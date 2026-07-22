Preliminary Autopsy Results Released In Nolan Wells Case Raise Even More Questions

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An Independence Day trip to Mississippi’s Horn Island turned tragic for 18-year-old Nolan Wells, whose body was found face down in the water near the shoreline on July 6.

He had been vacationing with three friends—Warren Hudson, Tracestin Shepherd, and Jayvon Williams—who all made it back home safely on July 4.

While investigators did not report any evidence of foul play, Wells’ parents, Christine and Elmore Wonsley, remained concerned, particularly after discovering that his friends had taken his phone and keys before leaving him behind.

Highlights 18-year-old Nolan Wells passed away during an Independence Day trip to Mississippi’s Horn Island with friends.

His family pursued an independent autopsy as they awaited findings from the state-conducted post-mortem examination.

Conflicting accounts from Wells’ friends have raised questions about his final moments.

Hoping to uncover answers about their son’s passing, the couple sought an independent autopsy.

The preliminary results, released on Wednesday, July 22, raised more questions than they answered.

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Nolan Wells’ preliminary autopsy results provided little clarity as questions surround his final moments

Image credits: nolanwellss/Instagram

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Wells’ parents flew his remains from Mississippi to Washington, D.C., for the independent autopsy amid pending results of the post-mortem examination in their home state.

Dr. Roger Mitchell, the president of the National Medical Association, carried out the autopsy.

Image credits: RAM Consulting LLC

He discovered a 12-by-8-inch red discoloration on the back of Wells’ head, according to famed human rights attorney Ben Crump, who announced the results at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) headquarters in Chicago.

The mark could indicate head trauma, however, decomposition and the lack of associated injuries meant this interpretation was inconclusive, the report states.

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Not only was the manner of demise listed as undetermined pending investigation, but the date was also unknown.

Among the other unanswered questions were the circumstances under which Wells entered the water and if there was any water in his airways.

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Image credits: RAM Consulting LLC

Dr. Mitchell could have determined whether Wells was intoxicated at the time of his demise and whether he fatally drowned if he had access to organs such as the stomach and lungs; however, they were removed during the post-mortem.

Wells’ body also arrived without parts of his throat, limiting the doctor from determining whether an injury to the neck contributed to or caused his passing.

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The practice of removing a victim’s organs and other structures, including tissues and muscles, is standard forensic pathology practice.

“We have more questions than answers at this time,” Crump, who specializes in wrongful demise lawsuits, said.

One of Wells’ friends claimed he stayed back with a girl, while another disputed the account

Image credits: Christine Wonsley/Facebook

Shepherd described Wells as his “best friend” in an interview with Good Morning America on July 13.

He said while he took a boat back to mainland Mississippi in the late afternoon of July 4, Wells stayed behind to spend time with a girl he had met.

“They met that day, and it was kind of—it’s one of those things… he really did like her.”

However, Williams offered a different perspective in a July 16 interview with CNN‘s Laura Coates, saying it was unlike Wells to separate from the group because of a girl.

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Image credits: Christine Wonsley/Facebook

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“I don’t think Nolan would say, ‘Bro, I’m staying with this girl on the island. Y’all go ahead and go back,'” Williams said.

“You’ve never known Nolan to stay back and watch friends leave. He’s always been a guy where, if he rode with you, he’s gonna come back with you,” he added.

According to another interview with the Sun Herald, Wells told Williams he “loved” him shortly after the group arrived at Horn Island.

Shepherd said he had received threats to his life in the aftermath of the incident.

Warren Hudson’s mother, Ashley Cole, also shared a similar experience in a Facebook post dated July 10, while assuring, “We will do everything in our power to assist Nolan’s family in their quest for answers.”

Authorities have not stated whether they are considering filing charges

Image credits: PBS NewsHour/YouTube

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter told CNN on July 6 that his detectives were interviewing people who had firsthand interactions with Wells on the day he went missing while stating that “no foul play has been identified so far.”

Image credits: Christine Wonsley/Facebook

He said investigators have interviewed about 60 witnesses, including Wells’ three friends.

Ledbetter additionally said the FBI is helping them identify digital evidence.

After the investigation is finished, County Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath will let a grand jury decide whether any charges are warranted, as per the “standard operating procedure for deaths that are not natural.”

“This case is being treated as a priority,” Myers McIlrath said.

Wells’ demise has sparked conversations about racial tension in Mississippi

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According to 2022 data from the Center for Public Integrity, despite boasting the highest percentage of Black residents of any U.S. state at nearly 39 percent, people from this community face severe systemic mistreatment, economic suppression, and institutional neglect.

Image credits: nolanwellss/Instagram

Crump discussed Wells’ case through the lens of racial disparities, while criticizing the pace of the investigation on July 12.

“We are in Mississippi,” he said. “These were three young white men [Wells’ friends]. He was the only young Black man. Had the roles been reversed, we know this investigation would be going differently.”

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CNN’s law enforcement analyst Charles Ramsey, however, said the timeline of the investigation is “not unusual.”

“The only thing that is unusual is the degree of media attention,” he added.

He also said that if this case had occurred somewhere other than Mississippi, there would likely be no conversation about racism.

“This whole case is heartbreaking,” a netizen said