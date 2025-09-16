Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Chris Pratt Brutally Mocked Over “Weird” Way He Prays In Viral Clip After Charlie Kirk’s Passing
Chris Pratt smiling in a brown suit during a nighttime talk show with a city skyline in the background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Chris Pratt Brutally Mocked Over “Weird” Way He Prays In Viral Clip After Charlie Kirk’s Passing

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Pratt is facing fresh backlash after sharing a prayer video that left fans questioning his authenticity.

The 46-year-old actor recited Psalm 46:10 in a short clip, just days after he was criticized for his tribute to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Charlie tragically lost his life in a fatal attack while attending a speaking event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Highlights
  • Chris Pratt, a devout Christian, shared a prayer video on social media, urging fans to turn their phones off and pray with him.
  • Viewers accused him of “pretending to pray,” claiming he was secretly reading off his phone.
  • The viral clip sparked backlash, especially since it came just days after his tribute to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
  • “Man's not even trying to hide it. At least pretend…” wrote one user online.

“He was peeking the whole time,” complained one social media user. 

RELATED:

    Chris Pratt sparks fresh backlash online following his tribute to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk   

    Chris Pratt sitting on a talk show set wearing a brown suit, smiling during an interview at night.

    Chris Pratt sitting on a talk show set wearing a brown suit, smiling during an interview at night.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Theo Wargo/NBC

    The 31-year-old political figure was a staunch supporter of, and close friends with, President Donald Trump. 

    The news of his passing was first announced by the U.S. president on Truth Social.

    He wrote, “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is d**d… He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family.”

    On September 14, Chris shared a now-viral 1-minute clip on his official X account, urging viewers to “just stop real quick and pray” with him.

    Chris Pratt close-up selfie video still in casual shirt, receiving attention for his unusual prayer style in viral clip.

    Chris Pratt close-up selfie video still in casual shirt, receiving attention for his unusual prayer style in viral clip.

    Image credits: prattprattpratt/Instagram

    Tweet about Chris Pratt’s unusual way of praying in a viral clip, sparking brutal mockery and reactions online.

    Tweet about Chris Pratt’s unusual way of praying in a viral clip, sparking brutal mockery and reactions online.

    Image credits: lynchianbush

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Guardians of the Galaxy star recited a Psalm with his eyes closed, or squinted, to be exact. 

    He appeared to be reading the prayer from his phone.

    “His eyes not fully closed all the way so he can read the verses is sending me,” commented one user. 

    Chris Pratt recited a prayer in a short clip shared on his social media account 

    Chris Pratt speaking at a podium outdoors with American flags in the background amid viral clip controversy.

    Chris Pratt speaking at a podium outdoors with American flags in the background amid viral clip controversy.

    Image credits: Pepperdine University/YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Chris Pratt's unusual praying style with eyes closed seen as weird in viral social media clip after Charlie Kirk's passing.

    Tweet discussing Chris Pratt's unusual praying style with eyes closed seen as weird in viral social media clip after Charlie Kirk's passing.

    Image credits: mogutweet

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the end of the prayer, he concluded the clip by saying, “Now you can continue scrolling or you can turn your phone off and go outside.”

    “Might I suggest the latter? Go get some sunshine. Go look at a tree, touch some grass. Call a friend. If you’ve got time to be on your phone right now, you’ve got time to do your to-do list and you’ve got time to reach out to somebody in need.”

    Chris Pratt praying with eyes closed in a viral clip, showing a unique way of prayer after Charlie Kirk's passing.

    Chris Pratt praying with eyes closed in a viral clip, showing a unique way of prayer after Charlie Kirk's passing.

    Image credits: prattprattpratt/Instagram

    Alt text: Close-up of a cat squinting with blurred eyes, humorously linked to Chris Pratt's weird prayer style in a viral clip.

    Alt text: Close-up of a cat squinting with blurred eyes, humorously linked to Chris Pratt's weird prayer style in a viral clip.

    Image credits: AngelSoldTop

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Just days prior, Pratt shared a post on X, hours after the news of Charlie’s passing became public. 

    He offered his condolences and prayed for Kirk’s wife, Erika, and their two young children, a 3-year-old daughter and a 16-month-old son.

    The ‘Jurassic World’ alum offered his condolences and prayers to the late Charlie Kirk and his surviving family 

    Chris Pratt speaking at a podium with a microphone and California flag, criticized for his unusual way of praying.

    Chris Pratt speaking at a podium with a microphone and California flag, criticized for his unusual way of praying.

    Image credits: Pepperdine University/YouTube

    Tweet criticizing Chris Pratt for his unusual prayer style in a viral clip following Charlie Kirk's passing.

    Tweet criticizing Chris Pratt for his unusual prayer style in a viral clip following Charlie Kirk's passing.

    Image credits: renebbxo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country. We need God’s grace. God help us.”

    During his signature ‘Prove Me Wrong’ table as part of Kirk’s American Comeback Tour at the university, he was hit in the neck by an assailant and did not survive the injury. 

