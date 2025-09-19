“He Is Really Concerned”: People React To Jimmy Fallon’s Monologue About Kimmel And Trump
Late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon recently addressed the cancellation of fellow host Jimmy Kimmel’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! by ABC.
Kimmel’s talk show was pulled off-air following comments he made during an episode about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
According to Nexstar, the comedian’s remarks were “offensive and insensitive.”
- Jimmy Fallon broke his silence on Jimmy Kimmel’s cancellation, mocking the Trump administration’s “censorship.”
- Hours after Kimmel’s suspension, Fallon abruptly canceled his scheduled appearance at an Innovation Festival in New York City.
- Trump celebrated Kimmel’s firing on social media, calling him talentless and urging that Fallon and Seth Meyers be canceled next.
- “This is blatant censorship,” talk-show host Stephen Colbert slammed ABC over their decision to drop Kimmel.
“Apparently Trump wants to be exclusive on the comedy stage,” wrote one social media user.
Jimmy Fallon addressed the sudden cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show on his ‘The Tonight Show’
Image credits: Douglas Gorenstein / Getty Images
The right-wing political conservative was fatally attacked on September 10 during a university debate.
On the September 15 episode of his now-canceled show, Kimmel addressed Kirk’s passing and President Trump’s reaction, while discussing the 22-year-old suspect who had been arrested in connection with the attack.
Image credits: Alexandros Chatzidimos / Pexels
“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who m***dered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”
Taking a jab at the U.S. President’s “grieving” of his deceased “friend,” the 57-year-old comedian quipped, “Yes, he’s at the fourth stage of grief, construction. This is not how an adult grieves the m**der of someone he called a friend. There’s something wrong with him…”
Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube
These comments did not sit well with broadcasting group Nexstar, which canceled the show altogether on September 17 “for the foreseeable future.”
“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the d**th of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” the company said in a public statement.
Kimmel made some “offensive and insensitive” remarks about Charlie, leading ABC to drop his show
Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube
A day later, during an episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon directly addressed the suspension, calling it “pressure” from the Trump-administered government.
“Well guys, the big story is that Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC after pressure from the FCC, leaving everyone thinking WTF? What’s going on?”
He further highlighted that, due to their shared first name, several people mistakenly thought he was Kimmel and that his own talk show had been “canceled.”
Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube
“This morning I woke up to 100 text messages from my dad saying, ‘I’m sorry they canceled your show.’ And I go, ‘That’s not me!’ That’s Jimmy Kimmel!”
Trump himself celebrated the news of Kimmel’s show suspension on social media.
He wrote on Truth Social, “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED!”
Family and friends mistakenly confused Kimmel’s show cancellation with Fallon, sending their sympathies to the latter host
View this post on Instagram
“Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!”
Addressing the President’s remarks about his own show, Fallon mocked Trump’s recent visit to the U.K., making it clear that he will neither be intimidated nor “censored.”
“A lot of people are worried that we won’t keep saying what we want to say, or that we’ll be censored. But I’m going to cover the president’s trip to the UK just like I normally would. Here we go!”
Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live / YouTube
These are the comments from Monday night that led ABC to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live this afernoon. pic.twitter.com/TzOU3GZ195
— LateNighter (@latenightercom) September 17, 2025
Expressing his hope for his close friend Kimmel’s return to television, Fallon praised him as “a decent, funny, and loving guy.”
“I hope he comes back.”
Fallon is not scared of the Trump-administered government’s censorship of his own show
Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr
Shortly after Kimmel’s show was pulled off-air, Fallon abruptly canceled his appearance at the 2025 New York City business convention installment.
The 51-year-old host and comedian’s last-minute cancellation was announced by the event organizers, The Fast Company, on short notice.
They wrote, “Hi all. Unfortunately, Jimmy Fallon is no longer able to attend today’s session of ‘Staying on Brand.’ This exciting session will still proceed with Bomoza St. John at 10:10 am on the main stage with Fast Company’s Jeff Beer.”
