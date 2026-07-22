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Preliminary Autopsy Results Released In Nolan Wells Case Raise Even More Questions
Four young men on a boat, wearing sunglasses and necklaces, enjoying the water. This image relates to the Nolan Wells Case.
Crime, Society

Preliminary Autopsy Results Released In Nolan Wells Case Raise Even More Questions

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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An Independence Day trip to Mississippi’s Horn Island turned tragic for 18-year-old Nolan Wells, whose body was found face down in the water near the shoreline on July 6.

He had been vacationing with three friends—Warren Hudson, Tracestin Shepherd, and Jayvon Williams—who all made it back home safely on July 4.

While investigators did not report any evidence of foul play, Wells’ parents, Christine and Elmore Wonsley, remained concerned, particularly after discovering that his friends had taken his phone and keys before leaving him behind.

Highlights
  • 18-year-old Nolan Wells passed away during an Independence Day trip to Mississippi’s Horn Island with friends.
  • His family pursued an independent autopsy as they awaited findings from the state-conducted post-mortem examination.
  • Conflicting accounts from Wells’ friends have raised questions about his final moments.

Hoping to uncover answers about their son’s passing, the couple sought an independent autopsy.

The preliminary results, released on Wednesday, July 22, raised more questions than they answered.

RELATED:

    Nolan Wells’ preliminary autopsy results provided little clarity as questions surround his final moments

    A smiling Nolan Wells in a light-colored patterned shirt, sunglasses hanging from his neck. Nolan Wells case.

    Image credits: nolanwellss/Instagram

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    Wells’ parents flew his remains from Mississippi to Washington, D.C., for the independent autopsy amid pending results of the post-mortem examination in their home state.

    Dr. Roger Mitchell, the president of the National Medical Association, carried out the autopsy.

    Autopsy results diagram for Nolan Wells case, showing red discoloration on the back of the skull and head.

    Image credits: RAM Consulting LLC

    He discovered a 12-by-8-inch red discoloration on the back of Wells’ head, according to famed human rights attorney Ben Crump, who announced the results at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) headquarters in Chicago.

    The mark could indicate head trauma, however, decomposition and the lack of associated injuries meant this interpretation was inconclusive, the report states.

    Social media comment suggesting laws for a second pathologist presence during preliminary autopsy results.

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    Social media comment explaining a head injury with strong current during preliminary autopsy results.

    Not only was the manner of demise listed as undetermined pending investigation, but the date was also unknown.

    Among the other unanswered questions were the circumstances under which Wells entered the water and if there was any water in his airways.

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    Preliminary autopsy results diagram for Nolan Wells case, detailing neck structures and absence of certain elements.

    Image credits: RAM Consulting LLC

    Dr. Mitchell could have determined whether Wells was intoxicated at the time of his demise and whether he fatally drowned if he had access to organs such as the stomach and lungs; however, they were removed during the post-mortem.

    Wells’ body also arrived without parts of his throat, limiting the doctor from determining whether an injury to the neck contributed to or caused his passing.

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    The practice of removing a victim’s organs and other structures, including tissues and muscles, is standard forensic pathology practice.

    “We have more questions than answers at this time,” Crump, who specializes in wrongful demise lawsuits, said.

    One of Wells’ friends claimed he stayed back with a girl, while another disputed the account

    Four young men smiling on a boat. Preliminary autopsy results for the Nolan Wells case raise questions.

    Image credits: Christine Wonsley/Facebook

    Shepherd described Wells as his “best friend” in an interview with Good Morning America on July 13.

    He said while he took a boat back to mainland Mississippi in the late afternoon of July 4, Wells stayed behind to spend time with a girl he had met.

    “They met that day, and it was kind of—it’s one of those things… he really did like her.”

    However, Williams offered a different perspective in a July 16 interview with CNN‘s Laura Coates, saying it was unlike Wells to separate from the group because of a girl.

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    Two young men on a boat. Preliminary autopsy results for the Nolan Wells case raise questions.

    Image credits: Christine Wonsley/Facebook

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    “I don’t think Nolan would say, ‘Bro, I’m staying with this girl on the island. Y’all go ahead and go back,'” Williams said.

    “You’ve never known Nolan to stay back and watch friends leave. He’s always been a guy where, if he rode with you, he’s gonna come back with you,” he added.

    According to another interview with the Sun Herald, Wells told Williams he “loved” him shortly after the group arrived at Horn Island.

    A social media comment asking to release the first one for the Nolan Wells case preliminary autopsy results.

    A social media comment speculating on the Nolan Wells case preliminary autopsy results, mentioning an island.

    Shepherd said he had received threats to his life in the aftermath of the incident.

    Warren Hudson’s mother, Ashley Cole, also shared a similar experience in a Facebook post dated July 10, while assuring, “We will do everything in our power to assist Nolan’s family in their quest for answers.”

    Authorities have not stated whether they are considering filing charges

    A group of people at a podium with an NAACP banner and a portrait of Nolan Wells. Preliminary autopsy results were released.

    Image credits: PBS NewsHour/YouTube

    Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter told CNN on July 6 that his detectives were interviewing people who had firsthand interactions with Wells on the day he went missing while stating that “no foul play has been identified so far.”

    A young football player, Nolan Wells, in a blue jersey with number 16, smiles on the field.

    Image credits: Christine Wonsley/Facebook

    He said investigators have interviewed about 60 witnesses, including Wells’ three friends.

    Ledbetter additionally said the FBI is helping them identify digital evidence.

    A text message suggesting natural d***h, not foul play, related to the Nolan Wells case.

    A text message expressing belief that people know the truth about Nolan Wells's last moments.

    After the investigation is finished, County Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath will let a grand jury decide whether any charges are warranted, as per the “standard operating procedure for deaths that are not natural.” 

    “This case is being treated as a priority,” Myers McIlrath said.

    Wells’ demise has sparked conversations about racial tension in Mississippi

    Nolan Wells, on the left, smiling next to a friend in a graduation gown, raising questions about his case.

    Image credits: aj.rossi13/Instagram

    According to 2022 data from the Center for Public Integrity, despite boasting the highest percentage of Black residents of any U.S. state at nearly 39 percent, people from this community face severe systemic mistreatment, economic suppression, and institutional neglect.

    Nolan Wells, center, among a group of young men in swim trunks at 439 Montigo, raising questions about the case.

    Image credits: nolanwellss/Instagram

    Crump discussed Wells’ case through the lens of racial disparities, while criticizing the pace of the investigation on July 12. 

    “We are in Mississippi,” he said. “These were three young white men [Wells’ friends]. He was the only young Black man. Had the roles been reversed, we know this investigation would be going differently.”

    CNN’s law enforcement analyst Charles Ramsey, however, said the timeline of the investigation is “not unusual.”

    “The only thing that is unusual is the degree of media attention,” he added.

    He also said that if this case had occurred somewhere other than Mississippi, there would likely be no conversation about racism.

    “This whole case is heartbreaking,” a netizen said

    A comment questioning why the body in the Nolan Wells case was not examined earlier, raising questions about preliminary autopsy results.

    A comment suggesting a cover-up regarding the Nolan Wells case and preliminary autopsy results.

    A comment discussing the rapid decomposition on the Gulf Coast affecting preliminary autopsy results in the Nolan Wells case.

    A comment requesting toxicology findings in the Nolan Wells case, related to the preliminary autopsy results.

    A comment asking about underlying heart conditions in the Nolan Wells case, raising questions about preliminary autopsy results.

    A comment on social media expressing heartbreak over the Nolan Wells case and preliminary autopsy results.

    A social media comment showing sadness and hope for truth in the Nolan Wells case and preliminary autopsy results.

    A detailed social media comment questioning the lack of toxicology and demanding answers for the Nolan Wells case preliminary autopsy.

    A social media comment asking if a fall could explain marks in the Nolan Wells case and preliminary autopsy results.

    A social media comment expressing unanswered questions and prayers for answers in the Nolan Wells case and preliminary autopsy.

    A social media comment speculating about a terrible accident and Nolan Wells case, raising questions about his friends actions.

    A social media comment expressing hope there is no foul play in the Nolan Wells case, lamenting hate in the country.

     

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    robertasurprenant avatar
    Roberta Surprenant
    Roberta Surprenant
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least he wasn't dragged behind pick up truck. Sick

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    robertasurprenant avatar
    Roberta Surprenant
    Roberta Surprenant
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least he wasn't dragged behind pick up truck. Sick

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