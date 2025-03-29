New Twist in Model’s Assault Case As Authorities Investigate Possible Trafficking At “Porta Potty” Parties

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian police have opened up a human trafficking case after a 20-year-old model was found nearly lifeless on the roadside of Dubai, on Wednesday, March 19.

Maria Kovalchuk had been visiting the luxurious United Arab Emirates City for a vacation but shortly after arriving, she disappeared without a trace.

More than a week later, authorities found her, broken and bloodied on the ground, where she was taken to the hospital with a broken spine and limbs.

Kovalchuk's fall from a height may be due to her escaping clients assaulting her.

Authorities dissected 'Porta Potty' parties, where women face extreme ab*se for large amounts of money.

A human trafficking case has been opened for a Ukrainian model, who was found broken and bloodied on the ground in Dubai

Authorities state her extensive injuries were the result of a fall from a great height on a construction site, but her friends and family have indicated they believe something more sinister may have happened.

Kovalchuk may have been a victim of modern slavery, her loved ones claim, where she had been trying to escape clients who were in the midst of assaulting her.

According to the Telegram channel Mash, the model allegedly took part in org–es in Dubai and earned a living through adult work.

These were called “Porta Potty” events, where female influencers could be paid large amounts of money, such as a whopping $30,000 from wealthy men. In exchange, they would be subjected to extreme and degrading ab–se by said men.

For $50,000, some women would even have their teeth knocked out, get beaten, get shaved bald, or be hung from mental hooks.

These sorts of parties were extremely dangerous, as explained by lawyer Katya Gordon to The Sun, even though the monetary incentive could be tempting to some women.

“There are videos circulating where sheiks allegedly beat girls, cut their hair, and do all sorts of other things to them,” she said, recalling that numerous stories have emerged due to this awful event.

The victim’s loved ones believe she had been followed by clients

While Kovalchuk’s friends denied her participation in such events, a search conducted by Mash indicated that the model had an online profile where she reportedly offered adult services in Barcelona for €500, no matter the gender or number of clients.

The 20-year-old seems to have been in this industry for a while now. Her mother was aware of this and did not object.

Kovalchuk had disappeared for more than a week

Now, Ukrainian police have claimed they’ve opened a human trafficking case and a “pre-trial investigation” is currently underway. No suspects have been named.

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, Kovalchuk arrived in Dubai on February 15. She had been vacationing with her friend, a Russian adult model named Angelina Doroshenkova, who returned home herself shortly afterwards.

She spoke to Ukrainian media, saying, “We all hope for the best and are very grateful to everyone who took part in the search and helped with information,” additionally saying she was relieved that her friend had been found.

On March 9, the model celebrated her 20th birthday at a party that was reportedly attended by sheiks, with authorities stating she had been invited to a hotel event by two men who claimed they were representative of the modeling industry.

The next day, she called her mother to let her know she would be spending some more time with a few men she’d met recently, even though she was scheduled to fly to Thailand soon.

That was the last anyone heard from her until she was found again.

“This news was a real shock to me. I still can’t believe it,” said someone close to Kovalchuk. “Of course, I want those responsible to be punished. I’ll do everything I can to help Masha.”

The model is now in stable condition as the investigation continues.

