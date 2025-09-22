Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Tom Holland Rushed To The Hospital With A Head Injury After A Failed Spider-Man Stunt
Spider-Man stunt scene on set with actor in costume, highlighting Tom Holland head injury and hospital rush news.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Tom Holland Rushed To The Hospital With A Head Injury After A Failed Spider-Man Stunt

Amita Kumari News Writer
Filming for the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day took a turn for the worse when actor Tom Holland sustained serious injuries. 

The 29-year-old star was rushed to the hospital after a failed stunt on set on September 19, 2025.  

“Well, maybe the stuntman is gonna have to fill in more than usual lol,” one social media user sarcastically wrote.

Highlights
  • Tom Holland was rushed to the hospital with a concussion after a failed stunt on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
  • Production of the £150 million Marvel film has been suspended for weeks as Holland recovers, potentially leading to a delayed 2026 release.
  • Fans sarcastically criticized the actor for performing dangerous stunts himself, saying, “He’s no Jackie Chan or Tom Cruise.”
    Tom Holland was rushed to the hospital after an on-set stunt accident during filming of the new Spider-Man installment

    Tom Holland posing indoors wearing a beige shirt and dark pants, linked to Spider-Man stunt head injury news.

    Image credits: John Salangsang/Deadline

    The fourth standalone Spider-Man movie is scheduled for global release in July 2026.

    According to multiple reports, Holland allegedly struck his head while performing a stunt at Leavesden Studios in Watford, UK.

    The fall left him with a mild concussion, for which he was transported to the hospital by an ambulance and treated for the same.

    A woman, believed to be a stunt double, was also taken to the same hospital in a separate ambulance.

    As a result, production on the £150 million Marvel film has been suspended for several weeks while Holland recovers.

    Filming of the Marvel movie, set for release in 2026, has been suspended to allow Holland time to recover

    Spider-Man stunt with actor suspended on a harness near a building, highlighting Tom Holland head injury incident.

    Image credits: tomholland2013/Instagram

    A day later, he was spotted at a charity dinner in Mayfair with his co-star and fiancée Zendaya, as well as his father, comedian Dominic.

    The couple posed for photos at the event, but Holland left early after reportedly feeling unwell.

    His father confirmed that he would not resume filming and would be taking a break ‘for a while.’

    The incident could prompt an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive.

    Neither Tom nor the studio has publicly addressed the accident, although a representative from the East of England Ambulance Service offered some details.

    An unidentified stuntwoman was also rushed to the hospital alongside Tom after sustaining injuries on set

    Tom Holland in Spider-Man costume performing stunt with safety harness amid head injury hospital rush news.

    Image credits: MEGA/GC Images

    An anonymous spokesperson of the ambulance service told The Sun, We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford.”

    “An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care.”

    With filming halted, the slated release date of the new installment could be pushed back due to production delays.

    The Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Holland’s fourth time playing the superhero in the franchise.

    As the filming has been halted, the slated release date of new installment can be changed due to delay in production. 

    Holland previously played Spider-Man in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. 

    Tom’s schedule is currently packed with back-to-back filming as he and Zendaya are both starring in Christian Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’sOdyssey.

    The new Spider-Man film will mark the fourth time the 29-year-old star reprises his iconic role as Peter Parker

    Tom Holland in a black suit and tie at a Spider-Man event, related to a head injury after a stunt accident.

    Image credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    The film is scheduled for release in late 2026, shortly after the debut of the latest Marvel addition.

    While the final cast of the new Spider-Verse installment has not yet been revealed, returning actors include Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Mark Ruffalo.

    New faces joining the franchise include The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas, Severance actor Tramell Tillman, and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

    Fans expressed concern for Holland, with many pointing out that stunts should be performed by professional doubles rather than actors themselves to avoid injuries and production delays.

    Tom Holland as Spider-Man filming a stunt scene on top of military vehicle with crew and camera equipment nearby.

    Image credits: MEGA/GC Images

    One netizen commented, “This is why you need stunt men to do their job. It’s not about being a man, but just think about the delay. How much does this injury cost compared to paying a stunt man?”

    Another wrote, “It’s ok to let the stunt professionals take the lead. That’s what they get paid for.”

    A third expressed, “Get a professional stunt double bro, you’ll always be Peter Parker to us but you don’t have to actually try to be him.”

    “You not tom cruise brotha. Leave it to the professionals.”

    Tom has a busy schedule due to filming two movies, both slated for release in 2026

    Tom Holland in Spider-Man suit on set, highlighting the incident of a head injury after a failed Spider-Man stunt.

    Image credits: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

    Holland previously revealed a first glimpse of his costume for the upcoming sequel in a clip shared on the movie’s official Instagram and X accounts.

    In the clip, he looked directly into the camera and asked the audience, “We ready?” for the film.

    The reel concluded with the film’s title appearing on the screen as Tom ran off.

    The suit featured Spider-Man’s signature red and blue colors, while a black spider emblem was embroidered on his chest, adding a touch of difference compared to the previous three suits.

    Spider-Man stunt with Tom Holland on set, harnessed and preparing for a head injury stunt in an urban filming location.

    Image credits: tomholland2013/Instagram

    Tom’s suit has evolved over the course of the three films he has starred in for the franchise.

    “Must have been a swing stunt involving Spider-Man and Spider Gwen,” suspected one fan online, in the light of both Tom and a stuntwoman being hospitalized. 

    Image credits: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

    “He’s no Jackie Chan or Tom Cruise,” wrote one fan online following reports of Holland’s on-set injuries 

    Comment about Tom Holland’s failed Spider-Man stunt and head injury, suggesting getting a professional stunt double instead.

    Comment discussing concern for Tom Holland after head injury during Spider-Man stunt, hoping he is alright and gets rest.

    Tom Holland Rushed To The Hospital With A Head Injury After A Failed Spider-Man Stunt

    User Dylan Hirsch commenting that the last thing needed are superheroes with CTE in an online discussion.

    Comment on social media post by Harrison Lowery discussing Spider-Man stunts, mentioning Tom Holland’s head injury incident.

    Comment about Tom Holland’s head injury from a Spider-Man stunt, referencing similar accidents involving Zendaya and Zac Efron.

    Text post by Kyle Dever humorously referencing Spider-Man, related to Tom Holland’s head injury from a failed stunt.

    Comment by Brad Beaubiah saying Walk it off, back to work, responding to news about Tom Holland rushed to hospital with head injury after Spider-Man stunt.

    Comment from Ivan Salazar saying this movie is gonna be nuts, related to Tom Holland rushed to hospital with head injury stunt news.

    Comment by Justin Sellers criticizing someone for not being Tom Cruise, with 51 reactions including likes and laughing emojis.

    Comment discussing Tom Holland performing his own stunts and a head injury from a failed Spider-Man stunt.

    Comment saying his spidy sense was not tingling with a smiling face emoji and 23 reactions on social media post.

    Comment highlighting Spidey Life and mentioning actors Tobey and Andrew related to Spider-Man fans and discussions.

    Comment by Sharif Abdullah Teixeira discussing Jackie Chan's involvement in stunts and fighting choreography.

    Comment by Samuel Renteria discussing the coincidence of Tom Holland's head injury after a Spider-Man stunt failure.

    Comment by Keeley Morgan about Spider-Man taking a concussion break after a failed stunt and needing city saving.

    Comment by Dakovan Banks questioning the increase in Spider-Man movies and suggesting to keep the existing ones.

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