    One of the eyewitnesses at the event, Justin Hickens, told NBC News, “I saw a bunch of blood come out of Charlie. I saw his body kind of kick back and go limp, and everybody dropped to the ground.”

    Chris was one of the first celebrities to share his thoughts about Kirk’s passing on social media.

    His wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, also joined him by reposting a tweet from her mother, Maria Shriver.

    Tweet criticizing Chris Pratt's weird way he prays and mentioning his career and project failures in a social media reply.

    Tweet criticizing Chris Pratt's weird way he prays and mentioning his career and project failures in a social media reply.

    Image credits: cassytarlton

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kirk lost his life during a debate as part of his American Comeback Tour after being struck by a bullet in the neck 

    Man in a gray suit holding a microphone speaking passionately with an American flag backdrop in a public event setting.

    Man in a gray suit holding a microphone speaking passionately with an American flag backdrop in a public event setting.

    Image credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    Chris Pratt sharing a tweet praying for Charlie Kirk, sparking reactions over his unusual prayer style.

    Chris Pratt sharing a tweet praying for Charlie Kirk, sparking reactions over his unusual prayer style.

    Image credits: prattprattpratt

    “This is a violent act of hate that we all must denounce, all of us, regardless of party. This is reprehensible, horrendous violence that affects each and every one of us.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Other celebrities who shared their thoughts and prayers for Charlie included big names in the industry, such as Jimmy Kimmel, Meghan McCain, and Piers Morgan.

    Netizens sarcastically slammed Chris for his latest prayer video, with many calling him out for “pretending” to pray.

    One user commented, referencing Pratt’s devout religious practices, “An actor struggling to remember lines… from the book he claims is his fave.”

    Chris Pratt smiling while holding a small white lamb indoors, related to viral clip of his unusual prayer style.

    Chris Pratt smiling while holding a small white lamb indoors, related to viral clip of his unusual prayer style.

    Image credits: prattprattpratt/X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Bro is squintin hard thinkin we won’t notice,” wrote another. 

    “You know we can see your eyes are open and that you’re reading right?!” added a third.

    “He’s pretending to close his eyes but you can clearly see he’s squinting and reading it off his phone I’m crying.”

    Chris’ wife Katherine Schwarzenegger called the “horrendous” attack on the late politician “a violent act”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chris Pratt smiling in sunglasses and suit while being helped with styling, linked to viral clip of his unusual praying style.

    Chris Pratt smiling in sunglasses and suit while being helped with styling, linked to viral clip of his unusual praying style.

    Image credits: prattprattpratt/Instagram

    Kirk’s passing also sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with people across the country voicing their opinions. 

    However, several individuals have reportedly been fired from their jobs for speaking against Charlie.

    MSNBC dismissed its senior political analyst Matthew Dowd following his controversial on-air remarks. 

    He stated, “You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have, and then saying these awful words, and not expect awful actions to take place.”

    Chris Pratt smiling with a pregnant woman, casual indoor selfie, highlighting viral clip of his unique praying style.

    Chris Pratt smiling with a pregnant woman, casual indoor selfie, highlighting viral clip of his unique praying style.

    Image credits: prattprattpratt/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, several teachers also faced temporary job loss, including Wynne Boliek, a high school teacher at Greenville County School District in South Carolina, who openly rejoiced over Kirk’s passing in a Facebook post.

    “Thoughts and prayers to his children but IMHO [in my honest opinion] America became greater today. There I said it.”

    “What a weird post!” wrote one social media user, mocking Chris’ online prayer 

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Chris Pratt’s unusual way of praying during a viral clip.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Chris Pratt’s unusual way of praying during a viral clip.

    Image credits: MisunderstNomad

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Chris Pratt being mocked for his weird way of praying in a viral clip.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Chris Pratt being mocked for his weird way of praying in a viral clip.

    Image credits: sophiebbx_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Chris Pratt’s unusual way of praying in a viral clip after Charlie Kirk’s passing.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Chris Pratt’s unusual way of praying in a viral clip after Charlie Kirk’s passing.

    Image credits: gothkuro

    Alt text: Tweet commenting on Chris Pratt being brutally mocked for his weird way of praying in a viral clip after Charlie Kirk's passing

    Alt text: Tweet commenting on Chris Pratt being brutally mocked for his weird way of praying in a viral clip after Charlie Kirk's passing

    Image credits: giuliavalencia_

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Chris Pratt's unusual praying style in a viral clip after Charlie Kirk's passing.

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Chris Pratt's unusual praying style in a viral clip after Charlie Kirk's passing.

    Image credits: MoistValgina

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot showing a user reacting with humor to Chris Pratt being mocked over his unusual praying style in a viral clip.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user reacting with humor to Chris Pratt being mocked over his unusual praying style in a viral clip.