Image credits: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
No reason was given for Fallon’s cancellation, nor did he personally address the change.
Netizens remain divided over Kimmel’s cancellation in light of Fallon’s response. Some criticized the government, while others mocked the comedians.
One user commented, “America!! ‘The land of the Free’ once…”
Image credits: Mario Tama / Getty Images
Another wrote, “Imagine everyone actually accepting each other no matter differences.”
Meanwhile, dissenting netizens took digs at both Jimmys, in light of the political atmosphere and recent firings across the country.
“The hunters are now the hunted,” wrote one user.
Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers / YouTube
Another quipped, “Its amazing people think free speech does not have consequences.”
“The Hollywood trolls always stick together, that’s just Hollywood.”
Many celebrities and fellow comedians expressed their solidarity with Kimmel following what they called “blatant censorship”
Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert / YouTube
After the news of Kimmel’s removal, Stephen Colbert spoke on his show, calling it “blatant censorship” of the media and criticizing ABC’s decision.
“I’ll say this for my network. They wouldn’t have done this. Now regardless of what you think, that has already been done and how that looks, this is weak. This is blatant censorship… Jimmy, I stand with you and your staff 100%.”
Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Talk show host Seth Meyers also addressed the news sarcastically on his show, saying, “The [Trump] administration is pursuing a crackdown on free speech… completely unrelated, I just want to say before we get started here that I’ve always admired and respected Mr Trump…”
“And if you’ve ever seen me say anything negative about him, that’s just AI.”
Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Other celebrities who expressed support for the canceled comedian included comedians Alex Edelman and Wanda Sykes; actors Ben Stiller and Sophia Bush; singers Halsey and John Legend; and even Democratic representatives Cory Booker and Jasmine Crockett, among others.
“Pull your head in Fallon because your next buddy,” wrote one social media user
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I canceled my Disney/Hulu/ABC subscription and as a reason cited the dismissal of Kimmel (adding that if they get him reinstated I'd resubscribe). I'd have done the same for Paramount re: Colbert if I'd been a subscriber. It's time we all voted with our $ since that's the only leverage we seem to have.
I just started a 3 month subscription on Disney+ two weeks ago so unfortunately can't unsubscribe before that. :(
I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ LIVEJOB1.COM
The power of the state is being used to stifle speech. No large reaction from the American public.
Wrong. There is a very large, disturbed reaction from the American public, as well as the members of Congress who aren't sycophantic fools.Load More Replies...
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Americans have always been fascists.
Disagree with you on this one. I don't think Americans have always been f*****t, but I do believe there is a certain percentage of the populace in any country which is easily swayed by xenophobia and fear of cultural irrelevance. And extremist ideologies have always been very effective at using these fears to manipulate small-minded people. In the US, the far-right has been quite effective in targeting institutions of learning, and even the notion of education for decades. What I do find fascinating however, is the growth of fascism and anti-intellectualism among college students. This, more than anything, is what scares me the most. Coming from a country where we had a right-wing dictatorship imposed upon us by a foreign power, it was the students who consistent protested and fought to eventually win our freedom back. I wonder what will happen in the US without a powerful student movent.
Well,when the pilgrims went to America from britain, they could be described as proof fascists. They fell out with the government over religious belief. They wanted severe penalties for those who didn't believe as they did. The brits said no, so off they went to the new land in a huff. Where they continued to oppress the native people's as well as any of their own colonists who didn't obey. It may not technically have been fascism, but you say pohtayto, I say pohtahto. America is a young country and hasn't really evolved, and hasn't really caught up.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
My last paycheck was $2500 for working 12 hours a week online. My sisters friend has been averaging 8k for months now and she works about 30 hours a week. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. The potential with this is endless. This is what I do... HERE► Www.EarnApp1.Com
What happened to freedom of speech? Honestly watching what is happening to the usa as an outsider is both heartbreaking and terrifying. My country went through 20 years of fâscist regime and this is exactly how regimes start: eroding fundamental rights bit by bit, so before the people realize it there is none left.
Yes, I hear all of the "free speech absolutists" oddly quite, or even praising this. None of the far-right MAGA team really wanted free speech. They are very much in favor of censorship, so long as it's censoring those they disagree with.Load More Replies...
My country got there suddenly thanks to the russian tanks bringing their version of a "luminous" society aka as if-you-say-something-we-don't-like-you-go-to-jail. 45 years of that and people forgot realy fast how it went. They seem to want another go at dictatorship. They'll learn too late.
By a curious coincidence...many of the posts on the Jimmy Kimmel thread have been removed. This either means: a) BP has removed them for being contentious b) a panda reported them as hate speech, harassment or similar and the bot has removed them, or c) an external agency has put pressure on BP to remove them for one of the opposing sentiments. If a panda reported them, please own up, as I'd really like to know what's going on...
I canceled my Disney/Hulu/ABC subscription and as a reason cited the dismissal of Kimmel (adding that if they get him reinstated I'd resubscribe). I'd have done the same for Paramount re: Colbert if I'd been a subscriber. It's time we all voted with our $ since that's the only leverage we seem to have.
I just started a 3 month subscription on Disney+ two weeks ago so unfortunately can't unsubscribe before that. :(
I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ LIVEJOB1.COM
The power of the state is being used to stifle speech. No large reaction from the American public.
Wrong. There is a very large, disturbed reaction from the American public, as well as the members of Congress who aren't sycophantic fools.Load More Replies...
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Americans have always been fascists.
Disagree with you on this one. I don't think Americans have always been f*****t, but I do believe there is a certain percentage of the populace in any country which is easily swayed by xenophobia and fear of cultural irrelevance. And extremist ideologies have always been very effective at using these fears to manipulate small-minded people. In the US, the far-right has been quite effective in targeting institutions of learning, and even the notion of education for decades. What I do find fascinating however, is the growth of fascism and anti-intellectualism among college students. This, more than anything, is what scares me the most. Coming from a country where we had a right-wing dictatorship imposed upon us by a foreign power, it was the students who consistent protested and fought to eventually win our freedom back. I wonder what will happen in the US without a powerful student movent.
Well,when the pilgrims went to America from britain, they could be described as proof fascists. They fell out with the government over religious belief. They wanted severe penalties for those who didn't believe as they did. The brits said no, so off they went to the new land in a huff. Where they continued to oppress the native people's as well as any of their own colonists who didn't obey. It may not technically have been fascism, but you say pohtayto, I say pohtahto. America is a young country and hasn't really evolved, and hasn't really caught up.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
My last paycheck was $2500 for working 12 hours a week online. My sisters friend has been averaging 8k for months now and she works about 30 hours a week. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. The potential with this is endless. This is what I do... HERE► Www.EarnApp1.Com
What happened to freedom of speech? Honestly watching what is happening to the usa as an outsider is both heartbreaking and terrifying. My country went through 20 years of fâscist regime and this is exactly how regimes start: eroding fundamental rights bit by bit, so before the people realize it there is none left.
Yes, I hear all of the "free speech absolutists" oddly quite, or even praising this. None of the far-right MAGA team really wanted free speech. They are very much in favor of censorship, so long as it's censoring those they disagree with.Load More Replies...
My country got there suddenly thanks to the russian tanks bringing their version of a "luminous" society aka as if-you-say-something-we-don't-like-you-go-to-jail. 45 years of that and people forgot realy fast how it went. They seem to want another go at dictatorship. They'll learn too late.
By a curious coincidence...many of the posts on the Jimmy Kimmel thread have been removed. This either means: a) BP has removed them for being contentious b) a panda reported them as hate speech, harassment or similar and the bot has removed them, or c) an external agency has put pressure on BP to remove them for one of the opposing sentiments. If a panda reported them, please own up, as I'd really like to know what's going on...
26
37