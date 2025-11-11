Who Is Jimmy Kimmel? American television host James Christian Kimmel is renowned for his sharp wit and distinctive late-night comedic style. His relaxed interviewing approach often yields memorable, viral moments. He achieved widespread recognition as the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which debuted in 2003 on ABC, becoming a staple of late-night programming. The show quickly garnered a devoted audience for its celebrity interviews and innovative segments.

Full Name James Christian Kimmel Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education Ed W. Clark High School, University of Nevada Las Vegas, Arizona State University Father James John Kimmel Mother Joan Iacono Siblings Jonathan Kimmel, Jill Kimmel Kids Kevin Kimmel, Katie Kimmel, Jane Kimmel, William John Kimmel

Early Life and Education Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, James Christian Kimmel moved with his family to Las Vegas at age nine, where his parents, James John and Joan, fostered a lively household. This environment often provided early comedic inspiration. He attended Ed W. Clark High School before briefly enrolling at the University of Nevada Las Vegas and later Arizona State University. Despite not completing a degree, these experiences shaped his humorous perspective.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of commitment has defined Jimmy Kimmel’s romantic life, first marrying Gina Maddy in 1988 before their divorce in 2002. He later found enduring partnership with writer Molly McNearney. Kimmel shares two children, Jane and William John, with McNearney, whom he married in 2013. He also co-parents his two older children, Kevin and Katie, from his previous marriage.

Career Highlights Jimmy Kimmel redefined late-night television with Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a talk show launched in 2003 that blends celebrity interviews with popular comedic sketches. The program consistently draws millions of viewers, securing its place as a network staple. Beyond his nightly show, Kimmel has become a sought-after host for major events, notably leading the Academy Awards four times, including the 2017, 2018, 2023, and 2024 ceremonies. He also spearheaded The Man Show and Win Ben Stein’s Money in earlier career stages. His work has earned multiple Primetime Emmy Awards, and he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013, solidifying his status as a prominent entertainment figure.