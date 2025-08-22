After Responding To Plastic Surgery Rumors, Lindsay Lohan Stuns Fans With New Makeup-Free Selfies

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Lindsay Lohan’s secret? The internet desperately wanted to know after her latest makeup-free selfies online.

For a long time, the 39-year-old actress has been fending off rumors about undergoing extensive plastic surgery for her appearance.

Her natural glow in her latest pictures reminded fans that she didn’t need layers of makeup to slay.

Highlights The internet desperately asked for Lindsay Lohan’s skincare secrets after her latest makeup-free selfies.

The actress was dressed in her pajamas and seemed ready to dive into bed for a good night’s rest.

“Fresh face and ready for bed!” she wrote in the caption.

Critics refused to believe that her glowing skin was the result of “green tea and olive oil.”

“Hello gorgeous,” fans gushed upon seeing Lindsay’s flawless skin in her Instagram post.

While fans, including Paris Hilton, cheered her on, naysayers refused to believe that her glowing skin was the result of “green tea and olive oil.”

“Fresh face and ready for bed!” she wrote alongside the below photo

“Where’d all your freckles go?” one asked, while another wrote, “Drop your plastic surgeon’s name.”

“Surgeon needs a Nobel prize!” another said.

“You look fantastic, but please stop trying to tell us that this is the result of green tea and olive oil on your skin. You have a completely different face now like a completely different face,” read one comment.

Another said, “Her surgeon should be publicly honored wow… I want what she had lol.”

Netizens found it hard to believe that the actress hadn’t undergone a facelift

Lindsay, who was only 12 years old when she starred in her first film The Parent Trap (1998), is no stranger to public scrutiny over her looks.

Netizens were convinced she’d undergone a facelift or other extensive procedures to alter her looks.

While the Mean Girls star has admitted to using Botox, she has denied ever undergoing a facelift.

“The second she looks any different, they assume she had her face lifted at 37 or 38, that she ripped apart this or that. It’s so mean,” Lindsay’s publicist said in a joint interview with Elle in May.

“I’m like, when? With what time? Where?” Lindsay quipped.

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke extensively about her skincare secrets.

The Freaky Friday actress has long been fending off rumors about undergoing extensive plastic surgery

“I drink this juice every morning. It’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water,” she told the outlet.

“I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything,” she added.

Image credits: Lindsay Lohan

She called her skin care “very specific” and has been testing out different serums.

“Also, I’m a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up,” she added. “I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water. Eye patches, I do every morning. I’m into lasers.”

Ice-cold water, lemon juice, and eye patches are part of the Hollywood star’s skincare regimen

Image credits: Lindsay Lohan

The Freaky Friday actress said she has dreams of having her own beauty line some day.

“It’s taking a long time because I’m very specific, because I’m crazy about my skin and health,” she said.

Lindsay is a proud mother to son Luai with her husband Bader Shammas

Her father, too, set the record straight and called it “disgusting” that people would “propagate false narratives” about whether celebrities have gone under the knife.

“Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever,” Michael Lohan told Page Six last year but noted that his daughter has done “peels, fillers and Botox.”

“Her look [is] so natural — just like her talent,” the father added.

Lindsay moved to Dubai in 2014 and is believed to be a client of Dr. Radmila Lukian at Lucia Clinic Dubai.

Lindsay’s father called it “disgusting” that people would “propagate false narratives” about stars and plastic surgery

The dermatologist and “anti-aging specialist” has previously shared selfies with her celebrity client and said in a December post: “Trust and confidence are the foundation of our relationship.”

“Such a pleasure having my lovely @lindsaylohan at Lucia Clinic. I love taking care of your skin’s health and beauty!” the dermatologist said in another post in October.

Dermatologist and “anti-aging specialist” Dr. Radmila Lukian often shares pictures with Lindsay

While some netizens continue to speculate over Lindsay’s radiant look, fans praised her after her latest “fresh face” look before bed.

“She’s aging backwards!” read one comment.

“Bestie this as a bare face is the hardest flex,” read a second comment.

A third said, “Yea we know you look stunning ok. Can you stop gate keeping your beauty secret and tell us already!”

“I don’t understand why people need so much lazers and botox,” one commented online

