Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Model Found With Broken Limbs And Spine On Dubai Roadside Was Treated Like A “Pet” By Wealthy Men
Young female model with blonde hair posing outdoors near bamboo fence, related to broken limbs and spine incident in Dubai.
Crime, Society

Model Found With Broken Limbs And Spine On Dubai Roadside Was Treated Like A “Pet” By Wealthy Men

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A Ukrainian model narrated the nightmare she suffered at a party with young “rich kids,” who allegedly treated her like a “pet” and dumped her like trash in Dubai.

Maria Kovalchuk, 20, went missing for a week in March before she was found on the side of the road, with her limbs and spine broken.

In an interview this week, she spoke for the first time about the disturbing tale that unfolded at a five-star hotel in Dubai.

Highlights
  • Maria Kovalchuk, who was found barely alive on the roadside, spoke about the nightmare in an interview this week.
  • The young model was allegedly invited to a party of “rich, spoiled, disgustingly brought up jet-setter children” in Dubai.
  • One of them offered to fly her to Thailand in a private jet after she missed her flight, she said.
  • “I ran to the nearest building … [and] hid there,” recalled Maria. She said the group wound up finding her.
RELATED:

    A Ukrainian model narrated the nightmare she suffered at a party with “rich kids”

    Young female model with blonde hair posing outdoors with bamboo fence background, related to broken limbs and spine case in Dubai.

    Image credits: ae3marylu / Instagram

    Trigger warning: This article contains details of assault that may be distressing to some.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Maria was allegedly mistreated by a gang of “golden youth Russians” and is still recovering from the physical and emotional trauma.

    “When young men have money,” they have “no boundaries,” said Maria’s mother Anna, who gave the interview with her.

    Image credits: ae3marylu / Instagram

    Currently in a wheelchair, Maria said she was supposed to travel from Dubai to Thailand back in March.

    However, she overslept and missed her flight.

    The 20-year-old said she ran into a wealthy Russian man while checking out of the hotel. She had met the same man once before at a karaoke bar.

    The 20-year-old model said a wealthy man offered to fly her to Thailand after she missed her flight

    Young woman in a pink floral dress sitting outdoors, representing model with broken limbs and spine on Dubai roadside.

    Image credits: marielouna__ / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The man invited her to join him for a party in his hotel room.

    When he offered to fly her to Thailand in his own private jet, Maria agreed to join him and his friendsa male and two females.

    “We went up to the room. The guys were half-sober, they had just come from a party. And overall, everything went well throughout the day,” Maria was quoted as saying in her interview. “We talked, discussed our trip to Thailand.”

    Young model with broken limbs and spine sitting in a wheelchair indoors, recovering after roadside incident in Dubai.

    Image credits: Осторожно: Собчак / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on white background, expressing relief that a model with broken limbs and spine was found alive.

    Comment expressing relief that the model with broken limbs and spine found on Dubai roadside is up and talking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Maria even called her mother in front of the group “to be on the safe side.”

    The rich Russians “claimed they all knew each other, that everything was normal, everything was great, everyone was having a good time …. Then something happened with Masha [Maria]. She started drinking alcohol.”

    One woman allegedly slapped the Ukrainian model and stole her outfit 

    Person wearing ripped jeans seated indoors with a walking cane, symbolizing model with broken limbs and spine recovery.

    Image credits: Осторожно: Собчак / YouTube

    The group’s demeanor allegedly changed the second day, and they became hostile towards Maria.

    “They were drinking very strong alcohol, like whiskey. They started to tease me, like, why don’t I drink,” she said. “Then there were some aggressive pushes, they started to joke: ‘You belong to us. We’ll do whatever we want.’”

    “I tried to take it as a joke, because it was really weird,” she added.

    Maria said they began “behaving inappropriately” and smashed bottles on the floor. She also remembered one woman allegedly slapping her and stealing her outfit.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “They took my personal belongings, which included my passport,” she said.

    Furthermore, the alleged victim did not encourage the men’s advances to try and sleep with her.

