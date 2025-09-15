Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

FBI Reveals Chilling Note And DNA Evidence Linking Tyler Robinson To Charlie Kirk Assassination
Man in suit holding a microphone speaking on stage, related to FBI evidence linking Tyler Robinson to assassination case.
Crime, Society

FBI Reveals Chilling Note And DNA Evidence Linking Tyler Robinson To Charlie Kirk Assassination

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, had allegedly written a chilling note declaring his intent to end Kirk before opening fire from a university rooftop, the FBI has confirmed.

The disturbing revelation was made public by FBI Director Kash Patel during a televised interview, where he disclosed the existence of a note uncovered at the home of Robinson’s romantic partner.

Highlights
  • The FBI confirmed a destroyed note allegedly written by Tyler Robinson declared intent to “take out” Kirk.
  • DNA matching Robinson was found on both the towel wrapped around the rifle and a screwdriver on the roof.
  • Discord messages show Robinson joking with friends about the assassination before allegedly confessing.

“I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it,” the note read, according to Patel.

RELATED:

    A note was discovered at Tyler Robinson’s romantic partner’s house, in which the shooter declared his intent to end Charlie Kirk

    Young man in a suit speaking into microphone, related to FBI evidence linking Tyler Robinson to assassination case

    Young man in a suit speaking into microphone, related to FBI evidence linking Tyler Robinson to assassination case

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Patel, DNA positively linking Robinson to the crime scene has also been recovered.

    One match was found on a towel wrapped around the bolt-action rifle believed to have been used in the attack. Another was recovered from a screwdriver left behind in the rooftop perch from which Kirk was fatally shot in the neck.

    Outdoor tent setup with American Comeback Tour banners and people setting up recording equipment near metal barricades.

    Outdoor tent setup with American Comeback Tour banners and people setting up recording equipment near metal barricades.

    Image credits: Trent Nelson / Getty Images

    “The DNA hits from the towel and the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody,” Patel stated.

    More DNA was discovered on the rifle itself, though further testing is required to determine whether it matches Robinson. The weapon had been abandoned in the woods following the assassination.

    Kirk also left behind an incriminatory online footprint, characterized by Discord messages with members of a radicalized internet community

    Mugshot of Tyler Robinson showing front and side profiles linked by FBI to Charlie Kirk assassination with DNA evidence.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mugshot of Tyler Robinson showing front and side profiles linked by FBI to Charlie Kirk assassination with DNA evidence.

    Image credits: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

    Kirk was hosting a live debate event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10, when he was shot while answering questions from the crowd.

    Over 3,000 attendees watched in horror as the conservative commentator flinched violently and collapsed.

    Man in gray suit and patterned tie speaking on camera with FBI badge pin, related to Tyler Robinson Charlie Kirk case.

    Man in gray suit and patterned tie speaking on camera with FBI badge pin, related to Tyler Robinson Charlie Kirk case.

    Image credits: Fox News / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Authorities later released security footage of a suspect seen fleeing a rooftop on campus wearing long sleeves, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. 

    The images quickly circulated online, reaching an online forum where Robinson and his acquaintances had allegedly planned the attack.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Surveillance images showing a suspect in a grassy area and parking lot linked to Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk assassination case.

    Surveillance images showing a suspect in a grassy area and parking lot linked to Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk assassination case.

    Image credits: WorldNewsTonight / Facebook

    Robinson was tagged in Discord messages by members of his community.

    “Tyler shot Charlie!” one user wrote in the group chat.

    Robinson replied with a joke: “My doppelganger’s trying to get me in trouble.”

    Two surveillance images showing a man in a cap and black shirt linked to FBI DNA evidence in the Charlie Kirk investigation.

    Two surveillance images showing a man in a cap and black shirt linked to FBI DNA evidence in the Charlie Kirk investigation.

    Image credits: FBI Salt Lake City

    According to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, the suspect continued engaging with the group until he ultimately admitted to the crime. Beyond planning, the group also showed signs of left-wing radicalization.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Robinson’s partner, a man in the middle of a transition, was fully cooperative with law enforcement

    Suspect wearing dark cap and sunglasses in black shirt linked by FBI note and DNA evidence to Tyler Robinson Charlie Kirk case.