    Image credits: carlyanne2020

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mockingly criticizing Chris Pratt’s unusual way of praying in a viral clip.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mockingly criticizing Chris Pratt’s unusual way of praying in a viral clip.

    Image credits: mosercarlie

    Tweet commenting on Chris Pratt being mocked for his unusual prayer style in a viral clip after Charlie Kirk’s passing.

    Tweet commenting on Chris Pratt being mocked for his unusual prayer style in a viral clip after Charlie Kirk’s passing.

    Image credits: bogposting

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Chris Pratt, related to viral clip of his unusual praying style.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Chris Pratt, related to viral clip of his unusual praying style.

    Image credits: HawkeyeTownsend

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reply about Chris Pratt tilting phone and blinking in viral clip, highlighting the weird way he prays.

    Tweet reply about Chris Pratt tilting phone and blinking in viral clip, highlighting the weird way he prays.

    Image credits: ejm2112

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Chris Pratt’s unusual praying style amid backlash after Charlie Kirk’s passing.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Chris Pratt’s unusual praying style amid backlash after Charlie Kirk’s passing.

    Image credits: EnnnDeee

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user questioning Chris Pratt's unusual way of praying in a viral clip following Charlie Kirk's passing.

    Tweet from user questioning Chris Pratt's unusual way of praying in a viral clip following Charlie Kirk's passing.

    Image credits: windanxiety

    Tweet screenshot showing a user mocking Chris Pratt’s unusual praying style in a viral clip after Charlie Kirk’s passing.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user mocking Chris Pratt’s unusual praying style in a viral clip after Charlie Kirk’s passing.

    Image credits: MajorMinority27

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking Chris Pratt’s weird way he prays in a viral clip after Charlie Kirk’s passing.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking Chris Pratt’s weird way he prays in a viral clip after Charlie Kirk’s passing.

    Image credits: rugbyladbk

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Chris Pratt being mocked for his unusual way of praying in a viral clip.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Chris Pratt being mocked for his unusual way of praying in a viral clip.

    Image credits: imsuchacasual

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Chris Pratt, related to discussions about his unique way of praying after a viral clip.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Chris Pratt, related to discussions about his unique way of praying after a viral clip.

    Image credits: Steven_Monty

    Tweet from user SKY replying to Chris Pratt, urging to stand ground with a message about truth prevailing.

    Tweet from user SKY replying to Chris Pratt, urging to stand ground with a message about truth prevailing.

    Image credits: SKYRIDER4538

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet praising Chris Pratt for his unique way of praying and proclaiming faith after Charlie Kirk's passing.

    Tweet praising Chris Pratt for his unique way of praying and proclaiming faith after Charlie Kirk's passing.

    Image credits: CRobbearts

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Chris Pratt being mocked over his unusual way of praying in a viral clip.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Chris Pratt being mocked over his unusual way of praying in a viral clip.

    Image credits: mainsolange

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Chris Pratt’s unusual way of praying sparking viral reactions online.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Chris Pratt’s unusual way of praying sparking viral reactions online.

    Image credits: fgjkuiopasdf

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Chris Pratt in a viral clip, referencing the unusual way he prays after Charlie Kirk's passing.

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Chris Pratt in a viral clip, referencing the unusual way he prays after Charlie Kirk's passing.

    Image credits: crazygirel01

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Chris Pratt preaching the gospel, related to viral clip and prayer reactions.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Chris Pratt preaching the gospel, related to viral clip and prayer reactions.

    Image credits: T54321X

    Tweet showing a Bible verse from Matthew 6:5 about praying and hypocrisy in public, related to Chris Pratt prayer criticism.

    Tweet showing a Bible verse from Matthew 6:5 about praying and hypocrisy in public, related to Chris Pratt prayer criticism.

    Image credits: KrimsonKB

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    4

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Online-only greetings to all you non-USA Pandas. We’ll never meet since the US won’t let you in if you post anti-MAGA opinions, and won’t let me out if I do.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “I can’t stand the word empathy, actually,” he (Kirk) said. “I think empathy is a made-up, new age term that does a lot of damage.”

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “We must also be real. We must be honest with the population. Having an armed citizenry comes with a price, and that is part of liberty... We need to be very clear that you’re not going to get gun deaths to zero. It will not happen. But I think it’s worth it. I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year, so that we can have the Second Amendment,” - Charlie Kirk discussing how some gun deaths are the price paid for gun ownership

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Online-only greetings to all you non-USA Pandas. We’ll never meet since the US won’t let you in if you post anti-MAGA opinions, and won’t let me out if I do.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “I can’t stand the word empathy, actually,” he (Kirk) said. “I think empathy is a made-up, new age term that does a lot of damage.”

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “We must also be real. We must be honest with the population. Having an armed citizenry comes with a price, and that is part of liberty... We need to be very clear that you’re not going to get gun deaths to zero. It will not happen. But I think it’s worth it. I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year, so that we can have the Second Amendment,” - Charlie Kirk discussing how some gun deaths are the price paid for gun ownership

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT