Chris Pratt Brutally Mocked Over “Weird” Way He Prays In Viral Clip After Charlie Kirk’s Passing
Chris Pratt is facing fresh backlash after sharing a prayer video that left fans questioning his authenticity.
The 46-year-old actor recited Psalm 46:10 in a short clip, just days after he was criticized for his tribute to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Charlie tragically lost his life in a fatal attack while attending a speaking event at Utah Valley University on September 10.
- Chris Pratt, a devout Christian, shared a prayer video on social media, urging fans to turn their phones off and pray with him.
- Viewers accused him of “pretending to pray,” claiming he was secretly reading off his phone.
- The viral clip sparked backlash, especially since it came just days after his tribute to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
- “Man's not even trying to hide it. At least pretend…” wrote one user online.
“He was peeking the whole time,” complained one social media user.
Chris Pratt sparks fresh backlash online following his tribute to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk
Image credits: Theo Wargo/NBC
The 31-year-old political figure was a staunch supporter of, and close friends with, President Donald Trump.
The news of his passing was first announced by the U.S. president on Truth Social.
He wrote, “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is d**d… He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family.”
On September 14, Chris shared a now-viral 1-minute clip on his official X account, urging viewers to “just stop real quick and pray” with him.
Image credits: prattprattpratt/Instagram
Image credits: lynchianbush
The Guardians of the Galaxy star recited a Psalm with his eyes closed, or squinted, to be exact.
He appeared to be reading the prayer from his phone.
“His eyes not fully closed all the way so he can read the verses is sending me,” commented one user.
Chris Pratt recited a prayer in a short clip shared on his social media account
Image credits: Pepperdine University/YouTube
Image credits: mogutweet
At the end of the prayer, he concluded the clip by saying, “Now you can continue scrolling or you can turn your phone off and go outside.”
“Might I suggest the latter? Go get some sunshine. Go look at a tree, touch some grass. Call a friend. If you’ve got time to be on your phone right now, you’ve got time to do your to-do list and you’ve got time to reach out to somebody in need.”
Image credits: prattprattpratt/Instagram
Image credits: AngelSoldTop
Just days prior, Pratt shared a post on X, hours after the news of Charlie’s passing became public.
He offered his condolences and prayed for Kirk’s wife, Erika, and their two young children, a 3-year-old daughter and a 16-month-old son.
The ‘Jurassic World’ alum offered his condolences and prayers to the late Charlie Kirk and his surviving family
Image credits: Pepperdine University/YouTube
Image credits: renebbxo
“Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country. We need God’s grace. God help us.”
During his signature ‘Prove Me Wrong’ table as part of Kirk’s American Comeback Tour at the university, he was hit in the neck by an assailant and did not survive the injury.
One of the eyewitnesses at the event, Justin Hickens, told NBC News, “I saw a bunch of blood come out of Charlie. I saw his body kind of kick back and go limp, and everybody dropped to the ground.”
View this post on Instagram
Chris was one of the first celebrities to share his thoughts about Kirk’s passing on social media.
His wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, also joined him by reposting a tweet from her mother, Maria Shriver.
Image credits: cassytarlton
Kirk lost his life during a debate as part of his American Comeback Tour after being struck by a bullet in the neck
Image credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Image credits: prattprattpratt
“This is a violent act of hate that we all must denounce, all of us, regardless of party. This is reprehensible, horrendous violence that affects each and every one of us.”
Other celebrities who shared their thoughts and prayers for Charlie included big names in the industry, such as Jimmy Kimmel, Meghan McCain, and Piers Morgan.
Netizens sarcastically slammed Chris for his latest prayer video, with many calling him out for “pretending” to pray.
One user commented, referencing Pratt’s devout religious practices, “An actor struggling to remember lines… from the book he claims is his fave.”
Image credits: prattprattpratt/X
“Bro is squintin hard thinkin we won’t notice,” wrote another.
“You know we can see your eyes are open and that you’re reading right?!” added a third.
“He’s pretending to close his eyes but you can clearly see he’s squinting and reading it off his phone I’m crying.”
Chris’ wife Katherine Schwarzenegger called the “horrendous” attack on the late politician “a violent act”
Image credits: prattprattpratt/Instagram
Kirk’s passing also sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with people across the country voicing their opinions.
However, several individuals have reportedly been fired from their jobs for speaking against Charlie.
MSNBC dismissed its senior political analyst Matthew Dowd following his controversial on-air remarks.
He stated, “You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have, and then saying these awful words, and not expect awful actions to take place.”
Image credits: prattprattpratt/Instagram
Meanwhile, several teachers also faced temporary job loss, including Wynne Boliek, a high school teacher at Greenville County School District in South Carolina, who openly rejoiced over Kirk’s passing in a Facebook post.
“Thoughts and prayers to his children but IMHO [in my honest opinion] America became greater today. There I said it.”
“What a weird post!” wrote one social media user, mocking Chris’ online prayer
Image credits: MisunderstNomad
Image credits: sophiebbx_
Image credits: gothkuro
Image credits: giuliavalencia_
Image credits: MoistValgina
Image credits: carlyanne2020
Image credits: mosercarlie
Image credits: bogposting
Image credits: HawkeyeTownsend
Image credits: ejm2112
Image credits: EnnnDeee
Image credits: windanxiety
Image credits: MajorMinority27
Image credits: rugbyladbk
Image credits: imsuchacasual
Image credits: Steven_Monty
Image credits: SKYRIDER4538
Image credits: CRobbearts
Image credits: mainsolange
Image credits: fgjkuiopasdf
Image credits: crazygirel01
Image credits: T54321X
Image credits: KrimsonKB
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Online-only greetings to all you non-USA Pandas. We’ll never meet since the US won’t let you in if you post anti-MAGA opinions, and won’t let me out if I do.
“We must also be real. We must be honest with the population. Having an armed citizenry comes with a price, and that is part of liberty... We need to be very clear that you’re not going to get gun deaths to zero. It will not happen. But I think it’s worth it. I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year, so that we can have the Second Amendment,” - Charlie Kirk discussing how some gun deaths are the price paid for gun ownership
Online-only greetings to all you non-USA Pandas. We’ll never meet since the US won’t let you in if you post anti-MAGA opinions, and won’t let me out if I do.
“We must also be real. We must be honest with the population. Having an armed citizenry comes with a price, and that is part of liberty... We need to be very clear that you’re not going to get gun deaths to zero. It will not happen. But I think it’s worth it. I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year, so that we can have the Second Amendment,” - Charlie Kirk discussing how some gun deaths are the price paid for gun ownership
21
4