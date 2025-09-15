FBI Reveals Chilling Note And DNA Evidence Linking Tyler Robinson To Charlie Kirk Assassination

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, had allegedly written a chilling note declaring his intent to end Kirk before opening fire from a university rooftop, the FBI has confirmed.

The disturbing revelation was made public by FBI Director Kash Patel during a televised interview, where he disclosed the existence of a note uncovered at the home of Robinson’s romantic partner.

Highlights The FBI confirmed a destroyed note allegedly written by Tyler Robinson declared intent to “take out” Kirk.

DNA matching Robinson was found on both the towel wrapped around the rifle and a screwdriver on the roof.

Discord messages show Robinson joking with friends about the assassination before allegedly confessing.

“I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it,” the note read, according to Patel.

RELATED:

A note was discovered at Tyler Robinson’s romantic partner’s house, in which the shooter declared his intent to end Charlie Kirk

Young man in a suit speaking into microphone, related to FBI evidence linking Tyler Robinson to assassination case

Share icon

Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Patel, DNA positively linking Robinson to the crime scene has also been recovered.

One match was found on a towel wrapped around the bolt-action rifle believed to have been used in the attack. Another was recovered from a screwdriver left behind in the rooftop perch from which Kirk was fatally shot in the neck.

Outdoor tent setup with American Comeback Tour banners and people setting up recording equipment near metal barricades.

Share icon

Image credits: Trent Nelson / Getty Images

“The DNA hits from the towel and the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody,” Patel stated.

More DNA was discovered on the rifle itself, though further testing is required to determine whether it matches Robinson. The weapon had been abandoned in the woods following the assassination.

Kirk also left behind an incriminatory online footprint, characterized by Discord messages with members of a radicalized internet community

Mugshot of Tyler Robinson showing front and side profiles linked by FBI to Charlie Kirk assassination with DNA evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Kirk was hosting a live debate event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10, when he was shot while answering questions from the crowd.

Over 3,000 attendees watched in horror as the conservative commentator flinched violently and collapsed.

Man in gray suit and patterned tie speaking on camera with FBI badge pin, related to Tyler Robinson Charlie Kirk case.

Share icon

Image credits: Fox News / YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities later released security footage of a suspect seen fleeing a rooftop on campus wearing long sleeves, sunglasses, and a baseball cap.

The images quickly circulated online, reaching an online forum where Robinson and his acquaintances had allegedly planned the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surveillance images showing a suspect in a grassy area and parking lot linked to Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk assassination case.

Share icon

Image credits: WorldNewsTonight / Facebook

Robinson was tagged in Discord messages by members of his community.

“Tyler shot Charlie!” one user wrote in the group chat.

Robinson replied with a joke: “My doppelganger’s trying to get me in trouble.”

Two surveillance images showing a man in a cap and black shirt linked to FBI DNA evidence in the Charlie Kirk investigation.

Share icon

Image credits: FBI Salt Lake City

According to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, the suspect continued engaging with the group until he ultimately admitted to the crime. Beyond planning, the group also showed signs of left-wing radicalization.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson’s partner, a man in the middle of a transition, was fully cooperative with law enforcement

Suspect wearing dark cap and sunglasses in black shirt linked by FBI note and DNA evidence to Tyler Robinson Charlie Kirk case.

Share icon

Image credits: FBI Salt Lake City

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Cox revealed that bullet casings found at the scene bore engraved phrases and that Discord messages tied to Robinson showed hostility toward Kirk.

The 22-year-old suspect, once a high school honor roll student who scored in the 99th percentile nationally, had reportedly become consumed by the internet’s darker corners.

Man in suit with an American flag pin, serious expression, representing FBI revealing DNA evidence in Tyler Robinson case.

Share icon

Image credits: FoxNews / X

ADVERTISEMENT

His roommate and romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, was described as a “man in the middle of transitioning,” and noted as particularly cooperative with law enforcement.

He was allegedly caught off guard by Robinson’s actions.

“He had no idea this was happening,” the governor said.

Robinson was previously admitted to Utah State University on a prestigious scholarship, but dropped out after one semester. He was enrolled in a technical college apprenticeship at the time of the attack.

Kirk’s widow, Erika, vowed to continue her late husband’s work

Woman in a white blazer at a podium with a memorial sign, related to FBI DNA evidence linking Tyler Robinson case.

Share icon

Image credits: mrserikakirk / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“There will be even more tours in the years to come,” she said. “His voice will remain and it will ring out louder and more clearly than ever.”

Two women embracing in an office with American flags, symbolizing FBI revealing chilling note and DNA evidence links.

Share icon

Image credits: mrserikakirk / Instagram

While not mentioning Robinson by name, Erika had a direct message for whoever was responsible:

“You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

Memorial with flowers and a tribute sign for Charlie Kirk, related to FBI DNA evidence and chilling note.

Share icon

Image credits: WorldNewsTonight / Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators have searched the suspect’s home, recovered digital evidence, and confirmed Robinson was active on Discord in the hours following the incident.

Authorities continue working to establish a concrete motive, but say early indicators point to political extremism and possible online radicalization.

Robinson has, so far, refused to cooperate, but the actions of his immediate family, online forum community, and romantic partner have all reinforced his role in the crime.

Family outdoors in a scenic canyon setting with FBI revealing chilling note and DNA evidence linking Tyler Robinson.

Share icon

Image credits: mrserikakirk / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson faces capital m*rder, weapons, and obstruction of justice charges. He is scheduled for arraignment tomorrow (September 16).

Online, people have gone back and forth over whether the evidence is compelling enough

Comment by Dan Robertson in a social media post expressing distrust in the FBI amid discussion of Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk assassination evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a note admitting guilt in the FBI investigation linking Tyler Robinson.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Goliath BenLucifer denying events related to FBI, Tyler Robinson, and Charlie Kirk assassination.

Social media comment by Dean Boosey speculating about the real killer amid Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk assassination case.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the timeline and presence of a rifle in the Tyler Robinson Charlie Kirk assassination case.

User comment on social media in black text on light blue background discussing a note possibly linked to FBI evidence of Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk assassination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing blame in connection with FBI chilling note and DNA evidence on Tyler Robinson.

Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the evidence and trial process in the Tyler Robinson Charlie Kirk assassination case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the resemblance between Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man holding a note with chilling FBI evidence linking Tyler Robinson to Charlie Kirk assassination case.

A social media comment questioning Tyler Robinson’s involvement in the Charlie Kirk assassination case linked by FBI DNA evidence.

Comment text discussing Charlie Kirk assassination and its impact on ideology and extremism on a social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Marty Ken discussing strong evidence in the FBI case linking Tyler Robinson to Charlie Kirk assassination.

Comment by Calvin Manganyi questioning arrest without proper investigation, discussing FBI evidence on Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk case.

Comment discussing ballistics evidence and legal advice related to FBI revealing DNA and note linking Tyler Robinson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing generational slang with phrases like Rizz and No cap.

ADVERTISEMENT