Chris Pratt Brutally Mocked Over “Weird” Way He Prays In Viral Clip After Charlie Kirk’s Passing

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Pratt is facing fresh backlash after sharing a prayer video that left fans questioning his authenticity.

The 46-year-old actor recited Psalm 46:10 in a short clip, just days after he was criticized for his tribute to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Charlie tragically lost his life in a fatal attack while attending a speaking event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Highlights Chris Pratt, a devout Christian, shared a prayer video on social media, urging fans to turn their phones off and pray with him.

Viewers accused him of “pretending to pray,” claiming he was secretly reading off his phone.

The viral clip sparked backlash, especially since it came just days after his tribute to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“Man's not even trying to hide it. At least pretend…” wrote one user online.

“He was peeking the whole time,” complained one social media user.

RELATED:

Chris Pratt sparks fresh backlash online following his tribute to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Chris Pratt sitting on a talk show set wearing a brown suit, smiling during an interview at night.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Theo Wargo/NBC

The 31-year-old political figure was a staunch supporter of, and close friends with, President Donald Trump.

The news of his passing was first announced by the U.S. president on Truth Social.

He wrote, “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is d**d… He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family.”

On September 14, Chris shared a now-viral 1-minute clip on his official X account, urging viewers to “just stop real quick and pray” with him.

Chris Pratt close-up selfie video still in casual shirt, receiving attention for his unusual prayer style in viral clip.

Share icon

Image credits: prattprattpratt/Instagram

Tweet about Chris Pratt’s unusual way of praying in a viral clip, sparking brutal mockery and reactions online.

Share icon

Image credits: lynchianbush

ADVERTISEMENT

The Guardians of the Galaxy star recited a Psalm with his eyes closed, or squinted, to be exact.

He appeared to be reading the prayer from his phone.

“His eyes not fully closed all the way so he can read the verses is sending me,” commented one user.

Chris Pratt recited a prayer in a short clip shared on his social media account

Chris Pratt speaking at a podium outdoors with American flags in the background amid viral clip controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: Pepperdine University/YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing Chris Pratt's unusual praying style with eyes closed seen as weird in viral social media clip after Charlie Kirk's passing.

Share icon

Image credits: mogutweet

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the prayer, he concluded the clip by saying, “Now you can continue scrolling or you can turn your phone off and go outside.”

“Might I suggest the latter? Go get some sunshine. Go look at a tree, touch some grass. Call a friend. If you’ve got time to be on your phone right now, you’ve got time to do your to-do list and you’ve got time to reach out to somebody in need.”

Chris Pratt praying with eyes closed in a viral clip, showing a unique way of prayer after Charlie Kirk's passing.

Share icon

Image credits: prattprattpratt/Instagram

Alt text: Close-up of a cat squinting with blurred eyes, humorously linked to Chris Pratt's weird prayer style in a viral clip.

Share icon

Image credits: AngelSoldTop

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Just days prior, Pratt shared a post on X, hours after the news of Charlie’s passing became public.

He offered his condolences and prayed for Kirk’s wife, Erika, and their two young children, a 3-year-old daughter and a 16-month-old son.

The ‘Jurassic World’ alum offered his condolences and prayers to the late Charlie Kirk and his surviving family

Chris Pratt speaking at a podium with a microphone and California flag, criticized for his unusual way of praying.

Share icon

Image credits: Pepperdine University/YouTube

Tweet criticizing Chris Pratt for his unusual prayer style in a viral clip following Charlie Kirk's passing.

Share icon

Image credits: renebbxo

ADVERTISEMENT

“Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country. We need God’s grace. God help us.”

During his signature ‘Prove Me Wrong’ table as part of Kirk’s American Comeback Tour at the university, he was hit in the neck by an assailant and did not survive the injury.

One of the eyewitnesses at the event, Justin Hickens, told NBC News, “I saw a bunch of blood come out of Charlie. I saw his body kind of kick back and go limp, and everybody dropped to the ground.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt)

Chris was one of the first celebrities to share his thoughts about Kirk’s passing on social media.

His wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, also joined him by reposting a tweet from her mother, Maria Shriver.

Tweet criticizing Chris Pratt's weird way he prays and mentioning his career and project failures in a social media reply.

Share icon

Image credits: cassytarlton

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirk lost his life during a debate as part of his American Comeback Tour after being struck by a bullet in the neck

Man in a gray suit holding a microphone speaking passionately with an American flag backdrop in a public event setting.

Share icon

Image credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Chris Pratt sharing a tweet praying for Charlie Kirk, sparking reactions over his unusual prayer style.

Share icon

Image credits: prattprattpratt

“This is a violent act of hate that we all must denounce, all of us, regardless of party. This is reprehensible, horrendous violence that affects each and every one of us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Other celebrities who shared their thoughts and prayers for Charlie included big names in the industry, such as Jimmy Kimmel, Meghan McCain, and Piers Morgan.

Netizens sarcastically slammed Chris for his latest prayer video, with many calling him out for “pretending” to pray.

One user commented, referencing Pratt’s devout religious practices, “An actor struggling to remember lines… from the book he claims is his fave.”

Chris Pratt smiling while holding a small white lamb indoors, related to viral clip of his unusual prayer style.

Share icon

Image credits: prattprattpratt/X

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bro is squintin hard thinkin we won’t notice,” wrote another.

“You know we can see your eyes are open and that you’re reading right?!” added a third.

“He’s pretending to close his eyes but you can clearly see he’s squinting and reading it off his phone I’m crying.”

Chris’ wife Katherine Schwarzenegger called the “horrendous” attack on the late politician “a violent act”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Pratt smiling in sunglasses and suit while being helped with styling, linked to viral clip of his unusual praying style.

Share icon

Image credits: prattprattpratt/Instagram

Kirk’s passing also sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with people across the country voicing their opinions.

However, several individuals have reportedly been fired from their jobs for speaking against Charlie.

MSNBC dismissed its senior political analyst Matthew Dowd following his controversial on-air remarks.

He stated, “You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have, and then saying these awful words, and not expect awful actions to take place.”

Chris Pratt smiling with a pregnant woman, casual indoor selfie, highlighting viral clip of his unique praying style.

Share icon

Image credits: prattprattpratt/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, several teachers also faced temporary job loss, including Wynne Boliek, a high school teacher at Greenville County School District in South Carolina, who openly rejoiced over Kirk’s passing in a Facebook post.

“Thoughts and prayers to his children but IMHO [in my honest opinion] America became greater today. There I said it.”

“What a weird post!” wrote one social media user, mocking Chris’ online prayer

Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Chris Pratt’s unusual way of praying during a viral clip.

Share icon

Image credits: MisunderstNomad

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Chris Pratt being mocked for his weird way of praying in a viral clip.

Share icon

Image credits: sophiebbx_

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Chris Pratt’s unusual way of praying in a viral clip after Charlie Kirk’s passing.

Share icon

Image credits: gothkuro

Alt text: Tweet commenting on Chris Pratt being brutally mocked for his weird way of praying in a viral clip after Charlie Kirk's passing

Share icon

Image credits: giuliavalencia_

Screenshot of a tweet mocking Chris Pratt's unusual praying style in a viral clip after Charlie Kirk's passing.

Share icon

Image credits: MoistValgina

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet screenshot showing a user reacting with humor to Chris Pratt being mocked over his unusual praying style in a viral clip.

Share icon

Image credits: carlyanne2020

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mockingly criticizing Chris Pratt’s unusual way of praying in a viral clip.

Share icon

Image credits: mosercarlie

Tweet commenting on Chris Pratt being mocked for his unusual prayer style in a viral clip after Charlie Kirk’s passing.

Share icon

Image credits: bogposting

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Chris Pratt, related to viral clip of his unusual praying style.

Share icon

Image credits: HawkeyeTownsend

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet reply about Chris Pratt tilting phone and blinking in viral clip, highlighting the weird way he prays.

Share icon

Image credits: ejm2112

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Chris Pratt’s unusual praying style amid backlash after Charlie Kirk’s passing.

Share icon

Image credits: EnnnDeee

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user questioning Chris Pratt's unusual way of praying in a viral clip following Charlie Kirk's passing.

Share icon

Image credits: windanxiety

Tweet screenshot showing a user mocking Chris Pratt’s unusual praying style in a viral clip after Charlie Kirk’s passing.

Share icon

Image credits: MajorMinority27

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking Chris Pratt’s weird way he prays in a viral clip after Charlie Kirk’s passing.

Share icon

Image credits: rugbyladbk

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Chris Pratt being mocked for his unusual way of praying in a viral clip.

Share icon

Image credits: imsuchacasual

Screenshot of a tweet praising Chris Pratt, related to discussions about his unique way of praying after a viral clip.

Share icon

Image credits: Steven_Monty

Tweet from user SKY replying to Chris Pratt, urging to stand ground with a message about truth prevailing.

Share icon

Image credits: SKYRIDER4538

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet praising Chris Pratt for his unique way of praying and proclaiming faith after Charlie Kirk's passing.

Share icon

Image credits: CRobbearts

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Chris Pratt being mocked over his unusual way of praying in a viral clip.

Share icon

Image credits: mainsolange

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Chris Pratt’s unusual way of praying sparking viral reactions online.

Share icon

Image credits: fgjkuiopasdf

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Chris Pratt in a viral clip, referencing the unusual way he prays after Charlie Kirk's passing.

Share icon

Image credits: crazygirel01

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Chris Pratt preaching the gospel, related to viral clip and prayer reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: T54321X

Tweet showing a Bible verse from Matthew 6:5 about praying and hypocrisy in public, related to Chris Pratt prayer criticism.

Share icon

Image credits: KrimsonKB

ADVERTISEMENT