    Suspect wearing dark cap and sunglasses in black shirt linked by FBI note and DNA evidence to Tyler Robinson Charlie Kirk case.

    Image credits: FBI Salt Lake City

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Governor Cox revealed that bullet casings found at the scene bore engraved phrases and that Discord messages tied to Robinson showed hostility toward Kirk.

    The 22-year-old suspect, once a high school honor roll student who scored in the 99th percentile nationally, had reportedly become consumed by the internet’s darker corners.

    Man in suit with an American flag pin, serious expression, representing FBI revealing DNA evidence in Tyler Robinson case.

    Man in suit with an American flag pin, serious expression, representing FBI revealing DNA evidence in Tyler Robinson case.

    Image credits: FoxNews / X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His roommate and romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, was described as a “man in the middle of transitioning,” and noted as particularly cooperative with law enforcement. 

    He was allegedly caught off guard by Robinson’s actions.

    “He had no idea this was happening,” the governor said.

    Robinson was previously admitted to Utah State University on a prestigious scholarship, but dropped out after one semester. He was enrolled in a technical college apprenticeship at the time of the attack.

    Kirk’s widow, Erika, vowed to continue her late husband’s work

    Woman in a white blazer at a podium with a memorial sign, related to FBI DNA evidence linking Tyler Robinson case.

    Woman in a white blazer at a podium with a memorial sign, related to FBI DNA evidence linking Tyler Robinson case.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There will be even more tours in the years to come,” she said. “His voice will remain and it will ring out louder and more clearly than ever.”

    Two women embracing in an office with American flags, symbolizing FBI revealing chilling note and DNA evidence links.

    Two women embracing in an office with American flags, symbolizing FBI revealing chilling note and DNA evidence links.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk / Instagram

    While not mentioning Robinson by name, Erika had a direct message for whoever was responsible:

    “You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

    Memorial with flowers and a tribute sign for Charlie Kirk, related to FBI DNA evidence and chilling note.

    Memorial with flowers and a tribute sign for Charlie Kirk, related to FBI DNA evidence and chilling note.

    Image credits: WorldNewsTonight / Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Investigators have searched the suspect’s home, recovered digital evidence, and confirmed Robinson was active on Discord in the hours following the incident.

    Authorities continue working to establish a concrete motive, but say early indicators point to political extremism and possible online radicalization.

    Robinson has, so far, refused to cooperate, but the actions of his immediate family, online forum community, and romantic partner have all reinforced his role in the crime.

    Family outdoors in a scenic canyon setting with FBI revealing chilling note and DNA evidence linking Tyler Robinson.

    Family outdoors in a scenic canyon setting with FBI revealing chilling note and DNA evidence linking Tyler Robinson.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Robinson faces capital m*rder, weapons, and obstruction of justice charges. He is scheduled for arraignment tomorrow (September 16).

    Online, people have gone back and forth over whether the evidence is compelling enough

    Comment by Dan Robertson in a social media post expressing distrust in the FBI amid discussion of Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk assassination evidence.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Dan Robertson in a social media post expressing distrust in the FBI amid discussion of Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk assassination evidence.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a note admitting guilt in the FBI investigation linking Tyler Robinson.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a note admitting guilt in the FBI investigation linking Tyler Robinson.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Goliath BenLucifer denying events related to FBI, Tyler Robinson, and Charlie Kirk assassination.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Goliath BenLucifer denying events related to FBI, Tyler Robinson, and Charlie Kirk assassination.

    Social media comment by Dean Boosey speculating about the real killer amid Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk assassination case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment by Dean Boosey speculating about the real killer amid Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk assassination case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the timeline and presence of a rifle in the Tyler Robinson Charlie Kirk assassination case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the timeline and presence of a rifle in the Tyler Robinson Charlie Kirk assassination case.

    User comment on social media in black text on light blue background discussing a note possibly linked to FBI evidence of Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk assassination.

