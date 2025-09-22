Tom Holland Rushed To The Hospital With A Head Injury After A Failed Spider-Man Stunt
Filming for the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day took a turn for the worse when actor Tom Holland sustained serious injuries.
The 29-year-old star was rushed to the hospital after a failed stunt on set on September 19, 2025.
“Well, maybe the stuntman is gonna have to fill in more than usual lol,” one social media user sarcastically wrote.
Tom Holland was rushed to the hospital after an on-set stunt accident during filming of the new Spider-Man installment
Image credits: John Salangsang/Deadline
The fourth standalone Spider-Man movie is scheduled for global release in July 2026.
According to multiple reports, Holland allegedly struck his head while performing a stunt at Leavesden Studios in Watford, UK.
The fall left him with a mild concussion, for which he was transported to the hospital by an ambulance and treated for the same.
A woman, believed to be a stunt double, was also taken to the same hospital in a separate ambulance.
As a result, production on the £150 million Marvel film has been suspended for several weeks while Holland recovers.
Filming of the Marvel movie, set for release in 2026, has been suspended to allow Holland time to recover
Image credits: tomholland2013/Instagram
A day later, he was spotted at a charity dinner in Mayfair with his co-star and fiancée Zendaya, as well as his father, comedian Dominic.
The couple posed for photos at the event, but Holland left early after reportedly feeling unwell.
His father confirmed that he would not resume filming and would be taking a break ‘for a while.’
The incident could prompt an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive.
Neither Tom nor the studio has publicly addressed the accident, although a representative from the East of England Ambulance Service offered some details.
An unidentified stuntwoman was also rushed to the hospital alongside Tom after sustaining injuries on set
Image credits: MEGA/GC Images
An anonymous spokesperson of the ambulance service told The Sun, “We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford.”
“An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care.”
With filming halted, the slated release date of the new installment could be pushed back due to production delays.
The Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Holland’s fourth time playing the superhero in the franchise.
Holland previously played Spider-Man in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Tom’s schedule is currently packed with back-to-back filming as he and Zendaya are both starring in Christian Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’sOdyssey.
The new Spider-Man film will mark the fourth time the 29-year-old star reprises his iconic role as Peter Parker
Image credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The film is scheduled for release in late 2026, shortly after the debut of the latest Marvel addition.
While the final cast of the new Spider-Verse installment has not yet been revealed, returning actors include Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Mark Ruffalo.
New faces joining the franchise include The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas, Severance actor Tramell Tillman, and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.
Fans expressed concern for Holland, with many pointing out that stunts should be performed by professional doubles rather than actors themselves to avoid injuries and production delays.
Image credits: MEGA/GC Images
One netizen commented, “This is why you need stunt men to do their job. It’s not about being a man, but just think about the delay. How much does this injury cost compared to paying a stunt man?”
Another wrote, “It’s ok to let the stunt professionals take the lead. That’s what they get paid for.”
A third expressed, “Get a professional stunt double bro, you’ll always be Peter Parker to us but you don’t have to actually try to be him.”
“You not tom cruise brotha. Leave it to the professionals.”
Tom has a busy schedule due to filming two movies, both slated for release in 2026
Image credits: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube
Holland previously revealed a first glimpse of his costume for the upcoming sequel in a clip shared on the movie’s official Instagram and X accounts.
In the clip, he looked directly into the camera and asked the audience, “We ready?” for the film.
The reel concluded with the film’s title appearing on the screen as Tom ran off.
The suit featured Spider-Man’s signature red and blue colors, while a black spider emblem was embroidered on his chest, adding a touch of difference compared to the previous three suits.
Image credits: tomholland2013/Instagram
Tom’s suit has evolved over the course of the three films he has starred in for the franchise.
“Must have been a swing stunt involving Spider-Man and Spider Gwen,” suspected one fan online, in the light of both Tom and a stuntwoman being hospitalized.
Image credits: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube
