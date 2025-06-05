Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Ex-Model Exposes Ties To Influential Family In Brutal Case Of Model Found With Broken Bones In Dubai
Young woman with blonde hair and butterfly tattoo smiling softly while sitting on a bed in a hotel room.
Crime, News

Ex-Model Exposes Ties To Influential Family In Brutal Case Of Model Found With Broken Bones In Dubai

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

New allegations have emerged in the case of Maria Kovalchuk, who reportedly attended a party in Dubai and was later found battered on the side of the road.

A Russian blogger shared an update on the harrowing case, claiming someone belonging to one of the most powerful families in Dubai was involved.

“[He] will have to answer for it,” Russian YouTuber Tatyana Mozhegova said in her video.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Russian YouTuber Tatyana Mozhegova claims a powerful Dubai family may be linked to Maria Kovalchuk’s brutal injuries

    Young woman with butterfly tattoo on chest wearing white top and ripped jeans, linked to model found with broken bones in Dubai

    Image credits: marielouna__

    Trigger warning: This article contains details of assault that may be distressing to some.

    Maria had gone missing for more than a week before she was found bloodied on the roadside, clinging to life, in the month of March.

    She sustained horrific injuries that included a broken spine and limbs. She has since undergone numerous surgeries.

    The 20-year-old woman currently cannot speak and, hence, confirm the harrowing events that put her on a long road to recovery.

    Woman wearing glasses speaking in a cafe, discussing model with broken bones and ties to influential family in Dubai case.

    Image credits: Таня Можегова

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The young model had reportedly left war-torn Ukraine to make a living in Dubai and made money by sharing content for an adult-streaming website.

    Russian blogger Tatyana recently claimed that an influential UAE family was involved in the alleged violence she suffered.

    She said Maria was in this situation “out of a desire to earn money, because the economy is very bad now,” she said in the video.

    Maria, a 20-year-old Ukrainian model, was found bloodied with a broken spine and limbs after vanishing for over a week in March

    Blonde woman in glasses and beige sweater sharing story related to model found with broken bones in Dubai case.

    Image credits: Таня Можегова

    Tatyana claimed a man in his 30s or his relatives would “have to answer” for allegedly leaving Maria battered.

    “A young man messed up, well, a person a little over 30 messed up, and his relatives will have to answer for it,” she claimed.

    “Naturally, either his uncle or his father will have to answer for his screw-up,” she added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman with glasses and blonde hair in a beige sweater discusses model’s ties to influential family in Dubai injury case.

    Image credits: Таня Можегова

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Russian content creator said the Dubai police allegedly created a cover-up story, claiming the victim sustained the injuries after entering a restricted construction site and falling from a staggering height.

    “They are trying very hard to blur this case, it even got to the point of ridicule, that supposedly Maria worked on a construction site and fell from the construction site while being drunk at work. Can you even imagine such a thing?” Tatyana said.

    Tatyana said a man in his 30s “messed up” and insisted his influential relatives “will have to answer for it”

    Group of Middle Eastern men in military uniforms having a discussion, relating to a model found with broken bones in Dubai.

    Image credits: Dubai Police (Not the actual photo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The YouTuber said the “good thing” is that Maria now has a lawyer.

    “Now the case will depend on how professional her lawyer is, how good the lawyers are in Ukraine,” she said.

    “She has a Ukrainian lawyer, and she is now under the protection of the military,” she continued.

    “And they did the right thing to protect her because she is implicating quite serious people in the Arab Emirates.”

    Dubai skyline with towering skyscrapers and palm trees, related to model found with broken bones case in Dubai.

    Image credits: vwalakte / freepik

    Tatyana’s claims contradict previous allegations made by a source close to the victim. The source claimed it was Russians who tort*red Maria in Dubai, while UAE citizens had nothing to do with it.

    The Ukrainian police opened a human trafficking case after Maria was discovered on the side of the road.

    Her mother, Anna, flew from Norway to the Arab country to be with her recovering daughter.

    Woman with light brown hair wearing a floral top, linked to influential family in brutal model case in Dubai with broken bones.

    Image credits: The Voice Mag

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Maria was eventually found in hospital in serious condition. She has no documents, no phone, nothing,” the mother said in a March social media post.

    While Maria’s family awaits answers, her mother Anna said her daughter is getting better.

    “She is getting medical treatment and everything will be all right,” said the mother in her March update.

    Maria may have attended a party where women are paid large sums of money to participate in violent acts

    Young woman in a green satin dress taking a mirror selfie related to ex-model and influential family ties in Dubai case.

    Image credits: marielouna__

    Some believed Maria may have attended a “Porta Potty” event prior to her disappearance.

    “There is an assumption that she went to a party, but the promoter who organized these parties did not see her,” her mother said in her March social media post.

    At these parties, female influencers could earn large sums of money in exchange for their participation in extreme and degrading acts.

    Reports claimed that women could receive $50,000 for going bald, getting their teeth knocked out, and even being hung from metal hooks. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blonde model wearing polka dot dress with butterfly tattoo and flower in hair posing near lake with mountains in background.

    Image credits: marielouna__

    Dubai-based model Alyona Omovich told Ukrainian outlet Obozrevatel that models and influencers are lured into this circuit of “elite parties” in Dubai.

    They are “promised large sums—tens of thousands of dollars—in exchange for actions that border on violence, humiliation, and even physical mutilation.”

    Alyona said she believes Maria was “involved in something horrific. And that horror, apparently, is what led to her being so badly broken.”

    Loud screams were constantly heard from closed rooms,” said one model who “managed to escape from the fateful party”

    Blonde model wearing white outfit with long sleeves at night, linked to influential family in Dubai model case.

    Image credits: marielouna__

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another model named Ksenia said she “managed to escape from the fateful party” and called the event a “trap,” according to Ukrainian news outlet 24TV.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She claimed that before the party, women were forced to sign a contract saying they “had to simply accompany wealthy men.”

    “However, in reality, women were r*ped, beaten and mistreated. Loud screams were constantly heard from closed rooms,” she claimed.

    The internet is outraged after new claims reignite conversations around the brutal Dubai case

    Comment in a discussion about ex-model exposing ties to influential family in a brutal case of model found with broken bones in Dubai.

    Comment highlighting blame and protection, related to ex-model tied to influential family in brutal Dubai model case.

    Screenshot of a social media post stating "This should not go unpunished" related to ex-model's ties in brutal Dubai case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reading "This horrifies and shocks me" in a discussion about ex-model exposing ties to influential family in brutal case of model with broken bones in Dubai.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing an ex-model exposing ties to an influential family in a Dubai injury case.

    Comment expressing concern about a girl in a brutal model case involving broken bones in Dubai and influential family ties.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing hope for the safety and recovery of a model found with broken bones in Dubai.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from an online discussion about an ex-model with broken bones, referencing ties to an influential family in Dubai.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ex-model shares story revealing ties to influential family in brutal case of model with broken bones in Dubai.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a model found with broken bones in Dubai and mentioning recovery hopes.

    Text post by user SarahBlockley stating The elite think they are above everyone, related to ex-model ties to influential family and model injury case in Dubai.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing suspicion about a cover-up in the brutal case of model found with broken bones in Dubai.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a cover-up related to an ex-model tied to an influential family in a Dubai injury case.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    1

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t care if it was citizens of Dubai or Russians, no one deserves to be treated the way she was. Whoever they are, they deserve to “fall from a great height” and break their spine. If it’s more than one person, tie them together so they can all go splat and become modern art on the ground below.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t care if it was citizens of Dubai or Russians, no one deserves to be treated the way she was. Whoever they are, they deserve to “fall from a great height” and break their spine. If it’s more than one person, tie them together so they can all go splat and become modern art on the ground below.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda