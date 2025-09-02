Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Body Of Influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay, 32, Found Inside Abandoned Car With Husband And Kids
Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay, influencer, posing in a closet with various clothing and luxury bags in the background.
Crime, Society

Body Of Influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay, 32, Found Inside Abandoned Car With Husband And Kids

binitha.j Binitha Jacob
Entertainment News Writer
A 32-year-old influencer, who flaunted her glamorous lifestyle and showed off her Gucci bags to thousands of followers every day, was found lifeless alongside her husband and kids.

Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay, 32, her husband Roberto Carlos Gil Licea, 36, and their two kids were found slaughtered in chilling circumstances.

“That is just horrific. Hope they catch the monsters that did this,” one commented online.

Highlights
  • A 32-year-old influencer, Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay, was found lifeless alongside her husband and kids.
  • Cops found the bodies wrapped in plastic in an abandoned pickup truck.
  • Surveillance footage revealed the pickup truck was at a nearby auto repair shop before being parked in the neighborhood.
  • Esmeralda was known for flaunting her lavish lifestyle to her thousands of followers on TikTok.
    A 32-year-old influencer was found lifeless alongside her husband and kids

    Influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay smiling with long hair and red lipstick in an indoor setting with shelves behind her

    Image credits: esmeraldafg222 / TikTok

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

    The grisly discovery was made in Mexico on August 22.

    Officials found the bodies of Esmeralda and her husband, and their two children, son Gael Santiago, 13, and 7-year-old daughter, Regina, abandoned in a gray Ford Ranger in Guadalajara.

    Influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay posing in a closet with shelves of designer bags and clothes behind her.

    Image credits: esmeraldafg222 / TikTok

    The corpses were wrapped in plastic in what appeared to be a cartel-style execution. The identity of the bodies was confirmed days later.

    After sifting through surveillance footage, cops found that the truck had driven from a nearby auto repair shop before being abandoned in the San Andrés neighborhood.

    The bodies were found wrapped in plastic in a gray Ford Ranger in Guadalajara

    Influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay posing outdoors in a beige outfit and cowboy hat with tropical plants around.

    Image credits: esmeraldafg222 / TikTok

    A search of the auto repair shop revealed blood stains, spent bullet casings, and other signs of violent slayings.

    Cops suspected that the family was slaughtered at the site before their bodies were dumped in the truck and abandoned elsewhere.

    Police vehicle and officers at a crime scene with yellow tape investigating the body of influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay.

    Image credits: Noticias Telemundo / YouTibe

    “The scene was processed, and investigators found multiple pieces of evidence suggesting the family was k***ed there,” prosecutor Alfonso Gutierrez Santillan said during a press conference last week.

    Investigators are yet to receive forensic results but “almost certainly confirm” that the family was slaughtered in the mechanic shop.

    Surveillance footage revealed the pickup truck was at a nearby auto repair shop before being parked in the neighborhood

    Police officer at a crime scene with yellow tape around an abandoned car linked to influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay case.

    Image credits: Noticias Telemundo / YouTibe

    Comment by Allison Zahradka expressing reluctance to visit Mexico, relating to the body of influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay case.

    Comment saying if the situation involves cartel activity, posted by Kari Miles in a social media conversation.

    “While the forensic results are not yet in, ballistic and blood evidence almost certainly confirm they were murd***d at that location,” he added.

    Two men from the shop were detained by cops. They were later released due to lack of evidence.

    Influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay with her child, close-up selfie inside a car showing affectionate family moment.

    Image credits: esmeraldafg222 / TikTok

    However, in an unexpected twist of events, the two men were kidnapped by a group of men right after they provided their statements and left the prosecutor’s office.

    Officials believe the kidnapping appeared to be a coordinated attack.

    Cops questioned a couple of men from the mechanic shop but let them go due to lack of evidence

    Influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay smiling with child, wearing sunglasses, with butterfly filter effects on a casual selfie.

    Image credits: esmeraldafg222 / TikTok

    Comment by Stacy Seidlik expressing horror and hope for the capture of perpetrators in Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay case.

    Comment by Suzette De Souza expressing shock and sympathy for innocent children related to influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay found in abandoned car.

    The attackers were allegedly waiting for the men and took three of the four men in the group. Another managed to escape.

    “Investigations show the perpetrators had been watching the exit for over two hours,” said Prosecutor Blanca Trujillo in a statement. “It wasn’t an immediate attack — they waited until the group had moved a few metres before carrying out the abduction.”

    Influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay holding a large bouquet of red roses, smiling in a black dress indoors.

    Image credits: esmeraldafg222 / TikTok

    Esmeralda began posting regularly on TikTok in 2020 and gained popularity with comedic and lip-syncing videos.

    As her following grew, she switched to travel and lifestyle content, and often showed glimpses of her lavish lifestyle to her 44,000-followers strong audience on TikTok.

    Her Dior, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton products, and luxury cars would often appear in her videos, in addition to her videos about cosmetic surgery and fancy holidays.

    Esmeralda regularly flaunted her lavish lifestyle and her Gucci, Dior and Louis Vuitton products to her followers

    Body Of Influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay, 32, Found Inside Abandoned Car With Husband And Kids

    Image credits: esmeraldafg222 / TikTok

    Additionally, Esmeralda would also post videos touting the cartel lifestyle that deals with illicit substances.

    She would lip-sync to “narcocorrido,” a Mexican-style ballad that lauds such a lifestyle.

    “Advantages of having a narco boyfriend,” read the text on one of her videos.

    Influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay taking a mirror selfie in a black outfit with yellow strap in a closet full of clothes and shoes.

    Image credits: esmeraldafg222 / TikTok

    However, officials have so far found no evidence that linked her husband Roberto to any such criminal cartels.

    He was involved in buying and selling cars and tomato farming in Michoacán state. Authorities believe his business activities may have something to do with his passing.

    Authorities are investigating whether Roberto’s business activities had anything to do with the family’s slayings

    Influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay with her husband and kids in a low-light, candid family photo.

    Image credits: esmeraldafg222 / TikTok

    Before the family was horrifically slain, Esmeralda shared a video of her car on a ranch and another clip of her fluffy white pet.

    Netizens expressed disbelief over the news, with one commenting, “Somethings always happening with these TikTok n internet stars.”

    Young influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay wearing a lace dress with a rose accessory at a social event.

    Image credits: esmeraldafg222 / TikTok

    “Are influencers cursed? What’s going on? Are they all into something?” another asked.

    “Very Sad .. What a terrible world We live in now . May they Rest In Eternal Peace,” read one comment.

    Another wrote, “Very sad for those innocent children.”

    “How does anyone hurt a child [sic] your truly truly sick,” one commented online

    Comment by Carlos Alberto expressing curiosity about the fate of influencers, mentioning Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay case.

    User comment mentioning shock about Mexico and cartel, related to the body of influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay found in abandoned car.

    Comment by Nicole Ramirez about cartel involvement linked to influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay’s case found in abandoned car.

    Comment by Michelle Solazzo expressing disbelief and sadness about hurting a child, related to influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay case.

    Comment by Destiny Thomas expressing prayers for the families related to influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay case.

    Comment by Cheri Slavis Mckay expressing hope for the prosecution of those involved in the influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay case.

    Comment by Sylvia Melendrez expressing sympathy about babies not being at fault in a discussion on the body of influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay.

    Comment from Amy Elisabeth Hughes expressing why she would never be an influencer due to risks and protecting kids over social media fame.

    Comment expressing sympathy for influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay and her family after a tragic event involving her body found in abandoned car.

    Comment by Shelevia Gordon mentioning frequent incidents with TikTok and internet stars, highlighted in blue background.

    Comment by Kiah Jones about the passing of TikTok influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay.

    Comment expressing condolences and prayers for comfort and strength following the body of influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay case.

    Comment by Damian Hewitt questioning the suspicious deaths of many TikTok stars, expressing sadness and concern.

    Facebook comment expressing sadness for innocent children, related to body of influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay case.

    Comment expressing sadness and condolences with phrase Fly High Angels and broken heart emoji on social media post about influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay.

    Alt text: Comment expressing sorrow over the body of influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay found with husband and kids in abandoned car.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the body of influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay found inside an abandoned car.

    Comment mentioning the tragedy involving Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay and her family expressing sorrow for the kids.

    Comment by Ali Kenyon mentioning cartel-related topic in a discussion thread on social media platform.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Danni
    Danni
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That quest at the end.. wtf?! You phrase it as if it's her fault that she and her family were m.urdered. what's wrong with you?! Have we not grown from victim blaming?! Yuck.

