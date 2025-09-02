Body Of Influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay, 32, Found Inside Abandoned Car With Husband And Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

A 32-year-old influencer, who flaunted her glamorous lifestyle and showed off her Gucci bags to thousands of followers every day, was found lifeless alongside her husband and kids.

Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay, 32, her husband Roberto Carlos Gil Licea, 36, and their two kids were found slaughtered in chilling circumstances.

“That is just horrific. Hope they catch the monsters that did this,” one commented online.

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

The grisly discovery was made in Mexico on August 22.

Officials found the bodies of Esmeralda and her husband, and their two children, son Gael Santiago, 13, and 7-year-old daughter, Regina, abandoned in a gray Ford Ranger in Guadalajara.

The corpses were wrapped in plastic in what appeared to be a cartel-style execution. The identity of the bodies was confirmed days later.

After sifting through surveillance footage, cops found that the truck had driven from a nearby auto repair shop before being abandoned in the San Andrés neighborhood.

A search of the auto repair shop revealed blood stains, spent bullet casings, and other signs of violent slayings.

Cops suspected that the family was slaughtered at the site before their bodies were dumped in the truck and abandoned elsewhere.

“The scene was processed, and investigators found multiple pieces of evidence suggesting the family was k***ed there,” prosecutor Alfonso Gutierrez Santillan said during a press conference last week.

Investigators are yet to receive forensic results but “almost certainly confirm” that the family was slaughtered in the mechanic shop.

“While the forensic results are not yet in, ballistic and blood evidence almost certainly confirm they were murd***d at that location,” he added.

Two men from the shop were detained by cops. They were later released due to lack of evidence.

However, in an unexpected twist of events, the two men were kidnapped by a group of men right after they provided their statements and left the prosecutor’s office.

Officials believe the kidnapping appeared to be a coordinated attack.

The attackers were allegedly waiting for the men and took three of the four men in the group. Another managed to escape.

“Investigations show the perpetrators had been watching the exit for over two hours,” said Prosecutor Blanca Trujillo in a statement. “It wasn’t an immediate attack — they waited until the group had moved a few metres before carrying out the abduction.”

Esmeralda began posting regularly on TikTok in 2020 and gained popularity with comedic and lip-syncing videos.

As her following grew, she switched to travel and lifestyle content, and often showed glimpses of her lavish lifestyle to her 44,000-followers strong audience on TikTok.

Her Dior, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton products, and luxury cars would often appear in her videos, in addition to her videos about cosmetic surgery and fancy holidays.

Additionally, Esmeralda would also post videos touting the cartel lifestyle that deals with illicit substances.

She would lip-sync to “narcocorrido,” a Mexican-style ballad that lauds such a lifestyle.

“Advantages of having a narco boyfriend,” read the text on one of her videos.

However, officials have so far found no evidence that linked her husband Roberto to any such criminal cartels.

He was involved in buying and selling cars and tomato farming in Michoacán state. Authorities believe his business activities may have something to do with his passing.

Before the family was horrifically slain, Esmeralda shared a video of her car on a ranch and another clip of her fluffy white pet.

Netizens expressed disbelief over the news, with one commenting, “Somethings always happening with these TikTok n internet stars.”

“Are influencers cursed? What’s going on? Are they all into something?” another asked.

“Very Sad .. What a terrible world We live in now . May they Rest In Eternal Peace,” read one comment.

Another wrote, “Very sad for those innocent children.”

“How does anyone hurt a child [sic] your truly truly sick,” one commented online

