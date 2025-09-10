After Decomposing Body Was Found In Abandoned Tesla Registered To Singer, He Breaks His Silence

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer D4vd has finally addressed the ongoing investigation into a lifeless body found in an abandoned Tesla registered to him.

The victim, identified as a female, was discovered on September 8, 2025, in a bag hidden in the front truck of the car by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The call was reportedly made by passersby after noticing a “foul odor” coming from the parked vehicle.

“Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s the ki**er,” wrote one user online.

“He knows exactly what’s going on! Plot twist he put the body there,” wrote one social media user.

Image credits: d4vddd / X

Law enforcement sources shared that the body, found at Hollywood Tow, was not intact, and the foul odor was the result of days of decomposition.

Upon initial discovery, it was difficult to identify the deceased, but on the night of September 9, the LA County Medical Examiner was finally able to do so.

According to the online medical report obtained by TMZ, the victim was a female, approximately 5-foot-1 and 71 pounds, with wavy black hair and a tattoo on her right index finger that read “Shhh…”

Image credits: d4vddd / Instagram

The case is currently being investigated as a homicide.

As the disturbing news surfaced, a spokesperson for the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, released a public statement.

Image credits: d4vddd / X

Image credits: Eyewitness News ABC7NY / YouTube

Since David has been on tour across the United States to promote his debut album Withered, the rep told NBC Newsthat he“has been informed about what’s happened.”

The representative concluded by highlighting the 20-year-old singer’s full cooperation in the matter.

Image credits: Eyewitness News ABC7NY / YouTube

“Although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities.”

D4vd is scheduled to return to L.A. in late September after performances in cities like Minneapolis, Denver, and Seattle.

One social media user commented, “Any regular person that had a d**d body found in the trunk of their car would be in custody by now. This guy is on tour.”

Image credits: Eyewitness News ABC7NY / YouTube

During the investigation, it was revealed that the Tesla was registered in Hempstead, Texas, under D4vd’s real name.

Los Angeles Police Capt. Robert Peters shared that the car had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills and was later towed to the 1000 block of New Mansfield Avenue, where it sat for several days before authorities were notified.

Image credits: ABC News / YouTube

Due to the criminal investigation, the singer’s professional life has already started taking a hit, with his removal from a joint campaign by Crocs and Hollister.

All campaign content has been deleted from their website and social media platforms.

Image credits: ABC7 / YouTube

In a joint statement, the brands revealed that the decision was made in light of the ongoing case and that the campaign will remain suspended “while the investigation continues.”

“We are aware of this developing story. With respect to the current situation, we have removed campaign content featuring D4vd while the investigation continues.”

The now-deleted campaign, launched on September 9, was called Dream Drop.

Image credits: d4vddd / Instagram

It showcased a Gen Z-targeted collection, featuring Crocs’ Classic Unfurgettable Clog in a fuzzy style, designed for the upcoming fall season.

“Together we’ve created the ultimate head-to-toe look for our Gen Z customer, truly something out of a dream,” the chief marketing officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. said in a statement about the drop.

Image credits: d4vd / YouTube

Netizens remain divided over David’s involvement in the case. Some believe in the singer’s innocence, while others hold him guilty and accountable.

One user commented, “Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s the ki**er… Ever listened to his song Romantic H***cide?…”

“Sponsors have already started dropping him. Maybe he doesn’t know anything and they’ve already started persecuting him,” wrote another.

Image credits: d4vddd / Instagram

The Here With Me singer shared an Instagram post on the same day the body was found in his car.

He announced the forthcoming release of the deluxe version of his debut album, set to drop on September 19.

Image credits: d4vddd / X

Expressing his gratitude for the support on his project, he wrote, “every song written exclusively by me on my phone baby, this is a passion project i put together to make sure i didn’t lose the raw emotional weight my music carries and how much it means to u all. Thank you to all the friends who collaborated with me on this…”

One netizen questioned, “My question is, was the car stolen and reported as being stolen? Or, did he lend it to someone, since he’s touring?”