    User comment on social media in black text on light blue background discussing a note possibly linked to FBI evidence of Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk assassination.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing blame in connection with FBI chilling note and DNA evidence on Tyler Robinson.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing blame in connection with FBI chilling note and DNA evidence on Tyler Robinson.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the evidence and trial process in the Tyler Robinson Charlie Kirk assassination case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the evidence and trial process in the Tyler Robinson Charlie Kirk assassination case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the resemblance between Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the resemblance between Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man holding a note with chilling FBI evidence linking Tyler Robinson to Charlie Kirk assassination case.

    Man holding a note with chilling FBI evidence linking Tyler Robinson to Charlie Kirk assassination case.

    A social media comment questioning Tyler Robinson’s involvement in the Charlie Kirk assassination case linked by FBI DNA evidence.

    A social media comment questioning Tyler Robinson’s involvement in the Charlie Kirk assassination case linked by FBI DNA evidence.

    Comment text discussing Charlie Kirk assassination and its impact on ideology and extremism on a social media post.

    Comment text discussing Charlie Kirk assassination and its impact on ideology and extremism on a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Marty Ken discussing strong evidence in the FBI case linking Tyler Robinson to Charlie Kirk assassination.

    Comment by Marty Ken discussing strong evidence in the FBI case linking Tyler Robinson to Charlie Kirk assassination.

    Comment by Calvin Manganyi questioning arrest without proper investigation, discussing FBI evidence on Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk case.

    Comment by Calvin Manganyi questioning arrest without proper investigation, discussing FBI evidence on Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk case.

    Comment discussing ballistics evidence and legal advice related to FBI revealing DNA and note linking Tyler Robinson.

    Comment discussing ballistics evidence and legal advice related to FBI revealing DNA and note linking Tyler Robinson.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing generational slang with phrases like Rizz and No cap.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing generational slang with phrases like Rizz and No cap.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    18

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    18

    Open list comments

    5

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure where they are going with this... they found the guy, lots of evidence. Why do they keep needing to prove it? Trying to find the left/liberal bias?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    130denise avatar
    Philippa Kohl
    Philippa Kohl
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have made $500 reliably in one day!**That was my ideal day in my life and my boss was to a great degree content with me..CNN is additionally awed from my work and is outstandingly happy**Want the secret?** Copy this Website and choose HOME TECH OR MEDIA COPY THIS→→ E­­a­­r­­n­­A­­p­­p­­1­­.C­­o­­m

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't put it past the FBI to have discovered evidence where none was left...that said, other than his grandmother, there doesn't seem to be much doubt as to who it was or the possibility of another suspect.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmmm, it seems to me to be mighty convenient as the President is sending goons with guns into democrat run cities, that a prominent person with views that could be seen as somewhat on the extreme side of rightwing ideology is assassinated by somebody with, and I quote: signs of left wing radicalisation. Give it a few weeks and Kirk will become a martyr and being "woke" will be akin to admitting to being a terrorist, and everybody will hate everybody else just a little bit more. What with Trump's reaction, I can't help but wonder, is he trying to egg on some sort of civil war or something?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure where they are going with this... they found the guy, lots of evidence. Why do they keep needing to prove it? Trying to find the left/liberal bias?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    130denise avatar
    Philippa Kohl
    Philippa Kohl
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have made $500 reliably in one day!**That was my ideal day in my life and my boss was to a great degree content with me..CNN is additionally awed from my work and is outstandingly happy**Want the secret?** Copy this Website and choose HOME TECH OR MEDIA COPY THIS→→ E­­a­­r­­n­­A­­p­­p­­1­­.C­­o­­m

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't put it past the FBI to have discovered evidence where none was left...that said, other than his grandmother, there doesn't seem to be much doubt as to who it was or the possibility of another suspect.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmmm, it seems to me to be mighty convenient as the President is sending goons with guns into democrat run cities, that a prominent person with views that could be seen as somewhat on the extreme side of rightwing ideology is assassinated by somebody with, and I quote: signs of left wing radicalisation. Give it a few weeks and Kirk will become a martyr and being "woke" will be akin to admitting to being a terrorist, and everybody will hate everybody else just a little bit more. What with Trump's reaction, I can't help but wonder, is he trying to egg on some sort of civil war or something?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT