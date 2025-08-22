Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Responding To Plastic Surgery Rumors, Lindsay Lohan Stuns Fans With New Makeup-Free Selfies
Lindsay Lohan without makeup, stunning fans after responding to plastic surgery rumors in a close-up portrait.
After Responding To Plastic Surgery Rumors, Lindsay Lohan Stuns Fans With New Makeup-Free Selfies

binitha.j Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
What is Lindsay Lohan’s secret? The internet desperately wanted to know after her latest makeup-free selfies online.

For a long time, the 39-year-old actress has been fending off rumors about undergoing extensive plastic surgery for her appearance.

Her natural glow in her latest pictures reminded fans that she didn’t need layers of makeup to slay.

Highlights
  • The internet desperately asked for Lindsay Lohan’s skincare secrets after her latest makeup-free selfies.
  • The actress was dressed in her pajamas and seemed ready to dive into bed for a good night’s rest.
  • “Fresh face and ready for bed!” she wrote in the caption.
  • Critics refused to believe that her glowing skin was the result of “green tea and olive oil.”
RELATED:

    The internet desperately asked for Lindsay Lohan’s skincare secrets after her latest makeup-free selfies

    Lindsay Lohan posing at an event with natural makeup, showcasing her fresh look amid plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

    “Hello gorgeous,” fans gushed upon seeing Lindsay’s flawless skin in her Instagram post.

    She was dressed in her pajamas and seemed ready to dive into bed for a good night’s rest.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns fans with new makeup-free selfies after responding to plastic surgery rumors by the waterfront.

    Image credits: Lindsay Lohan

    Fresh face and ready for bed!” she wrote in the caption.

    While fans, including Paris Hilton, cheered her on, naysayers refused to believe that her glowing skin was the result of “green tea and olive oil.”

    “Fresh face and ready for bed!” she wrote alongside the below photo

    Lindsay Lohan in a makeup-free selfie at home, stunning fans while addressing plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: Lindsay Lohan

    Lindsay Lohan posing makeup-free, responding to plastic surgery rumors with fresh, natural selfies online.

    Lindsay Lohan posing makeup-free in selfies, stunning fans and addressing plastic surgery rumors with a natural look.

    “Where’d all your freckles go?” one asked, while another wrote, “Drop your plastic surgeon’s name.”

    “Surgeon needs a Nobel prize!” another said.

    Lindsay Lohan in a makeup-free selfie, smiling with eyes closed, showing natural beauty after plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: Lindsay Lohan

    Comment on social media post expressing disbelief about Lindsay Lohan's current appearance amid plastic surgery rumors.

    Lindsay Lohan poses in makeup-free selfies, stunning fans and addressing plastic surgery rumors with a natural look.

    “You look fantastic, but please stop trying to tell us that this is the result of green tea and olive oil on your skin. You have a completely different face now like a completely different face,” read one comment.

    Another said, “Her surgeon should be publicly honored wow… I want what she had lol.”

    Netizens found it hard to believe that the actress hadn’t undergone a facelift

    Lindsay Lohan smiling makeup-free selfie in front of a decorated Christmas tree after plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: Lindsay Lohan

    Lindsay Lohan posing makeup-free, stunning fans and addressing plastic surgery rumors with natural selfies.

    Lindsay, who was only 12 years old when she starred in her first film The Parent Trap (1998), is no stranger to public scrutiny over her looks.

    Netizens were convinced she’d undergone a facelift or other extensive procedures to alter her looks.

    Lindsay Lohan with long wet hair, wearing a white blouse, showing makeup-free natural skin in a close-up selfie.

    Image credits: Lindsay Lohan

    While the Mean Girls star has admitted to using Botox, she has denied ever undergoing a facelift.

    “The second she looks any different, they assume she had her face lifted at 37 or 38, that she ripped apart this or that. It’s so mean,” Lindsay’s publicist said in a joint interview with Elle in May.

    Lindsay Lohan in a bold fuchsia dress and statement necklace, posing alongside a smiling woman in a casual setting.

    Image credits: Lindsay Lohan

    “I’m like, when? With what time? Where?” Lindsay quipped.

    Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke extensively about her skincare secrets.

    The Freaky Friday actress has long been fending off rumors about undergoing extensive plastic surgery

    Lindsay Lohan seated in a chair, getting makeup applied, showcasing a natural, makeup-free look after plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: Lindsay Lohan

    “I drink this juice every morning. It’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water,” she told the outlet.

    “I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything,” she added.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns fans with new makeup-free selfies on a Paris balcony with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

    Image credits: Lindsay Lohan

    Lindsay Lohan posing in makeup-free selfies, stunning fans after responding to plastic surgery rumors.

    She called her skin care “very specific” and has been testing out different serums.

    “Also, I’m a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up,” she added. “I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water. Eye patches, I do every morning. I’m into lasers.”