    Maria was allegedly treated like a “pet” and then dumped like trash on the side of a road

    Person with broken limbs using crutches assisted by another person near a wheelchair in a cozy living room setting.

    Image credits: Осторожно: Собчак / YouTube

    “They found themselves a pet, someone they could torment. Just to trigger her, watch her suffer, see her fearalmost as entertainment,” the mother said.

    “And then at some point, it crossed a line. That’s the turning point—they went too far,” she continued.

    Maria recalled trying to escape at one point but was allegedly dragged back into the room.

    Woman sitting indoors, sharing her story about model found with broken limbs and spine on Dubai roadside.

    Image credits: Осторожно: Собчак / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Eventually, the young model managed to escape while the group was out on the balcony.

    But she knew they would come after her.

    “I ran to the nearest building, just scared, and ran in, hid there. It was just an unfinished building,” said the model, who fled wearing a hotel robe.

    CCTV footage of the violence Maria suffered was allegedly erased

    Person pushing wheelchair outdoors, representing model found with broken limbs and spine on Dubai roadside.

    Image credits: Осторожно: Собчак / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The alleged victim said she had no recollection of what happened after that.

    “I think that maybe I was thrown. Or it was a beating. One of two options, the injuries looked like either a beating or a fall,” she said.

    She also said there “is no evidence” of what happened because the CCTV footage was allegedly erased.

    Two women outdoors with scenic background, illustrating a story about a model found with broken limbs and spine.

    Image credits: Осторожно: Собчак / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from a screen showing a discussion post titled "It's a scary world, for women especially" on RomanceRadish platform.

    Commenter expressing strong refusal to visit Dubai due to a disturbing model found with broken limbs and spine on roadside.

    According to a Russian socialite Telegram channel, one of Maria’s alleged attackers was a jet-setting man, born into a rich family.

    Their party was described as a “get-together of rich, spoiled, disgustingly brought up jet-setter children, who traveled between London, Moscow, Ibiza, etc.,” according to the Daily Mail.

    Maria went missing for more than a week after texting her friends that she was invited to a party 

    Model posing outdoors by the water, wearing black outfit and sunglasses, related to broken limbs and spine in Dubai roadside case.

    Image credits: marielouna__ / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Maria was found battered and dumped on the side of the road on March 19.

    She had told her friends on March 9 that she had been invited to a party and then went missing for over a week.

    Anna said the rich men were interrogated by the police after Maria was found abandoned on the road.

    “The men said: ‘We all went looking for her together. First, we searched the floor where the hotel room was. Then we went downstairs, asked at reception, and were told she had left, so we went outside to find her,’” the mother said.

    The group of jet-setting revellers claimed they tried to “help” Maria during the ordeal

    Model taking a mirror selfie wearing a colorful dress, related to model found with broken limbs and spine in Dubai case.

    Image credits: ae3marylu / Instagram

    Maria underwent multiple surgeries for her injuries and is currently recovering in Norway, where her parents live.

    She dispelled rumors about attending a “Porta-Potty” party, where women are paid large sums of money to participate in extreme and degrading acts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dubai police initially claimed she may have fallen from a construction site.

    Netizens had strong reactions to Maria and Anna’s latest comments

    Comment stating a woman has the right to say no and placing accountability on the perpetrator, related to model with broken limbs.

    Alt text: Comment highlighting lack of rights for women and awareness of model found with broken limbs and spine in Dubai.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing gladness about someone's healing, with blessings and love emojis in a social media post.

    Facebook comment by Pam Lord stating attackers need to be removed from the planet, discussing model found with broken limbs and spine.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment stating the model found with broken limbs and spine is alive and recovering after abuse by wealthy men.

    Comment by Larry Smith on Dubai roadside, mentioning creepy party town and veneer of respectability.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by John Norman expressing outrage about the mistreatment of a model with broken limbs and spine on Dubai roadside.

    Comment discussing victim blaming and injuries related to a model found with broken limbs and spine on Dubai roadside.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing hope for complete recovery and strength for a model found with broken limbs and spine on Dubai roadside.

    Comment expressing outrage about powerful people evading accountability, related to model with broken limbs case.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Society Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT