Are Zendaya And Tom Holland Still Dating?

Every so often, Hollywood treats us to a genuine romance — Zendaya and Tom Holland are a shining example of a charming celebrity couple. Their relationship feels perfectly innocent, with sweet public appearances striking a contrast amid their growing careers.

Whether you’re rooting for them to progress to the next level or just here for a peek into the couple’s relationship timeline, this piece will clue you in on the latest from Hollywood’s favorite love story.

Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Still Going Strong

In early 2024, a wave of concern swept through the fandom when Zendaya made a startling move on Instagram — she unfollowed everyone, including Tom Holland. This surprising decision raised eyebrows just ahead of the release of her highly anticipated film, Challengers.

Rumors started swirling that the pair had called it quits. However, when a photographer in the street asked Holland whether they had broken up, Tom said, “No, absolutely not” (via TMZ).

The public, however, remained skeptical, especially when Zendaya attended the Oscars in March 2024 by herself. Teen Vogue reported that it was just a scheduling conflict.

During that Oscar weekend, Holland was in London hosting a charitable event called Posh Pub Quiz for the Brothers Trust, as seen in an Instagram post by @lunchbowlnetwork, one of the philanthropic organizations featured by the trust.

Later in May, the Euphoria star walked the red carpet solo again during the Met Gala, making the public wonder if the couple were still together. It was particularly noteworthy since Zendaya was one of the hosts for the evening’s event.

Glamour UK notes that Tom was not there to escort his girlfriend because he was starring in a “Romeo and Juliet” musical adaptation in London’s West End.

Despite those two no-shows, the pair was still spotted together on their usual dates, looking ever as deeply in love.

For instance, on March 17, 2024, Tom and Zendaya were spotted catching a tennis match. It came soon after Holland’s absence during the Oscars. The official X account of the BNP Paribas Open showed Zendaya and Holland celebrating during the event.

On May 23, 2024, Teen Vogue reported that the couple was spotted leaving the Duke of York’s Theatre holding hands after a press night of Holland’s musical. Zendaya was in London supporting her boyfriend’s theater run soon after Holland missed Zendaya’s Met Gala because of scheduling conflicts.

Another recent sighting of the young stars confirms they’re still together. On October 24, 2024, Zendaya was present at the introduction event of Holland’s non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero (per Eonline). The two were seen sporting matching outfits as they stepped out holding hands in New York’s Tribeca area.

In a November interview with Vanity Fair, the Dune star hinted that things are running smoothly for the couple. When asked if it was weird to act opposite Holland, Zendaya replied, “Not really. It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature if anything.”

The two lovebirds are no strangers to acting together; they first met on a movie set in 2016 while filming a Spider-Man reboot.

Image credits: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Reflecting on their dynamic on set, she said, “I love working with him. He’s so talented and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him.”

Her praise isn’t surprising, given the firm friendship the pair built while working together. “It feels pretty normal,” Zendaya said when referencing their origins in friendship. “That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read.”

Zendaya and Holland Relationship Timeline

In 2017, Tom Holland shared with People how special his friendship with Zendaya was, saying, “We are like the best of friends. She’s so great and amazing.”

At the time, Holland, still adjusting to fame, expressed his admiration for Zendaya’s experience navigating the spotlight. “I’m a little worried [about dealing with fame]…but Zendaya is super famous, and she’s been through this. I just call her up and say, ‘How do I manage being famous?’ I’m very glad I have a friend like her,” he told People.

Zendaya, too, discussed their friendship openly during its early days. “We are friends,” Zendaya told Variety in 2017. “He’s a great guy. He’s truly one of my closest friends.”

After singing praises for each other and watching their undeniable chemistry on-screen, the public started to assume that something was surely brewing between the two stars.

However, in an interview with Elle in 2019, Holland said he was not involved with anyone but was “definitely a relationship person.” “I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life,” he added.

A supposed insider told People that the two started seeing each other while filming Spider-Man. The source said, “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try to spend as much time as possible with one another.”

At the time, the pair just laughed off the reports by responding with witty quips on their social media, “Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together, HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996 ???”

Holland reposted Zendaya’s post and added, “@Zendaya Does the press tour count.”

While that initial buzz about the two dating was untrue, there’s one thing that the People insider got right about Zendaya and Tom: They make each other laugh. “They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”

In a Variety interview with Zendaya in 2017, the young actress denied rumors about their dating, saying, “He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

Eventually, though, their formidable friendship developed into a much deeper connection. In July 2021, Page Six published proof of this, showing Holland and Zendaya kissing in the actor’s Audi.

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” Holland said to GQ in 2021, when talking about the photo. That shot of their intimate moment saddened the Avengers star because “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

However, a couple of months after the paparazzi shot, they finally made their relationship official when Holland posted a picture of them on Zendaya’s birthday on Instagram on September 1, 2021. He captioned the sweet shot, “My MJ, I have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.”

How Zendaya and Tom Holland Handle Privacy

The couple has been conscientious about keeping things private. Holland acknowledged to GQ, “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

Nonetheless, the two have managed to navigate the tricky waters of a publicized relationship rather well. When spilling details about their romance, they respect each other’s boundaries and comfort levels.

Zendaya agreed they share similar sentiments about keeping their relationship primarily theirs, praising her relationship with Tom: “When you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.”

That mutual respect has enabled them to balance the intricacies and pressures of fame and their growing relationship.

In a 2023 interview with Hollywood Reporter, the couple’s efforts and sentiments remain the same three years into their relationship: “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” said Holland in an interview. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone; it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Supporting Each Other Through Fame

Zendaya’s and Holland’s deep respect for their relationship and commitment to keeping it private and sacred has helped them significantly. According to a source from US Weekly, this approach has encouraged them to “challenge one another while maintaining a healthy balance.”

In 2021, Holland shared with Backstage (as reported by US Weekly) how Zendaya played a crucial role in helping him navigate significant life changes: “Because not only are you making big films and you’re traveling the world, but everyone starts to know who you are. And you have to behave differently.”

He further praised her, noting, “As Spider-Man, you have a responsibility to kind of uphold this idea of being a role model to young kids. And, arguably, she’s the best at that.”

Tom explained to GQ how great Zendaya was in grounding him. “Having her in my life was so instrumental to my sanity,” he said. “She is so good at being the role model for young guys and girls. When anyone comes up, like, ‘Can I have a picture?,’ it’s never a bad time. Whereas my initial reaction was: ‘Why are you talking to me? Leave me alone.’”

Holland has also been an incredible source of support for Zendaya. In an April 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the two-time Emmy Award winner expressed her gratitude for her boyfriend, saying, “I think it’s great to have that support and love around you because you need that. This isn’t an easy job, so it’s good to have that to free you up from it every now and then.”

What’s Next for the Couple

Fans of Tom and Zendaya will be excited to hear that the couple will soon be back on the big screen, showcasing their undeniable chemistry once again. They are set to join the cast of the upcoming Avengers movie, which promises to be an exciting addition to the franchise.

Additionally, they will collaborate on Christopher Nolan’s next project, “The Drama,” according to Variety. Filming for the fourth Spider-Man installment is also on the horizon, says Teen Vogue.

An insider also told US Weekly that the two are “serious and permanent. They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together.”

Meanwhile, People’s source reported the couple’s alleged conversations surrounding marriage. “There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality,” the insider revealed.

When it comes to officially getting engaged, the couple isn’t quite there yet. While rumors have been swirling about their engagement — especially when Zendaya shared a selfie in which many believed she was wearing an engagement ring — they’re still in the early stages.

The star quickly quashed those rumors. “I posted for my hat…Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys,” she said in a follow-up Instagram story. “Seriously, you think that’s how I would drop the deuce? Like, what?!”

Zendaya responds to speculation that she’s engaged to Tom Holland after sharing photo with a ring: “I posted it for my hat… Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that’s how I would drop the deuce? Like, what?!” pic.twitter.com/BErGtGDRir — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 22, 2023

Wedding bells might just come sooner than we think. The source for Life & Style said that the couple’s inner circle feels confident that their wedding will happen soon for the two lovebirds. “Nobody in their friend group thinks they won’t be a married couple by this time next year,” the source revealed.