case.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment expressing frustration about neglectful parents in relation to the missing 15-year-old girl case.

Share icon

Comment expressing grief and confusion over the missing 15-year-old girl found in singer D4vd’s Tesla trunk case

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT