Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

New Twist in Model’s Assault Case As Authorities Investigate Possible Trafficking At “Porta Potty” Parties
Crime, News

New Twist in Model’s Assault Case As Authorities Investigate Possible Trafficking At “Porta Potty” Parties

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian police have opened up a human trafficking case after a 20-year-old model was found nearly lifeless on the roadside of Dubai, on Wednesday, March 19.

Maria Kovalchuk had been visiting the luxurious United Arab Emirates City for a vacation but shortly after arriving, she disappeared without a trace.

More than a week later, authorities found her, broken and bloodied on the ground, where she was taken to the hospital with a broken spine and limbs.

Highlights
  • Ukrainian police have opened up a human trafficking case for Kovalchuk, who was found severely injured in Dubai.
  • Kovalchuk's fall from a height may be due to her escaping clients assaulting her.
  • Authorities dissected 'Porta Potty' parties, where women face extreme ab*se for large amounts of money.
RELATED:

    A human trafficking case has been opened for a Ukrainian model, who was found broken and bloodied on the ground in Dubai

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Model posing on a rooftop overlooking the sea, related to "Porta Potty" party trafficking investigation.

    Image credits: ae3marylu

    Authorities state her extensive injuries were the result of a fall from a great height on a construction site, but her friends and family have indicated they believe something more sinister may have happened.

    Kovalchuk may have been a victim of modern slavery, her loved ones claim, where she had been trying to escape clients who were in the midst of assaulting her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the Telegram channel Mash, the model allegedly took part in org–es in Dubai and earned a living through adult work.

    Blonde woman possibly involved in model trafficking investigation at controversial parties.

    Image credits: ae3marylu

    These were called “Porta Potty” events, where female influencers could be paid large amounts of money, such as a whopping $30,000 from wealthy men. In exchange, they would be subjected to extreme and degrading ab–se by said men.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For $50,000, some women would even have their teeth knocked out, get beaten, get shaved bald, or be hung from mental hooks. 

    These sorts of parties were extremely dangerous, as explained by lawyer Katya Gordon to The Sun, even though the monetary incentive could be tempting to some women.

    “There are videos circulating where sheiks allegedly beat girls, cut their hair, and do all sorts of other things to them,” she said, recalling that numerous stories have emerged due to this awful event.

    The victim’s loved ones believe she had been followed by clients

    Officer in traditional attire beside luxury police car, linked to model's assault and trafficking investigation.

    Image credits: Dubai Police (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People socializing at a vibrant party with neon lights, linked to model's case and possible trafficking investigation activities.

    Image credits: Aleksandr Popov / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    While Kovalchuk’s friends denied her participation in such events, a search conducted by Mash indicated that the model had an online profile where she reportedly offered adult services in Barcelona for €500, no matter the gender or number of clients. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 20-year-old seems to have been in this industry for a while now. Her mother was aware of this and did not object.

    Kovalchuk had disappeared for more than a week

    A woman with red hair in a floral top, relevant to model trafficking at parties investigation.

    Image credits: The Voice Mag

    Now, Ukrainian police have claimed they’ve opened a human trafficking case and a “pre-trial investigation” is currently underway. No suspects have been named. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, Kovalchuk arrived in Dubai on February 15. She had been vacationing with her friend, a Russian adult model named Angelina Doroshenkova, who returned home herself shortly afterwards. 

    She spoke to Ukrainian media, saying, “We all hope for the best and are very grateful to everyone who took part in the search and helped with information,” additionally saying she was relieved that her friend had been found.

    Model posing on a balcony overlooking the ocean and cityscape, linked to trafficking investigation at "Porta Potty" parties.

    Image credits: ae3marylu

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Red-haired woman in a maroon trench coat holding a handbag, related to model’s assault case and possible trafficking.

    Image credits: ae3marylu

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On March 9, the model celebrated her 20th birthday at a party that was reportedly attended by sheiks, with authorities stating she had been invited to a hotel event by two men who claimed they were representative of the modeling industry

    The next day, she called her mother to let her know she would be spending some more time with a few men she’d met recently, even though she was scheduled to fly to Thailand soon.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That was the last anyone heard from her until she was found again.

    Model with wet hair, wrapped in a towel, holding pink flowers, related to assault case investigation and "Porta Potty" parties.

    Image credits: ae3marylu

    “This news was a real shock to me. I still can’t believe it,” said someone close to Kovalchuk. “Of course, I want those responsible to be punished. I’ll do everything I can to help Masha.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The model is now in stable condition as the investigation continues.

    Sympathies poured in from social media

    Comment on model's assault case highlighting human rights concerns.

    Comment screenshot criticizing "Porta Potty" parties with sarcastic job remark.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment regarding model's assault case and possible trafficking at parties.

    Comment discussing risks of "Porta Potty" parties, focusing on self-respect and morality over quick cash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment on model’s assault case, mentioning trafficking at "Porta Potty" parties.

    Comment discussing dangers for young women linked to trafficking investigation at "Porta Potty" parties.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing concern for safety at "Porta Potty" parties amidst trafficking investigation.

    Comment questioning actions related to model's assault and potential trafficking at parties, with reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on influencers spelling in the context of trafficking investigation.

    Comment by Nazmeel Firdaus saying, "Action have consequences," related to model's assault case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment questioning the appeal of attending "porta potty" parties with shocked and skull emojis.

    Comment on model's assault case investigation, discussing Porta Potty parties and trafficking concerns with shocked emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    1

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's disgusting that there are men that do this kind of thing and disappear into the woodwork. Yes, it is awful that this poor woman went through this, but why are we concentrating on her rather than those who did this evil deed? And it is evil.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's disgusting that there are men that do this kind of thing and disappear into the woodwork. Yes, it is awful that this poor woman went through this, but why are we concentrating on her rather than those who did this evil deed? And it is evil.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda