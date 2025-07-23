Model Found With Broken Limbs And Spine On Dubai Roadside Was Treated Like A “Pet” By Wealthy Men

ADVERTISEMENT

A Ukrainian model narrated the nightmare she suffered at a party with young “rich kids,” who allegedly treated her like a “pet” and dumped her like trash in Dubai.

Maria Kovalchuk, 20, went missing for a week in March before she was found on the side of the road, with her limbs and spine broken.

In an interview this week, she spoke for the first time about the disturbing tale that unfolded at a five-star hotel in Dubai.

The young model was allegedly invited to a party of “rich, spoiled, disgustingly brought up jet-setter children” in Dubai.

One of them offered to fly her to Thailand in a private jet after she missed her flight, she said.

“I ran to the nearest building … [and] hid there,” recalled Maria. She said the group wound up finding her.

Trigger warning: This article contains details of assault that may be distressing to some.

Maria was allegedly mistreated by a gang of “golden youth Russians” and is still recovering from the physical and emotional trauma.

“When young men have money,” they have “no boundaries,” said Maria’s mother Anna, who gave the interview with her.

Currently in a wheelchair, Maria said she was supposed to travel from Dubai to Thailand back in March.

However, she overslept and missed her flight.

The 20-year-old said she ran into a wealthy Russian man while checking out of the hotel. She had met the same man once before at a karaoke bar.

The man invited her to join him for a party in his hotel room.

When he offered to fly her to Thailand in his own private jet, Maria agreed to join him and his friends—a male and two females.

“We went up to the room. The guys were half-sober, they had just come from a party. And overall, everything went well throughout the day,” Maria was quoted as saying in her interview. “We talked, discussed our trip to Thailand.”

Maria even called her mother in front of the group “to be on the safe side.”

The rich Russians “claimed they all knew each other, that everything was normal, everything was great, everyone was having a good time …. Then something happened with Masha [Maria]. She started drinking alcohol.”

One woman allegedly slapped the Ukrainian model and stole her outfit

The group’s demeanor allegedly changed the second day, and they became hostile towards Maria.

“They were drinking very strong alcohol, like whiskey. They started to tease me, like, why don’t I drink,” she said. “Then there were some aggressive pushes, they started to joke: ‘You belong to us. We’ll do whatever we want.’”

“I tried to take it as a joke, because it was really weird,” she added.

Maria said they began “behaving inappropriately” and smashed bottles on the floor. She also remembered one woman allegedly slapping her and stealing her outfit.

“They took my personal belongings, which included my passport,” she said.

Furthermore, the alleged victim did not encourage the men’s advances to try and sleep with her.

Maria was allegedly treated like a “pet” and then dumped like trash on the side of a road

“They found themselves a pet, someone they could torment. Just to trigger her, watch her suffer, see her fear—almost as entertainment,” the mother said.

“And then at some point, it crossed a line. That’s the turning point—they went too far,” she continued.

Maria recalled trying to escape at one point but was allegedly dragged back into the room.

Eventually, the young model managed to escape while the group was out on the balcony.

But she knew they would come after her.

“I ran to the nearest building, just scared, and ran in, hid there. It was just an unfinished building,” said the model, who fled wearing a hotel robe.

CCTV footage of the violence Maria suffered was allegedly erased

The alleged victim said she had no recollection of what happened after that.

“I think that maybe I was thrown. Or it was a beating. One of two options, the injuries looked like either a beating or a fall,” she said.

She also said there “is no evidence” of what happened because the CCTV footage was allegedly erased.

According to a Russian socialite Telegram channel, one of Maria’s alleged attackers was a jet-setting man, born into a rich family.

Their party was described as a “get-together of rich, spoiled, disgustingly brought up jet-setter children, who traveled between London, Moscow, Ibiza, etc.,” according to the Daily Mail.

Maria went missing for more than a week after texting her friends that she was invited to a party

Maria was found battered and dumped on the side of the road on March 19.

She had told her friends on March 9 that she had been invited to a party and then went missing for over a week.

Anna said the rich men were interrogated by the police after Maria was found abandoned on the road.

“The men said: ‘We all went looking for her together. First, we searched the floor where the hotel room was. Then we went downstairs, asked at reception, and were told she had left, so we went outside to find her,’” the mother said.

The group of jet-setting revellers claimed they tried to “help” Maria during the ordeal

Maria underwent multiple surgeries for her injuries and is currently recovering in Norway, where her parents live.

She dispelled rumors about attending a “Porta-Potty” party, where women are paid large sums of money to participate in extreme and degrading acts.

Dubai police initially claimed she may have fallen from a construction site.

Netizens had strong reactions to Maria and Anna’s latest comments

