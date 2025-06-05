Ex-Model Exposes Ties To Influential Family In Brutal Case Of Model Found With Broken Bones In Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT

New allegations have emerged in the case of Maria Kovalchuk, who reportedly attended a party in Dubai and was later found battered on the side of the road.

A Russian blogger shared an update on the harrowing case, claiming someone belonging to one of the most powerful families in Dubai was involved.

“[He] will have to answer for it,” Russian YouTuber Tatyana Mozhegova said in her video.

Trigger warning: This article contains details of assault that may be distressing to some.

Maria had gone missing for more than a week before she was found bloodied on the roadside, clinging to life, in the month of March.

She sustained horrific injuries that included a broken spine and limbs. She has since undergone numerous surgeries.

The 20-year-old woman currently cannot speak and, hence, confirm the harrowing events that put her on a long road to recovery.

The young model had reportedly left war-torn Ukraine to make a living in Dubai and made money by sharing content for an adult-streaming website.

Russian blogger Tatyana recently claimed that an influential UAE family was involved in the alleged violence she suffered.

She said Maria was in this situation “out of a desire to earn money, because the economy is very bad now,” she said in the video.

Tatyana claimed a man in his 30s or his relatives would “have to answer” for allegedly leaving Maria battered.

“A young man messed up, well, a person a little over 30 messed up, and his relatives will have to answer for it,” she claimed.

“Naturally, either his uncle or his father will have to answer for his screw-up,” she added.

The Russian content creator said the Dubai police allegedly created a cover-up story, claiming the victim sustained the injuries after entering a restricted construction site and falling from a staggering height.

“They are trying very hard to blur this case, it even got to the point of ridicule, that supposedly Maria worked on a construction site and fell from the construction site while being drunk at work. Can you even imagine such a thing?” Tatyana said.

The YouTuber said the “good thing” is that Maria now has a lawyer.

“Now the case will depend on how professional her lawyer is, how good the lawyers are in Ukraine,” she said.

“She has a Ukrainian lawyer, and she is now under the protection of the military,” she continued.

“And they did the right thing to protect her because she is implicating quite serious people in the Arab Emirates.”

Tatyana’s claims contradict previous allegations made by a source close to the victim. The source claimed it was Russians who tort*red Maria in Dubai, while UAE citizens had nothing to do with it.

The Ukrainian police opened a human trafficking case after Maria was discovered on the side of the road.

Her mother, Anna, flew from Norway to the Arab country to be with her recovering daughter.

“Maria was eventually found in hospital in serious condition. She has no documents, no phone, nothing,” the mother said in a March social media post.

While Maria’s family awaits answers, her mother Anna said her daughter is getting better.

“She is getting medical treatment and everything will be all right,” said the mother in her March update.

Some believed Maria may have attended a “Porta Potty” event prior to her disappearance.

“There is an assumption that she went to a party, but the promoter who organized these parties did not see her,” her mother said in her March social media post.

At these parties, female influencers could earn large sums of money in exchange for their participation in extreme and degrading acts.

Reports claimed that women could receive $50,000 for going bald, getting their teeth knocked out, and even being hung from metal hooks.

Dubai-based model Alyona Omovich told Ukrainian outlet Obozrevatel that models and influencers are lured into this circuit of “elite parties” in Dubai.

They are “promised large sums—tens of thousands of dollars—in exchange for actions that border on violence, humiliation, and even physical mutilation.”

Alyona said she believes Maria was “involved in something horrific. And that horror, apparently, is what led to her being so badly broken.”

Another model named Ksenia said she “managed to escape from the fateful party” and called the event a “trap,” according to Ukrainian news outlet 24TV.

She claimed that before the party, women were forced to sign a contract saying they “had to simply accompany wealthy men.”

“However, in reality, women were r*ped, beaten and mistreated. Loud screams were constantly heard from closed rooms,” she claimed.

