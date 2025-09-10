Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Decomposing Body Was Found In Abandoned Tesla Registered To Singer, He Breaks His Silence
Young singer in a red and white jacket and black beanie posing, linked to decomposing body found in abandoned Tesla.
Crime, Society

After Decomposing Body Was Found In Abandoned Tesla Registered To Singer, He Breaks His Silence

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Singer D4vd has finally addressed the ongoing investigation into a lifeless body found in an abandoned Tesla registered to him.

The victim, identified as a female, was discovered on September 8, 2025, in a bag hidden in the front truck of the car by the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The call was reportedly made by passersby after noticing a “foul odor” coming from the parked vehicle. 

Highlights
  • D4vd finally broke his silence on the investigation into a decomposed body discovered in a Tesla registered under his name.
  • A spokesperson stated that the 20-year-old singer is “fully cooperating with the authorities,” but netizens remain unconvinced.
  • “Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s the ki**er,” wrote one user online.

“He knows exactly what’s going on! Plot twist he put the body there,” wrote one social media user. 

    A deceased body was found in a horrific condition inside D4vd’s registered Tesla in a tow yard

    Singer in a red varsity jacket and beanie breaking his silence after decomposing body found in abandoned Tesla.

    Image credits: d4vddd / X

    Law enforcement sources shared that the body, found at Hollywood Tow, was not intact, and the foul odor was the result of days of decomposition. 

    Upon initial discovery, it was difficult to identify the deceased, but on the night of September 9, the LA County Medical Examiner was finally able to do so. 

    According to the online medical report obtained by TMZ, the victim was a female, approximately 5-foot-1 and 71 pounds, with wavy black hair and a tattoo on her right index finger that read “Shhh…” 

    Image credits: d4vddd / Instagram

    The case is currently being investigated as a homicide.

    As the disturbing news surfaced, a spokesperson for the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, released a public statement.

    A representative for the 20-year-old singer issued a statement amid the ongoing investigation

    Singer takes selfie in mirror wearing black shirt and layered jewelry after decomposing body was found in abandoned Tesla case

    Image credits: d4vddd / X

    Black Tesla parked in a lot surrounded by police tape after decomposing body was found in abandoned vehicle linked to singer.

    Image credits: Eyewitness News ABC7NY / YouTube

    Since David has been on tour across the United States to promote his debut album Withered, the rep told NBC Newsthat he“has been informed about what’s happened.”

    The representative concluded by highlighting the 20-year-old singer’s full cooperation in the matter.

    Aerial view of a Tesla car in a parking lot with police tape after decomposing body found in abandoned vehicle.

    Image credits: Eyewitness News ABC7NY / YouTube

    Comment bubble showing a text message about a lifetime movie with emojis reacting in a social media style.

    Comment by Kimberly Envyme expressing doubt about the story involving a decomposing body found in abandoned Tesla registered to singer.

    Comment from Keion Carlos questioning if the abandoned Tesla registered to a singer was reported stolen.

    “Although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities.”

    D4vd is scheduled to return to L.A. in late September after performances in cities like Minneapolis, Denver, and Seattle.

    One social media user commented, “Any regular person that had a d**d body found in the trunk of their car would be in custody by now. This guy is on tour.”

    The discovered body was identified as female by the LA County Medical Examiner

    Black Tesla with open trunk parked in a lot linked to decomposing body found and singer breaking silence.

    Image credits: Eyewitness News ABC7NY / YouTube

    During the investigation, it was revealed that the Tesla was registered in Hempstead, Texas, under D4vd’s real name. 

    Los Angeles Police Capt. Robert Peters shared that the car had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills and was later towed to the 1000 block of New Mansfield Avenue, where it sat for several days before authorities were notified. 

    Medical examiner van parked under a bridge near an abandoned Tesla linked to a singer in a decomposing body case.

    Image credits: ABC News / YouTube

    Due to the criminal investigation, the singer’s professional life has already started taking a hit, with his removal from a joint campaign by Crocs and Hollister. 

    All campaign content has been deleted from their website and social media platforms. 

    Tow truck removing a Tesla registered to singer at a parking lot after decomposing body was found inside the abandoned vehicle.

    Image credits: ABC7 / YouTube

    In a joint statement, the brands revealed that the decision was made in light of the ongoing case and that the campaign will remain suspended “while the investigation continues.”

    Social media users debate whether the ‘Leave Her’ singer is innocent or guilty

    Young man holding a sign near an abandoned Tesla linked to singer, amid decomposing body discovery controversy.

    @xmoonlightt999 Always🖤 #d4vd#withered#concert#herewithme#minneapolis♬ Here With Me – d4vd

    “We are aware of this developing story. With respect to the current situation, we have removed campaign content featuring D4vd while the investigation continues.”

    The now-deleted campaign, launched on September 9, was called Dream Drop.

    Image credits: d4vddd / Instagram

    Comment by user Shelly Vooris stating 5’1 and 70 pounds sounds like a child, posted on social media with 35 likes.

    Comment about Tesla cameras and requesting videos related to decomposing body found in abandoned Tesla registered to singer.

    It showcased a Gen Z-targeted collection, featuring Crocs’ Classic Unfurgettable Clog in a fuzzy style, designed for the upcoming fall season. 

    “Together we’ve created the ultimate head-to-toe look for our Gen Z customer, truly something out of a dream,” the chief marketing officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. said in a statement about the drop. 

    Blindfolded man dressed formally in vest and red bow tie, surrounded by lit candles in a dark setting.

    Image credits: d4vd / YouTube

    Netizens remain divided over David’s involvement in the case. Some believe in the singer’s innocence, while others hold him guilty and accountable.

    One user commented, “Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s the ki**er… Ever listened to his song Romantic H***cide?…”

    “Sponsors have already started dropping him. Maybe he doesn’t know anything and they’ve already started persecuting him,” wrote another. 

    Brands drop D4vd and delete collaborated campaigns in light of the criminal investigation 

    Image credits: d4vddd / Instagram

    The Here With Me singer shared an Instagram post on the same day the body was found in his car. 

    He announced the forthcoming release of the deluxe version of his debut album, set to drop on September 19.

    Singer breaking his silence after decomposing body found in abandoned Tesla registered to him, showing hand tattoo and jewelry.

    Image credits: d4vddd / X

    Expressing his gratitude for the support on his project, he wrote, “every song written exclusively by me on my phone baby, this is a passion project i put together to make sure i didn’t lose the raw emotional weight my music carries and how much it means to u all. Thank you to all the friends who collaborated with me on this…”

    One netizen questioned, “My question is, was the car stolen and reported as being stolen? Or, did he lend it to someone, since he’s touring?” 

    “He’s hiding something,” wrote one doubtful social media user, while others suggested looking for dashcam footage to identify the culprit

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the decomposing body found in an abandoned Tesla registered to a singer.

    Comment from Sherrelle Bpromo expressing confusion about the decomposing body found in abandoned Tesla linked to singer.

    Comment about Tesla location tracking and vehicle use during singer's downtime after decomposing body found in abandoned Tesla.

    User comment mentioning plot twist about decomposing body found in abandoned Tesla linked to singer, breaking silence.

    Comment by Lee Hodge questioning if the Tesla registered to singer was stolen or lent while touring.

    Comment bubble with text asking who owned the car, shown in a social media post with user Diamond Jennings Haley.

    Comment by Diamond Martorell discussing Tesla registration details and tour schedule related to decomposing body case.

    Facebook comment by Shirley Clark saying Something just ain’t right, related to decomposing body found in abandoned Tesla case.

    Comment from Julia Jensen expressing support for a singer linked to a Tesla with a decomposing body found.

    User comment about a Tesla registered to a singer and the discovery of a decomposing body inside the abandoned vehicle.

    Comment saying This world is sick in a social media post reacting to news about decomposing body found in abandoned Tesla registered to singer.

    Comment by Keeley Peck questioning Tesla camera footage after decomposing body found in abandoned Tesla registered to singer.

    Comment from Amy Konecny on Facebook about decomposing body found in abandoned Tesla registered to singer.

    Comment by Murphy Lee stating everyones jumping conclusions and assuming with a facepalm emoji on a social media post.

    Comment saying wouldn't be surprised if he’s the killer, referring to a singer linked to a decomposing body found in an abandoned Tesla.

    Celebrities
    crime
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    gabrielcamomescro avatar
    Gabriel Camomescro
    Gabriel Camomescro
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fact "is X guilty" is being asked of the general public, who cannot possibly have enough information to reasonably answer that question, is a problem. Even for something like BP, it still affects careers and lives.

    selkiemoon7 avatar
    Jayne Turner
    Jayne Turner
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Innocent until proved guilty. And I'm not a fan, never heard of him

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should be pretty easy to get footage of the car movements and then work out whether or not he was in the city at the time. Think I'll wait to see what happens before making an assumption.