    Ice-cold water, lemon juice, and eye patches are part of the Hollywood star’s skincare regimen

    Lindsay Lohan smiling in new makeup-free selfies outdoors with greenery, addressing plastic surgery rumors with a natural look.

    Image credits: Lindsay Lohan

    Lindsay Lohan without makeup, responding to plastic surgery rumors with fresh, natural selfies that stun fans online.

    The Freaky Friday actress said she has dreams of having her own beauty line some day.

    “It’s taking a long time because I’m very specific, because I’m crazy about my skin and health,” she said.

    Lindsay is a proud mother to son Luai with her husband Bader Shammas

    Lindsay Lohan with family outdoors, wearing sunglasses and a sun hat, showcasing makeup-free natural look in bright daylight.

    Image credits: Lindsay Lohan

    Her father, too, set the record straight and called it “disgusting” that people would “propagate false narratives” about whether celebrities have gone under the knife.

    “Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever,” Michael Lohan told Page Six last year but noted that his daughter has done “peels, fillers and Botox.”

    Couple wearing sunglasses in a restaurant, woman giving a kiss, highlighting Lindsay Lohan makeup-free selfies after rumors.

    Image credits: Lindsay Lohan

    “Her look [is] so natural — just like her talent,” the father added.

    Lindsay moved to Dubai in 2014 and is believed to be a client of Dr. Radmila Lukian at Lucia Clinic Dubai.

    Lindsay’s father called it “disgusting” that people would “propagate false narratives” about stars and plastic surgery

    Lindsay Lohan taking a makeup-free selfie wearing a headband against a decorative marble wall background.

    Image credits: Lindsay Lohan

    The dermatologist and “anti-aging specialist” has previously shared selfies with her celebrity client and said in a December post: “Trust and confidence are the foundation of our relationship.”

    “Such a pleasure having my lovely @lindsaylohan at Lucia Clinic. I love taking care of your skin’s health and beauty!” the dermatologist said in another post in October.

    Dermatologist and “anti-aging specialist” Dr. Radmila Lukian often shares pictures with Lindsay

    Lindsay Lohan posing makeup-free in a selfie with a woman in a white coat, debunking plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: Dr Radmila Lukian

    Lindsay Lohan with a friend outdoors, wearing sunglasses, showcasing a fresh makeup-free look amid plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: Dr Radmila Lukian

    While some netizens continue to speculate over Lindsay’s radiant look, fans praised her after her latest “fresh face” look before bed.

    “She’s aging backwards!” read one comment.

    Lindsay Lohan outdoors with long red hair and a natural look in makeup-free selfies stunning her fans.

    Image credits: Lindsay Lohan

    “Bestie this as a bare face is the hardest flex,” read a second comment.

    A third said, “Yea we know you look stunning ok. Can you stop gate keeping your beauty secret and tell us already!”

    “I don’t understand why people need so much lazers and botox,” one commented online

    Lindsay Lohan stuns fans with new makeup-free selfies after responding to plastic surgery rumors.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns fans with new makeup-free selfies following plastic surgery rumors response.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns fans with new makeup-free selfies after responding to plastic surgery rumors.

    Comment text praising Lindsay Lohan’s makeup-free selfies after responding to plastic surgery rumors.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns fans with new makeup-free selfies, addressing plastic surgery rumors confidently.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns fans with new makeup-free selfies after responding to plastic surgery rumors.

    Lindsay Lohan without makeup in close-up selfies, confidently addressing plastic surgery rumors with a natural look.

    Lindsay Lohan stuns fans with new makeup-free selfies after responding to plastic surgery rumors.

    Comment about plastic surgery rumors and procedures to achieve a makeup-free look and freckles removal results.

    Lindsay Lohan makeup-free selfie showing natural skin after responding to plastic surgery rumors, stunning her fans.

    Comment on plastic surgery rumors, mentioning Botox, filler, and surgery, in a casual social media post.

    Lindsay Lohan posing makeup-free in selfies, stunning fans after responding to plastic surgery rumors.

    Lindsay Lohan poses makeup-free in selfies, stunning fans after responding to plastic surgery rumors.

    Lindsay Lohan poses makeup-free, stunning fans after responding to plastic surgery rumors with fresh selfies.

    Lindsay Lohan without makeup, posing for natural selfies after responding to plastic surgery rumors.

    Comment praising clear skin, expressing admiration and encouragement for hard work related to makeup-free selfies.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda, I specialize in breaking celebrity news, pop culture coverage, and viral stories that spark global conversation. From Hollywood red carpets to the latest viral news, from trending topics to big pop culture moments, I enjoy crafting engaging stories that make readers stop, join the conversation, and hit the share button.

    Read less »
    johnteeple avatar
    kansasmagic
    kansasmagic
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just rewatched "Mean Girls" yesterday. Lindsay Lohan now does not just look twenty years older. But I wonder if the general public even knew what the "real" Lindsay Lohan looked like back then.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
